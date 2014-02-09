SYDNEY, Feb 10 (IFR) -

Headlines from Friday Night * US Nonfarm payrolls Jan +113k, f/c 185k, 75k-pre * US Participation rate Jan 63%, 62.8%-prev * US Unemployment rate Jan 6.60%, f/c 6.70%, 6.70%-prev * US Private payrolls Jan +142k, f/c 185k, 89k-prev * US manufacturing payrolls Jan +21k, f/c 10k, 8k-prev * US Government payrolls Jan -29k, -14k-prev * Fed's Fisher on right course w/QE3 taper efficacy is wearing thin, FOMC not swayed by a single number (CNBC) * ECB's Mersch very confident that OMT is within ECB mandate * S&P downgrades Turkey outlook to negative from stable, sees risk of hard econ landing, still assumes positive GDPO growth in '14/'15 * Moody's downgrades Puerto Rico; outlook negative cites no evidence of economic strength to reverse negative trend * Fitch downgrades Ukraine to 'CCC' * CA Employment change Jan 29.4k, f/c 20.0k, -1.7-prev * CA Unemployment rate Jan 7%, f/c 7.10%, 7.20%-prev * CA Full time employment chng Jan 50.5k, -5k-prev * CA Part time employment chng Jan -21.1k, 3.3k-prev * CA Participation rate Jan 66.30%, f/c 66.40%, 66.40%-prev * Stock funds w'wide post 28.3b outflow in w/e Wed biggest outflow since Aug '11 (BofA) * Bond funds w'wide attract USD15b inflow largest since Apr '10 (BofA) * Govt treasury funds w'wide attract 13.2b inflows (BofA) * ECB says OMT plan "falls within its mandate" - Reuters * German judges refer ECB bond buy plan to European Court - Reuters * German Dec Trade balance 18.5bln vs E17.8bln prev, E17.3bln exp * German Dec Industrial output -0.6% m/m vs 1.9% prev, 0.5% exp * Swiss Dec Retail sales 2.3% y/y vs 4.2% prev * UK NIESR ups 2014 growth forecast to 2.5% from 2.0% in Nov, 2015 +2.1% * UK Dec Industrial output 1.8% y/y vs 2.5% prev, 2.3% exp * UK Dec Manufacturing output 1.5% y/y vs 2.8% prev, 2.3% exp * UK Dec Trade balance -7.717bln vs -GBP9.4bln prev, -9.3 bln exp Themes from Friday * Europe got a surprise dose of volatility early in their session after it was announced that Germany's Constitutional Court (GCC) had decided to refer a complaint against the ECB's OMT bond buying program to the European Court of Justice. The GCC said it sees "important reasons to assume that it exceeds the ECB's monetary policy mandate and thus infringes the powers of the member states.". The GCC said it will rule on the legality of the permanent bailout scheme (ESM) on March 18. EUR/USD dipped from around 1.3585 to 1.3552 (intraday low) on the news before recovering back to 1.3590ish prior to the US jobs data. * The much anticipated US non-farm payroll data (113k versus consensus 185k) was not what the majority had expected but the initial negative reaction was quickly reversed by most asset classes. Indeed as the dust settled we had the unusual situation of all asset classes rallying at once. Equities, commodities, Treasuries (price) and risk currencies (EM, commodity). The idea that the Fed would be less likely to taper in March (taper the taper as some analysts call it) got plenty of airplay yet the vast majority said the Fed is unlikely to deviate from its path of steadily reducing monetary stimulus. It seems that asset class had their own take on the jobs data (or simply don't believe any of it) and found support for that view in the various components of the jobs data. * WSJ's Jon Hilsenrath said that the Fed does not appear inclined to change the course they have set for monetary policy despite the disappointing jobs data. Hilsenrath said the Fed would stick to their plan of tapering $10bln per meeting. Fed Rosengren said in an interview after the jobs report that "we don't want to be moving monetary policy very dramatically in either direction at this point unless we see strong validation in the data." * Wall Street fell hard (through the futures) on the payroll release with the S&P500 down 18 points on the news. The move was short lived with all major indices back in the black for the official open. Stocks remained in positive territory throughout the day with investors generally happy to look through the jobs data and put it down to weather impact. The headline new jobs number shock was compensated by a fall in the unemployment rate to 6.6% (despite the participation rising) while there was also broad improvement in a variety of ancillary labour markets indicators which suggest less market slack. The S&P500 eventually closed the day up 24 points or 1.3% thus erasing weekly losses to post its first winning week in three. The Dow closed up 1.1% while the NASDAQ closed up 1.7%. * European stocks initially pared gains on the jobs number but as the fortunes of Wall Street reversed, so did European equities. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.8% at 1,300 points, while the EZ's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index advanced 0.9% to 3,038 points. * US Treasury yields slid sharply in the belly of the curve on Friday night in bull steepening fashion. The Treasury market did not embrace the stock market glass half empty view of proceedings. The 5-year yield ended down 5bps at 1.46bps whilst the 10-yr yield ended down 1bps at 2.69%. The 30-year yield ended up 1bps at 3.68%. * USD/JPY rallied sharply/mysteriously into the data then crumbled on its actual release. USD/JPY hit 102.59 just prior only to reverse savagely on the disappointing number to 101.40. The move lower was a case of aglo's gone wild and within the hour USD/JPY was once more pressuring 102.60 as it had done just prior to the jobs release. USD/JPY found 102.60 a bridge too far and fell back to 102.08 before sideways consolidation set in for the rest of the NY session. USD/JPY closed at 102.37 up 0.25% from its 102.12 Thursday close. * EUR/USD went into the payroll number at 1.3585 and surged to 1.3649 on its actual release. With the negative payroll number being ignored by most (especially Wall Street) EUR/USD turned south again touching 1.3575 before grinding higher for the rest of the NY session. EUR/USD closed in NY at 1.3635 up 0.33% from its 1.3590 close on Thursday. * AUD/USD went into the payroll number around 0.8963 and tentatively moved higher on the much worse than expected payroll release. AUD/USD had a stab at 0.9000 but came up just shy at 0.8999 and immediately peeled lower. The pair within 30 minutes was all the way back to 0.8943 before sideways consolidation set in for the rest of the NY session. There was no real attempt at the topside again during the evening with AUD/USD remaining within a 0.8944-73 range before closing in NY at 0.8958 barely changed from its 0.8959 Thursday close. * NZD/USD in stark contrast to the struggling AUD/USD spiked to 0.8296 in the immediate aftermath of the jobs number before posting a modest pullback. On the close NZD/USD posted a fresh intraday high of 0.8297 to end the day up 0.6% from its 0.8247 Thursday close. AUD/NZD as a consequence closed below 1.08 in NY and down 0.53% on the day. * Spot gold closed up 0.8% at 1267 an ounce from 1257.20 on Thursday. Analysts' blamed the poor jobs number however it appears some markets are on divergent paths as FX risk ccys, Equities, Treasuries and Gold all rallied at the same time. Gold was up 2.0% last week (5.0% in 2014) while Silver posted a 5% gain for the week. * Nymex oil futures tracked Wall Street moves on Friday. The March Nymex contract settled at 99.88 a barrel up 2.0% on Friday and 2.5% for the week. Prices for petroleum products led the gains. Brent crude oil, saw its March contract jump $2.38, or 2.2%, to $109.57 a barrel, with prices gaining around 3% for the week. * Copper rose on Friday to post its largest weekly rise for the year, boosted by hopes of a pickup in demand after the LNY and by limited short-term availability of the metal in the physical market. Metals were little affected by Friday's jobs data. The 3-mth LME copper contract ended up 0.15% at $7,141. Copper gained 1.1% on week but is still down nearly 3% for the year. In other metals traded, aluminium, lead and nickel all hit their highest level in a week, while zinc hit its highest level in two weeks. Aluminium ended up 0.4% at $1,720, lead closed up 0.05% at $2,119, and nickel ended up 1.2% at $14,140 while zinc closed up 1.2% at $2,022. Tin ended up 0.3% at $22,180. Iron ore closed down 10 cents at 120.90 on its first day back after being closed for the LNY holidays. * The US Dollar Index closed down 0.25% at 80.69 whilst the VIX ended down 11% at 15.29. Wrap-up * The much anticipated US jobs data got the usual knee-jerk reaction but was then quickly put on the back burner. It seems not everyone believes the veracity of the data or in turn they are happy to believe the parts that suit their view best. All up it was strong night for all asset classes so someone out there must be wrong. * For now attention turns to Janet Yellen who testifies before Congress on Tuesday and Thursday. This will be her first public appearance as Fed Chairperson since being sworn in last Monday. Forward guidance is again up for grabs especially now with the unemployment rate within a whisker of the Fed's 6.5% target (for considering hiking rates). * Chinese markets re-opened on Friday after being closed for a week for the LNY break. For Asia it is now back to watching money market rates and the performance of the Shanghai Composite. China's monthly data dump kicks off on Wednesday with trade and is followed up on Friday with CPI. Australia had their fill of data releases/RBA events last week but still need to get past NAB business confidence on Tuesday and employment data on Thursday. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open barely changed in a mixed response to the weak US jobs data on Friday night. It seems the market took what they wanted to take from the jobs report or simply moved on and put it down to the weather. All up though we had the unusual situation of all asset classes rally in concert together on Friday night once the market settled after the initial bout of volatility. Asia will not like this reaction and will be keen to see offshore have a second take before making up their mind. * USD/KRW traded a tight 1073.3-1076.6 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1074.3. The Kospi closed up 0.77%. Overnight implieds traded a 1073-1078 range; last in NY 1076/1077. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2676-1.2692 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.2690. The Straits Times closed up 0.8%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.3175-3.3290 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.3270. The KLSE index closed up 0.6%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.3250-3.3400 range; last in NY at 3.3350/70. * USD/IDR traded a 12165-12185 range in Asia on Friday; last at 12170. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12176. The IDX Composite closed up 0.9%. Overnight the NDFs traded a 12000-12075 range; last in NY at 12030/12050. * USD/PHP traded a 44.92-45.15 range in Asia on Friday; last at 42.985. The PSE index closed up 1.6%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.80-88 range; last at 44.83-85. * USD/THB traded a 32.80-84 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.81. The Set closed up 0.1%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.275-30 range in Asia on Friday; last at 30.295. The Taiex closed up 0.9%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.245-28 range; last in NY at 30.25/26. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1089 slightly higher than the previous (Jan 30) 6.1050 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.0611-6.0646 range; last at 6.0634. USD/CNH last at 6.0320 - range 6.0250-6.0330. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1170/6.1190. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.4%. There were no recorded 1-yr trades overnight; last at 6.1150-80. * USD/INR traded a 62.245-46 range in Asia on Friday; last at 62.29. The Sensex index closed up 0.3%. Overnight the implieds traded a 62.41-80 range; last 62.43/57. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 10 Feb 04:01 MY Industrial output 10 Feb 05:00 JP Consumer confidence index

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12065 12075 12000 12030-12050 Hi USD/JPY 102.59 101.40 102.37 INR 62.73 62.80 62.41 62.43-45 Hi EUR/USD 1.3649 1.3552 1.3635 KRW 1077 1078 1073 1076-1077 Hi EUR/JPY 139.61 138.17 139.56 MYR 3.3340 3.3400 3.3250 3.3350-70 Hi GBP/USD 1.6419 1.6301 1.6410 PHP 44.95 44.88 44.80 44.83-85 Hi USD/CAD 1.1080 1.0968 1.1033 TWD 30.26 30.28 30.245 30.25-26 Hi AUD/USD 0.8999 0.8923 0.8958 CNY 1-mth 6.1045 6.1030 6.1030-50 NZD/USD 0.8297 0.8212 0.8297 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1040-70 USD/SGD 1.2700 1.2662 1.2681 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.1150-80 USD/THB 32.84 32.76 32.79 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 15794 +166 +1.06 10-year 2.69% 2.70% S&P 500 1797 +24 +1.33 2-year 0.31% 0.32% Nasdaq 4126 +69 +1.69 30-year 3.68% 3.67% FTSE 6572 +13 +0.20 Spot Gold($) 1267.00 1257.20 DAX 9302 +45 +0.49 Nymex 99.88 97.84 Nikkei 14462 +307 +2.17 Brent 109.57 107.36 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)