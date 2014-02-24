SYDNEY, Feb 25 (IFR) -

Headlines from Monday Night * Fitch Mexico reforms negative but manageable for corporate credit quality * US National activity index Jan -0.39, 0.16-prev * US Markit Svcs PMI Flash Feb 52.7, 56.7-prev * US Dallas Fed mfg bus Idx Feb 0.3, 3.8-prev * DE Feb IFO Bus Climate 111.3 vs 110.6 prev, 110.6 exp * DE Feb IFO Curr/Cond 114.4 vs 112.4 prev, 112.8 exp * DE Feb IFO Exp 108.3 vs 108.9 prev, 108.2 exp * EZ Jan Infl final 0.8% y/y vs 0.8% Dec, 0.7% exp * EZ Jan Infl final -1.1% m/m vs 0.3% Dec, -1.1% exp

Themes from Monday * The main theme across asset markets on Monday was a dramatic/positive shift in investor sentiment from the gloomy Asian session to extremely optimistic US session - where the S&P marched to a fresh all-time high. * Wall Street has apparently decided to ignore the run of weak US data due to the bad weather factor and instead focus on bristling M&A activity across the globe and across sectors as a sign all is well in the developed economies. * Late in the US session the S&P was up over 1.0% at 1,855 after establishing a fresh all-time high at 1,858 earlier in the session. * The sharp turn higher in investor risk appetite helped the commodity currencies bounce back after underperforming late last week due to China-related concerns. * AUD gained over 0.7% against USD, EUR and JPY. Late in the US session AUD/USD was trading at 0.9045 after trading as low as 0.8938 earlier in the day when reports indicated China may curb bank lending to the property sectors sent AXJ assets and currencies lower while dragging the AUD down with them. * The AUD was helped by the fact the USD/CNH settled down on Monday and was trading below 6.10 as of late Monday. * Major currencies were remarkably stable and still show no sign of breaking out into a trend. Late in the US session - EUR/USD was unchanged at 1.3737; USD/JPY unchanged for the day at 102.50 and USD/CHF unchanged for the day at 0.8883. * EUR/USD tried to rally following the better than expected German IFO, but speculation the ECB may consider more easing action at their March 6 meeting discouraged breakouts higher for the single currency. * GBP/USD was whippy again and by late in the US session it was trading at 1.6655 - up 0.25% from Friday's close at 1.6615. GBP continues to be influenced by what is expected to be GBP-favourable M&A flows related to the Vodafone deal. * Gold was a big mover on Monday - gaining close to 1.0% to 1,338. Other commodities were mixed with NYMEX Crude continues to trend higher with a gain of 0.6% - while NY copper eased 0.4%. The weak US housing data on Friday followed by rising China concerns over the outlook for China property development weighed on Copper. * US Treasury yields edged higher - as the strong gains on Wall Street weighed on Treasury prices. The 10-yr Treasury yield traded as high as 2.76 before easing to 2.75% late in the session - up from 2.73% at Friday's close. * Late in the US session the US dollar index was trading at 80.20 slightly lower than Friday's close at 80.23. A closer look at the FX market * EUR/USD was well bid during the European session and received an extra boost from the better than expected German IFO. EUR/USD traded to 1.3772 before running into very good sell orders ahead of 1.3780. There was no reaction to the EZ inflation data - which came in close to expectations. EUR/USD reversed lower during the US session - with Ukraine uncertainty getting some of the blame. EUR/USD traded as low as 1.3708 before the buyers returned the EUR/USD was trading at 1.3735 late in the session - unchanged from Friday's close. * USD/JPY traded as low as 102.16 when risk sentiment was damaged by China-related concerns. USD/JPY found support during the US session when Wall Street moved higher and helped spark a reversal in AUD/JPY. USD/JPY was trading at 102.45/50 late in the US session - unchanged from Friday's close. * AUD gained over 0.6% against the USD, EUR and JPY. Late in the US session AUD/USD was trading at 0.9032 after trading as low as 0.8938 earlier in the day when reports indicated China may curb bank lending to the property sectors sent AXJ assets and currencies lower while dragging the AUD down with them. AUD was helped by the fact USD/CNH settled down on Monday and was trading below 6.10 as of late Monday. Wrap-up * The change in mood between the gloomy Asian session to the bright-eyed US session was pretty dramatic. Wall Street investors are remarkably resilient and remain convinced the US economy will come through this weather-related malaise in flying colors. It is also interesting to note that emerging market concerns aren't weighing on the developed markets and investor risk appetite as they did for most of January. * The sudden mood shifts and shifting central bank expectations have resulted in most currency pairings to whip around in a sloppy and trendless fashion. Key support and resistance levels have to be respected while the FX market continues in a whippy consolidation phase. * There isn't any data of note out of Asia today - so the focus will be on the China markets and whether or not Asia stock markets can bounce back following the strong lead from Wall Street. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open lower across the board as Chinese woes are pushed to one side with equities markets on both sides of the Atlantic rallying strongly. Asia has one view (negative) but M&A activity is driving gains elsewhere despite the latest dramas in terms of China's equity and currency markets. USD/CNH is still important but when the "music stops" and CNH volatility eases, risk trades rally hard. The late sell-off in the S&P500 after the bourse had made a fresh all-time high will take some gloss off the overnight "risk" rally with Asia keen to focus on local moves. * USD/KRW traded a moderate 1074.3-1078.5 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1074.5. The Kospi closed down 0.45%. Overnight implieds traded a 1072-1076.5 range; last in NY 1072/1073. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2655-1.2686 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.2661. The Straits Times closed up 0.2%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2830-3.3020 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.2850. The KLSE index closed down 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2740-3.2880 range; last in NY at 3.2760/80. * USD/IDR traded an 11645-11760 range in Asia on Monday; last at 11655. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11728. The IDX Composite closed down 0.5%. Overnight the NDFs traded an 11595-11640 range; last in NY at 11590/11610. * USD/PHP traded a 44.58-67 range in Asia on Monday; last at 44.58. The PSE index closed down 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.50-63 range; last in NY at 44.52-55. * USD/THB traded a 32.54-635 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.55. The Set closed down 0.2%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.333-35 range in Asia on Monday; last at 30.34. The Taiex closed down 0.5%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.32-355 range; last in NY at 30.32/33. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1189 slightly higher than the previous 6.1176 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.0923-6.0998 range; last at 6.0984. USD/CNH last at 6.0974 - range 6.0900-6.1062. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1375/6.1390. The Shanghai Composite closed down 1.75%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded at 6.1390; last in NY at 6.1380/00. * USD/INR traded a 61.945-62.16 range in Asia on Monday; last at 62.065. The Sensex index closed up 0.5%. Overnight the implieds traded a 62.17-38 range; last 62.19/22. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 25 Feb 01:00 PH Imports 25 Feb 01:00 PH Trade balance 25 Feb 02:00 CN Conference Board Jan LEI 25 Feb 08:30 HK Imports 25 Feb 08:30 HK Exports A closer look at the equity market * The FTSE gained for a seventh straight session - as the Vodafone/Verizon deal gave support. The FTSE closed up 0.7%; German DAX gained 0.5%; French CAC rose 0.9%; Milan rose 0.4% and the Spanish IBEX led the way with a 1.2% gain. * Wall Street has apparently decided to ignore the run of weak US data due to the bad weather factor and instead focus on bristling M&A activity across the globe and across sectors as a sign all is well in the developed economies. * Wall Street was well over 1.0% higher for much of the session before a late selloff. The S&P made a fresh all-time high at 1,858 before heavy profit taking in the last 30 minutes of trading sent it below 1,850 into the close. * The VIX index closed at 14.23 - down from 14.68 at Friday's close. * The MSCI LATAM Index was trading up 0.7% late in the session. A closer look at the commodity market * Gold was a big mover on Monday - gaining close to 1.0% to 1,338. Other commodities were mixed - NYMEX Crude continues to trend higher with a gain of 0.6% - while NY copper eased 0.4%. The weak US housing data on Friday followed by rising China concerns over the outlook for China property development weighed on Copper. * Iron ore fell a sharp 2.0% from 122.40 to 119.90; it has fallen 3.6% in a week A closer look at the fixed interest market * European bond yields edged higher with Spanish bonds the exception after Moody's up graded its debt rating on Friday. * The 10-yr Italian bond yield edged up to 3.62% from 3.60%; 10-yr Spanish bond yield closed at 3.54% from 3.55% at Friday's close; the 10-yr German bund yield edged up to 1bps to 1.68% and the 10-yr UK gild yield closed down 1bp to 2.77%. * US Treasury yields edged higher - as the strong gains on Wall Street weighed on Treasury prices. The 10-year Treasury yield traded as high as 2.76 before easing to 2.75% late in the session - up from 2.73% at Friday's close. Technical view as at Sunday 23 February 2014 Equities * S&P consolidated last week and even though it is close to its all-time high - it still hasn't started to trend higher. The all-time high at 1,850 is key resistance and a sustained break above that level should confirm a trend higher has reignited. Key support is found around 1,800/1,805 where the 38.2 fibo of the 1,737/1,847 move and the 20-dma are found. A break below 1,800 would suggest the period of corrective consolidation is underway. {Last 1,836} Trade recommendation: Stand aside until a trend develops of key resistance clears. * Nikkei - sloppy price action and no sign of a trend describe the technical outlook for the Nikkei. Key resistance has formed between 14,800/14,900 where a triple top and the 38.2 fibo of the 16,320/13,995 move are found. Key support is found at 13,995. A break above 15000 or below 13990 should see decent follow-through. {Last 14,685} Trade recommendation: Stand aside and wait for trend to develop. * ASX is trending higher according to the daily moving average studies. The price action last week fell just short of the 2013 trend high at 5,457 (high last week was 5,452) and a sustained break and close above 5,457 targets an extension towards 5,900. The ASX has made a higher daily low for 12 straight trading days - so a break below Friday's 5,412 low would end the sequence and suggest upward momentum is waning. {Last 5,438} Trade recommendation: If long stay that way. If square - buy a break and daily close above 5,460 or dip to 10-day MA at 5,348. Commodities * Gold is consolidating recent gains, but moving average studies still suggest it is trending higher. The price continues to stay above the 200-dma at 1,301 so if long put a stop on a close below that level. The target for the current strength is the October high at 1,361. {Last 1,323} Trade recommendation: If long stay that way with a stop below 200-dma. If square - buy dip to 200-dma with a tight stop below that level. * Lon Copper is still consolidating below the 50-dma and isn't trending. The 50dma at 7224 is key resistance and a break above that level would likely see a trend higher develop. Solid support is found around 7200. {Last 7155} Recommendation: stand aside until trend develops. FX * EUR/USD is trending higher, but the momentum is fairly weak. The lack of follow-through after breaking above 1.3735/40 is a slight concern, but the price hasn't backed too far away either. Support is found at the 20-dma at 1.3635 and a break below that level would suggest the trend higher is over. Trade recommendation: Long at 1.3755 and stops is below 1.3635. * USD/JPY There isn't a trend in sight and USD/JPY is in whippy consolidation mode. Resistance has formed around the daily kinjun line at 102.80 and a break above that level targets the 50% retracement of the 105.45/100.75 move at 103.10. Key support is at the base of the daily Ichimoku cloud at 101.70. {Last 102.50} Trade recommendation: Stand aside until a trend develops. * AUD/USD started to trend higher two weeks ago, but the trend ran out of steam at key resistance between 0.9080/90. AUD/USD is now consolidating between key support at 0.8920/30 and key resistance at 0.9080/90. A clear break below 0.8900 or break above 0.9100 should see decent follow-through. {Last 0.8980} Trade recommendation: Stand aside until range breaks or trend redevelops. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11630 11640 11595 11590-11610 Hi USD/JPY 102.68 102.17 102.50 INR 62.32 62.38 62.17 62.19-22 Hi EUR/USD 1.3772 1.3708 1.3735 KRW 1076.5 1076.5 1072 1072-1073 Hi EUR/JPY 141.04 140.33 140.68 MYR 3.2910 3.2880 3.2740 3.2760-80 Hi GBP/USD 1.6679 1.6583 1.6653 PHP 44.60 44.63 44.50 44.52-55 Hi USD/CAD 1.1143 1.1050 1.1050 TWD 30.325 30.355 30.32 30.32-33 Hi AUD/USD 0.9050 0.8938 0.9036 CNY 1-mth 6.1235 6.1225 6.1220-40 NZD/USD 0.8342 0.8259 0.8328 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1285-05 USD/SGD 1.2686 1.2623 1.2629 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.1390 6.1380-00 USD/THB 32.635 32.52 32.53 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16209 +106 +0.66 10-year 2.75% 2.73% S&P 500 1848 +11 +0.62 2-year 0.32% 0.32% Nasdaq 4293 +30 +0.69 30-year 3.71% 3.70% FTSE 6866 +28 +0.41 Spot Gold($) 1337.60 1323.00 DAX 9709 +52 +0.54 Nymex 102.84 102.20 Nikkei 14838 -28 -0.19 Brent 110.64 109.85

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)