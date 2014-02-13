SYDNEY, Feb 14 (IFR) -

Headlines from Thursday Night * ECB's Coeure: ECB would have to act if sees any downside risk to price stability * Italy's Democratic Party backs call by its leader Renzi for PM Letta to resign; Letta will tender resignation to Pres Napolitano on Friday * Italy coalition partner Alfano not sure attempt to form new Govt will succeed * Reuters Summit if EZ banks come out of AQR in very bad shape we will have to shut them down (Nouy) * Dijsselbloem EZ bank resolution fund at EUR 55b is big enough because it will be last stage of bank repair * US Initial jobless claims w/e 339k, F/C 330k, 331k-prev * US Jobless claims 4-wk avg w/e 336.75k, 333.25k-prev * US Continued jobless claims w/e 2.953m, f/c 2.960m, 2.971m-prev * US Retail sales mm Jan -0.40%, f/c 0.00%, -0.10%-prev * US Retail sales ex-autos mm Jan 0.00%, f/c 0.10%, 0.30%-prev * US Retail ex gas/autos Jan -0.20%, 0.10%-prev * US Retail control Jan -0.30%, 0.20%, 0.30%-prev * US Business inventories mm Dec +0.5%, f/c 0.50%, 0.40%-prev * CA New housing price index Dec 0.10%, f/c 0.10%, 0.00%-prev * BR Retail sales mm Dec -0.20%, f/c 0.40%, 0.70%-prev * BR Retail sales yy Dec 4.00%, f/c 5.10%, 7.00%-prev * Reuters Poll US GDP growth seen at 2.9% in '14 v 1.9% in '13 * Reuters Poll inflation to remain benign; core CPI to avg less than 2% this yr * UK Jan RICS House Survey 53 vs 56 prev, 57 exp * DE Jan CPI final 1.3% y/y vs 1.3% prev, 1.3% exp * CH Jan Prod Px -0.3% y/y vs -0.4% prev, -0.4% exp * Swedish Jan Jobless 8.6% vs 7.5% prev, 8.3% exp * Riksbank unchanged at 0.75%, rate path unchanged Themes from Thursday * Position adjusting and consolidation were the main factors driving asset markets on Thursday, as a lack of reaction to news and data combined with another round of terrible NY weather to limit flows and participation. * Weak US Retail Sales and worse than expected US jobless claims were shrugged off as being weather impacted and by late in the US session Wall Street was around 0.5% higher after being flat to lower through most of the morning. * Italy's PM Letta announced his resignation after the EZ bond markets closed, but it had no impact on EUR/USD which rose around 0.6% as of late NY. * The weak US Retail Sales data resulted in EUR/USD hitting the day's high at 1.3692 - but most of EUR/USD gains were posted before the data. * Funds and spec traders are very quick to unload positions and most of EUR/USD strength during the Asian session was attributed to heavy unwinding of EUR/AUD longs following the weak AU employment data earlier in the day. * The EUR strength continued during the European session when EUR/SEK buying following weak Swedish employment data sent the cross around 0.8% higher and underpinned EUR/USD * The weak AU jobs report also soured carry trades and led to some heavy unwinding of JPY and CHF shorts at various times on Thursday. * USD/JPY traded as low as 101.69 on steady selling during the Asian session that carried through into London. USD/JPY recovered and was trading around 102.30 late in the US session - down 0.2% on the day. * The late rally on Wall Street forced fresh USD/JPY shorts taken on the break below 101.80 to cover. * CHF was the best performing currency on Thursday - with USD/CHF falling 0.75%. * Gold continues to trend higher, as disappointment in the inability of the USD to sustain rallies has encouraged more short covering. Gold broke above psychological resistance at 1,300 and was trading at 1,303 late in the US session - up 1.0% on the day. * Copper gave back some of Wednesday's strong gains and NY copper was down 0.3% late in the US session. NYMEX Crude was down around 0.1%. * The Treasury market reacted to another round of weak US data by pushing long yields a bit lower. The 10-year Treasury yield eased 3bps to 2.73%. A solid 30-year Treasury auction also helped to cap yields. * Late in the US session the US dollar index was trading at 80.32 - down 0.4% from Wednesday's close at 80.67. A closer look at the FX market * EUR/USD continued moving higher in Europe following the move up in Asia due to heavy EUR/AUD short covering. EUR/USD traded up to 1.3687 after large stops were tripped above 1.3650 and it was trading around 1.3660 when the US market arrived. The weaker than expected US Retail Sales data sent the USD broadly lower and EUR/USD spiked to 1.3692 before good selling camped ahead of 1.3700 discouraged attempts higher. A rise in USD/JPY helped to take the edge off EUR/USD rise and it retreated to 1.3663 before moving up very late in the session to 1.3680 - up 0.65% on the day. * USD/JPY: It was another choppy day for USD/JPY and JPY crosses. USD/JPY moved lower through the Asian session and pushed below 102.00 in early Europe. USD/JPY fell to 101.69 after the weaker US Retail Sales before a solid Wall Street recovery forced out fresh shorts taken on the break below 101.80. USD/JPY traded back to 102.20/25 late in the US session - down 0.3% on the day. * AUD/USD: The weak AU employment data set off a firestorm of AUD selling against USD, JPY, NZD and EUR that dominated the price action for late Asia and much of the European session. AUD/USD fell as low as 0.8928 before standing bids at 0.8925 discouraged further attempts lower. Broad USD weakness and an impressive recovery on Wall Street encouraged profit taking on shorts and AUD/USD made its way back to 0.8985/90 by late in the US session - down 0.4% on the day. The bigger moves were on the crosses. AUD/NZD ended the day down over 0.8%; EUR/AUD fell around 1.1% and AUD/JPY fell around 0.75%. Wrap-up * Sustained trends have been hard to come by so far in 2014 and those who have tried buying into strength and selling into weakness have been cut up pretty badly. There are signs that investor risk appetite is remaining buoyant and that was displayed by the rally on Wall Street despite negative leads from Asia and Europe and despite weak US economic data. The VIX index remains at very low levels and is threatening to break below 14 after trading above 20 a little over a week ago. Signs of growing investor confidence should support the carry trade, but FX investors remain a bit jumpy as evidenced by the heavy selloff in AUD/JPY and AUD/EUR in the wake of the weak AU jobs data. AUD has bounced back against USD, JPY and EUR - as the weak AU jobs data probably doesn't impact short-term RBA expectations and AUD will likely take directional cues from macro factors. There is talk of AUD/USD selling around 0.9000 from AU exporters, but a break above 0.9020 would likely force fresh shorts taken y'day to head for the hills. * EUR/USD continues to frustrate trend seeking traders. EUR/USD has been a good buy after every fall when it looks poised to crumble and a good sell every time it breaks out higher and appears ready to soar. * Tokyo was a decent seller of USD/JPY yesterday and the bounce back above 102.25 might draw in fresh selling once Tokyo arrives. Much will depend on how the Nikkei and Asia ex-Japan equity markets perform after they sold off yesterday. If there is a bounce in Asian equities following the better lead from Wall Street - USD/JPY should remain underpinned. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ after rallying late in the Asian session (AUD trigger for paring of risk trades) gave back some of those gains in NY as Wall Street posted moderate gains (helped by soft US data) while AUD recovered more than half of its earlier jobs inspired losses. Currencies overall are somewhat directionless and in particular EUR/USD and USD/JPY. Intraday/day moves are corrected with trendless trading forcing players to concentrate on tight range trading. USD/JPY moves below 102 keep reversing while EUR sell-offs remain short-lived. USD/AXJ looks like it wants to come lower. Sellers have returned in the high beta group - USD/IDR, USD/THB and to a lesser extent USD/MYR and USD/PHP. USD/KRW and USD/SGD have consistently held their recent ranges in the wake of recent "risk" sell-offs. * USD/KRW traded a moderate 1060.9-1066.5 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1066.4. The Kospi closed down 0.45%. Overnight implieds traded a 1064.8-1067.5 range; last in NY 1064.5/1065.5. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2652-1.2678 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.2672. The Straits Times closed up 0.15%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.3185-3.3275 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.3240. The KLSE index closed down 0.5%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.3190-3.3350 range; last in NY at 3.3180/00. * USD/IDR traded an 11980-12100 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 12000. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12073. The IDX Composite closed down 0.1%. Overnight the NDFs traded an 11880-11950` range; last in NY at 11870/11890. * USD/PHP traded a 44.765-45.03 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 44.86. The PSE index closed down 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.84-97 range; last at 44.85-88. * USD/THB traded a 32.51-63 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.59. The Set closed down 0.2%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.298-327 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 30.327. The Taiex closed down 0.5%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.28-29 range; last in NY at 30.28/29. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1100 slightly higher than the previous 6.1078 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.0633-6.0662 range; last at 6.0636. USD/CNH last at 6.0418 - range 6.0374-6.0441. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1120/6.1135. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.55%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded a 6.1120-25 range; last at 6.1120-40. * USD/INR traded a 62.01-46 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 62.43. The Sensex index closed down 1.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 62.46-71 range; last 62.47/50. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 14 Feb KR Trade balance Revised 14 Feb KR Import growth Revised 14 Feb KR Export growth Revised 14 Feb 02:00 CN CPI 14 Feb 02:00 CN PPI 14 Feb 05:00 SG Retail sales 14 Feb 11:30 IN FX reserves A closer look at the equity market * European equity markets were mixed on Thursday, but mostly higher despite profit taking following strong gains over the previous six sessions and a weak lead from Asia. * The London FTSE snapped a six-straight winning streak (longest of the year) as weak outlooks from major companies and banks weighed on sentiment. * The London FTSE fell 0.2%; the German DAX managed to gain 0.6%; the French CAC edged 0.2% higher; Milan eased 0.2% and the Spanish IBEX gained 0.2%. * Weak US Retail Sales and worse than expected US jobless claims were shrugged off as being weather impacted and by late in the US session Wall Street was around 0.5% higher after being flat to lower through most of the morning. * The VIX index closed at 14.16 down slightly from Wednesday's close at 14.30. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index was flat late in the session. A closer look at the commodity market * Gold continues to trend higher, as disappointment in the inability of the USD to sustain rallies has encouraged more short covering. Gold broke above psychological resistance at 1,300 and was trading at 1,302 late in the US session - up 0.9% on the day. * Copper gave back some of Wednesday's strong gains and NY copper was down 0.3% late in the US session. NYMEX Crude was down around 0.1%. Iron ore rose to 124.50 from Wednesday's close at 123.50. A closer look at the fixed interest market * European yields eased slightly on Thursday after moving higher the previous session. * The Italian 10-yr bond yield eased 2bps to 3.71%; the 10-yr Spanish bond yield fell 4bps to 3.62%; the 10-yr German bund yield fell 6bps to 1.66% and the 10-yr UK gilt yield eased 3bps to 2.79% * The Treasury market reacted to another round of weak US data by pushing long yields a bit lower. The 10-year Treasury yield eased 2bps to 2.74%. A solid 30-year Treasury auction also helped to cap yields.

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11920 11950 11880 11870-11890 Hi USD/JPY 102.58 101.70 102.16 INR 62.68 62.71 62.46 62.47-50 Hi EUR/USD 1.3692 1.3585 1.3680 KRW 1067 1067.5 1064.8 1064.5-65.5 Hi EUR/JPY 139.93 138.89 139.78 MYR 3.3290 3.3350 3.3190 3.3180-00 Hi GBP/USD 1.6675 1.6594 1.6658 PHP 44.94 44.97 44.84 44.85-88 Hi USD/CAD 1.1026 1.0955 1.0977 TWD 30.28 30.29 30.28 30.28-29 Hi AUD/USD 0.9031 0.8928 0.8980 CNY 1-mth 6.1040 6.1020 6.1025-40 NZD/USD 0.8357 0.8292 0.8340 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1060-80 USD/SGD 1.2680 1.2645 1.2647 CNY 1-yr 6.1125 6.1120 6.1120-40 USD/THB 32.63 32.51 32.57 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16028 +64 +0.40 10-year 2.74% 2.76% S&P 500 1830 +11 +0.58 2-year 0.32% 0.34% Nasdaq 4241 +39 +0.94 30-year 3.68% 3.72% FTSE 6659 -16 -0.23 Spot Gold($) 1302.80 1289.90 DAX 9597 +57 +0.60 Nymex 100.31 100.27 Nikkei 14535 -265 -1.79 Brent 108.73 108.79

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)