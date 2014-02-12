SYDNEY, Feb 13 (IFR) -

Headlines from Wednesday Night * ECB's Coeure - ECB is considering negative depo rates very seriously -but you should not expect too much of it, don't see deflation in the EZ see inflation rising back to 2% * ECB's Noyer says EUR strength is curious given EZ's recovery is lagging the US * Fed's Bullard proposed audit the Fed legislation is political interference, will have to make more qualitative judgments on when to raise rates now that unemployment has fallen to 6.6%, rate rise thresholds have served their purpose; expects to go back to traditional policy, worries low rates for longer sends pessimistic signal on US economy * ECB's Draghi says SSM has been designed w/necessary independence to lean against localized booms, wants full mutualisation of the resolution fund in 5 years- no acceleration of payments from banks * ECB's Hansson - should consider QE but has questions about its efficiency, operational complexity, no mechanical rule for ECB intervention * France's Moscovici - no fear financial volatility will cause new crisis in EM, nothing to fear regarding French banks and AQR * BOE's Carney says objective is not to have forward guidance forever * Reuters Poll most economists polled expect first BOE rate hike in Q2 '15 or later * BoE 2014 GDP f/c rvsd 3.4% vs 2.8% last, 2015 2.7% vs 2.3% * BoE scope for econ to absorb spare cap before rates raised * Carney, degree of stimulus needs to remain exceptional for some time * Bean - Want to start tightening before slack is completely eliminated * NO Q4 GDP -0.2% q/q vs 0.8% prev, 0.5% exp * NO Q4 mainland GDP +0.6% q/q vs 0.5% Q3 * CH Jan CPI 0.1% y/y vs 0.1% prev, 0.1% exp * EZ Dec Ind Prod 0.5%y/y vs 3.0% prev, 1.8% exp Themes from Wednesday * There were a few themes impacting currencies and other asset markets on Wednesday. * Major Equity markets went into consolidation-mode after the huge gains seen in only one week. * After being slightly higher most of the day - the S&P fell late in the session to close flat. The Dow was slightly lower for most of the day, as Proctor & Gamble gave a profit warning and weighed on sentiment. The Dow closed down 0.2%. * The main focus for markets on Wednesday was the BOE inflation report and comments from BOE governor Carney. * Carney was surprisingly upbeat on the outlook for the UK economy and a bit less dovish than most were expecting - even though the BOE lowered its inflation forecast and Carney indicated there was a while to go before the BOE will start raising rates and even then the increases will be modest. * The BOE lifted their growth forecasts and the market interpreted the Carney comments as indicating BOE will start lifting rates and winding back QE in 2015. * GBP soared against the USD and traded particularly strong against the EUR. GBP/USD last at 1.6595 - up 0.95% on the day and EUR/GBP was trading at 0.8191 down 1.2% on the day. * 10-yr UK Gilt yield was trading at 2.82% - up from Tuesday's close at 2.73%. * EUR was the worst performing currency on Wednesday - with EUR/USD falling 0.35% and EUR/JPY easing around 0.5% on the day to 139.35. * Relatively dovish comments from ECB officials and heavy EUR/GBP selling weighed on the single currency - as did much worse than expected EZ IP data. * ECB's Noyer said the strength of the EUR was "curious" given the fact the EZ recovery is lagging the US; the ECB's Coeure said the ECB was seriously considering negative rates - but added that he doesn't see EZ deflation and the ECB's Hansson said ECB should consider QE - but questioned its efficacy. * US Treasury yields moved higher on Wednesday, as the suddenly upbeat investor mood resulted in unwinding of safe-haven strategies and Yellen's comments indicating the Fed will maintain the taper course resonated. * The 10-year US Treasury yield traded as high as 2.77% and was trading at 2.76% late in the US session - up from Tuesday's close at 2.72%. The yield may have moved even higher if it wasn't for a strong 10-year US Treasury auction. * Despite the rise in US Treasury yields - USD/JPY was contained on Wednesday and late in the US session it was trading at 102.50 - 0.3% lower than Tuesday's close at 102.63. EUR/JPY selling helped to limit the upside. * The strong China trade data released during the US session helped to give commodities a boost, as China hard landing fears continue to fade. * Late in the US session NY Copper was up close to 1.4% - while NYMEX Crude cracked the 100 level and was up 0.4% late in the US session. * The gold price consolidated recent gains and was trading virtually unchanged at 1,290 late in the day. Iron ore rose 0.8% to 123.50. * Despite buoyant commodities - AUD and NZD merely held on to Tuesday's gains while easing slightly against the JPY. * There was talk of very good selling interest in AUD/USD 0.9070/80 that discouraged attempts higher. AUD/USD last at 0.9030 - virtually unchanged from Tuesday's close and down from the 0.9068 high hit earlier in the day. * Late in the US session the US dollar index was trading at 80.68 - up from 80.63 at Wednesday's close. A closer look at the FX market * EUR/USD found support bids at 1.3620/30 during the European morning session - which resulted in a squeeze to 1.3653 late in the morning despite weak EZ IP data. The squeeze presented an excellent selling opportunity and dovish comments from ECB officials and especially Coeure's comment that the ECB was "seriously considering' negative rates sent the EUR/USD into a tumble. Italian political uncertainty added to the selling pressure and EUR/USD traded down to 1.3562 before the buyers returned. EUR/USD was also pressured by heavy EUR/GBP buying. EUR/USD recovered to 1.3590/95 late in the US session - down 0.35% on the day. * USD/JPY: Despite the rise in US Treasury yields - USD/JPY was contained on Wednesday and late in the US session it was trading at 102.50 - 0.1% lower than Tuesday's close at 102.63. EUR/JPY selling helped to limit the upside. * GBP was the best performing currency on Wednesday after upbeat comments from the BOE's Carney and improved growth forecasts for the UK economy from the BOE. GBP soared against the USD and traded particularly strong against the EUR. GBP/USD closed at 1.6595 - up 0.95% on the day and the EUR/GBP was trading at 0.8192 down 1.2% on the day. Wrap-up * Investor risk appetite remains elevated despite the correction on Wall Street after an extremely strong 4-day run higher. The upbeat comments from the BOE's Carney; the strong China trade data and the rise in US Treasury yields following steady testimony from new Fed chair Yellen indicates the world is a safer place for investors than it was just one week ago. IFR reported that real money bought "huge" amounts of Turkish lira (TRY) over the past 24 hours - which is a strong indication the "fear" trades are being unwound and opportunistic risk taking is replacing them. Unless something comes along to spoil the party - the carry trade should remain attractive. * EUR looks vulnerable again, as political concerns in the periphery; weak EZ IP data and some dovish noises coming from the ECB suddenly make the single currency look overvalued. * The big event in Asia today will be the Aus Jan employment data. AUD has been reacting strongly to every bit of second-tier AU data and the employment data is a biggie. The market is expecting plus 15k after the 22.6k fall in December. The Unemployment rate is expected to remain steady at 5.8% and there will be a focus on the participation rate, which has been falling sharply in recent months. A stronger Aus jobs number could see key resistance at the Jan 14 trend high at 0.9087 challenged. A disappointing number could see a pullback below short-term support at 0.8995/0.9000. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open on Thursday barely changed on the back of mixed themes in the majors. The China trade data failed to resonate offshore (nobody believed the export number) whilst GBP stole the show with BoE Carney upbeat - talk of winding back the QE. GBP is up nearly 1.0% against the US Dollar and 1.2% against the EUR. Stock markets took a well earned breather after four days of solid returns. US Treasury yields rallied again as the market digests that Fed Chair Yellen will stay the course with taper. Australian jobs data key event today with volatile series likely to elicit a sizeable response if outside consensus of 15k new jobs. Bank of Korea is overwhelming expected to sit pat on rates at today's meeting. * USD/KRW traded a moderate 1061.8-1067.8 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1062.4. The Kospi closed up 0.2%. Overnight implieds traded a 1063-1064.5 range; last in NY 1064/1064.5. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2643-1.2683 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.2652. The Straits Times closed up 0.2%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.3190-3.3285 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.3240. The KLSE index closed up 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.3210-3.3270 range; last in NY at 3.3245/65. * USD/IDR traded a 12075-12140 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 12085. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12115. The IDX Composite closed down 0.6%. Overnight the NDFs traded an 11960-11985` range; last in NY at 11965/11980. * USD/PHP traded a 44.83-45.05 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.83. The PSE index closed up 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.72-85 range; last at 44.75-77. * USD/THB traded a 32.54-735 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.57. The Set closed up 1.4%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.28-33 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 30.32. The Taiex closed up 0.95%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.19-22 range; last in NY at 30.20/22. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1078 slightly higher than the previous 6.1069 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.0603-6.0635 range; last at 6.0624. USD/CNH last at 6.0383 - range 6.0360-6.0415. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1090/6.1110. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.3%. There were no recorded 1-yr NDF trades overnight; last at 6.1090-10. * USD/INR traded a 62.04-175 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 62.11. The Sensex index closed up 0.4%. Overnight the implieds traded a 62.15-47 range; last 62.20/23. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 13 Feb KR Bank of Korea base rate 13 Feb 00:30 AU Participation rate 13 Feb 00:30 AU Employment 13 Feb 00:30 AU Fulltime employment 13 Feb 00:30 AU Unemployment 13 Feb 07:30 TH Forex reserves A closer look at the equity market * European equity markets remained buoyant and most eked out small gains. * London's FTSE was flat; German DAX made a healthy 0.65% gain; French CAC rose 0.5%; Milan soared 1.3% and Spain's IBEX closed the day flat. * After being slightly higher most of the day - the S&P closed flat. The Dow was slightly lower for most of the day, as Proctor & Gamble gave a profit warning and weighed on sentiment. The Dow closed down 0.2%. * The VIX index closed at 14.31 - slightly lower than Tuesday's close at 14.51. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index was down 0.36% late in the session. A closer look at the commodity market * The strong China trade data released during the US session helped to give commodities a boost, as China hard landing fears continue to fade. * Late in the US session NY Copper was up close to 1.4% - while NYMEX Crude cracked the 100 level and was up 0.40% late in the US session. * The gold price consolidated recent gains and was trading virtually unchanged at 1,290 late in the day. Iron ore rose 0.8% to 123.50. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Bond yields in Europe moved higher on Wednesday. * The 10-yr Italian bond yield rose 4bps to 3.73%; the 10-yr Spanish bond yield moved up 5bps to 3.66%; the German 10-yr bund yield moved up 4bps to 1.72% while the UK 10-yr gilt yield rose 9bps to 2.82%. * US Treasury yields moved higher on Wednesday, as the suddenly upbeat investor mood resulted in unwinding of safe-haven strategies and Yellen's comments indicating the Fed will maintain the taper course resonated. * The 10-year US Treasury yield traded as high as 2.77% and was trading at 2.76% - up from Tuesday's close at 2.72%. The yield may have moved even higher if it wasn't for a strong 10-year US Treasury auction.

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11995 11985 11960 11965-11980 Hi USD/JPY 102.69 102.22 102.53 INR 62.47 62.47 62.15 62.20-23 Hi EUR/USD 1.3654 1.3563 1.3593 KRW 1063.5 1064.5 1063 1064-1064.5 Hi EUR/JPY 139.90 138.67 139.35 MYR 3.3280 3.3270 3.3210 3.3245-65 Hi GBP/USD 1.6600 1.6425 1.6595 PHP 44.87 44.85 44.72 44.75-77 Hi USD/CAD 1.1025 1.0976 1.1002 TWD 30.24 30.22 30.19 30.20-22 Hi AUD/USD 0.9068 0.9007 0.9027 CNY 1-mth 6.1020 6.1005 6.1020-30 NZD/USD 0.8370 0.8304 0.8318 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1025-40 USD/SGD 1.2683 1.2643 1.2658 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.1090-10 USD/THB 32.735 32.51 32.51 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 15964 -31 -0.19 10-year 2.76% 2.72% S&P 500 1819 -0 -0.03 2-year 0.34% 0.34% Nasdaq 4201 +10 +0.24 30-year 3.72% 3.69% FTSE 6675 +2 +0.04 Spot Gold($) 1289.90 1290.70 DAX 9540 +61 +0.65 Nymex 100.27 99.94 Nikkei 14800 +82 +0.56 Brent 108.79 108.60

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)