Headlines from Wednesday Night * Moody's upgrades Mexico's sovereign rating to A3 from Baa1 - stable outlook * Fed's Lockhart - Econ fundamentals improved, economy likely to continue in higher gear through '14, Q1 econ data may be weak with weather & inventory cycle affecting GDP maybe employment * Fed's Plosser worries fed may have to chase the market as it prepares to raise rates in the future, wants QE ended before US unemployment reaches 6.5%urges sharper cuts to asset purchases end QE 3 by mid-year, longer fed buys bonds higher the likelihood of fomenting inflation & finc'l instability * Moody's says debt limit deadline not likely to affect US Govt's AAA rating * EU weighs extending maturity of Greek loans for drop in yields (BBG) * Turkish FinMin says downside risk on 4% growth target increased * Polish CB likely to keep rates on hold until at least June '14 * US ADP national employment Jan 175.0k, f/c 180k, 238k-prev * US Markit Svcs PMI Final Jan 56.7, 56.6-prev * US ISM N-Mfg PMI Jan 54.00, f/c 53.7, 53-prev * US ISM N-Mfg Bus Act Jan 56.30, f/c 55.10, 54.3-prev * US ISM N-Mfg employment idx Jan 56.40, 55.6-prev * US ISM N-Mfg new orders idx Jan 50.90, 50.4-prev * US ISM N-Mfg price paid idx Jan 57.10, 54.7-prev * CA Building permits mm Dec -4.10%, f/c 2.00%, -6.70%-prev * BR HSBC services PMI Jan 49.60, 51.7-prev * BR HSBC composite PMI Jan 49.90, 51.7-prev * Pimco's Gross high quality bonds will continue to be well bid & risk assets may lose some luster, 3-4% credit expansion may not be enough to maintain 3% growth * DE Jan Serv PMI 53.1 vs 53.6 prev, 53.6 exp * DE Jan Comp PMI 55.5 vs 55.9 prev * EZ Jan Serv PMI 51.6 vs 51.9 prev, 51.9 exp * EZ Jan Comp PMI 52.9 vs 53.2 prev, 53.2 exp * UK Jan Serv PMI 58.3 vs 58.8 prev, 59.0 exp * EZ Dec Retail Sales -1.0% y/y vs 1.6% prev, 1.5% exp Themes from Wednesday * It was another consolidation type session, the second in a row after Mondays steep risk sell-off and ahead of key event risk in the form of the ECB/BOE meetings tonight and tomorrows US non-farm payroll data. * Europe was generally quiet apart from GBP/USD which tumbled on the softer than expected UK services PMI. UK services PMI came in at 58.3 versus a forecast of 58.8. * The main event of the evening was the Services ISM and the ADP release. The ADP data came in at 175k new jobs just shy of consensus (180k). The "weather" impact seems to have by-passed the ADP data now for two months in a row remembering that last month's ADP number was 238k only to be followed up by a payroll print of just 74k. None of this of course clarifies what we can expect from this month's payrolls. * The Services ISM picked up in January with steady strength in private sector hiring. The ISM report came in at 54.0 in Jan (consensus 53.7) vs 53.0 in Dec. The employment index was at its highest level since November 2010. * The ISM report was enough for the market to rally with stocks and Treasury yields lifted whilst EUR/USD dipped towards session lows. * Wall Street opened down smalls with the ADP data (slight miss on consensus) somewhat weighing. The ISM release provided stock indices with an initial boost but it was short lived and not enough to take the S&P out of the red. Choppy trading persisted with Dow down triple digits at one stage. The market overall could not make up its mind with indices mixed (NASDAQ down 0.5%; Dow flat; S&P down 0.2%) at the close. * EUR/USD continued to trade a tight range courtesy of position adjustments ahead of tonight's much anticipated ECB meeting and on the back of a plethora of cross activity. Rallies remained selling opportunities for European corporates while real money interest around 1.35 even kept the downside in check. The single currency came off its intraday (ADP squeeze) high (of 1.3556) on the services ISM data but baulked just ahead of 1.3500. EUR/USD has since retraced some of its steps and was last seen trading at 1.3535 in late afternoon NY trading. * USD/JPY dipped back below 101 on the slight ADP miss to 100.80 before quickly returning to safer ground around 101.30 ahead of the ISM services data. The ISM data sent USD/JPY to session highs of 101.63 before once more consolidating around 101.40. Nikkei futures once more pushed the envelope dipping to 14015 before bouncing hard to 14270. Earlier on Wednesday during the Asian session, the cash market dipped briefly below 14k only to reverse sharply in the next 15 minutes with players suggesting official price keeping operations (PKO). Futures market last flat with the cash market at 14180. * GBP/USD was sold on the softer than expected UK services PMI. GBP/USD dropped from 16320ish to 1.6266. Sideways activity took over before witnessing a final pop lower to 1.6255 (100-dma support at 1.6252). The pair recovered after London went home reclaiming safer territory at 1.6310-20. * AUD/USD after being sold off in Asia down to 0.8873 spent the most of the evening in short covering mode. The impact of Tuesdays change in setting from the RBA to neutral from an easing bias is still playing out. An article from RBA independent board member John Edwards suggesting the AUD will continue to track lower failed to resonate. AUD/USD topped out at 0.8940 in NY just below Tuesdays high of 0.8943. AUD/USD last at 0.8915 down modestly from Tuesday's 0.8924 close. * US Treasury yields rose on Wednesday after the ADP data gave hope that Fridays jobs data will also show solid growth (not the case last month - see earlier). The US 10-yr yield was last at 2.67% up 4bps from Tuesdays close and up 7bps from its early low. There can be little doubt that a strong yield rally will ensue if the jobs data comes in on the strong side and the weather impacted December number is revised higher. Monday's (weather impacted) ultra soft ISM mfg PMI release however casts serious doubt on this happening - only time will tell. * Spot gold was up around 1.5% on Wednesday night in a flurry of short covering interests but failed to hold onto its early gains. Spot gold hit 1273.80 an ounce before returning to 1258.00 an ounce (last) up just $3.00 from Tuesdays 1255.00 close. Copper which had rebounded on Tuesday and again early on Wednesday from two-month lows could not sustain the move. LME copper closed down 0.04% at $7,038 a tonne, having reached a session high of $7,085. Nymex crude prices were up just 14 cents last at 97.33 a barrel as players wait on oil inventory data. * European stocks inched up on Wednesday after a steep two-week sell-off, but concerns about global growth and emerging market currencies kept investors on edge. The FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.1% at 1,271.84 points, taking a breather after a 6% slide over the past two weeks. * The US Dollar index was last seen down 0.1% at 81.05 whilst the VIX index was up 2.0% at 19.49. Wrap-up * It was a modest session overnight with moves tentative ahead of tonight's important ECB meeting and tomorrows US non-farm payroll release. The always hard to read ECB has the market in a quandary. The reasons are there for the ECB to so something however most analysts expect no change. Perhaps we see some tinkering - 10-15 bps cut. The clue may be the concern about tight policy from the Bundesbank - WSJ reported last Friday that the Bundesbank now favours end of sterilization. * US data was solid overnight and provided some relief for stocks allowing early losses to be mostly recouped. The weather impact however still needs to play out - a miss on payrolls is surely the most likely result after another month of dire weather conditions stateside. * Asia is unlikely to take too much out of last night's moves. Nikkei moves will again be the centre of attention and in particular the now key 14k support (official?) level. Chinese markets re-open on Friday. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open a touch lower after a choppy overnight session especially around US data releases as players' position ahead of key event risk ahead - ECB/BOE meetings tonight and US non-farm payrolls on Friday. A ratings upgrade for Mexico gave EM and thus AXJ a lift but overall it was mostly position adjustments. The US data remains mixed and confusing. Nobody has really got a handle on the weather impact leaving Friday at the mercy of a typical knee-jerk reaction to a consensus data miss. The very hard to read ECB has also unnerved players and whilst the overwhelming view is a no change decision - there are more than a few niggling suspicions that the ECB will tinker with their settings tonight. * USD/KRW traded a moderate 1075.8-1082.5 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1077.9. The Kospi closed up 0.24%. Overnight implieds traded a 1078.7-1081 range; last in NY 1079/1080. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2672-1.2704 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.2695. The Straits Times closed down 0.2%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.3155-3.3285 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.3220. The KLSE index closed up 0.4%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.3190-3.3230 range; last in NY at 3.3195/15. * USD/IDR traded a 12170-12200 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 12180. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12172. The IDX Composite closed up 0.7%. Overnight the NDFs traded a 12030-12130 range; last in NY at 12020/12040. * USD/PHP traded a 45.25-39 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 45.33. The PSE index closed up 0.4%. Overnight the implieds traded a 45.29-34 range; last at 45.31-32. * USD/THB traded a 32.74-80 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.795. The Set closed up 0.27%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.299-377 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 30.33. The Taiex closed down 2.34%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.29-32 range; last in NY at 30.30/305. USD/CNY Chinese markets remain closed until Feb 7 for LNY. Overnight the 6-mth NDF traded a 6.1090-95 range; last in NY at 6.1080/00. There were no recorded 1-yr trades; last at 6.1200-20. * USD/INR traded a 62.35-62 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 62.60. The Sensex index closed up 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 62.80-91 range; last 62.78/81. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 06 Feb 00:30 AU Goods/services imports 06 Feb 00:30 AU Retail sales 06 Feb 00:30 AU Trade balance G&S (A$) 06 Feb 00:30 AU Goods/services exports 06 Feb 04:00 TH Consumer confidence idx Week ahead * Central banks: BOE and ECB meet - ECB event in focus after the soft EZ CPI data released last Friday. ECB under pressure to take action as deflation concerns deepen * Much softer EZ CPI on Friday has raised expectations ECB will have to act * Most economists see ECB holding off but it's becoming a close call * WSJ reported Friday that the Bundesbank now favours end of sterilization * Calls for ECB to address shrinking liquidity and shrinking credit * Fund community buying 1-week EUR/USD put options just in case * Key data in the week ahead - US non-farm payrolls the main focus It will be a very busy week for data - ending with Friday's US non-farm payroll. Key US data before Friday's jobs report include Trade data on Thursday. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12120 12130 12030 12020-12040 Hi USD/JPY 101.77 100.80 101.45 INR 62.86 62.91 62.80 62.78-81 Hi EUR/USD 1.3556 1.3499 1.3533 KRW 1081 1081 1078.7 1079-1080 Hi EUR/JPY 137.55 136.55 137.30 MYR 3.3255 3.3230 3.3190 3.3195-15 Hi GBP/USD 1.6342 1.6252 1.6309 PHP 45.38 45.34 45.29 45.31-32 Hi USD/CAD 1.1121 1.1037 1.1084 TWD 30.30 30.32 30.29 30.30-305 Hi AUD/USD 0.8940 0.8873 0.8909 CNY 1-mth 6.1045 6.1040 6.1030-40 NZD/USD 0.8251 0.8187 0.8213 CNY 6-mth 6.1095 6.1090 6.1080-00 USD/SGD 1.2704 1.2672 1.2680 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.1200-20 USD/THB 32.80 32.74 32.77 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 15440 -5 -0.03 10-year 2.67% 2.63% S&P 500 1752 -4 -0.20 2-year 0.32% 0.31% Nasdaq 4012 -20 -0.50 30-year 3.65% 3.60% FTSE 6458 +9 +0.13 Spot Gold($) 1258.00 1255.00 DAX 9116 -12 -0.13 Nymex 97.32 97.51 Nikkei 14180 +172 +1.23 Brent 106.17 105.85

