SYDNEY, Feb 19 (IFR) -

Headlines from Tuesday Night * BOE's McCafferty says risk of deflation in UK are pretty minimal, confident inflation will stay close to 2% target, would need to see much higher level of house price inflation across UK before worried * ECB's Praet says mon pol will remain accommodative for as long as needed, "we really mean it" * ECB's Nowotny sees chance that low inflation & strong EUR will self correct w/o need for action, flags German wage increases as one factor to consider * Fonterra's GDT price index falls 1.2%; avg selling price of USD5016 per tonne * Fitch CEO - there has been massive swing in investor sentiment towards Europe, too early to talk about upgrading Portugal but things are clearly moving in right direction * US NY Fed manufacturing Feb 4.48, f/c 9.00, 12.51-prev * US Net L-T flows, ex swaps Dec -45.9b, -29.3b-prev * US Foreign buying, T-bonds Dec 17.86b, -3.4b-prev * US Overall net capital flows Dec -119.6b, -16.6b-prev * US Net L-T flows, incl. swaps Dec -51.0b, -40.6b-prev * US NAHB housing market index Feb 46, 56-prev * DE Feb ZEW Econ Sent 55.7 vs 61.7 prev, 61.7 exp * DE Feb ZEW Curr/Cond 50.0 vs 41.2 prev, 44.0 exp * EZ Dec C/A e21.3b s/adj vs E23.3b prev * EZ Dec Net Inv Flows -E2.7b vs E40.9b prev * UK Jan CPI 1.9% y/y vs 2.0% prev, 2.0% exp * UK Jan PPI Input -3.1% y/y vs -1.0% prev, -2.8% exp * UK Jan PPI output 0.9% y/y vs 1.0% prev, 0.7% exp * NO Jan Trade Bal. NOK48.8n vs 33.4b prev * SE Jan CPI -0.2% y/y vs 0.1% prev, 0.1% exp Themes from Tuesday * The main themes across asset markets on Tuesday were another test of investor's faith in the US economic recovery following a batch of worse than expected US data and shifting central bank expectations following the RBA Minutes; BOJ decision and UK CPI data. * Wall Street was mixed, as equity investors are still clinging to the view that the run of weak US data is due to poor weather and brighter days are to come. * Empire State Mfg came in much lower than expected while US Homebuilders confidence plunged 10 points to 46 in Feb - the biggest ever one month decline in that index and Treasury TIC data showed larger than expected outflow of US assets. * The continuing run of weak US data is throwing some doubt on the view the Fed will continue to scale back their monthly bond purchases at a pace that will see the QE program end before 2014. * Uncertain Fed expectations resulted in US Treasury yields easing on Tuesday - with the 10-year Treasury yield trading at 2.71% late in the US session down from Friday's close at 2.74%. * While Fed tapering doubts weighed on USD sentiment to some extent - the FX market was dominated by cross flows on Tuesday. * EUR was the best performing currency on Tuesday - with EUR/USD breaking above key resistance at 1.3735/40 to trade as high as 1.3771 before settling around 1.3755 - up 0.4% on the day. * EUR/USD is getting support from evidence that underlying flows are EUR-supportive. * EZ c/a data released on Tuesday shows the surplus keeps rising and this is causing natural/"must do" EUR buying flows despite bouts of negative EUR sentiment that weigh on the single currency from time to time. Meanwhile the Treasury TIC data is indicating a net outflow from US assets that results in negative USD flows. * The market completely ignored weaker than expected German ZEW expectations. * EUR strength particularly showed up in the crosses, as the dovish shift in BOJ and BOE expectations weighed on JPY and GBP sentiment. * The BOJ decision to extend and expand their loan program suggested to investors the BOJ stands ready to do more if the economy shows signs of losing momentum. * EUR/JPY rose 0.75% and was trading at 140.85 late in the US session. Despite the easing US Treasury yields - USD/JPY was trading at 102.40 late in the US session - up 0.45% from Monday's close - but down from the 102.74 high hit earlier. * GBP/USD continued to slide from the 4-year high hit early Monday in Asia - as softer than expected UK CPI led to a dovish shift in BOE expectations. * GBP/USD traded as low as 1.6655 and was trading at 1.6684 late in the US session - down 0.2% - while the RUR/GBP rose to 0.8245 - up 0.54% since Monday's close. * Key commodities were mixed on Tuesday. Copper continued to grind higher despite the weak US home builder survey and moves by the PBOC earlier in the day to tighten money supply. NY copper was up 0.6% late in the US session. * Gold eased 0.45% to 1,322 despite the move up in EUR/USD, as profit taking set in following the rapid rise seen in the three previous sessions. * The big move in the commodity space was NYMEX Crude - which soared 2.3% on Tuesday. Reports there was a drop in inventory at the Cushing storage hub and expected demand related to the miserable US winter were the main reasons given for the huge gain. Brent Crude showed a more modest gain of 1.3%. * Commodity currencies were mixed - with the CAD gaining around 0.15% against the USD while the AUD was flat and the NZD fell nearly 0.7%. * AUD/USD topped out at key short-term resistance between 0.9080/90, as there were decent sell orders packed in that window that kept stops above 0.9100 safe for the time being at least. * AUD/USD was negatively impacted by USD/JPY rise, as standing sell orders ahead of 93.00 in AUD/JPY prevented the cross from rising as JPY fell sharply against USD. * The AUD strength following the RBA Minutes manifested in AUD/NZD - which was trading at 1.0875 late in the US session - up around 0.7% on the day. * Late in the US session the US dollar index was trading at 80.01 - down 0.16% from Monday's close at 80.14. A closer look at the FX market * EUR/USD was well bid in early Europe - as a solid EZ current account released provided underlying support and the market ignored weaker German ZEW expectations. EUR/USD traded to 1.3735 before sellers ahead of the trend high at 1.3740 capped the price action for awhile. EUR/USD was trading at 1.3725 when the US market arrived and model funds jumped in to buy - as another batch of weak US data provided support for the pair. EUR/USD jumped as high as 1.3771 before settling at 1.3755/60 late in the US session - up 0.4% on the day. * USD/JPY hit the highs during the Asian session and then consolidated through the European and US markets in a 102.25/65 range. USD/JPY was trading around 102.40 up 0.45% for the day. * GBP/USD continued to slide from the 4-year high hit early Monday in Asia - as softer than expected UK CPI led to a dovish shift in BOE expectations. GBP/USD traded as low as 1.6655 and was trading at 1.6684 late in the US session - down 0.2% on the day - while EUR/GBP rose to 0.8245 - up 0.5% since Monday's close. * AUD/USD topped out at key short-term resistance between 0.9080/90, as there were decent sell orders packed in that window that kept stops above 0.9100 safe for the time being at least. AUD/USD was negatively impacted by USD/JPY rise, as standing sell orders ahead of 93.00 in AUD/JPY prevented the cross from rising as the JPY fell sharply against the USD. AUD strength following the RBA Minutes manifested in AUD/NZD - which was trading at 1.0875 late in the US session - up around 0.7% on the day. Wrap-up * The reaction to the BOJ meeting in USD/JPY and Nikkei yesterday seems a bit extreme, but the market was expecting nothing - so even a relatively small step to extend and expand the loan program had an impact. It will be interesting to see if the Nikkei can hold on to the 3%-plus gain made on Tuesday, but that is questionable given the choppy nature on Nikkei price action in recent weeks. If the Nikkei does correct some of yesterday's impressive gains - it should help to cap USD/JPY and possibly push it back to 102.00 or lower. * EUR/USD managed to clear some pretty stiff resistance at 1.3735/40 yesterday (38.2 of the 1.3894/1.3476 move and Jan 24 trend high) and appears set to retest the late December trend high at 1.3894. The large and growing trade/current surplus in the EZ is creating natural demand for the EUR and frustrating EUR bears no end. The EUR/USD was supposed to be moving lower on expectations the Fed will be withdrawing stimulus while the ECB must stand ready to provide more stimulus due to deflation concerns. The run of poor, albeit weather related US data has thrown some doubt on that scenario. EUR/USD might have to move higher before all the conviction shorts are forced out. * AUD/USD failed to take out key resistance at 0.9080/90 and the pullback from 0.9081 validates that window as major resistance to watch in the short-term at least. Both the 38.2 fibo of the 0.9758/0.8660 move and the Jan 13 trend high are found in that window. Stops are eyed above 0.9100 with the next level of resistance found at the double top formed in early December ahead of 0.9170. AUD/JPY looked a certainty to break above 93.00 yesterday during the Asian session, but the sellers camped ahead of that level were committed. * There isn't a lot of key data in Asia today, so it will be the Nikkei and Asia ex-Japan equity markets that will set the mood for today's session. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open barely changed from yesterday's elevated Asian close. The nasty bout of (USD) short covering witnessed in Asia found no follow through offshore. The moves in Asia manifested themselves on a lack of fresh news with USD/KRW seemingly leading the way higher. The move lower in USD/AXJ had come a long way with some players keen to lock in profits. Another 2014 conviction trade - short EUR - bit the dust overnight with analysts grabbing any old story to substantiate why the single currency should move higher. All up it's been a tough start to the new year for most with trending currencies impossible to find. * USD/KRW traded a moderate 1059.5-1066.3 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1065.7. The pair rallied hard from its opening low of 1059.5 and never looked back. Many blamed importers in the OTC market and offshore banks in the NDF market but the moves had all the hallmarks of the BOK displeased with attempts to sell USD/KRW below 1060. Even the Kospi was blamed for KRW weakness after posting early losses but that excuse was pushed to one side as the bourse closed flat. Overnight implieds traded a 1066-1067 range; last in NY 1066/1066.5. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2588-1.2627 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.2614. USD/SGD tracked weakness in the KRW and THB to surge above 1.2620 forcing USD shorts to cover. The Straits Times closed up 0.05%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2930-3.3050 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.3040. The KLSE index closed down 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.3000-3.3070 range; last in NY at 3.3030/50. * USD/IDR traded an 11800-11860 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 11830. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11716. The IDX Composite closed up 0.0%. Overnight the NDFs traded an 11795-11805 range; last in NY at 11800/11820. * USD/PHP traded a 44.45-665 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.60. The PSE index closed up 0.4%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.51-60 range; last at 44.51-54. * USD/THB traded a 32.24-485 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.43. The Set closed down 0.46%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.255-306 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 30.295. The Taiex closed up 0.0%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.24-26 range; last in NY at 30.25/26. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1073 slightly higher than the previous 6.1053 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.0636-6.0680 range; last at 6.0673. USD/CNH last at 6.0381 - range 6.0350-6.0389. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1070/6.1090. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.6%. There were no recorded 1-yr NDF trades overnight; last at 6.1070/90. * USD/INR traded a 61.95-62.31 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 61.215. The Sensex index closed up 0.8%. Overnight the implieds traded a 62.10-35 range; last 62.08/10. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 19 Feb 00:30 AU Wage price index 19 Feb 00:30 AU Wage price index 19 Feb 04:30 JP All Industry Act Idx 19 Feb 05:00 JP Coincident Index 19 Feb 05:00 JP Leading Index 19 Feb 08:30 IN M3 money supply 19 Feb 09:00 MY CPI The week ahead for FX - Central bank minutes and flash PMIs in focus * Central Banks - The coming weeks sees the release of Minutes from this month's RBA, FOMC and BOE meetings. * The BOE Minutes on Wednesday will likely be a non-event after last week's BOE Quarterly Inflation report and the comments made by BOE governor Carney made in conjunction with the release. * The FOMC Minutes released Thursday will be interesting and the market believes the FOMC wasn't concerned about the US employment data miss to influence their schedule on tapering. Any clues to the tapering timetable will influence market direction. * Key data in the week ahead - Flash PMI estimates for the EZ and China will be released this week. The EZ flash PMI is expected to show modest improvement from 54 while the HSBC China Flash MFG PMI is expected to remain below 50. * US Housing Starts and Building Permits will be out on Wednesday along with PPI. US Jan CPI will be out on Thursday and it is expected to remain very tame - falling to plus 0.1% M/M from 0.3% in December. A negative print might have a dovish impact Fed expectations and weigh on the US dollar. Friday's data includes Existing Home Sales. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com A closer look at the equity market * The FTSE gained for a third straight session and has now wiped out the losses made in early 2014. The market was led higher by BHP which gained close to 2% after their earnings report. The FT mining index gained 0.9%. * The FTSE gained 0.9%; the German DAX was flat; the French CAC closed down 0.1%; Milan gained around 0.1% and the Spanish IBEX fell 0.75%. * Wall Street was mixed, as equity investors are still clinging to the view that the run of weak US data is due to poor weather and brighter days are to come. * The VIX closed at 13.87 up slightly from Friday's close at 13.57. * The MSCI LATAM index fell 1.6%. A closer look at the commodity market * Key commodities were mixed on Tuesday. Copper continued to grind higher despite the weak US home builder survey and moves by the PBOC earlier in the day to tighten money supply. NY copper was up 0.6% late in the US session. * Gold eased 0.45% to 1,322 despite the move up in the EUR/USD, as profit taking set in following the rapid rise seen in the three previous sessions. Iron Ore was flat at 124.40. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Peripheral EZ debt continued to perform well yields hit fresh 8-year lows in Italy. The 10-yr Italian bond yield fell 6bps to 3.56%; the 10-yr Spanish bond yield eased 2bps to 3.52%; the 10-year German bund yield eased 1bp to 1.67% and the 10-year UK gilt yield eased 3bps 2.75%. * Uncertain Fed expectations resulted in US Treasury yields easing on Tuesday - with the 10-year Treasury yield trading at 2.70% late in the US session down from Friday's close at 2.74%. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11810 11805 11795 11800-11820 Hi USD/JPY 102.74 101.76 102.36 INR 62.45 62.55 62.35 62.50-53 Hi EUR/USD 1.3771 1.3695 1.3759 KRW 1067 1067 1066 1066-1066.5 Hi EUR/JPY 141.03 139.50 140.85 MYR 3.3090 3.3070 3.3000 3.3030-50 Hi GBP/USD 1.6741 1.6655 1.6682 PHP 44.62 44.60 44.51 44.51-54 Hi USD/CAD 1.0977 1.0940 1.0948 TWD 30.25 30.26 30.24 30.25-26 Hi AUD/USD 0.9081 0.9001 0.9030 CNY 1-mth 6.1025 6.1010 6.1010-30 NZD/USD 0.8381 0.8302 0.8305 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.1010 6.0990-10 USD/SGD 1.2627 1.2588 1.2610 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.1070-90 USD/THB 32.50 32.24 32.50 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16130 -24 -0.15 10-year 2.71% 2.74% S&P 500 1841 +2 +0.11 2-year 0.30% 0.31% Nasdaq 4273 +29 +0.68 30-year 3.68% 3.70% FTSE 6796 +60 +0.90 Spot Gold($) 1322.00 1328.40 DAX 9660 +3 +0.03 Nymex 102.66 100.89 Nikkei 14843 +450 +3.13 Brent 110.46 109.10

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)