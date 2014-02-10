SYDNEY, Feb 11 (IFR) - Headlines from Monday Night * EU's Rehn appropriate that a EU court has final say over ECB as an EU institution, ECB should take decisions to ensure it meets its inflation target better supporting EZ economy, France/Italy must speed up reforms * Italy's Econ Ministry sees no need for public funds in "bad bank", favors initiatives by private lenders to get rid of bad loans * BOC's Murray repeats strengthening of global econ & deprecation of CAD should foster growth in Canada, expects inflation in Canada to return to 2% in 2 years * CA House starts, annualized Jan 180.2k, f/c 184.0k, 189.7k-prev * Reuters Poll 25/27 economists say BOE will overhaul forward guidance on Wed * Reuters Poll 24/30 economists: BOE to project lower path for inflation in f/c's * Toyota Motors says it will stop production in Australia by 2017 * CH Jan Jobless u/adj 3.5% vs 3.5% prev, 3.6% exp * CH Jan Jobless adj 3.2% vs 3.2% prev, 3.2% exp * EZ Feb Sentix 13.3 vs 11.9 prev, 10.7 exp Themes from Monday * The main theme across all asset markets on Monday was quiet consolidation on what was essentially an event-free day ahead of some key events starting with Tuesday's testimony before US lawmakers by new Fed chairperson Yellen. * There were little net movements in key assets and currencies after Friday's US non-farm payroll data left investors split over whether or not there should be concern over the US economic state of play. * Late in the US session Wall Street was slightly higher - Dow up tiny (0.05%); S&P up tiny (plus 0.16%) and NASDAQ showing a decent gain of 0.54%. * There was some intraday chop in the FX market - but by late in the US session most currency pairings weren't too far away from where they closed on Friday. * The best performing currency was the NOK - which gained 0.65% against USD and 0.6% against EUR following hotter than expected inflation data out of Norway. * Gold continued to trend higher - rising to 1,275 0.6% higher than Friday's close at 1,267. The move was fueled by more short covering on the view Yellen will strike a dovish tone in her testimony on Tuesday. * Other commodities were close to flat on the day. NY Copper was down 0.1%; NYMEX Crude was up 0.1%; Brent Crude was down 0.8% and iron ore slipped from 123.70 to 123.30. * EUR/USD recovered from the Asian low at 1.3609 to trade as high as 1.3652 before sovereign related selling capped the price action. EUR/USD was trading around 1.3645 late in NY - up tiny from Friday's close at 1.3635. * AUD/USD fell during the early European session - with some saying it was partly due to Toyota's announcement they were ceasing car manufacturing operations in Australia by the end of 2017. Yellen will likely try her best to make her testimony a non-event for the markets. * The Fed will be thrilled the market isn't pricing in a rise in the Fed Funds rate until very late 2015 and the fact that the 10-yr UST yield is well below the highs above 3.0%. Yellen will likely try and be very cautious and steady in her comments and indicate the Fed will continue to wind back their monthly bond buying program while emphasizing interest rates will stay extraordinarily low for an extended period. Yellen and her colleagues on the FOMC are hoping they can smoothly transition away from QE programs to forward guidance. The biggest challenge for Yellen will be explaining why the Fed will keep rates very low even when the US unemployment rates hits 6.5% (currently 6.6%). * Tokyo is closed today - which will ensure the market will be extra quiet and thin. There is some AUS data including NAB Business Survey; Housing Finance and Aus House Price Index. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open a touch higher in Asia on Tuesday in what can only be described as a non-descript session as market now waits on Janet Yellen's testimony to Congress. This was a continuation of the Asian session moves where the US Dollar was mostly bid. USD/KRW was once more the exception. Tokyo holiday today so trading should again be quiet. Yellen will be at pains not tos ay anything market moving. Those thinking she might allude to taper the taper will be disappointed with the Fed now keen to shed all hints of QE. * USD/KRW traded a moderate 1070-1074.5 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1071.2. The Kospi closed up 0.04%. Overnight implieds traded a 1073.5-1075.8 range; last in NY 1075/1076. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2667-1.2702 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.2695. The Straits Times closed up 0.1%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.3255-3.3410 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.3390. The KLSE index closed up 0.4%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.3475-3.3525 range; last in NY at 3.3500/20. * USD/IDR traded a 12150-12175 range in Asia on Monday; last at 12170. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12166. The IDX Composite closed down 0.35%. Overnight the NDFs traded a 12080-12095 range; last in NY at 12080/12100. * USD/PHP traded a 44.86-98 range in Asia on Monday; last at 42.975. The PSE index closed up 0.5%. Overnight the implieds traded a 45.00-01 range; last at 45.00-02. * USD/THB traded a 32.75-83 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.82. The Set closed down 0.45%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.26-32 range in Asia on Monday; last at 30.32. The Taiex closed up 0.05%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.305-315 range; last in NY at 30.30/31. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1083 slightly lower than the previous 6.1089 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.0587-6.0625 range; last at 6.0593. USD/CNH last at 6.0354 - range 6.0270-6.0372. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1140/6.1160. The Shanghai Composite closed up 2.0%. There were no recorded 1-yr trades overnight; last at 6.1150-80. * USD/INR traded a 62.08-49 range in Asia on Monday; last at 62.44. The Sensex index closed down 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 62.65-78 range; last 62.65/68. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 11 Feb 00:01 GB BRC retail sales 11 Feb 00:30 AU Invest housing finance 11 Feb 00:30 AU NAB Business conditions 11 Feb 00:30 AU House price index 11 Feb 00:30 AU Housing finance 11 Feb 00:30 AU NAB business confidence 11 Feb 01:00 PH Exports A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets were mixed in quiet trading. * London's FTSE closed up 0.3%; German DAX eased 0.1%; French CAC was 0.2% higher; Milan down 0.06% and Spanish IBEX closed the day with a 0.9% loss. * After being flat to mixed for much of the day - Wall St staged a minor rally late in the session to ensure a positive close for the three major indices. * The VIX index closed at 15.27 down slightly from Friday's close at 15.29. A closer look at the commodity market * Gold continued to trend higher - to 1,275 0.6% from Friday's close at 1,267. 