SYDNEY, Feb 7 (IFR) -

Headlines from Thursday Night * ECB Leaves rates unchanged * ECB's Draghi no deflation in EZ, it is possible to buy Govt bonds in the secondary market allowed by treaty, firmly determined to take further decisive action if required, inflation expectation over M/L-term firmly anchored, will maintain accommodative monetary policy stance as long as necessary, expects key interest rates to remain at current or lower levels for extended period of time * ECB's Noyer it would be normal to see EUR weaken given the EZ's delay behind US recovery, says EZ situation has nothing to do w/inflation, and estimates France's growth at 0.9% for '14 * BOE holds bank rate steady at 0.5%, QE APP steady at 375b, makes no statement * Moody's QE tapering having greater impact on EM's w/external imbalances * S&P do not expect ECB's assessment of banks to lead to sov. ratings changes * US Challenger layoffs Jan 45.107k, f/c 30.623k-prev * US International trade mm $ Dec -38.70b, f/c -36.0b, -34.56b-prev * US Initial jobless claims w/e 331k, f/x 335k, 351k-prev * US Jobless claims 4-wk avg w/e 334k, 337.5k-prev * US Continued jobless claims w/e 2.964m, f/c 2.998m, 2.949m-prev * US Productivity Preliminary Q4 3.20%, f/c 2.50%, 3.60%-prev * US Labor costs Preliminary Q4 -1.60%, f/c -0.50%, -2.0%-prev * CA Trade balance C$ Dec -1.66b, f/c -0.70b, -1.53b-prev * CA Exports C$ Dec 39.72b, f/c 40.25b, 39.36b-prev * CA Imports C$ Dec 41.38b, f/c 41.00b, 40.90b-prev * CA Ivey PMI Jan 53.6, 40.2-prev * CA Ivey PMI SA Jan 56.8, f/c 51, 46.3-prev * CH Q1 consumer conf. 2 vs -5 prev * CH Dec Trade Bal. CHF503m vs 2.033b prev * UK Jan Halifax Px 7.3% 3m/yy vs 7.5% prev, 7.2% exp * DE Dec Ind Orders -0.5% m/m vs 2.4% prev, 0.4% exp Themes from Thursday * Markets remained calm and tight (within Asian session ranges) leading into the ECB decision. The vast majority of analysts surveyed by leading newswire services got their expected no change decision spot on but a combination of short EUR positioning, a less dovish than expected Draghi and position adjustments ahead of tonight's non-farm payroll decision saw EUR/USD rally to above 1.3600 and take out the weak stops just above the figure in the process. * ECB President Draghi was upbeat at his press conference saying the euro zone recovery is showing more encouraging signs. Standard Chartered says Draghi was keen to point out that there was no deflation and that inflation is low due to falling energy prices and the periphery adjustment. Draghi says the ECB can act but they want to see through the current uncertainty and the AQR related distortions. Those that thought a March cut was always the more likely option were left hanging - some are now more certain that Draghi will cut 10-15bps in March but others now are not so sure. * A combination of the ECB decision/Draghi comments, a larger than expected drop in US jobless claims and strong earnings from Disney helped lift Wall Street to gains of around 1.2% just out from the close. The number of people applying to receive unemployment benefits in the last week of January fell by 20k, thus reversing the gain from the week before. Initial jobless claims fell to a seasonally adjusted 331k from a revised 351k in the prior week. The general commentary was that the result was consistent with a gradual improvement in labour market conditions. The Challenger report was less upbeat showing a 47% increase in planned layoffs but analysts did note that it came after announced job cuts in December fell to a 13 year low. * Tonight's payroll release has received the usual big build-up with many analysts seemingly keen to overlook the "weather" and look for a big bounce back from last month's lowly 74k new jobs number. Then there is the "weather" crowd who think the jobs data will again disappoint. Another group remains in the middle - 170-200k range - consensus 185k. All up someone is going to be disappointed with the result whatever it may be. The idea that this is a make or break jobs number seems farfetched given the divergence of opinions out there. * The rally on Wall Street was matched in Europe despite the no change decision from the ECB. Reuters reported that the pan-European FTSEurofirst index closed near its intraday highs (up 1.45%), rallying with Wall Street despite a temporary setback after the ECB left interest rates on hold. The index pared its gains during Draghi's press conference in which he revealed no specific measures to ease policy further, holding off on any action pending new economic forecasts next month. The pullback however was short-lived, with traders finding reasons to be positive. London's FTSE and Germany's DAX closed up 1.5%. * EUR/USD went into the ECB decision around 1.3410. Initial volatility gave way to a dip below 1.3500. The Press Conference then saw an initial blip to the session low of 1.3482 before short covering interests kicked in. EUR/USD raced to 1.3578, paused than went again to 1.3619. Since then it has tracked sideways easing modestly in the process back to 1.3590 last. * The EUR short covering on Draghi set the ball rolling in other major traded pairs. USD/JPY pushed through selling interests around 102.00 and took out the stops just above. Sellers were lined up in the 102.10-40 region with USD/JPY contained at a high of 102.17 do far - last at 102.08. Underpinning USD/JPY strength was EUR/JPY demand - up nearly two big figures from Thursdays 136.78 low - last at 138.75. Higher US Treasury yields in response to the lower than expected initial jobless claims data also supported USD/JPY. * AUD/USD recovered from its early London/late Asia setback that returned the pair to its break-up level around 0.8940. AUD/USD gains were stuttering however with a seemingly impenetrable barrier at 0.8980 keeping AUD/USD under wraps and under the trade inspired spike high of 0.8981 seen during the Asian session. Part of the AUD's topside struggles were put down to NZD/USD strength which in turn forced a sharp reversal in fortunes for the AUD/NZD cross. Once more AUD/NZD found the going tough at 1.0900 (Asia close) with NZD strength overnight sending AUD/NZD back to 1.0820. NZD/USD profit taking in early NZ sees AUD/NZD last around 1.0850. * The BoE held rates and its QE target as expected. No statement was released. GBP/USD after some initial chop below 1.6300 found its feet rallying to 1.6347 before paring some gains heading towards the close last at 1.6322 - up slightly from Wednesday's 1.6309 close. * Spot Gold fell slightly in response to the improved showing from risk trades overnight. The initial reaction from the Draghi press conference was to mark prices higher after ECB President Draghi said in his press conference that there was no deflation. This move quickly gave was to selling pressure as the market looked ahead to tonight's payroll number. Spot gold traded a 1253-1267 range - last at 1257.30 barely changed from Wednesdays close. * Reuters reported that copper firmed overnight on a stronger EUR, expectations of a pickup in prices when top consumer China returns from holidays today and relative calm in volatile emerging markets. Copper hit fresh session highs, edging away from two-month lows hit earlier this week. LME copper closed at $7,130 a tonne after touching a session high of $7,120. Prices hit a two-month low on Tuesday at $7,016 and are down around 4% on the year. Copper prices had fallen for nine sessions from Jan 21 on evidence that China's factories had a slow start to the year, and after fitful U.S. growth data. * US Treasury yields rose on Thursday ahead of tonight's all important payroll data. After the 10-yr Treasury yield fell as low at 2.58% on Monday in the wake of the ISM mfg PMI data, the 10-yr recovered to 2.71% overnight - last at 2.70%. Traders are wary of a sharp rebound in the jobs number tonight. Consensus tonight is for 185k new jobs but level of confidence is low due to the possibility that the data is again "weather" impacted. * The US Dollar index was last seen down 0.2% at 80.877. The VIX was down 13% at 17.29. Wrap-up * There were no surprises from the ECB (and the BOE) overnight but that did not stop risk trades rallying ahead of tonight's all important US non-farm payrolls. EUR shorts got squeezed once more with EUR/USD recapturing 1.3600 at one stage. The EUR moves reverberated on the crosses with EUR/JPY up two big figures as a consequence. This took USD/JPY back above 102 and provided support for JPY crosses. It is hard to differentiate overnight what was the Draghi impact and what was simply short covering ahead of the US payroll data. Wall Street and the Treasury market appear to betting on a solid jobs number tonight and are somewhat disregarding any possible weather impact. * Asia is unlikely to run with the Wall Street move preferring to take a more circumspect stance and wait on the data. USD/AXJ for its part comes a little softer this morning whilst the region welcomes the return of Chinese markets today after their extended Lunar New Year break. * Australia will focus on the RBA's Statement of Monetary Policy report for clarity on the perceived change in policy stance from an easing bias to a neutral bias following Tuesday's RBA meeting. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open modestly lower in the wake of the no change ECB decision and position adjustments ahead of tonight's US non-farm payroll release. Market went into EBC meeting/Draghi press conference a little short EUR and got squeezed on a not as dovish as expected Draghi. The nuances of Draghi's comments will be debated over coming days but it looks like we now wait on the March ECB meeting for something concrete on how to deal with the low inflation/high unemployment problems. Wall Street took back some shorts from Mondays ISM mfg PMI sell-off preparing for a possible stronger number tonight to correct last month's ultra weak (weather impacted) release. The payroll release looks more a wildcard than usual - consensus of 185k - but what about the weather! Chinese markets finally re-open today after their extended Lunar New Year break. * USD/KRW traded a moderate 1073.8-1079.5 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1079. The Kospi closed up 0.9%. Overnight implieds traded a 1075.7-1080.2 range; last in NY 1076.5/1077.5. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2672-1.2700 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.2693. The Straits Times closed up 0.95%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.3090-3.3270 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.3255. The KLSE index closed up 0.65%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.3200-3.3330 range; last in NY at 3.3230/50. * USD/IDR traded a 12140-12185 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 12180. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12159. The IDX Composite closed up 0.9%. Overnight the NDFs traded a 11985-12045 range; last in NY at 11990/12020. * USD/PHP traded a 45.17-29 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 45.18. The PSE index closed up 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 45.07-16 range; last at 45.06-08. * USD/THB traded a 32.74-87 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.845. The Set closed up 1.17%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.259-31 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 30.31. The Taiex closed up 0.56%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.25-285 range; last in NY at 30.25/26. * USD/CNY Chinese markets remain closed until Feb 7 for LNY. There were no recorded 1-yr trades; last at 6.1220-50. * USD/INR traded a 62.375-555 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 62.38. The Sensex index closed up 0.25%. Overnight the implieds traded a 62.49-80 range; last 62.53/57. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 07 Feb 01:00 PH Forex reserves 07 Feb 01:45 CN HSBC Services PMI 07 Feb 04:01 MY Exports 07 Feb 04:01 MY Trade balance 07 Feb 04:01 MY Imports AUS statement on Monetary Policy (SOMP) due out at 0030GMT

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2145GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12085 12045 11985 11990-12020 Hi USD/JPY 102.17 101.25 102.13 INR 62.85 62.80 62.49 62.53-57 Hi EUR/USD 1.3619 1.3482 1.3590 KRW 1080.5 1080.2 1075.7 1076.5-77.5 Hi EUR/JPY 138.83 136.78 138.77 MYR 3.3300 3.3330 3.3200 3.3230-50 Hi GBP/USD 1.6348 1.6272 1.6325 PHP 45.14 45.16 45.07 45.06-08 Hi USD/CAD 1.1123 1.1051 1.1069 TWD 30.27 30.285 30.25 30.25-26 Hi AUD/USD 0.8981 0.8910 0.8959 CNY 1-mth 6.1040 6.0990 6.1010-40 NZD/USD 0.8283 0.8210 0.8247 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1020-50 USD/SGD 1.2700 1.2672 1.2683 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.1120-50 USD/THB 32.87 32.74 32.79 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 15629 +188 +1.22 10-year 2.70% 2.67% S&P 500 1773 +22 +1.24 2-year 0.32% 0.32% Nasdaq 4057 +46 +1.14 30-year 3.67% 3.65% FTSE 6558 +100 +1.55 Spot Gold($) 1257.20 1258.00 DAX 9257 +140 +1.54 Nymex 97.88 97.38 Nikkei 14155 -25 -0.18 Brent 107.36 106.17

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)