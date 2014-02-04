SYDNEY, Feb 5 (IFR) -

Headlines from Tuesday Night * Fed's Evans short-term to stay near zero for some time- likely well into 2015, risk of high inflation fairly remote; concerned inflation will run too low for too long * Fed's Evans took longer than expected for QE3 to jumpstart US economy, current pace of taper is reasonable, believes 5-5.25% unemployment is attainable * Fed's Lacker expects QE to be reduced by 10b at every meeting, Fed is always aware of global economic conditions & choices faced by other policymakers, expects US GDP growth of just over 2% in '14- at low range of fed policy makers f/c's, urges congress to deal with longer term federal budget * ECB says Coeure will be in charge of Int'l & European relation on Exec board, * CBO estimates 3.1% US GDP growth in '14. 3.4% in '15 & '16, FY '15 deficit at 478b (2.6% of GDP) * Greece-EU/IMF lenders have largely resolved '14 fiscal gap issue after strong '13 surplus data * Greece expected to require EUR 10-20b in third bailout package to cover funding needs for '14-'15 (EZ officials) * Fonterra's GDT price idx rises 0.5%; avg selling price of USD 5,042 per tonne * Russia's FinMin says will postpone Fgn CCY purchases while ruble weakening * Fitch fiscal tightening key to improving Brazil govt debt path * US ISM-New York index Jan 622.6, 615.4-prev * US Durables ex-def, R mm Dec -3.50%, -3.70%-prev * US Durable goods, R mm Dec -4.20%, -4.30%-prev * US Factory orders mm Dec -1.50%, f/c -1.70%, 1.50%-prev * BR Industrial output mm Dec -3.50%, f/c -1.50%, -0.20%-prev * BR Industrial output yy Dec -2.30%, f/c 0.00%, 0.40%-prev * McCrann sees AUD gains short lived despite RBA change * UK Jan Const PMI 64.6 vs 62.1 prev, 61.5 exp * EZ Dec Prod Px -0.8% y/y vs -1.2% prev, -0.9% exp * IT Jan CPI 0.7% y/y vs 0.7% prev, 0.7% exp

Themes from Tuesday * Markets had a more sober feel on Tuesday following its drunken rage in response to the much worse than expected US ISM number on Monday. In the cold hard light of the day the market had time to ponder that if the ISM data was too bad to be true then perhaps it isn't true - the weather. Friday's payrolls are unlikely to provide any relief and indeed we may need to wait a couple of months. This is akin to the China data at the beginning of each year where the data is corrupted by the Lunar New Year holiday impact. It takes a few months to see a clear picture. * Australia's RBA was the biggest talking point after they changed their rate setting from an easing bias to neutral. The change telegraphed by "The Age" Terry McCrann on Jan 29 slipped by many (guilty as charged) and had a follow up overnight - possibly to dampen down the new found enthusiasm to own AUD. Whilst position adjustments will need to run their course (short squeeze), the RBA (McCrann says) believes the continuing US taper program will put further downward pressure on the AUD. This will overpower any upward pressure from the RBA's very modest shift in rate rhetoric. McCrann went on to say the RBA will continue to emphasize sub-trend growth for the economy this year which will act as a counter to an expected move in the inflation rate above 3.0% at some stage. The upshot is that the RBA does not expect to have to raise rates anytime soon and that it does not assume that the next move will be to hike rates. McCrann concludes that this should see the AUD drifting lower, delivering the further stimulus that the below-trend growth would welcome. * The other big talking point and again from the Asian session was the 4.2% slide in the Nikkei. This saw USD/JPY tumbled from 101.30 to 100.75 in late Asia (just below the 100.77 Monday low) before spending the rest of the Tuesday session in recovery mode. Nikkei futures were last seen up around 1.3% (at 14340). USD/JPY made it back to a high of 101.68 during the NY session and currently rests just below at 101.65. * AUD/USD after topping out at 0.8915 in Asia and returning to levels in the mid 0.8880's tracked sideways during the London session (mostly around 0.8900) before gathering enough momentum to trade above 0.8940 before returning to sideways consolidation. There is little doubt that the market is still very short and we may need to see levels above 90 cents before everyone throws in the towel. * NZD/USD was left stranded in the AUD's wake after the RBA comments allowing AUD/NZD to test 1.0950. This all changed overnight with Kiwi shorts also squeezed taking NZD/USD above 82 cents to a high of 0.8227. This bout of Kiwi outperformance saw AUD/NZD surprisingly fall back to 1.0880. There was no real trigger for the NZD move although some will point to the rise in the Fonterra GDT milk price index by 0.5%. * GBP/USD was on the ropes in early London hitting 1.6257 before being rescued by much stronger than expected UK construction data (64.6 versus 61.5 forecast). GBP went from 1.6290 to a session high of 1.6353 but struggled to hang onto its gains. Cross activity saw GBP/USD dip back below 1.6300 before heading towards the close around 1.6322. * EUR/USD was again a washing machine of flow activity and position adjustments head of tomorrows all important ECB meeting. As discussed yesterday the EONIA rate suggests that the ECB will cut but most commentators see no change. EUR/USD could not extend its Asia range with the odd bout of sharp selling corrected by slow grinding buying activity. EUR/USD last at 1.3517 barely changed from Monday's 1.3525 close. * Wall Street opened in the black (S&P +7, Dow +29, NASDAQ +18) and whilst the Dow then dipped briefly into the red, it was mostly a day of recovery as players put behind them the too bad to be true US ISM number. Bargain hunters moved in with consumer and financial stocks leading the way in the S&P500. The Dow Jones industrial average 0.6%, the S&P 500 gained 0.85% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.0%. * European stocks inched lower on Tuesday after a batch of disappointing earnings reports. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 closed down 0.2%, well off its session low though still down around 6% from a late January peak. * Spot gold fell $2.90 or 0.25% to 1255 an ounce as risk aversion dissipates. Copper bounced modestly of a two month low with copper stocks at their lowest levels at the LME in over a year. Three-month copper on the LME closed at $7,041 a tonne, up from a close of $7,038 on Monday. It earlier hit $7,016, its lowest since Dec. 4, and is down some 4% since Jan. 21. Aluminum which hit a four-and-a-half-year low of $1,671 a tonne on Monday as a global surplus weighs ended at $1,689 from a close of $1,677 a tonne on Monday. Zinc closed at $1,951 from $1,956, lead ended at $2,093 from $2,083, tin ended at $22,175 from $22,125 and nickel closed at $13,850 from $13,880. * US Treasury yields completed the reversal of Monday's US ISM inspired asset class moves with the 10-year Treasury yield up 5bps to 2.63% last. * The US Dollar index was last seen up 0.14% at 81.12 whilst the VIX was down 12.6% at 18.74. Wrap-up * Tuesday was recovery day from the nasty sell-off following Mondays"too bad to be true" US ISM data release. Stocks recouped nearly half of Monday's losses - ditto US Treasury yields. Currencies ran their own race as position adjustments ahead of the important ECB/BOE meetings and US payrolls on Friday night dominate. The change in rate setting by Australia's RBA from an easing bias to a neutral bias had the usual unintended consequences in terms of cross activity and its role as a risk harbinger for many AXJ currencies. * There was a general acceptance that the too bad to be true US data is in fact weather impacted and the reactions so far have been overdone. A somewhat shell shocked market however is not going to race straight back into long stock positions with Fridays payroll number unlikely to provide any comfort. * AUD/USD remains bid on short covering overnight but Terry McCrann did produce a more somber outlook in his follow-up article for the AUD's future with below trend growth and Fed taper to keep a lid on the AUD notwithstanding expectations of higher CPI (AUD weakness induced), possibly outside the RBA's band of 2-3%. * ECB/BOE meetings tomorrow are the next major event with today looking like one of sideways consolidation. THE ASIA MORNING MEETING * USD/AXJ is set to open lower across the board in Asia on Wednesday as asset classes bounce overnight with the "too bad to be true" US ISM data pushed into the background. Those looking for a good payrolls number Friday night will surely be disappointment with the general consensus now - it's the weather. Bears will likely latch onto another poor payrolls number but moves should not be long lasting. Sideways activity looks best today as players wait on the next big event risk - tomorrows ECB/BOE meeting. * USD/KRW traded a broad 1081.4-1089.9 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1083.8. The pair opened at 1088 and rally first off only to run into concerted selling interest. Pair drifted back towards 1085 then fell hard again on the RBA change in rate setting from easing bias to neutral which saw AUD/USD rally over 1.5%. The Kospi closed down 1.7%. Overnight implieds traded a 1078-1083.3 range; last in NY 1078.5/1079. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2672-1.2757 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.2696. The Straits Times closed down 0.8%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.3260-3.3470 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.3305. The KLSE index closed down 1.4%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.3190-3.3360 range; last in NY at 3.3180/00. * USD/IDR traded a 12230-12260 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 12230. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12248. The IDX Composite closed down 0.8%. Overnight the NDFs traded a 12070-12130 range; last in NY at 12060/12090. * USD/PHP traded a 45.31-50 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 45.31. The PSE index closed down 2.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 45.30-38 range; last at 45.32-34. * USD/THB traded a 32.78-95 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.79. The Set closed down 1.2%. * USD/TWD Taiwanese markets remain closed until Feb 5 for LNY holidays. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.255-275 range; last in NY at 30.25/26. * USD/CNY Chinese markets remain closed until Feb 7 for LNY. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded at 6.1200; last in NY at 6.1215/30. * USD/INR traded a 62.50-83 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 62.54. The Sensex index closed down 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 62.68-63.04 range; last 62.68/71. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 05 Feb 01:00 PH CPI 05 Feb 01:30 JP Overtime pay 05 Feb 02:00 ID GDP growth 05 Feb 13:30 SG PMI Week ahead * Central banks: BOE and ECB meet - ECB event in focus after the soft EZ CPI data released last Friday. ECB under pressure to take action as deflation concerns deepen * Much softer EZ CPI on Friday has raised expectations ECB will have to act * ECB meets Thursday and calls for action are growing strong * Most economists see ECB holding off but it's becoming a close call * WSJ reported Friday that the Bundesbank now favours end of sterilization * Calls for ECB to address shrinking liquidity and shrinking credit * Fund community buying 1-week EUR/USD put options just in case * Key data in the week ahead - US non-farm payrolls the main focus It will be a very busy week for data - ending with Friday's US non-farm payroll. Key US data before Friday's jobs report include ADP employment Wednesday and Trade data on Thursday.

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12140 12130 12070 12060-12090 Hi USD/JPY 101.68 100.76 101.61 INR 63.00 63.04 62.68 62.68-71 Hi EUR/USD 1.3539 1.3494 1.3518 KRW 1083.5 1083.3 1078 1078.5-1079 Hi EUR/JPY 137.44 136.25 137.37 MYR 3.3380 3.3360 3.3190 3.3180-00 Hi GBP/USD 1.6353 1.6257 1.6326 PHP 45.45 45.38 45.30 45.32-34 Hi USD/CAD 1.1124 1.1048 1.1082 TWD 30.28 30.275 30.255 30.25-26 Hi AUD/USD 0.8943 0.8730 0.8924 CNY 1-mth 6.1050 6.1040 6.1040-60 NZD/USD 0.8259 0.8052 0.8241 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.1095 6.1095-15 USD/SGD 1.2757 1.2672 1.2685 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.1200 6.1215-30 USD/THB 32.95 32.74 32.75 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 15445 +72 +0.47 10-year 2.63% 2.58% S&P 500 1755 +13 +0.76 2-year 0.31% 0.30% Nasdaq 4032 +35 +0.86 30-year 3.60% 3.53% FTSE 6449 -16 -0.25 Spot Gold($) 1255.00 1257.90 DAX 9128 -59 -0.64 Nymex 97.51 96.43 Nikkei 14008 -611 -4.18 Brent 105.85 105.78

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)