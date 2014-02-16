SYDNEY, Feb 17 (IFR) -

News from the weekend China January New Yuan Loans soars to a 4-year high * China's banks dispersed more loans in Jan than any month in 4 years * Bank new loan lending hit 1.32trln CNY vs expectations of 1.1trln * The loans data released on Saturday contradicts fears that China is slowing * Data also suggests official efforts to curb lending need to be intensified * Some analysts warn the data was likely distorted by Lunar New Year Headlines from Friday Night * US Industrial output mm Jan -0.30%, f/c 0.30%, 0.30%-prev * US Capacity utilization mm Jan 78.50%, f/c 79.30%, 79.20%-prev * US Mfg output mm Jan -0.80%, f/c 0.10%, 0.40%-prev * Fed's Fisher sees pockets of severe labor shortages in US, Fed will have to manage excess bank reserves carefully to avoid inflation, Dodd-Frank does not solve problem of too-big-to-fail, likens bitcoin to Pokémon craze (BBG) * EC President Barroso tells Britain not to turn away from EU but to engage with it, trying to meddle w/EU freedom of movement rules would be like shooting Europe in the foot * GBP trade-weighted index hits highest lvl since late '08, rises to 86.4 (BOE) * Philly Fed Q2 NFP growing at 193.5k/mo unchanged from prev f/c, Q2 unemployment rate seen at 6.6% vs 7% prev f/c, Core PCE inflation seen at 1.5% in Q1 vs 1.7% prev f/c * CREA says Canadian home price index up 4.8% in Jan from a year earlier * EU will not allow Italy to use of investment clause on public spending in '14 * Mex CB mins all members worry that add'l peso weakness could add to inflation, decision to hold rates was unanimous, inflation risks have deteriorated, will watch impact of fiscal reform on inflation, ready to act to prevent second round effects if needed * Cyprus CB Gov say reaching set of milestones to allow further easing of capital controls * US Import prices mm Jan 0.10%, f/c -0.10%, 0.00%-prev * US Export prices mm Jan 0.20%, f/c 0.00%, 0.40%-prev * US TR/UoM sentiment Prelim Feb 81.20, f/c 80.6, 81.2-prev * US TR/UoM conditions Prelim Feb 94.00, f/c 95.9, 96.8-prev * US TR/UoM expectations Pre Feb 73.00, f/c 71.6, 71.2-prev * US TR/UoM 1yr inflation Pre Feb 3.30%, 3.10%-prev * US TR/UoM 5-Yr Inflation P Feb 2.90%, 2.9%-prev * CA Manufacturing sales mm Dec -0.90%, f/c 0.10%, 1.00-prev * DE Flash Q4 GDP 1.3% y/y vs 1.1% prev, 1.3% exp * DE Flash Q4 GDP 0.4% q/q vs 0.3% prev, 0.3% exp * EZ Dec Trades E13.9b vs 17.0b prev, 15.0b exp * EZ Flash Q4 GDP 0.5% y/y vs -1.8% prev, -0.8% exp * EZ Flash Q4 GDP 0.3% q/q vs 0.1% prev, 0.2% exp Themes from Friday * The main themes across asset markets on Friday were resilient investor risk appetite despite another disappointing US data read; a broadly weaker US dollar and another strong rise in the gold price. * US Industrial Output fell 0.3% vs expectations of a 0.3% rise while Mfg output fell 0.8% (biggest drop in 4 ½ years) against expectations of a 0.10% rise. * Wall Street investors were happy to blame the weather once again and the Dow closed up 0.8% and the S&P closed 0.5% higher. * The VIX index closed at 13.57 - the lowest weekly close in four weeks. * The US dollar fell across the board, as the run of weak US data continues to force out structurally long USD positions. * While uncertainty regarding the path of the US economy is undermining USD sentiment - both on Thursday and Friday the USD weakness didn't coincide with the US data releases. * Flash GDP data out of France and Germany came in better than expected, but curiously the EUR fell against every major currency except the CAD - even though EUR/USD moved slightly higher. * Just before 5 PM on Friday NY time - Moody's changed the outlook on Italy's BAA2 rating from negative to stable. The market didn't react to the news, but there wasn't much of a crowd left in NY ahead of the long weekend. * EUR/USD closed the day at 1.3692 (up 0.1%) after trading as high as 1.3715. * EUR/JPY eased 0.15%; EUR/GBP fell 0.35% and EUR/AUD slipped 0.4% on Friday. * CAD was undermined by weak Canadian mfg data and option related demand for USD/CAD at 1.0940. * Gold was the big story again on Friday - closing at 1,318 - up 1.1%; closing at its highest level in nearly four months and posting its biggest weekly gain in six months. Gold broke and closed above the 200-dma (1,303.40) for the first time in over a year (last time was Feb 8, 2013). * The "conviction trade" coming into 2014 was short gold/long USD and the run of weak US data has forced funds to liquidate positions related to that strategy. * The strong gold price helped to drag up other commodities - with NY Copper closing up 0.3% and NYMEX crude finished the day up slightly (0.06%). * AUD/USD more than recovered all of the ground lost in the wake of Thursday's weak Aus employment data, as buoyant risk assets and a short market provided support. AUD/USD traded as high as 0.9044 and closed at 0.9036 - up 0.6%. * US Treasury yields edged a bit higher - with the 10-year Treasury yield closed at 2.74% from Thursday's close at 2.73% - despite the weaker US data. * The move up in Treasury yields was due to investors moving into equities and out of bonds, as the resilience on Wall Street is pressuring funds to get back into equities - in what is known as FOMO (fear of missing out). * Despite the move up in UST yields - USD/JPY closed the week under pressure. USD/JPY ended the day at 101.79 - down 0.35% from Thursday's close at 102.16. * The US dollar index closed at 80.14, down 0.2% from Thursday's close at 80.32. A closer look at the FX market * EUR/USD broke above decent sell orders at 1.3700 to 1.3714 after better than expected German and French GDP data. The rise was greeted by real money selling and the pair dipped to 1.3678 when fresh longs squared up. EUR/USD then shot above 1.3700 for a second time when the US Industrial and mfg output came in worse than expected - trading to 1.3715 before real money selling reemerged along with EUR/JPY sales. EUR/USD closed the day at 1.3692 - up 0.1% on the day. Curiously EUR fell against every major currency except CAD - even though EUR/USD moved slightly higher. EUR/JPY eased 0.15%; EUR/GBP fell 0.35% and EUR/AUD slipped around 0.4% on Friday. * USD/JPY: Once USD/JPY broke below 102.00 in Asia - it wasn't able to rally past that level again. USD/JPY traded as low as 101.57 during the European session. Despite the move up in Treasury yields - USD/JPY closed the week under pressure. USD/JPY ended the day at 101.85 - down 0.3% from Thursday's close at 102.16. * AUD/USD shot higher in early Europe when macro-funds were aggressive buyers. AUD/USD took out the Asian high at 0.9026 and traded to a session high at 0.9044 before option related selling stemmed the heavy short covering rally. AUD/USD spent the US session consolidating between 0.9015/40 and closed at 0.9036 - up 0.6% on the day. Wrap-up * The stronger than expected China bank lending data might cause some action in very early Asia. Investor risk appetite closed the week on a strong note and the data suggests the fears that China's economy is slowing are overblown. The data might be viewed as positive for risk assets and risk currencies - which would give AUD and NZD a lift after they closed the week on a very strong note. There was talk of a few stops in AUD/USD above 0.9050, but decent resistance comes in at the 0.9068 trend high made Wednesday before the weak Aus employment data. * It was a bit strange EUR/USD couldn't maintain gains above 1.3700 after the better EZ growth data and worse than expected US mfg data. EUR underperformed on the day - with EUR losing ground against most currencies. Moody's announcement that they were changing Italy's outlook to stable from negative came out very late in the US session and may provide an excuse to push EUR/USD back above 1.37 * Japanese GDP data will be out on Monday. Unless there is a reaction to the Japanese data - USD/JPY might find a base to move a bit higher on Monday, as USD/JPY continues to be choppy within a range. The strong close on Wall Street and generally elevated risk appetite/low volatility should support JPY-funded carry trades and help the Nikkei recover some of the ground lost on Friday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ: The dam finally burst on Friday night with USD/AXJ sharply lower as key levels give way. The first six week has seen one 2014 conviction trade after another "trashed" with only short Yen/long Nikkei left standing. This trade is getting help from the authorities but given the poor USD/JPY close on Friday we could be in for a rout if Japan Inc decides it cannot continue to support. US holiday on Monday will dampened enthusiasm for trading but the AXJ recovery looks set to continue. * USD/KRW traded a moderate 1060.5-1063.8 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1063.7. The Kospi closed up 0.7%. Overnight implieds traded a 1060.3-1062 range; last in NY 1061/1061.5. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2610-1.2655 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.2612. The Straits Times closed down 0.0%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.3090-3.3210 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.3100. The KLSE index closed up 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2950-3.3060 range; last in NY at 3.2940/60. * USD/IDR traded an 11830-11970 range in Asia on Friday; last at 11830. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11886. The IDX Composite closed up 0.35%. Overnight the NDFs traded an 11620-11680` range; last in NY at 11630/11650. * USD/PHP traded a 44.71-84 range in Asia on Friday; last at 44.735. The PSE index closed up 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.45-66 range; last at 44.46-48. * USD/THB traded a 32.38-57 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.385. Official Thai markets were closed for a holiday. * USD/TWD traded a 29.275-306 range in Asia on Friday; last at 30.30. The Taiex closed up 0.55%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.19-22 range; last in NY at 30.19/20. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1070 slightly lower than the previous 6.1100 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.0613-6.0672 range; last at 6.0668. USD/CNH last at 6.0369 - range 6.0367-6.0413. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1090/6.1110. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.8%. The 6-mth NDF traded a 6.1015-20 range; last at 6.1015-30. There were no recorded 1-yr NDF trades; last at 6.1070/90. * USD/INR traded a 61.92-62.365 range in Asia on Friday; last at 61.95. The Sensex index closed up 0.9%. Overnight the implieds traded a 62.15-38 range; last 62.17/20. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 17 Feb 23:50 JP GDP 17 Feb 23:50 JP GDP capital expenditure 17 Feb 23:50 JP GDP private consumption 17 Feb 00:30 SG Non-oil exports 17 Feb 02:30 TH GDP Philippines Remittance from abroad in December India's Interim Budget The week ahead for FX - Central bank minutes and flash PMIs in focus * Central Banks - The coming weeks sees the release of Minutes from this month's RBA, FOMC and BOE meetings. The RBA Minutes released Tuesday are expected to confirm the RBA has moved towards a neutral stance that was evident in the RBA Statement on Monetary Policy (SOMP) released last week. The tone of the Minutes will be key and any comments on the level of the currency will be scrutinized. * The BOE Minutes on Wednesday will likely be a non-event after last week's BOE Quarterly Inflation report and the comments made by BOE governor Carney made in conjunction with the release. * The FOMC Minutes released Thursday will be interesting and the market believes the FOMC wasn't concerned about the US employment data miss to influence their schedule on tapering. Any clues to the tapering timetable will influence market direction. * Key data in the week ahead - Flash PMI estimates for the EZ and China will be released this week. The EZ flash PMI is expected to show modest improvement from 54 while the HSBC China Flash MFG PMI is expected to remain below the key 50 level. Other key EZ data includes German ZEW while in the UK inflation data will be released on Tuesday and is expected to come in at plus 2% Y/Y. * There is a US holiday on Monday - but there is still some key US data out that could impact market sentiment. US Housing Starts and Building Permits will be out on Wednesday along with PPI. US Jan CPI will be out on Thursday and it is expected to remain very tame - falling to plus 0.1% M/M from 0.3% in December. A negative print might have a dovish impact Fed expectations and weigh on the US dollar. Friday's data includes Existing Home Sales. * Japan Q4 GDP is out on Monday and is expected to show plus 2.7% Y/Y from 1.1% in Q3. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com A closer look at the equity market * European equity markets performed well on Friday - as the better than expected growth numbers out of France and Germany spurred optimism. Milan was the strongest as investors cheered the resignation of Italian PM Letta and hope it will speed up needed reform. * London's FTSE edged 0.06% higher; German DAX gained 0.7%; French CAC rose 0.6%; Milan soared 1.6% and Spain's IBEX ended the day with a 0.3% gain. * For the week the London FTSE rose 1.4%; the German DAX gained 3.9%; the French CAC rose 2.65%; the FT Milan Index soared 3.8% and the Spanish IBEX managed a modest 0.6% gain for the week. * Wall Street investors were happy to blame the weather once again and the Dow closed up 0.8% and the S&P closed 0.5% higher. * The VIX index closed at 13.57 - the lowest weekly close in four weeks. * The VIX fell 11.25% last week from 15.29 to 13.57 and has fallen 37% from the Feb 3 high at 21.48. * For the week the Dow gained 2.5%; the S&P rose 2.3% and the NASDAQ made a healthy 2.86% gain for the week. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index soared 1.7%. For the week the index rose 1.7%. A closer look at the commodity market * Gold was the big story again on Friday - closing at 1,318 - up 1.15%; closing at its highest level in nearly four months and posting its biggest weekly gain in six months. Gold broke and closed above the 200-dma (1,303) for the first time in over a year (last time was Feb 8, 2013). * The "conviction trade" coming into 2014 was short gold/long USD and the run of weak US data has forced funds to liquidate positions related to that strategy. * The strong gold price helped to drag up other commodities - with NY Copper closing up 0.3% and NYMEX crude finished the day up slightly (0.04%). Iron ore rose 1.0% to 125.70. * For the week gold rose an impressive 4.1%; Lon Copper scraped through with a 0.1% gain; NY copper rose 1.5%; Brent Crude eased 0.45% last week; NYMEX Crude gained 0.4% and Iron ore gained 1.6% for the week. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Italian bond yields fell to near 8-year lows on Friday, as investors feel new Italian PM Renzi might calm the fractious political climate in Italy and usher in reforms with tax cuts. * The 10-year Italian bond yield eased to 2.67% from Thursday's close at 3.73%; the 10-year Spanish yield fell 4bps to 3.59%; the 10-year German bund yield rose 2bps to 1.68% while the 10-year UK gilt yield rose 1bp to 2.79%. * US Treasury yields edged a bit higher - with the 10-yr Treasury yield closed at 2.74% from Thursday's close at 2.73% - despite the weaker US data. Technical view Equities * S&P - The strong price action over the past two weeks decisively ended the short-term trend lower, but it hasn't quite yet started a trend higher - according to the daily moving average studies. Major resistance is found at the Jan 15 all-time high at 1,850. Support is found at the 50-dma - which has been a pivot-point. {Last 1,838} Trade recommendation: wait for trend to develop and/or major resistance to clear. * Nikkei - The short-term trend lower bottomed/ended around the 14,000 level. The Nikkei isn't trending at the moment, but the close below the 200-dma warns off more weakness ahead. Key support is found at 61.8 fibo of the 12,415/16,320 move at 13,905 and a break below that level targets the top of the weekly Ichimoku cloud at 13,727. {Last 14,313} Trade recommendation: Stand aside until trend develops. * ASX - The trend lower ended when good support emerged ahead of the Dec 12, 2013 trend low at 5,028. The move higher has been swift and impressive, but it hasn't quite started trending higher yet. Major resistance is found at the Jan 2 and 2014 trend high at 5,383 with a break above that level targeting the 2013 high at 5,457. {Last 5,356} Trade recommendation: Stand aside until trend fully develops. Commodities * Gold - Gold is trending higher and it has broken and closed above the 200-dma for the first time in over 12 months. Key resistance is in focus with the 61.8 fibo of the 1,433/1,184 move at 1,338 and the Oct 31, 2013 trend high at 1,361. Key support is found at the 20-dma at 1,265. {Last 1,318} Trade recommendation: If long - stay that way with stop below 1,260. If square - buy dip to 1,275 or break above 1,365. * Lon Copper - The trend lower ended at 7,016 and it is back to choppy range trading. The short-term moving average studies don't show any sign of a trend, but a correction higher towards key resistance at 7,290 (61.8 fibo of the 7,460/7,016 move) looks possible if it can clear and close above the 100-dma at 7,185, {Last 7,150} Trade recommendation: stand aside until trend fully develops FX * EUR/USD hasn't been able to sustain a trend so far in 2014 and unless key resistance at 1.3740 clearly break - it will likely continue the choppy range trading that has prevailed over the past two months. The 1.3740 level coincides with the 61.8 fibo of the 1.3894/1.3476 move. A clear break above 1.3740 could see a full retracement to 1.3894. Solid support has formed around 1.3550. {Last 1.3692} Trade recommendation: Trade the range by selling ahead of 1.3730 with a tight stop and reverse above 1.3750. * USD/JPY - The trend lower ended at 100.75/80, but it hasn't been able to clear the 20-dma (102.50) so it is still vulnerable to move lower. Support is found at the base of the daily Ichimoku cloud at 101.52 and a break below that level targets the triple-bottom at 100.75/80. A break and close above 102.70 could see a move towards the 61.8 fibo of the 105.45/100.75 move at 103.65. {Last 101.8} Trade recommendation: Stand aside until trend fully develops. * AUD/USD appears to be starting a short-term trend higher, according to the daily moving average studies. The price action has been very choppy - so buying into bouts of strength or selling into weakness hasn't been very rewarding. Strong support has formed at 0.8925 where the 10-dma and 55-dma converged on Thursday when it fell to 0.8928. More support is found at 0.8905/15 where daily lows and the 38.2 fibo of the 0.8660/0.9068 move come into play. A clear break above 0.9075 could see a test of the 100-dma at 0.9145. {Last 0.9035} Trade recommendation: Buy dip to 0.8955 with stop below 0.8905 or buy break above 0.9075 with a stop below 0.9030. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11740 11680 11620 11630-11650 Hi USD/JPY 102.41 101.57 101.79 INR 62.48 62.38 62.15 62.17-20 Hi EUR/USD 1.3715 1.3674 1.3692 KRW 1061 1062 1060.3 1061-1061.5 Hi EUR/JPY 140.05 138.98 139.44 MYR 3.3120 3.3060 3.2950 3.2940-60 Hi GBP/USD 1.6757 1.6644 1.6748 PHP 44.65 44.66 44.45 44.46-48 Hi USD/CAD 1.0990 1.0940 1.0988 TWD 30.25 30.22 30.19 30.19-20 Hi AUD/USD 0.9044 0.8966 0.9036 CNY 1-mth 6.1010 6.1000 6.1005-15 NZD/USD 0.8385 0.8332 0.8365 CNY 6-mth 6.1020 6.1015 6.1015-30 USD/SGD 1.2655 1.2585 1.2593 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.1070-90 USD/THB 32.57 32.30 32.32 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16154 +127 +0.79 10-year 2.74% 2.74% S&P 500 1839 +9 +0.48 2-year 0.31% 0.32% Nasdaq 4244 +3 +0.08 30-year 3.70% 3.68% FTSE 6664 +4 +0.06 Spot Gold($) 1318.00 1302.80 DAX 9662 +66 +0.68 Nymex 100.35 100.35 Nikkei 14313 -222 -1.53 Brent 108.90 109.08

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)