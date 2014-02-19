SYDNEY, Feb 20 (IFR) -

Headlines from Wednesday Night * FOMC Minutes - several officials wanted clear presumption in favor of USD 10b cuts to bond buying at each policy meeting, mkt expectations of rate rise well aligned with Fed view, participants agreed it would soon be appropriate to change fwd guidance on first rate rise, recent events in EM's if they continued could pose downside risks, some participants wanted statement on goals to explicitly say below-target inflation is as undesirable as above-target inflation * Fed's Bullard future monetary policy should be based on view that labor market is improving, once threshold is reached should return to normal stance of saying will look at incoming data * Fed's Lockhart official unemployment overstates progress made since recession, too early to know if slowdown in US economy is weather related & temporary or if it is more fundamental * Fed's Williams Fed needs to move back to verbal guidance on first rate rise away from thresholds, so far we're on solid footing in '14 despite cold weather, fed in good place to pull back gas somewhat on stimulus (CNBC) * BOE's Fisher Latest unemployment figures confirm broad picture of falling joblessness, UK economy is recovering quite quickly but level of output below normal, no push for a rise in interest rates on the MPC * S&P there are downside risks to Brazil growth f/c, it will look at how realistic Brazil's primary budget surplus will be to decide on rating, and even if Brazil is downgraded it will not slip to speculative grade * IMF says more monetary easing needed in EZ, Japan should ease further if progress to inflation target stalls * IMF says critical for advanced economies to avoid premature withdrawal of monetary accommodation including US, sees global growth around 3.75% in '14& 4% in '15, says a key concern is capital outflows- higher int rates- sharp FX depreciation in EM's * IMF says Portugal outlook improved but still faces formidable challenges, needs more spending rationalization sees no alternative to fiscal consolidation * Italy PM-Designate Renzi convinced conditions in place to get a good job done, should be able to accept mandate on Saturday * US Housing starts number mm Jan 0.880m, f/c 0.950m, 0.999m-prev * US House starts mm: change Jan -16.00%, -9.80%-prev * US Building permits: number Jan 0.937m, f/c 0.980m, 0.991m -prev * US Build permits: change mm Jan -5.40%, -2.60%-prev * US PPI final demand mm Jan 0.20%, 0.10%-prev * US PPI final demand yy Jan 1.20%, 1.10%-prev * US Core PPI mm Jan 0.20%, 0.00%-prev * US Core PPI yy Jan 1.30%, 1.20%-prev * CA Wholesale trade mm Dec -1.40%, f/c -0.50%, 0.00%-prev * EIB has frozen activities in Ukraine due to violence in the country * EBRD has not suspended operation in Ukraine- will focus efforts on private rather than public sector * UK Dec ILO Jobless Rate 7.2% vs 7.1% prev, 7.1% exp * DE 10-yr auction, E5b offered, E3.8b bid, BUBA retains E1.2b * DE auction technically 1st failure since Sep 2012, low ylds cited * BoE minutes Feb meet 9-0 vs 9-0 expected * UK Dec Avg earnings 1.1% vs 0.9% prev, 1.0% exp * CH Feb ZEW 28.7 vs 36.4 prev Themes from Wednesday * The main theme impacting asset markets on Wednesday was confirmation from the FOMC Minutes that US economic weakness and/or EM stress would have to get a lot worse for the Fed to alter the course for scaling back their asset purchases or "tapering" for the rest of 2014. * Markets were choppy but not really going anywhere before the release of the FOMC Minutes late in the US session - with commodities, equities, currencies and Treasury yields close to flat on the day. * Wall Street started the day higher - with the Dow rising close to 100 points at one stage - before falling back towards flat to slightly negative before the release of the FOMC Minutes. * Wall Street barely budged after the FOMC Minutes even though US Treasury yields popped higher and the USD made across the board gains on the "hawkish" interpretation of the minutes. * Late in the US session the market came under increased selling pressure with the S&P closing 0.65% lower while the Dow fell more than 0.50%. * The 10-year Treasury yield moved up to 2.73% from around 2.70% after the FOMC Minutes after trading as low as 2.67% earlier in the day. * USD/JPY traded to a session high at 102.47 after the release of the FOMC Minutes after trading as low as 101.84 during the European session - but was already trading around 102.25 before the release of the Fed Minutes. * EUR/USD fell from 1.3745/50 to 1.3725 following the Fed Minutes - after trading to a fresh 6-week high at 1.3773 during the European session. Late in the NY session EUR/USD was trading at 1.3730/35 down 0.2%. * The markets didn't follow through on the "hawkish" knee-jerk reaction to the FOMC Minutes, as Janet Yellen flagged the Fed was still on the tapering course when she appeared before the House of Reps earlier in the month. * The FOMC meeting that the Minutes were from took place before the latest run of weak US data. * The run of weak US data continued on Wednesday with worse than expected US Housing Starts and Building Permits data. The data was partly the reason Wall Street gave back gains earlier - even though analysts are still blaming the bad weather for the run of weak data. * Gold had eased below 1320 before the Fed Minutes and spiked down to 1313 in the immediate aftermath of the release - late in the session gold was trading around 1,311 - down 0.8% on the day. * NY Copper eased after the FOMC Minutes and weak US housing data and was down 0.4% late in the US session; NYMEX Crude continued to run higher due to supply concerns and was up around 1.0% late. Iron ore fell 0.4% to 123.90. * It was an interesting day for commodity currencies and the CAD in particular. * USD/CAD staged a moon-shot higher during the North American session - trading as high as 1.1087 after trading as low as 1.0911 during the European session. * The dramatic move higher in USD/CAD is being blamed on news that Canadian Natural Resources bought the assets of Devon Energy for 2.8bln USD. The M&A flow led to heavy stop loss buying and a massive bullish outside day reversal for USD/CAD. * AUD/USD traded up to 0.9044 during the European session when the USD was broadly offered before easing to 0.8996 after the Fed Minutes. AUD/USD was trading around 0.9005 late in the US session - down 0.3% on the day. * GBP/USD was whippy. It traded to 1.6734 in early London before weak UK employment data sent it down to 1.6637. For some reason it recovered to 1.6726 before falling to 1.6673 after the Fed Minutes. It was trading around 1.6690 late in the US session - barely changed on the day. * Late in the US session the US dollar index was trading at 80.16 up 0.2% from Tuesday's close at 80.00. A closer look at the FX market * EUR/USD was quiet through the European session, but made a fresh six week high at 1.3773 when the USD broadly weakened during the European session. EUR/USD fell from 1.3745/50 to 1.3725 following the Fed Minutes - after trading. EUR/USD last at 1.3730/35 down 0.2%. * USD/JPY traded to a session high at 102.47 after the release of the FOMC Minutes after trading as low as 101.84 during the European session - but was already trading around 102.25 before the release of the Fed Minutes. USD/JPY was trading at 102.25 late in the US session when Wall Street closed at the lows and led to some selling of risk currencies against the JPY. * USD/CAD: It was an interesting day for the CAD. USD/CAD staged a moon-shot higher during the NorAm session - trading as high as 1.1087 after trading as low as 1.0911 during the European session. The dramatic move higher in USD/CAD is being blamed on news that Canadian Natural Resources bought the assets of Devon Energy for 2.8bln USD. The M&A flow led to heavy stop loss buying and a massive bullish outside day reversal for USD/CAD. Wrap-up * The markets were whippy on Tuesday, but lacked direction. Because of the terrible weather in many parts of the US - investors are flying in the dark in trying to gauge whether or not the US economy is on a healthy recovery path that will enable the Fed to wind back stimulus. It is probably safe to say the Fed is in the dark as well - even though they appear determined to continue winding back their QE efforts as long as the wheel don't come off the US economy and the EM markets don't go into meltdown. The worst case scenario for Wall Street and riskier assets/currencies would be an anemic US recovery and the continuation of Fed tapering never-the-less. * The focus now shifts back to China with today's release of the HSBC Flash China MFG PMI for Jan. The market expects it to stay below 50 after it came in at 49.5 in December. Emerging market equities and currencies have been under some pressure this week and China PMI release takes on more importance now that the Fed appears to be sticking to its tapering plans. * So far in 2014 - trends tend to develop and then end abruptly with nasty reversals. The USD/CAD was the latest example of this price action. The USD/CAD was developing a steady down-trend from the 1.1225 trend high made on Jan 31 and those playing the trend would have been wiped out by the price action overnight. It make me wary of getting overly bullish on the EUR/USD even though it appears technically poised to move towards 1.3900 in the short-term. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open moderately higher across the board in the wake of the FOMC minutes. London initially sold US Dollars but as soon as NY hit their desks they bought US Dollars before and after the FOMC minutes. Those most impacted were commodity and emerging market currencies. The "relief" rally witnessed in EM and commodity markets in early February has had a reality check this week. Asia got it underway on Tuesday whilst CAD was "burnt" badly overnight on tenuous reasons. Stocks dipped late in NY as investors start to worry that not only are the Fed going to continue to taper, that they will do so despite the deterioration in the US data. China HSBC flash PMI today - MNI Business Confidence data for February out yesterday was shocking - hard to see the PMI matching consensus of 50.5. * USD/KRW traded a moderate 1064.6-1069.3 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1065.5. The Kospi closed down 0.2%. Overnight implieds traded a 1067.5-1070 range; last in NY 1070/1070.8. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2612-1.2640 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.2616. The Straits Times closed up 0.6%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2930-3.3055 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.2930. The KLSE index closed up 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.3000-3.3110 range; last in NY at 3.3090/10. * USD/IDR traded an 11740-11890 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 11775. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11716. The IDX Composite closed up 0.8%. Overnight the NDFs traded an 11740-11755 range; last in NY at 11745/11770. * USD/PHP traded a 44.53-71 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.62. The PSE index closed up 1.6%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.54-71 range; last at 44.70-72. * USD/THB traded a 32.50-67 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.55. The Set closed down 0.4%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.266-319 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 30.275. The Taiex closed up 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.25-30 range; last in NY at 30.29/30. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1103 slightly higher than the previous 6.1073 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.0672-6.0772 range; last at 6.0764. USD/CNH last at 6.0425 - range 6.0370-6.0450. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1110/6.1130. The Shanghai Composite closed up 1.1%. There were no recorded 1-yr NDF trades overnight; last at 6.1120/40. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 19 Feb 23:30 JP Reuters Tankan DI 19 Feb 23:50 JP Trade balance total 19 Feb 23:50 JP Imports 19 Feb 23:50 JP Exports 20 Feb 00:00 SG GDP 20 Feb 01:45 CN HSBC Mfg PMI Flash A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets spun their wheels and went nowhere on Wednesday. * The London FTSE and German DAX closed flat; the French CAC rose 0.2%; Milan closed down 0.2% while Spain's IBEX edged 0.1% higher. * Wall Street started the day higher - with the Dow rising close to 100 points at one stage - before falling back towards flat to slightly negative before the release of the FOMC Minutes. * Wall Street barely budged after the FOMC Minutes even though US Treasury yields popped higher and the USD made across the board gains on the "hawkish" interpretation of the minutes. * Late in the US session the market came under increased selling pressure with the S&P closing around 0.65% lower while the Dow fell more than 0.50%. * The VIX index surged 11.75% to 15.50 from Tuesday's close at 13.87. * The MSCI LATAM Index was around flat late in the session. A closer look at the commodity market * Gold had eased below 1,320 before the Fed Minutes and spiked down to 1,313 in the immediate aftermath of the release - late in the session gold was trading around 1,311 - down 0.83% on the day. * NY Copper eased after the FOMC Minutes and weak US housing data and was down 0.4% late in the US session; NYMEX Crude continued to run higher due to supply concerns and was up around 1.0% late. Iron ore fell 0.4% to 123.90. A closer look at the fixed interest market * The 10-yr Italian bond yield edged up to 3.59% from 3.56%; the 10-yr Spanish bond yield rose 4bps to 3.56%; the 10-yr German bund yield eased 1bp to 1.66% and the 10-yr UK gilt yield eased 2bps to 2.73%. * The 10-year Treasury yield moved up to 2.73% from around 2.70% after the FOMC Minutes after trading as low as 2.67% earlier in the day.

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11760 11755 11740 11745-11770 Hi USD/JPY 102.47 101.84 102.31 INR 62.55 62.65 62.46 62.70-75 Hi EUR/USD 1.3774 1.3725 1.3734 KRW 1068 1070 1067.5 1070-1070.8 Hi EUR/JPY 140.90 140.01 140.52 MYR 3.2980 3.3110 3.3000 3.3090-10 Hi GBP/USD 1.6734 1.6637 1.6680 PHP 44.60 44.71 44.54 44.70-72 Hi USD/CAD 1.1087 1.0911 1.1079 TWD 30.25 30.30 30.25 30.29-30 Hi AUD/USD 0.9044 0.8989 0.9000 CNY 1-mth Dealt 6.1060 6.1050-70 NZD/USD 0.8343 0.8268 0.8274 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1050-70 USD/SGD 1.2640 1.2600 1.2632 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.1120-40 USD/THB 32.67 32.50 32.61 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16041 -90 -0.56 10-year 2.73% 2.71% S&P 500 1829 -12 -0.66 2-year 0.32% 0.30% Nasdaq 4238 -35 -0.82 30-year 3.70% 3.68% FTSE 6797 +1 +0.01 Spot Gold($) 1311.60 1322.00 DAX 9660 +0 +0.00 Nymex 103.37 102.66 Nikkei 14767 -77 -0.52 Brent 110.45 110.47

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)