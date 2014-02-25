SYDNEY, Feb 26 (IFR) -

Headlines from Tuesday Night * Fed's Tarullo monetary policy a possible tool to deal w/broad sustained systemic risk, possible that int rates will remain historically low for some time after fed starts to raise them * ECB's Nowotny German constitutional court ruling on ECB bond-buying can be seen as limiting CB independence, sees no prospect of deflation in EZ, inflation well below 2% in EZ until '16, skeptical for psychological reasons about negative int rates (Paper) * BOE's Weale increases in BOE rates in the near & med-term are most likely to be gradual & limited * EU commission f/c EZ GDP growth at 1.2% in '14, 1.8% in '15, German GDP growth at 1.8% in '14, 2% in '15, Italian GDP growth at 0.6% in '14, 1.2% in '15 * EU's Rehn supports idea of donors' conf so European states can put together package to aid Ukraine * US Monthly home price mm Dec 0.80%, -0.10%-prev * US Monthly home price yy Dec 7.70%, 7.60%-prev * US Monthly home price index mm Dec 208.3, 206.7-prev * US CaseShiller 20 mm SA Dec 0.80%, f/c 0.60%, 0.90%-prev * US CaseShiller 20 mm nsa Dec -0.10%, f/c -0.10%, -0.10%-prev * US CaseShiller 20 yy Dec 13.40%, f/c 13.30%, 13.70%-prev * US Consumer confidence Feb 78.1, f/c 80, 79.4-prev * US Rich Fed comp. index Feb -6, 12-prev * US Rich Fed, services index Feb 0, 0-prev * US Rich Fed mfg shipments Feb -6, 14-prev * UK mortgage approvals highest since 2007 in Jan at 49.972k * UK Feb CBI Dist Trades 37, vs 14 prev, 15 exp, 20mth high * McCafferty, mkt Q2 2015 rate hike expectation not unreasonable * DE Q4 GDP 0.4% q/q vs 0.4% preliminary * DE Q4 GDP 1.3% y/y vs 1.3% preliminary * FR Feb Bus Climate 100 vs 100 prev, 100 exp Themes from Tuesday * The main themes across markets on Tuesday were deepening China concerns as USD/CNH continued to climb; the Shanghai Composite fell over 2.0% and China's CISA warned the oversupply of steel will not be resolved quickly or easily. The other major theme for Tuesday's trading was the lack of reaction in most markets to the mounting China concerns. * Equity and currency markets remained in consolidation mode with little sign there a trends developing. * For most of the US session Wall Street was flat to slightly up or slightly down. Most of the European equity markets closed flat - while the FTSE fell 0.52% led by a 1.82% fall in the FT mining sector. * Key commodities were mixed - with the rampaging gold rising another 0.5%, as investors' key on China uncertainty and the run of recent weak US data as an excuse to buy the precious metal. * NY Copper fell hard on Tuesday due to the aforementioned China concerns and it was down 1.6% late in the US session. NYMEX Crude fell 0.75%. * Despite the rise in USD/CNH and the fall in copper - the commodity currencies managed to hold up very well. NZD/USD was slightly higher late in the US session where it was trading at 0.8331. AUD/USD was trading around 0.9015/20 late in the US session - slightly lower than Monday's close at 0.9035. * EUR/USD was trading at 1.3740/45 late in the US session - virtually unchanged from the close around 1.3735 on Monday. * USD/JPY moved lower on Tuesday due in part to China concerns and in great part due to a fall in US Treasury yields. USD/JPY was trading at 102.15/20 late in the US session - down 0.33% for the day. * US Treasury yields moved lower on Tuesday - in part due to weaker than expected US consumer confidence; in part due to a strong 2-year auction and in part due to China and US economy uncertainty. Late in the US session the 10-year US Treasury yield was trading at 2.70% down from 2.75% at Monday's close. * Late in the US session the US dollar index was trading at 80.13 slightly down from Monday's close at 80.20. A closer look at the FX market * EUR/USD trading on Tuesday was almost an exact replica of Monday. EUR/USD moved higher in Europe - trading to 1.3768 at one stage before selling off to 1.3715 when heavy EUR/JPY selling weighed. Late in the US session the EUR/USD was trading at 1.3740 - virtually unchanged from Monday's close. * USD/JPY moved lower on Tuesday due in part to China concerns and in great part due to a fall in US Treasury yields. USD/JPY traded to 102.22 in early London after the late selloff in the Shanghai Composite and rise in USD/CNH encouraged safe-haven demand for JPY. After bouncing to 102.35 - the pair fell to 102.00 early in the US session when the weaker US consumer confidence sent UST yields lower. USD/JPY was trading at 102.20 last - down 0.3% for the day. * AUD/USD fell to 0.9004 in early Europe when the market was spooked by the fall in the Shanghai Composite and the rise in the USD/CNH. Option related buying gave support at the lows and AUD/USD squeezed up to 0.9041 on short covering amid broad USD weakness. A late move lower on Wall Street put AUD/USD under some pressure again and it closed at 0.9015 - down 0.2% on the day. Wrap-up * The move higher in USD/CNH is seen as a planned move by the PBOC to remind speculators that trading in the Yuan is a two-way bet and there is no such thing as a free lunch. The market appears to have realized that the flattening of the USD/CNY/USD/CNH spread is not (in isolation) a good reason to sell AUD or other risk currencies and there is no price history to suggest there is a correlation. The resilience of AUD/USD this week suggests there might be a correction higher brewing. If AUD/USD can't move lower when there are excuses to push it that way - it may be the case the market is looking for excuses to buy it. AUD/USD will have a hard time breaking above good resistance at 0.9080/90 and the key 100-dma comes in around 0.9115. AUD/USD needs to break and close above the 100-dma to have a meaningful correction. * The Asian session will focus on USD/CNH and Shanghai Composite again today - even though the spillover impacts have been diluting with each day that passes. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open higher in a messy offshore session. The shenanigans witnessed just before the official China close in USD/CNH and Shanghai Composite set the tone for USD/AXJ pairs overnight. Despite USD/CNH easing back to 6.1150 as the night progressed, USD/AXJ through NDFs remained bid with players looking for offers in thin market conditions. Some offshore players are concerned about the CNH/CNY machinations yet AUD remains sidelined for once not interested in acting as a proxy. The PBOC has the bull by the horns so hard to see him walking away just yet. Expect more volatility at both ends of the China day. * USD/KRW traded a moderate 1068.6-1072.9 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1072.9. The Kospi closed up 0.8%. Overnight implieds traded a 1073.8-1077 range; last in NY 1075.5/1076.5. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2611-1.2655 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.2642. The Straits Times closed down 0.1%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2720-3.2880 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.2810. The KLSE index closed up 0.3%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2815-3.2870 range; last in NY at 3.2840/55. * USD/IDR traded an 11580-11695 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 11680. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11620. The IDX Composite closed down 1.0%. Overnight the NDFs traded an 11650-11670 range; last in NY at 11650/11670. * USD/PHP traded a 44.49-66 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.63. The PSE index closed down 0.0%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.58-63 range; last in NY at 44.58-60. * USD/THB traded a 32.44-59 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.575. The Set closed up 0.2%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.30-348 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 30.345. The Taiex closed up 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.32-34 range; last in NY at 30.33/34. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1184 slightly higher than the previous 6.1189 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.1003-6.1310 range; last at 6.1266. USD/CNH last at 6.1237 - range 6.0930-6.1288. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1530/6.1560. The Shanghai Composite closed down 2.0%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded a 6.1515-6.1550 range; last in NY at 6.1510/30. * USD/INR traded a 61.885-62.045 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 61.95. The Sensex index closed up 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 62.12-22 range; last 62.20/23. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 26 Feb 00:30 TW Jobless rate 26 Feb 00:30 AU Construction work done 26 Feb 03:00 HK GDP 26 Feb 05:00 SG Manufacturing output A closer look at the equity market * Most of the European equity markets closed flat - while the FTSE fell 0.5% led by a 1.8% fall in the FT mining sector. * The German DAX and French CAC ended 0.10% lower; Milan closed the day flat while the Spanish Ibex was the exception - gaining 0.5% on the day. * For most of the US session Wall Street was flat to slightly up or slightly down. The market eased in the last hour of trading and closed modestly lower. * The VIX eased to 13.67 from 14.23. * The MSCI LATAM Index was down 1.5%. A closer look at the commodity market * Key commodities were mixed - with the rampaging gold rising another 0.5%, as investors' key on China uncertainty and the run of recent weak US data as an excuse to buy the precious metal. * NY Copper fell hard on Tuesday due to the aforementioned China concerns and it was down 1.6% late in the US session. NYMEX Crude fell 0.75%. Iron Ore eased 0.7% to 119.10. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Yields eased in Europe and the US on Tuesday, as the sluggish equity markets encouraged some bond buying. * The 10-yr Italian bond yield eased 2bps to 3.59%; the 10-yr Spanish bond yield eased 1bp to 3.55%; the 10-yr German bund yield eased 3bps to 1.64% and the 10-yr UK gilt yield eased 3bps to 2.74%. * US Treasury yields moved lower on Tuesday - in part due to weaker than expected US consumer confidence; in part due to a strong 2-yr auction and in part due to China and US economy uncertainty. Late in the US session the 10-yr US Treasury yield was trading at 2.70% down from 2.75% at Monday's close. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11680 11670 11650 11650-11670 Hi USD/JPY 102.63 102.01 102.24 INR 62.26 62.22 62.12 62.20-23 Hi EUR/USD 1.3768 1.3715 1.3746 KRW 1075 1077 1073.8 1075.5-76.5 Hi EUR/JPY 140.96 140.14 140.43 MYR 3.2875 3.2870 3.2815 3.2840-55 Hi GBP/USD 1.6728 1.6642 1.6682 PHP 44.62 44.63 44.58 44.58-60 Hi USD/CAD 1.1097 1.1055 1.1084 TWD 30.35 30.34 30.32 30.33-34 Hi AUD/USD 0.9044 0.9004 0.9018 CNY 1-mth 6.1340 6.1305 6.1310-30 NZD/USD 0.8345 0.8318 0.8328 CNY 6-mth 6.1420 6.1410 6.1420-40 USD/SGD 1.2656 1.2611 1.2638 CNY 1-yr 6.1550 6.1515 6.1510-30 USD/THB 32.59 32.44 32.55 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16180 -27 -0.17 10-year 2.70% 2.75% S&P 500 1845 -2 -0.11 2-year 0.31% 0.32% Nasdaq 4288 -5 -0.13 30-year 3.66% 3.71% FTSE 6831 -35 -0.52 Spot Gold($) 1340.90 1337.60 DAX 9699 -10 -0.10 Nymex 102.00 102.82 Nikkei 15052 +214 +1.44 Brent 109.51 110.64

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)