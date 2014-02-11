SYDNEY, Feb 12 (IFR) -

Headlines from Tuesday Night * Fed's Yellen countries should be allowed to use monetary policy to pursue domestic aims not to target currency, have to keep inflation under control to ensure USD keeps playing critical role in global economy, important for Congress to consider measures to foster labor market recovery, important to enact reforms for FNMA & Freddie Mac * Fed's Yellen Number of LT unemployed/underemployed underscores importance of considering more than jobless rate when evaluating health of labor mkt, expects a great deal of continuity in FOMC's approach to monetary policy- strongly supports current policy strategy * Fed's Plosser calls for scaling back of fed's asset purchases to reflect strengthening economy, CB needs to communicate better how it will react to economic data as it meets thresholds for inflation & unemployment, easier to lower than raise rates; history shows always pretty late in raising rates, * Germany's Schaeuble difficult situation in EM's affects export-oriented economies like Germany, expects discussion on EU treaty change once new EU commission in place, OMT has contributed to return of confidence in the euro * ECB's Weidmann expansionary monetary policy justified considering economic situation; sees neither inflation nor deflation risks over short to medium-term * ECB's Weidmann clear limits to ECB flexibility needed to ensure independence, * German Govt to raise '14 growth f/c to 1.8%; expects 2% growth in '15 * Cyprus FinMin says significant relaxations of capital controls expected to start next week * Fitch downgrades Puerto Rico to 'BB"; outlook negative * US NFIB business optimism idx Jan 94.1, 93.9-prev * US ICSC chain stores ww w/e -0.30%, 0.30%-prev * US ICSC chain stores yy w/e 2.30%, 0.00%-prev * US Redbook mm w/e -1.40%, -0.20%-prev * US Redbook yy w/e 2.80%, 2.70%-prev * US Wholesale inventories mm Dec 0.3%, f/c 0.50%, 0.50%-prev * US Wholesale sales mm Dec 0.5%, f/c 0.50%, 1.00%-prev * MX Industrial output yy Dec -0.30%, f/c 0.75%, -1.40%-prev * MX Industrial output mm Dec -0.50%, f/c 0.20%, 0.10%-prev  * ECB's Liikanen, no signs of deflation in the Euro Zone * Liikanen - turmoil in EM may continue for some time * Liikanen, negative rates one option * Smaghi, expects ECB to back OMT * Kazakhstan CB devalues KZT 19% Themes from Tuesday * The main theme across asset markets on Tuesday was improving investor risk appetite - as new Fed Chair Yellen stuck to the script and didn't say anything to put the markets off their stride. * Wall Street was on track for its first four-day winning streak in 2014 and the biggest gaining four-day winning streak since 2012. * The Dow closed up 193 points or 1.2% higher while the S&P was up 1.1%. Since the low at 1,737 Wednesday of last week - the S&P has gained around 4.7%. * While Fed chair Yellen wasn't as dovish as the bond and FX markets suspected she might be - equity investors felt comforted by the lack of surprises and the perception she will follow a similar script as the one prescribed by her predecessor Ben Bernanke. * Investor calm was reflected in the VIX index - which plunged 7.6% to 14.11. The VIX index has now fallen 34% from the Feb 3 close at 21.44. * The FX market reflected the improve investor mood by pushing AUD/JPY 1.4% higher - as commodity/risk currencies made ground while higher US Treasury yields supported the USD against the JPY and EUR. * The testimony of Fed chair Yellen provided no surprises, as she signaled the Fed will staying the course of winding back its monthly bond purchases while at the same time she emphasized the US labor market recovery was far from complete. * Yellen reinforced the message that the Fed was going to rely more on forward guidance to keep long-term yields anchored and rely less on QE efforts to achieve that goal. * The 10-year US Treasury yield moved as high as 2.73%, as the message from Yellen was the bar was set high for the Fed to alter the course of reducing their bond purchases at their FOMC meetings in 2014. Late in the US session the 10-year Treasury yield was trading at 2.72% - up from 2.67% at Monday's close. * The higher US yields underpinned USD/JPY - which was trading around 102.60 late in the US session - up 0.4% from Monday's close. * EUR/USD traded as high as 1.3683 in early Europe, but retreated from the highs when Yellen made it clear that QE tapering plans haven't been altered by the recent run of weak US data. Late in the US session the EUR/USD was trading at 1.3638 - barely changed from Monday's close at 1.3846. * The AUD was the best performing currency on Tuesday, as the better Aus data released earlier in the day resulted in a hawkish turn in RBA expectations. * AUD/USD was trading around 0.9040 late in the US session - up over 1.0% from Monday's close. AUD gained 1.4% against the JPY and over 1.0% against the EUR. * NZD, CAD and GBP also outperformed the G3 currencies, but to a lesser extent. Late in the US session NZD/USD was trading at 0.8325 - up 0.7% on the day while the CAD was up 0.35% against the USD and the GBP/USD was up 0.3% at 1.6450. * The commodity/risk currencies were underpinned by the strong fight back in equity markets and the settling down of emerging market assets and currencies. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index was up 1.85% late in the session. * Gold continued to rally and late in the US session it was trading at 1,291 up 1.3% from Monday's close. The rise in equity markets and reports India may ease curbs on gold imports ignited another round of short-covering. * NY Copper was around flat late in the US session while NYMEX Crude was down 0.1%. Iron ore fell sharply on Tuesday - fixing at 122.50 down 1.8% from Monday's close at 124.70. * Late in the US session the US dollar index was trading at 80.63 unchanged from Monday's close. A closer look at the FX market * EUR/USD continued to grind higher in early Europe after breaking above 1.3655 in Asia. EUR/USD traded to 1.3683 before good selling interest stacked ahead of 1.3700 capped. EUR/USD was trading around 1.3665 when the prepared Yellen testimony was released and was viewed by some as less dovish than expected given the run of weak US data. EUR/USD dipped to 1.3629 before steadying around 1.3640 into the close - barely changed from Monday's close. * USD/JPY: Rising US Treasury yields and strong investor risk appetite resulted in JPY being the worst performing currency on Tuesday. Investors appeared to be entering the JPY-funded carry trades again with AUD/JPY rising around 1.4%. USD/JPY was trading around 102.60 late in the US session - up 0.35% on the day. * AUD/USD: The AUD was the best performing currency on Tuesday, as the better Aus data released earlier in the day resulted in a hawkish turn in RBA expectations. AUD/USD was trading around 0.9040 late in the US session - up over 1.0% from Monday's close. AUD gained 1.4% against JPY and over 1.0% against EUR. Wrap-up * The market appear to be a lot calmer than they were just over a week ago when poor US economic data added to growing EM fears and created an air of uncertainty. EM's have calmed down and there have been a growing number of anecdotal evidence that opportunistic hedge funds have been bargain hunting in some of the worst hit EM equities, bonds and currencies. It seems the state of the US economy is being given the benefit of the doubt due to unusually bad weather - while also finally coming to grips with Fed tapering being replaced by Fed forward guidance. Despite a huge amount of skepticism - it appears so far at least - that Fed forward guidance is working. The market is fully pricing in Fed tapering for the balance of 2014 while at the same time pushing back expectations of a Fed hike to Q4 2014 from Q1 2014. At the same time it was obvious from today's reaction on Wall Street that equity investors will be pleased if the Fed maintains the current course. * The AUD is benefitting from the calming EM scenario as well as the hawkish turn in RBA expectations following a run of better data and last week's RBA statement. Key resistance in the AUD/USD is found at the Jan 13 trend high at 0.9087 and it is hard to see that level breaking ahead of tomorrow's (Thursday) Aus employment data. The key to today's trading will be the flows out of Tokyo after their holiday on Tuesday and whether or not the Asia ex-Japan equities and currencies rally in the wake of the upturn in investor risk appetite. The market will also keep a close eye on the China trade data due out today. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com THE ASIA MORNING MEETING * USD/AXJ is set open modestly lower after "risk" trades rallied overnight in the wake of Janet Yellen's testimony to Congress. There was much "hype" built into the testimony/Q&A bit it elicited only modest volatility with Yellen holding her own against some prickly questioning from lawmakers. Risk of course was already on the move in Asia with AUD in the lead and again in late Asia/early London when NDF prices were shunted to the left. Stocks have had a good night with EM doing particularly well. The broad MSCI EM equity index closed up 1.0% whilst the MSCI world equity index closed up 1.1%. * USD/KRW traded a moderate 1070.6-1073.5 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1071.1. The Kospi closed up 0.46%. Overnight implieds traded a 1066.5-1070 range; last in NY 1067.5/1068.5. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2675-1.2707 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.2677. The Straits Times closed up 0.4%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.3305-3.3440 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.3305. The KLSE index closed up 0.4%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.3280-3.3365 range; last in NY at 3.3280/00. * USD/IDR traded a 12155-12185 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 12165. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12174. The IDX Composite closed down 0.4%. Overnight the NDFs traded a 11990-12050 range; last in NY at 11990/12010. * USD/PHP traded a 44.92-45.125 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 45.065. The PSE index closed up 1.05%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.95-45.05 range; last at 44.95-98. * USD/THB traded a 32.77-81 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.77. The Set closed up 0.4%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.299-344 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 30.33. The Taiex closed up 0.46%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.255-28 range; last in NY at 30.26/27. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1069 slightly lower than the previous 6.1083 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.0576-6.0620 range; last at 6.0606. USD/CNH last at 6.0383 - range 6.0350-6.0393. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1125/6.1140. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.8%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded at 6.1120; last at 6.1120-40. * USD/INR traded a 62.19-45 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 62.23. The Sensex index closed up 0.14%. Overnight the implieds traded a 62.37-63 range; last 62.37/39. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 12 Feb 02:00 CN Trade balance 12 Feb 02:00 CN Imports 12 Feb 02:00 CN Exports 12 Feb 03:00 KR L-Money supply growth 12 Feb 10:00 MY GDP 12 Feb 10:00 MY Current account balance 12 Feb 10:00 MY Net portfolio flow A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets moved higher on Tuesday and were given an added boost by the release of Yellen's testimony. * London FTSE rose 1.2%; the German DAX gained 2.0%; the French CAC closed 1.1% higher; Milan rose 1.0% and the Spanish IBEX ended the day with a 1.1% gain. * Wall Street was on track for its first four-day winning streak in 2014 and the biggest gaining four-day winning streak since 2012. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index was up 1.75% late in the session. * The VIX index closed at 14.47 - down 5.1% from Monday's close at 15.26. A closer look at the commodity market * Gold continued to rally and late in the US session it was trading at 1,291 up 1.3% from Monday's close. The rise in equity markets and reports India may ease curbs on gold imports ignited another round of short-covering. * NY Copper was around flat late in the US session while NYMEX Crude was down 0.1%. Iron ore fell sharply on Tuesday - fixing at 122.50 down 1.8% from Monday's close at 124.70. A closer look at the fixed interest market * European debt markets were very quiet again on Tuesday. * The 10-yr Italian bond yield closed down 1bp at 3.68%; the 10-yr Spanish bond yield closed up 1bp at 3.60%; the 10-yr German bund yield was unchanged at 1.68% and the 10-yr UK gilt yield rose 2bps to 2.74%. * The 10-yr US Treasury yield moved as high as 2.73%, as the message from Yellen was the bar was set high for the Fed to alter the course of reducing their bond purchases at their FOMC meetings in 2014. Late in the US session the 10-yr Treasury yield was trading at 2.72% - up from 2.67% at Monday's close. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12060 12050 11990 11990-12010 Hi USD/JPY 102.71 102.07 102.63 INR 62.60 62.63 62.37 62.37-39 Hi EUR/USD 1.3684 1.3630 1.3638 KRW 1069 1070 1066.5 1067.5-68.5 Hi EUR/JPY 140.30 139.28 139.99 MYR 3.3375 3.3365 3.3280 3.3280-00 Hi GBP/USD 1.6488 1.6392 1.6448 PHP 45.01 45.05 44.95 44.95-98 Hi USD/CAD 1.1090 1.1002 1.1008 TWD 30.27 30.28 30.255 30.26-27 Hi AUD/USD 0.9048 0.8942 0.9038 CNY 1-mth 6.1015 6.1010 6.1010-20 NZD/USD 0.8344 0.8264 0.8322 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1025-50 USD/SGD 1.2707 1.2668 1.2673 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.1120 6.1120-40 USD/THB 32.81 32.73 32.732 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 15995 +193 +1.22 10-year 2.72% 2.67% S&P 500 1820 +20 +1.11 2-year 0.34% 0.31% Nasdaq 4191 +43 +1.03 30-year 3.69% 3.65% FTSE 6673 +81 +1.23 Spot Gold($) 1290.70 1274.80 DAX 9479 +189 +2.03 Nymex 99.92 100.06 Nikkei 14718 +256 +1.77 Brent 108.60 108.55 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)