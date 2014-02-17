SYDNEY, Feb 18 (IFR) -

Headlines from Monday Night * ECB's Nowotny Says Skeptical About Negative Deposit Rates * ECB's Nowotny Says Negative Rates Would Create Feeling of Crisis * ECB's Nowotny Says Rate Change at this Level would not make much Difference * ECB's Nowotny Says Purchases of Asset-Backed Securities is Under Discussion, Technical Side Difficult * ECB's Nowotny: There Might be Good Argument to Wait and See on Interest Rates * ECB's Nowotny Says ECB Is Not Fulfilling Its Price Stability Goal * Bank of England's Miles Says Possible More Slack in UK Economy than In BOE's Estimates -Bloomberg * Bank of England's Miles Says Material Amount of Slack in Economy; Don't See Case for Tightening Right Now-Bloomberg * Bank of England's Miles Says Recent Gains in Sterling are not Trivial -BBG * Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem Says is Confident of an Agreement on Direct Bank Recapitalisation among Euro Zone Ministers in March * Significant Exchange Rate Moves In Many Countries Is Part of Adjustment Needed in Current Global Economic Transition-Senior Canadian Finance Official * BUBA, EM turmoil unlikely to have big impact on global recovery * BUBA appreciable rise in underlying momentum of DE econ Q4/Q1 * IT PM designate, Renzi, to begin consultations on new govt Tues * GBP at a five year high versus basket of 86.40 * UK Asking prices rise at fastest rate since 2007 Rightmove * BoE's Carney ties rate rise to sustainable growth in jobs BBC * BoE wrong to assume falling jobless signals rising wages Independent * EU Regling EZ banks in good shape before stress test S.Zeitung * Greek PM Samaras '13 budget surplus to exceed E1.5bln to Vima * ECB Coeure Ready to take decisive action if needed Delo * Moody's German court ruling on bond buys neg for EZ sovereigns Themes from Monday * The main theme across asset markets on Monday was consolidation of recent gains in risk assets - as there wasn't and key European data and the US markets were closed from President's day. * Most European equity markets ended the day slightly either side of flat - with the London FTSE the exception, which gained 1.1% due to a strong earnings report from shopping centre landlord Hammerson's and a 1.5% rise in the FTSE mining index - which was boosted by the strong China lending data released on weekend. * The strong China New Loans data gave key commodities a boost with Lon Copper rising around 0.5% and gold soared to 1,330 - up nearly 1.0% from Friday's close at 1,318.50. Brent crude ended the session around flat - while Iron ore gained close to 1.0% to 126.90. EUR/USD was trading at 1.3705 late in the US session - up slightly from Friday's close at 1.3692. * The wasn't much of a reaction to the positive news flow from Italy - as investors bought Italian bonds on news Renzi will be the new Italian PM and Moody's lifted Italy from negative watch to stable. * The 10-year Italian bond yield fell to a fresh 8-year low at 3.62% from Friday's close at 3.68%. * AUD/USD also topped out ahead of key resistance at 0.9080/90 - as the London session never challenged the 0.9070 high hit in Asia. AUD/USD last at 0.9030 late in the US session slightly lower than the Friday close around 0.9035. * USD/JPY was also a bit choppy on Monday and made a strong recovery following the selloff in Asia to 101.38. USD/JPY was set to close around 101.95 - up 0.15% on the day. * The US dollar index was flat at 80.14 late in the North American session. Wrap-up * There isn't too much to gain in the way of insight from the price action on Monday. The move up in gold was impressive and suggests that investors aren't expecting the US dollar to suddenly turn bid again. While the USD remains offered - most USD pairs are respecting recent ranges and key technical resistance. * Key resistance in EUR/USD is found at 1.3735/40 - which is the 61.8 fibo of the 1.3894/1.3476 move and the Jan 24 trend high. AUD/USD fell away from strong resistance at 0.9080/90 where the 38.2 fibo of the 0.9758/0.8660 move and the Jan 13 trend high are found. USD/JPY traded below key support at 101.50 (61.8 of 100.75/102.59 and bottom of the daily I-cloud, but closed well above that level. * The key event today will be the RBA minutes. The RBA Minutes should confirm the board has moved to a "neutral" stance after months of maintaining an easing bias. The key will likely be their comments on the level of the AUD. If the RBA indicates they still see the level of the AUD as "high" there might be a knee-jerk sell reaction that could take AUD/USD below buying and hourly support at 0.9015/20. If the RBA doesn't mention the level of the AUD/USD - the pair might get a lift towards 0.9070. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open barely changed after a quiet overnight session due to a US and Canadian holiday. There is not too much one can glean from Monday's trading but overall the paring of 2014 conviction trades looks set to continue. Only short Yen/long Nikkei remains (mostly intact) but as we know that is due to assistance from the Japanese authorities. The others have fallen by the wayside as 2014 starts the year off in directionless fashion. It is still early so those conviction trades might have a second coming later in the year but for now only those with deep pockets are hanging tough. RBA minutes headline today's data releases/events. The AUD remains a harbinger for "risk" trades with AXJ to react to any sizeable AUD move. * USD/KRW traded a moderate 1058.2-1062.1 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1060.5. The Kospi closed up 0.3%. Overnight implieds traded a 1061.5-1063.5 range; last in NY 1061/1062. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2582-1.2605 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.2603. The Straits Times closed up 1.0%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2870-3.2980 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.2930. The KLSE index closed up 0.45%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2930-3.2980 range; last in NY at 3.2930/50. * USD/IDR traded an 11675-11750 range in Asia on Monday; last at 11725. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11716. The IDX Composite closed up 1.05%. Overnight the NDFs traded an 11610-11690 range; last in NY at 11660/11680. * USD/PHP traded a 44.42-64 range in Asia on Monday; last at 44.43. The PSE index closed up 0.9%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.32-46 range; last at 44.33-35. * USD/THB traded a 32.20-38 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.28. The Set closed up 1.56%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.223-275 range in Asia on Monday; last at 30.24. The Taiex closed up 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.18-20 range; last in NY at 30.18/20. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1053 slightly lower than the previous 6.1070 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.0618-6.0652 range; last at 6.0641. USD/CNH last at 6.0366 - range 6.0333-6.0378. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1065/6.1080. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.9%. There were no recorded 1-yr NDF trades overnight; last at 6.1040/70. * USD/INR traded a 61.83-62.09 range in Asia on Monday; last at 61.84. The Sensex index closed up 0.5%. Overnight the implieds traded a 62.10-35 range; last 62.08/10. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 18 Feb 08:30 HK Unemployment 18 Feb 00:30 AU RBA Minutes The week ahead for FX - Central bank minutes and flash PMIs in focus * Central Banks - The coming weeks sees the release of Minutes from this month's RBA, FOMC and BOE meetings. The RBA Minutes released Tuesday are expected to confirm the RBA has moved towards a neutral stance that was evident in the RBA Statement on Monetary Policy (SOMP) released last week. The tone of the Minutes will be key and any comments on the level of the currency will be scrutinized. * The BOE Minutes on Wednesday will likely be a non-event after last week's BOE Quarterly Inflation report and the comments made by BOE governor Carney made in conjunction with the release. * The FOMC Minutes released Thursday will be interesting and the market believes the FOMC wasn't concerned about the US employment data miss to influence their schedule on tapering. Any clues to the tapering timetable will influence market direction. * Key data in the week ahead - Flash PMI estimates for the EZ and China will be released this week. The EZ flash PMI is expected to show modest improvement from 54 while the HSBC China Flash MFG PMI is expected to remain below the key 50 level. Other key EZ data includes German ZEW while in the UK inflation data will be released on Tuesday and is expected to come in at plus 2% Y/Y. * US Housing Starts and Building Permits will be out on Wednesday along with PPI. US Jan CPI will be out on Thursday and it is expected to remain very tame - falling to plus 0.1% M/M from 0.3% in December. A negative print might have a dovish impact Fed expectations and weigh on the US dollar. Friday's data includes Existing Home Sales. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com A closer look at the equity market * Most European equity markets ended the day slightly either side of flat - with the London FTSE the exception, which gained 1.1% due to a strong earnings report from shopping centre landlord Hammerson's and a 1.5% rise in the FTSE mining index - which was boosted by the strong China lending data released on weekend. * The German DAX, French CAC and Spain's IBEX eased 0.1%; Milan gained 0.1%. A closer look at the commodity market * The strong China New Loans data gave key commodities a boost with Lon Copper rising around 0.5% and gold soared to 1,330 - up nearly 1.0% from Friday's close at 1,318.50. Brent crude ended the session around flat - while Iron ore gained close to 1.0% to 126.90. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Investors bought Italian bonds on news Renzi will be the new Italian PM and Moody's lifted Italy from negative watch to stable. * The 10-yr Italian bond yield fell to a fresh 8-year low at 3.62% from Friday's close at 3.68%. The Spanish 10-yr bond yield closed fell 5bps to 3.54%; the 10-yr German bund yield closed flat at 1.68% and the 10-yr UK gilt yield eased 1bp to 2.78%. Technical view - as at Sunday 16 Feb 2014 Equities * S&P - The strong price action over the past two weeks decisively ended the short-term trend lower, but it hasn't quite yet started a trend higher - according to the daily moving average studies. Major resistance is found at the Jan 15 all-time high at 1,850. Support is found at the 50-dma - which has been a pivot-point. {Last 1,838} Trade recommendation: wait for trend to develop and/or major resistance to clear. * Nikkei - The short-term trend lower bottomed/ended around the 14,000 level. The Nikkei isn't trending at the moment, but the close below the 200-dma warns off more weakness ahead. Key support is found at 61.8 fibo of the 12,415/16,320 move at 13,905 and a break below that level targets the top of the weekly Ichimoku cloud at 13,727. {Last 14,313} Trade recommendation: Stand aside until trend develops. * ASX - The trend lower ended when good support emerged ahead of the Dec 12, 2013 trend low at 5,028. The move higher has been swift and impressive, but it hasn't quite started trending higher yet. Major resistance is found at the Jan 2 and 2014 trend high at 5,383 with a break above that level targeting the 2013 high at 5,457. {Last 5,356} Trade recommendation: Stand aside until trend fully develops. Commodities * Gold is trending higher and has broken and closed above the 200-dma for the first time in over 12 months. Key resistance is in focus with the 61.8 fibo of the 1,433/1,184 move at 1,338 and the Oct 31, 2013 trend high at 1,361. Key support is found at the 20-dma at 1,265. {Last 1,318} Trade recommendation: If long - stay that way with stop below 1,260. If square - buy dip to 1,275 or break above 1,365. * Lon Copper The trend lower ended at 7,016 and it is back to choppy range trading. The short-term moving average studies don't show any sign of a trend, but a correction higher towards key resistance at 7,290 (61.8 fibo 7,460/7,016 move) looks possible if it can clear and close above the 100-dma at 7,185, {Last 7,150} Trade recommendation: stand aside until trend fully develops FX * EUR/USD hasn't been able to sustain a trend so far in 2014 and unless key resistance at 1.3740 clearly break - it will likely continue the choppy range trading that has prevailed over the past two months. The 1.3740 level coincides with the 61.8 fibo of the 1.3894/1.3476 move. A clear break above 1.3740 could see a full retracement to 1.3894. Solid support has formed around 1.3550. {Last 1.3692} Trade recommendation: Trade the range by selling ahead of 1.3730 with a tight stop and reverse above 1.3750. * USD/JPY The trend lower ended at 100.75/80, but it hasn't been able to clear the 20-dma (102.50) so it is still vulnerable to move lower. Support is found at the base of the daily Ichimoku cloud at 101.52 and a break below that level targets the triple-bottom at 100.75/80. A break and close above 102.70 could see a move towards the 61.8 fibo of the 105.45/100.75 move at 103.65. {Last 101.8} Trade recommendation: Stand aside until trend fully develops. * AUD/USD appears to be starting a short-term trend higher, according to the daily moving average studies. The price action has been very choppy - so buying into bouts of strength or selling into weakness hasn't been very rewarding. Strong support has formed at 0.8925 where the 10-dma and 55-dma converged on Thursday when it fell to 0.8928. More support is found at 0.8905/15 where daily lows and the 38.2 fibo of the 0.8660/0.9068 move come into play. A clear break above 0.9075 could see a test of the 100-dma at 0.9145. {Last 0.9035} Trade recommendation: Buy dip to 0.8955 with stop below 0.8905 or buy break above 0.9075 with a stop below 0.9030. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11670 11690 11610 11660-11680 Hi USD/JPY 101.99 101.38 101.93 INR 62.20 62.35 62.10 62.08-10 Hi EUR/USD 1.3724 1.3685 1.3705 KRW 1063.5 1063.5 1061.5 1061-1062 Hi EUR/JPY 139.75 138.96 139.72 MYR 3.2970 3.2980 3.2930 3.2930-50 Hi GBP/USD 1.6823 1.6694 1.6714 PHP 44.45 44.46 44.32 44.33-35 Hi USD/CAD 1.1000 1.0953 1.0965 TWD 30.19 30.20 30.18 30.18-20 Hi AUD/USD 0.9070 0.9023 0.9032 CNY 1-mth 6.1010 6.0995 6.1000-10 NZD/USD 0.8393 0.8354 0.8367 CNY 6-mth 6.10 6.10 6.1000-20 USD/SGD 1.2605 1.2581 1.2587 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.1040-70 USD/THB 32.38 32.20 32.23 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16154 Mkt Clsd 10-year 2.74% 2.74% S&P 500 1839 Mkt Clsd 2-year 0.31% 0.31% Nasdaq 4244 Mkt Clsd 30-year 3.70% 3.70% FTSE 6736 +72 +1.09 Spot Gold($) 1328.40 1318.00 DAX 9657 -6 -0.06 Nymex 100.89 100.30 Nikkei 14393 +80 +0.56 Brent 109.10 108.90

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)