SYDNEY, Feb 24 (IFR) -

News from the weekend G20 aspires to lift GDP growth by more than 2% over next 5 years - Reuters * G20 FinMins agreed to adopting macro policies that are hoped to lift GDP growth by over 2.0% over next 5 years * The goal of increasing growth by more than 2% is aspiration rather than hard target - according to Canadian Fin Min Flaherty * Growth to come via structural reforms to be agreed on individually by November * Plan based on IMF paper prepared for meeting, which estimated that structural reforms would raise world growth by about 0.5% per year over the next 5 years * As expected there wasn't a firm commitment on central bank coordination * ECB's Praet says price weakness extending to medium-term - Reuters reported on Saturday that ECB executive board member Praet told a Portuguese newspaper that while deflation is unlikely - the weak price pressures in the Eurozone are now extending into the medium-term. His comments are significant, as the ECB focuses on the medium-term in determining when to take action to maintain price stability. Praet told the newspaper "if our mandate is at risk, we will act without hesitation". The ECB meets next on March 6. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Headlines from Friday Night * Moody's Upgrades Spain's Government Bond Rating to Baa2; Assigns Positive Outlook * Moody's Investors Service Cites Rating Change to Rebalancing of the Spanish Economy towards a more Sustainable Growth Model * Moody's Says Spain's Local and Foreign Currency Bond and Deposit Ceilings have been raised to A1 from A3 * Fed's Fisher Unemployment is a crude blunt instrument but best we have for now, need to think through guidance, fed cannot impact structural unemployment * Fed's Bullard 6% unemployment probably represents 'full' employment in the US today, f/c's inflation to make meaningful progress back up toward 2% target over this year, recent soft data in US probably due to weather, for time being we are on target to continue taper * JP Morgan cuts US Q1 GDP est to 2% from 2.5%, still sees Q2 GDP at 2.5% (BFW) * SNB's Zurbruegg says even at 1.22/1.23 the franc remains overvalued * Brazil's Mantega believes Brazil has the conditions to keep credit rating stable, CCY is stabilizing which could help increase capital inflows, says ready to cover any add'l expenditures in the budget this year * Italy's Centre-Lef leader Renzi accepts mandate to form Govt * US Existing home sales Jan 4.62m, f/c 4.68m, 4.87m-prev * US Exist. home sales % chg Jan -5.10%, f/c -4.30%, 1.00%-prev * CA CPI inflation mm Jan 0.30%, 0.10%, -0.20%-prev * CA CPI inflation yy Jan 1.50%, f/c 1.30%, 1.20%-prev * CA Retail sales mm Dec -1.80%, f/c -0.40%, 0.60%-prev * Money Mkt funds w'wide post USD45b outflow in week ended Wednesday (BofA) * Stock funds w'wide attract 13.4bn inflow, biggest inflow in 12 weeks (BofA) * EM stock funds w'wide post 1.5b outflow extending outflow streak to 17 weeks (BofA) * Reuters Poll 34/47 economist see BCB raising Selic 25bp's next week * UK Jan Retail Sales +4.3% y/y vs 5.3% prev, 5.0% exp * UK Jan Retail Sales ex-fuel +4.8% y/y vs 6.1% prev, 5.0% exp * UK Jan PSNB -GBP6.425b vs +12.089b prev, -8.15b exp * UK Jan PSNCR -GBP25.36b vs +9.04b prev * Ireland's BBB+ credit rating affirmed, outlook stable at Fitch * S&P cut Ukraine rating to CCC from CCC+, outlook negative Themes from Friday * The main them across asset markets on Friday was cautious consolidation, as investors continue to struggle interpreting economic information from the US that is presumed to be corrupted by poor weather. * At the same time Lunar New Year affected data out of China in recent weeks has led to uncertainty regarding the China and EM outlooks. * Wall Street was flat for most of the day before selling off in the last hour, as some investors questioned whether or not the S&P should be close to the all-time high given the run of weak US data and the fact that Wall Street and the Fed are in a "white-out" situation due to the impact of severe weather * The S&P traded as high as 1,846 - within 4 points of the all-time high before easing to 1,836 into the close - down 0.2% on the day. * US Existing Home Sales data came in worse than expected - falling to an 18-month low. Once again the weak read was blamed on severe weather. * The FX market has been having trouble finding sustainable trends in US dollar pairing - so it was all cross plays on Friday. * EUR and CHF moved higher across the board while the commodity currencies fell along with the JPY. * AUD/USD was the worst performing currency on Friday - falling 0.3% against the USD and 0.4% against the EUR. * It is hard to work out why the AUD was singled out, but it appears the move up in USD/CNH in recent days - culminating in a nasty stop loss run higher on Friday - has spooked some fund managers and they are selling AUD as a proxy. * The normally behaved USD/CNH popped 0.75% higher to 6.1159 at one stage before settling at 6.0893 at the end of the day - just 0.3% higher. Since the Jan 14 low at 6.0150 - the move to the 6.1159 high was 1.7% for a market that was extremely short and saw the short USD/CNH trade as a one-way bet. * NZD and CAD were also negatively impacted by the relative volatility in USD/CNH - with the NZD and CAD falling 0.3% against the USD. * USD/CAD was whippy on Friday, as the Canada CPI was a touch hotter than expected while the Retail Sales was a lot worse than expected. * Price action in the GBP/USD was particularly strange on Friday and followed a pattern seen earlier in the week. For some reason GBP/USD has been rallying in the wake of worse than expected UK data and that was the case again on Friday. * GBP/USD sold down to 1.6610 in early Europe before the release of Retail Sales and PSNB - both of which came in worse than expected. For some reason GBP/USD held firm and shot back to 1.6685/90 and then on to 1.6725 to squeeze the rest of the shorts. * GBP/USD then collapsed later in the US session - down to 1.6612 and closed just below 1.6620. Citi said in a client note that the buying after the weaker UK data was in anticipation of GBP-positive M&A flows (Vodafone) and the fall during the US session was due to the fact the M&A buying flows never eventuated. * Key commodities didn't react to the weaker US housing data and sell off in the offshore China Yuan. * NY Copper closed 0.36% high; gold was unchanged at 1322 and NYMEX Crude fell 0.5%, as forecasts of warmer US weather eroded the bad weather premium. * The biggest flows were in EUR/JPY, as the market triggered stops above 141.10 and 141.25 to a high at 141.29 before profit taking set in. EUR/JPY eased back to 140.85 into the close - up 0.35% on the day. * USD/JPY traded as high as 102.83 before easing during the US session when Treasury yield moved lower after the weaker US housing data. USD/JPY closed at 102.50 - up 0.2% from Thursday's close. * The 10-year US Treasury yield popped up to 2.78% before the US Existing Home Sales data before falling through the US session to close at 2.73% down from 2.75% at Thursday's close. * Very late in the US session Moody's upgraded Spain's government bond rating to Baa2 with a positive outlook. They raised the foreign currency bond and deposit ceilings to A1 from A3. * The stock markets were closed when the Moody's Spanish upgrade news broke and there was less than 10 minutes to go before the FX market closed at 5 PM NY time. There wasn't a reaction to the news, but that may have been due to the lack of market participants. * US dollar index closed at 80.25 slightly down from Thursday's close at 80.30. A closer look at the FX market * EUR/USD was very quiet through the European session and spent most of the time drifting between 1.3705/25. EUR/USD was trading around 1.3710 when the US arrived and the price jumped higher on heavy EUR/JPY buying and easing US yields following the weak US housing data. EUR/USD traded up to 1.3759 before running into good selling and EUR/JPY profit taking. EUR/USD slipped back to 1.3720 before closing at 1.3737 up 0.14% on the day. * AUD/USD was the worst performing currency on Friday - falling 0.3% against USD and 0.4% against EUR. AUD/USD fell as the proxy for CNH. USD/CNH surged through 6.10 to a high of 6.1159 on a nasty stop run in early London. Since the Jan 14 low at 6.0150 - the move to the 6.1159 high was 1.7% for a market that was extremely short and saw the short USD/CNH trade as a one-way bet. NZD and CAD were also negatively impacted by the relative volatility in USD/CNH - with NZD falling 0.2% against USD and CAD falling 0.1%. Wrap-up * It has been a difficult start to 2014 for the FX market. Hardly any trends have formed and when they appear to be forming - there tends to be a vicious reversal to wound the brave-hearted. One by one the main conviction trades coming into 2014 have been undermined by nasty price action and the short USD/CNH trade was the latest casualty. The nasty correction started on Wednesday - accelerated on Friday and was the main factor the AUD underperformed due to its proxy status. * The news that Moody's upgraded Spain's debt rating came out very late on Friday and the markets didn't have time to react to the news. It might not be that big of a deal, but it may encourage EUR buying - especially if Draghi plays down EZ deflation concerns and talks up the economic progress being made. * One of the keys to Monday's trading will be whether or not the short covering correction in USD/CNH has run its course. USD/CNH closed well off its highs on Friday, but analysts say there were very large shorts built up over the last couple of months. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open mostly higher as AXJ currencies react poorly to sharp move higher in USD/CNH. Most of the action was in early London after USD/CNH burst through 6.10 and deep into stop loss territory. USD/CNH ran to 6.1159 with massive action reported from the FX options market. USD/CNH retraced its steps but the dye was set for AXJ currencies with USD/AXJ remaining elevated. Worst performer was the Won where USD/KRW NDFs ran to 1079.2. Despite USD/CNH pulling back to a 6.0940 NY close, KRW NDFs remained elevated. Indeed KRW started the "rot" on Tuesday and has been caught up, much the same way as the AUD, in the CNH debacle. * USD/KRW traded a moderate 1071.2-1075.7 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1072.1. The Kospi closed up 1.4%. Overnight implieds traded a 1074.7-1079.2 range; last in NY 1078.5/1079.5. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2637-1.2665 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.2654. The Straits Times closed up 0.4%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2930-3.3030 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.2965. The KLSE index closed up 0.15%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.3005-3.3125 range; last in NY at 3.3020/40. * USD/IDR traded an 11750-11820 range in Asia on Friday; last at 11750. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11792. The IDX Composite closed up 1.0%. Overnight the NDFs traded an 11735-11750 range; last in NY at 11730/11750. * USD/PHP traded a 44.565-71 range in Asia on Friday; last at 44.565. The PSE index 58-62. * USD/THB traded a 32.51-58 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.535. The Set closed up 0.0%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.298-338 range in Asia on Friday; last at 30.31. The Taiex closed up 0.9%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.325-35 range; last in NY at 30.33/34. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1176 slightly higher than the previous 6.1146 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.0843-6.0930 range; last at 6.0914. USD/CNH last at 6.0850 - range 6.0676-6.0905. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1300/6.1320. The Shanghai Composite closed down 1.2%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded a 6.1380-6.1410 range; last in NY at 6.1410/40. * USD/INR traded a 62.05-19 range in Asia on Friday; last at 62.13. The Sensex index closed up 0.8%. Overnight the implieds traded a 62.30-48 range; last 62.28/30. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 24 Feb 01:30 CN China house prices 24 Feb 05:00 SG Consumer price index A closer look at the equity market * Most European stock markets closed out the week on a positive note. * The London FTSE and German DAX gained 0.4%; the French CAC ended the day with a healthy 0.6% gain; Milan was the exception falling 0.3% and the Spanish IBEX eked out a tine 0.1% gain. * For the week the London FTSE gained 2.6%; the German DAX eased just 0.1%; the French CAC gained 0.9%; Milan slipped 0.2% and the Spanish IBEX fell 0.6%. * Wall Street was flat for most of the day before selling off in the last hour, as some investors questioned whether or not the S&P should be close to the all-time high given the run of weak US data and the fact that Wall Street and the Fed are in a "white-out" situation due to the impact of severe weather * The S&P traded as high as 1,846 - within 4 points of the all-time high before easing to 1,836 into the close - down 0.2% on the day. * For the week Dow fell 0.3%; S&P edged 0.1% lower and NASDAQ gained 0.46%. * The VIX index closed at 14.68 - slightly lower than Thursday's 14.79 close. For the week the VIX rose 8.2%. A closer look at the commodity market * Key commodities didn't react to the weaker US housing data and sell off in the offshore China Yuan. * NY Copper closed 0.36% high; gold was unchanged at 1,322 and NYMEX Crude fell 0.5%, as forecasts of warmer US weather eroded the bad weather premium. Iron Ore eased to 122.40 from Thursday's close at 122.90. * For the week gold gained 0.3%; Lon Copper eked out a 0.1% gain; Copper gained 0.5%; Brent Crude rose 0.7%; NYMEX Crude gained 1.9% and iron ore fell 0.65%. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Yields across Europe moved lower on Friday, as Italian and Spanish bond yields headed back to 8-year lows. * The 10-yr Italian bond yield eased 5bps to 3.60%; 10-yr Spanish yield eased 5bps to 3.55%; 10-yr German bund yield eased 3bps to 1.66% and 10-yr UK gilt yield eased 2bps to 2.80%. * Very late in the US session Moody's upgraded Spain's government bond rating to Baa2 with a positive outlook. They raised the foreign currency bond and deposit ceilings to A1 from A3. * The stock markets were closed when the Moody's Spanish upgrade news broke and there was less than 10 minutes to go before the FX market closed at 5 PM NY time. There wasn't a reaction to the news, but that may have been due to the lack of market participants. * The 10-year US Treasury yield popped up to 2.78% before the US Existing Home Sales data before falling through the US session to close at 2.73% down from 2.75% at Thursday's close. Technical view Equities * S&P consolidated last week and even though it is close to its all-time high - it still hasn't started to trend higher. The all-time high at 1,850 is key resistance and a sustained break above that level should confirm a trend higher has reignited. Key support is found around 1,800/1,805 where the 38.2 fibo of the 1,737/1,847 move and the 20-dma are found. A break below 1,800 would suggest the period of corrective consolidation is underway. {Last 1,836} Trade recommendation: Stand aside until a trend develops of key resistance clears. * Nikkei - Sloppy price action and no sign of a trend describe the technical outlook for the Nikkei. Key resistance has formed between 14,800/14,900 where a triple top and the 38.2 fibo of the 16,320/13,995 move are found. Key support is found at 13,995. A break above 15000 or below 13990 should see decent follow-through. {Last 14,685} Trade recommendation: Stand aside and wait for trend to develop. * ASX is trending higher according to the daily moving average studies. The price action last week fell just short of the 2013 trend high at 5,457 (high last week was 5,452) and a sustained break and close above 5,457 targets an extension towards 5,900. The ASX has made a higher daily low for 12 straight trading days - so a break below Friday's 5,412 low would end the sequence and suggest upward momentum is waning. {Last 5,438} Trade recommendation: If long stay that way. If square - buy a break and daily close above 5,460 or dip to 10-day MA at 5,348. Commodities * Gold is consolidating recent gains, but moving average studies still suggest it is trending higher. The price continues to stay above the 200-dma at 1,301 so if long put a stop on a close below that level. The target for the current strength is the October high at 1,361. {Last 1,323} Trade recommendation: If long stay that way with a stop below 200-dma. If square - buy dip to 200-dma with a tight stop below that level. * Lon Copper is still consolidating below the 50-dma and isn't trending. The 50dma at 7224 is key resistance and a break above that level would likely see a trend higher develop. Solid support is found around 7200. {Last 7155} Recommendation: stand aside until trend develops. FX * EUR/USD is trending higher, but the momentum is fairly weak. The lack of follow-through after breaking above 1.3735/40 is a slight concern, but the price hasn't backed too far away either. Support is found at the 20-dma at 1.3635 and a break below that level would suggest the trend higher is over. Trade recommendation: Long at 1.3755 and stops is below 1.3635. * USD/JPY There isn't a trend in sight and USD/JPY is in whippy consolidation mode. Resistance has formed around the daily kinjun line at 102.80 and a break above that level targets the 50% retracement of the 105.45/100.75 move at 103.10. Key support is at the base of the daily Ichimoku cloud at 101.70. {Last 102.50} Trade recommendation: Stand aside until a trend develops. * AUD/USD started to trend higher two weeks ago, but the trend ran out of steam at key resistance between 0.9080/90. AUD/USD is now consolidating between key support at 0.8920/30 and key resistance at 0.9080/90. A clear break below 0.8900 or break above 0.9100 should see decent follow-through. {Last 0.8980} Trade recommendation: Stand aside until range breaks or trend redevelops. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11730 11750 11735 11730-11750 Hi USD/JPY 102.83 102.27 102.50 INR 62.37 62.48 62.30 62.28-30 Hi EUR/USD 1.3759 1.3702 1.3737 KRW 1074.2 1079.2 1074.7 1078.5-79.5 Hi EUR/JPY 141.29 140.33 140.84 MYR 3.3020 3.3125 3.3005 3.3020-40 Hi GBP/USD 1.6725 1.6610 1.6615 PHP 44.58 44.66 44.58 44.58-62 Hi USD/CAD 1.1196 1.1094 1.1108 TWD 30.31 30.35 30.325 30.33-34 Hi AUD/USD 0.9015 0.8952 0.8980 CNY 1-mth 6.1250 6.1220 6.1230-50 NZD/USD 0.8316 0.8270 0.8286 CNY 3-mth 6.1255 6.1240 6.1240-60 USD/SGD 1.2693 1.2637 1.2681 CNY 1-yr 6.1410 6.1380 6.1410-40 USD/THB 32.58 32.51 32.52 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16103 -30 -0.19 10-year 2.73% 2.75% S&P 500 1836 -4 -0.19 2-year 0.32% 0.32% Nasdaq 4263 -4 -0.10 30-year 3.70% 3.72% FTSE 6838 +25 +0.37 Spot Gold($) 1323.00 1323.10 DAX 9657 +38 +0.40 Nymex 102.20 102.75 Nikkei 14866 +416 +2.88 Brent 109.85 110.40

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)