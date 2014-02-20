SYDNEY, Feb 21 (IFR) -

Headlines from Thursday Night * Markit US Mfg flash PMI Feb 56.7 v 53.7 in Jan * Markit US Mfg PMI new orders for Feb 58.8 vs. 53.9 in Jan * BOE's Weale most likely path for interest rates is first rise will come in spring of next year, if average earnings rise faster than expected cannot rule out earlier rate rise (Sky News) * EZ consumer confidence worsens to -12.7 in Feb from -11.7 in Jan (EC) * US CPI mm, sa Jan 0.10%, f/c0.10%, 0.20%-prev * US CPI yy, nsa Jan 1.6%, f/c 1.6%, 1.5%-prev * US Core CPI mm, sa Jan 0.10%, f/c 0.10%, 0.10%-prev * US Core CPI yy, nsa Jan 1.60%, f/c .60%, 1.70%-prev * US Real weekly earnings mm Jan 0.10%, f/c 0.00%, 0.50%-prev * US Initial jobless claims w/e 336k, f/c 335k, 339k-prev * US Jobless claims 4-wk avg w/e 338.50k, 336.75k-prev * US Continued jobless claims w/e 2.981m, f/c 2.970m, 2.953m-prev * US Markit Mfg PMI Flash Feb 56.7, f/c 53, 53.7-prev * US Leading index chg mm Jan 0.30%, f/c 0.40%, 0.10%-prev * US Philly Fed business index Feb -6.3, f/c 8, 9.4-prev * France remains weak link with mfg at 48.5 exp 49.6 * CH Jan Trade Bal. CHF2.594b vs CHF521m * DE Jan Prod Px -1.1% y/y vs -0.5% prev, -0.8% exp * DE Feb Flash Mfg PMI 54.7 vs 56.5 prev, 56.3 exp * DE Feb Flash Serv PMI 55.4 vs 53.1 prev, 53.4 exp * EZ Feb Mfg Flash PMI 53.00 vs 54.00 prev, 54.00 exp * EZ Feb Serv Flash PMI 51.7 vs 51.6 prev, 51.9 exp * UK Feb CBI Trends, Orders +3 vs -2 prev, +5 exp Themes from Thursday * The main theme across asset markets was investor resilience despite a rise in global growth concerns following weaker than expected data out of Japan, China and the EZ - that followed a run of weak "weather affected" US data in recent weeks. * Wall Street investors remain remarkably resilient and the "glass half full" attitude resulted in the Dow and S&P jumping over 0.5% higher following better than expected Markit Flash US Manufacturing PMI. * Most of the US data on Thursday came in very close to expectations, which helped to boost the USD to some extent or at least led to some short-covering. * Core-US CPI was benign at plus 0.1% M/M - but that was expected; US weekly jobless claims came in as expected - while the Philly Fed Index came in much worse than expected - but not to worry, it must be weather related weakness. * The positive mood on Wall Street following the Markit PMI data offset global growth concerns that were raised earlier in the day when China Flash PMI and weaker EZ PMI data were released after very disappointing Japan trade data. * The mood in Asia and Europe was gloomy and led to USD/JPY falling as low as 101.67 in early Europe. * The positive mood change during the US session and a rise in US Treasury yields pushed USD/JPY as high as 102.43 during the US session before settling around 102.35 late in the day - basically unchanged from Wednesday's close. * US Treasury yields moved higher on Thursday despite the benign US CPI; earlier selloff in EM assts/ccys following the China data and weak EZ PMIs. * In relatively high turnover the US 10-yr Treasury yield moved up to 2.76%, from 2.73% as the hawkish interpretation of Wednesday's FOMC Minutes continued to resonate and the better Markit US flash PMI encouraged the view the US economy would weather the recent storm or storms (excuse the pun). * EUR/USD slipped as low as 1.3685 following the weak EZ PMI data and very soft German PPI (minus 1.1% vs expectations of plus 0.8%) raised EZ deflation concerns. EUR/USD slipped as low as 1.3685 following the weak EZ PMI data and very soft German PPI (minus 1.1% vs expectations of plus 0.8%) raised EZ deflation concerns. EUR/USD found good buying interest on the dip (once again) and was trading around 1.3720 late in the US session - down just 0.1% on the day. * Lon copper was down close to 1.1% at one stage during the London session before bouncing during the US session when the mood improved and was down only 0.35% late in the session. * Gold fell as low as 1,307 before bouncing hard to 1,323 late in the US session - up 0.9% on the day. * The bounce back from the lows in key commodities and the rise on Wall Street helped AUD/USD to recover from 0.8937 to above 0.9020 at one stage. Pair last at 0.9010 up 0.1% from Wednesday's close. * Late in the US session the US dollar index was trading at 80.30 up around 0.2% from Wednesday's close at 80.14. A closer look at the FX market EUR/USD found good buying interest on the dip (once again) and was trading around 1.3720 late in the US session - down just 0.1% on the day. * USD/JPY: The mood in Asia and Europe was gloomy and led to USD/JPY falling as low as 101.67 in early Europe. The positive mood change during the US session and a rise in US Treasury yields pushed USD/JPY as high as 102.43 during the US session before settling around 102.30 late in the day - basically unchanged from Wednesday's close. Wrap-up * Investor risk appetite is proving to be resilient. If a gloomier mood prevailed - the combination of a hawkish turn in Fed expectations, poor manufacturing data out of China and a downside miss in EZ Mfg PMI would have given investors the case of the jitters and a healthy selloff in risk assets. The key to the Asian session will be whether or not the mood continues to lift and support ASJ currencies and equities. * If Asia adopts the "glass half full" view of the world - we could see a decent bounce in AUD/USD after it once bounced away from strong support down between 0.8915/30. This window contains the post-Aus employment data low (0.8928); the 38.2 fibo of the 0.8660/0.9081 move (0.8920) and the 55-day MA (0.8917). AUD/USD appears stuck between the aforementioned technical support and stiff technical resistance at 0.9080/90. * The bounce in USD/JPY and the solid performance on Wall Street should help the Nikkei recoup a chunk of the 2.1% loss suffered yesterday - and that in turn should support USD/JPY. BOJ Minutes are out today and might provoke some USD/JPY price action. Other than that it should be a fairly quiet Asian session. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open a touch lower from yesterday's elevated Asian closing levels. Follow through activity on the much weaker than expected China HSBC flash PMI data was brief. Analysts found reasons to let the soft data "pass" due to the LNY impact in much the same way as US data was a given a "pass" on the weather impact. Risk trades remained resilient with Wall Street closing up 0.5% whilst AUD/USD took out the weak topside stops above 0.9020 late in NY. USD/IDR NDFs were offered overnight whilst USD/CNH and USD/CNY NDF curves were a mixed bag. Asia has found reasons to par risk trades since Tuesday but perhaps a bit of a recovery can be found today ahead of the weekend as players square up. * USD/KRW traded a moderate 1068.8-1073.8 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1072.2. The Kospi closed down 0.64%. Overnight implieds traded a 1075.5-1077.5 range; last in NY 1075/1076. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2630-1.2664 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.2660. The Straits Times closed down 0.1%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.3005-3.3080 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.3080. The KLSE index closed down 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.3120-3.3200 range; last in NY at 3.3100/20. * USD/IDR traded an 11750-11835 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 11815. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11772. The IDX Composite closed up 0.1%. Overnight the NDFs traded an 11800-11825 range; last in NY at 11780/11800. * USD/PHP traded a 44.68-80 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 44.78. The PSE index closed up 0.9%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.65-74 range; last at 44.63-75. * USD/THB traded a 32.57-67 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.59. The Set closed down 1.3%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.28-333 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 30.315. The Taiex closed down 0.6%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.32-385 range; last in NY at 30.32/34. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1146 slightly higher than the previous 6.1103 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.0807-6.0851 range; last at 6.0834. USD/CNH last at 6.0654 - range 6.0495-6.0666. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1250/6.1270. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.2%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded a6.1280-90 range; last in NY at 6.1270/90. * USD/INR traded a 62.205-45 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 62.24. The Sensex index closed down 0.9%. Overnight the implieds traded a 62.43-70 range; last 62.43/45. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) Feb 21 23:50 JP BoJ release January meeting minutes A closer look at the equity market * European markets were mixed on Thursday with the London FTSE gaining 0.2% on a late rally despite a 0.95% fall in the FT mining index. German DAX fell 0.4%; French CAC managed a 0.3% gain; Milan and Spain's IBEX eked out a 0.1% gain. * Wall Street investors remain remarkably resilient and the "glass half full" attitude resulted in the Dow and S&P jumping over 0.5% higher following better than expected Markit Flash US Manufacturing PMI. * The VIX index eased 4.65% to 14.78 from Wednesday's close at 15.50. * Late in the session the MSCI LATAM index was around flat. A closer look at the commodity market * Lon copper was down close to 1.1% at one stage during the London session before bouncing during the US session when the mood improved and was down only 0.35% late in the session. * Gold fell as low as 1,307 before bouncing hard to 1,323 late - up 0.9% on the day. NYMEX Crude eased 0.4% and Iron ore fell 0.8% to 122.90. A closer look at the fixed interest market * The Spanish 10-yr bond yield bounced off eight year lows on Thursday following 5, 10 and 30 year Spanish bond auctions. The 10-yr Spanish bond yield rose 5bps to 3.61%; the 10-yr Italian bond yield rose 7bps to 3.64%; the 10-yr German bund yield rose 3bps to 1.69% and the 10-yr UK gilt yield rose 6bps to 2.79%. * US Treasury yields moved higher on Thursday despite the benign US CPI; earlier selloff in EM assts/ccys following the China data and weak EZ PMIs. * In relatively high turnover the US 10-yr Treasury yield moved up to 2.75%, from 2.73% as the hawkish interpretation of Wednesday's FOMC Minutes continued to resonate and the better Markit US flash PMI encouraged the view the US economy would weather the recent storm or storms (excuse the pun).

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11815 11825 11800 11780-11800 Hi USD/JPY 102.43 101.67 102.27 INR 62.63 62.70 62.43 62.43-45 Hi EUR/USD 1.3764 1.3685 1.3718 KRW 1077 1077.5 1075.5 1075-1076 Hi EUR/JPY 140.60 139.20 140.35 MYR 3.3150 3.3200 3.3120 3.3100-20 Hi GBP/USD 1.6700 1.6625 1.6652 PHP 44.77 44.74 44.65 44.63-65 Hi USD/CAD 1.1113 1.1061 1.1099 TWD 30.30 30.385 30.32 30.32-34 Hi AUD/USD 0.9023 0.8937 0.9005 CNY 1-mth 6.1175 6.1160 6.1160-70 NZD/USD 0.8315 0.8242 0.8302 CNY 3-mth 6.1170 6.1165 6.1160-80 USD/SGD 1.2667 1.2630 1.2638 CNY 1-yr 6.1290 6.1280 6.1270-90 USD/THB 32.67 32.55 32.55 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16133 +93 +0.58 10-year 2.75% 2.73% S&P 500 1840 +11 +0.60 2-year 0.32% 0.32% Nasdaq 4268 +30 +0.70 30-year 3.72% 3.70% FTSE 6813 +16 +0.24 Spot Gold($) 1323.10 1311.60 DAX 9619 -41 -0.43 Nymex 102.92 103.31 Nikkei 14449 -317 -2.15 Brent 110.40 110.30

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)