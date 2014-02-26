SYDNEY, Feb 27 (IFR) -

Headlines from Wednesday Night * Ukraine asks IMF for help on new financial aid program, Ukraine CB to take measures to stop capital flight, FX reserves dropped to 15b from 17.8b on Feb 1 * ECB's Mersch says we are reflecting 360 degrees on monetary policy * BOE's Broadbent says too much focus on specific date of when rates will rise; timing of rate rise has little bearing on avg rate over next 5 years (CNBC) * Senior Moody's credit officer says we have called a bottom for Portugal's * US New home sales-units mm Jan 468m, f/c 0.400m, 0.414m-prev * US New home sales chg mm Jan 9.60%, -7.00%-prev * MNSI ECB sources, no consensus within GC for Mar move * MNSI ECB sources neg depo could send problematical signal * BoE Dale, not planning to raise int rates any time soon Rts * BoE Miles, strategy not to increase rates in very near term Rts * BoE Broadbent, Stg strength reflects slow global growth * CH Jan UBS Cons Ind 1.44 vs 1.80 prev, rvsd * DE Mar GfK cons sent 8.5 vs 8.2 prev, 8.2 exp * UK Q4 GDP 2nd take, 0.7% q/q vs 0.7% prev, 0.7% exp * UK Q4 GDP 2nd take, 2.7% y/y vs 2.8% prev, 2.8% exp Themes from Wednesday * The main themes across asset markets on Wednesday were deepening concerns over the fallout from unrest in the Ukraine following the toppling of their president last weekend and some relief regarding the state of the US economy following a very strong read on US New Home Sales. * The markets were rattled by news that Russian president Putin put combat troops on full alert for war games near the Ukraine. * The Russian Ruble fell to a 5-year low against USD due to the Ukraine crisis fallout - prompting intervention by the Russian c/bank to stem the RUB losses. * There was talk in the market that the US dollars sold by the Russian central bank were replenished by the central bank then going into the market and buying the against the EUR. * EUR/USD broke out of its recent tight range in part due to the talk of the Russian central bank selling and in part due to a sharp 9.6% rise in the US New Home Sales for January. * EUR/USD fell as low as 1.3661 before settling around 1.3675/80 late in the US session - down 0.51% on the day. * It is worth noting that 1.3661 is the precise 38.2 fibo of the 1.3476/1.3773 move and the bounce away validates it as key support. * The USD gained across the board on Wednesday and AUD was the hardest hit - falling 0.8% against USD; 0.5% against JPY and around 0.25% against EUR. * The AUD was particularly hit hard due to the Ukraine situation adding to emerging market angst. Investors continue to look for excuses to dump EM assets and currencies. And a heavy fall in the copper price also weighed on sentiment. * NY Copper was down over 2.0% late in the US session - mostly due to China concerns. A Reuters report said that copper traders said China importers are likely to reduce spot purchases of refined copper in the coming months due to weak domestic demand. They also noted that importers see a lower price in the offing so they will hold off adding sto stockpiles. * Gold Fell 0.9% to 1,328, as the strong US New Home Sales quieted talk the Fed may rethink their tapering schedule and the broad USD gains convinced some long gold positions to pare back. * NYMEX Crude moved 0.75% higher while Iron Ore continued its plunge - falling 1.1% to 117.80. * Wall Street tried to rally on the back of the better US New Home Sales data and the S&P was around 0.4% higher at one stage. The negative mood in EM's eventually spilled over and Wall Street closed flat. * The US Treasuries caught a bit of the safe-haven bid, as the US 10-yr Treasury yield fell to 2.67% from Tuesday's close at 2.70% despite the stronger US housing data. The move lower in yields was also supported by a successful 5-year Treasury auction and talk of Treasury buying for month-end rebalancing. * The fall in Treasury yields helped cap USD/JPY gains and it was trading just below 102.40 late in the US session - only 0.2% higher on the day. * The US dollar index was trading at 80.43 late in the US session - up 0.36% from Tuesday's close at 80.13. A closer look at the FX market * EUR/USD remained ultra-quiet through the European morning session. The pair rallied from 1.3735 to 1.3757 on a report indicating there wasn't a consensus at the ECB regarding future policy and negative rates were considered problematic. The rally proved short lived. EUR/USD then fell sharply a short time after the US arrived. There was talk in the market that the US dollars sold by the Russian central bank were replenished by the central bank then going into the market and buying the against the EUR. EUR/USD broke out of its recent tight range in part due to the talk of the Russian central bank selling and in part due to a sharp 9.6% rise in the US New Home Sales for January. EUR/USD fell as low as 1.3661 before settling around 1.3685 late in the US session - down 0.4% on the day. * USD/JPY: After a very quiet European session - USD/JPY was very volatile during the US session. USD/JPY was smacked down to 102.11 from 102.35/40 on the reports from the Ukraine/Russia that raised geo-political tensions. USD/JPY then reversed higher when US New Home Sales came in much better than expected. USD/JPY traded up to 102.61 before falling back to 102.37 very late in the session (up just 0.1% on the day) when US Treasury yields moved lower despite the better US housing data. * AUD/USD was the worst performing currency on Wednesday, as tensions in the Ukraine provided another excuse to sell EM assets and EM-related assets and a heavy 2% fall in the copper price also undermined the price action. After recovering to 0.9026 from the early Asia selloff - AUD/USD fell as low as 0.8944 before rallying back to 0.8970 late in the session when Wall Street erased losses and close flat to slightly higher. Wrap-up * Markets remain choppy as investor sentiment swings from buoyant one day to cautious the next. It seems the main source of investor jitters so far in 2014 is the EM's and it seems to rotate from LATAM to AXJ to Eastern/Central Europe. Wall Street and other markets tried to ignore the China concerns for a couple of days, but the sluggish price action in equities and the fall in UST yields despite the stronger US housing data suggests one eye remains on EM's. * AUD sentiment has suddenly turned negative after showing some resilience Monday and Tuesday. The very bearish outlook for copper and the recent fall in iron ore might be convincing AUD bears to come out or hibernation, as the bearish metals outlook is related to China concerns. In just seven trading sessions the iron ore price has fallen 5.3% and it is down around 15.70% since the high hit in early December. AUD/USD finds very strong technical support at 0.8910/30 and it may be tested in the next few sessions. Aus Q4 CAPEX is out today and the market is looking for the headline number to be flat. AXJ equities and currencies will also be key to AUD direction today. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open higher across the board as the EM space finally reacts to the Ukraine. RUB, HUF, ZAR, TRY and UAH all fell hard whilst Latam stocks were hard down for 3rd straight session. USD/AXJ pairs through OTC and NDF markets all promoted higher. Not helping was a slide in commodity prices led by Copper and Iron Ore. All up not a good day for AXJ but recent ranges remain intact. Asia to continue to focus on month end flows today and give EM woes a wide berth. * USD/KRW traded a broad 1064.8-1074.8 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1065.4. The pair opened at 1074 and after some initial sideways volatility (CNH opening) tumbled as month end flows weighed on the pair. The move back through 1070 proved powerful with (USD) longs forced out of positions. The Kospi closed up 0.4%. Overnight implieds traded a 1069-1073 range; last in NY 1072/1072.5. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2636-1.2656 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.2640. The Straits Times closed down 0.5%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2680-3.2835 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.2710. The KLSE index closed down 0.3%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2780-3.2880 range; last in NY at 3.2860/80. * USD/IDR traded an 11625-11690 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 11690. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11669. The IDX Composite closed down 1.0%. Overnight the NDFs traded an 11680-11700 range; last in NY at 11690/11710. * USD/PHP traded a 44.555-72 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.61. The PSE index closed up 0.4%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.58-70 range; last in NY at 44.65-68. * USD/THB traded a 32.53-585 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.55. The Set closed up 0.06%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.288-364 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 30.30. The Taiex closed up 0.3%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.26-28 range; last in NY at 30.27/28. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1192 slightly higher than the previous 6.1184 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.1168-6.1351 range; last at 6.1248. USD/CNH last at 6.1120 - range 6.1080-6.1320. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1540/6.1560. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.35%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded a 6.1490-6.1500 range; last in NY at 6.1500/20. * USD/INR traded a 61.905-62.06 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 61.98. The Sensex index closed up 0.65%. Overnight the implieds traded a 62.36-57 range; last 62.46/50. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 00:30 AU Capital expenditure * 00:30 AU Building capex * 00:30 AU Plant/Machinery capex A closer look at the equity market * The strong rally in European equity markets paused on Wednesday - as nagging emerging market concerns and Ukraine tensions in particular convinced investors to take some profit. * The London FTSE fell 0.48% with the FT mining sector slipping 0.86%; the German DAX eased 0.39%; the French CAC closed down 0.40%; the FT Milan Index fell 0.37% and the Spanish IBEX edged just 0.18% lower. * Wall Street tried to rally on the back of the better US New Home Sales data and the S&P was around 0.4% higher at one stage. The negative mood in emerging markets eventually spilled over and Wall Street closed flat. * The VIX index closed at 14.35 up from 13.67. * The MSCI LATAM Index was down 0.85% late in the session. A closer look at the commodity market * NY Copper was down over 2.0% late in the US session - mostly due to China concerns. A Reuters report said that copper traders said China importers are likely to reduce spot purchases of refined copper in the coming months due to weak domestic demand. They also noted that importers see a lower price in the offing so they will hold off adding to stockpiles. * Gold Fell 0.9% to 1,328 as the strong US New Home Sales quieted talk the Fed may rethink their tapering schedule and the broad USD gains convinced some long gold positions to pare back. * NYMEX Crude moved 0.75% higher while Iron Ore continued its plunge - falling 1.1% to 117.80. A closer look at the fixed interest market * It seems peripheral EZ debt isn't close to being considered "risky" anymore and generally benefits when investors flee EM investments. That was the case on Wednesday - as Italian and bond yields pressed lower from near 8-yr lows. * The 10-yr Italian bond yield fell 5bps to 3.53%; the 10-yr Spanish bond yield eased 2bps to 3.53%; the German bund yield slipped 4bps to 1.61% and the 10-yr UK gilt yield eased 3bps to 2.72%. * The US Treasuries caught a bit of the safe-haven bid, as the US 10-yr Treasury yield fell to 2.67% from Tuesday's close at 2.70% despite the stronger US housing data. The move lower in yields was also supported by a successful 5-yr Treasury auction and talk of Treasury buying for month-end rebalancing OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11675 11700 11680 11690-11710 Hi USD/JPY 102.61 102.10 102.35 INR 62.34 62.57 62.36 62.46-50 Hi EUR/USD 1.3757 1.3662 1.3687 KRW 1067.5 1073 1069 1072-1072.5 Hi EUR/JPY 140.78 139.66 140.10 MYR 3.2805 3.2880 3.2780 3.2860-80 Hi GBP/USD 1.6702 1.6622 1.6673 PHP 44.56 44.70 44.58 44.65-68 Hi USD/CAD 1.1145 1.1074 1.1128 TWD 30.27 30.28 30.26 30.27-28 Hi AUD/USD 0.9026 0.8944 0.8968 CNY 1-mth 6.1315 6.1300 6.1320-35 NZD/USD 0.8344 0.8282 0.8315 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.1360 6.1390-10 USD/SGD 1.2669 1.2633 1.2667 CNY 1-yr 6.1500 6.1490 6.1500-20 USD/THB 32.61 32.525 32.575 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16198 +19 +0.12 10-year 2.67% 2.70% S&P 500 1845 +0 +0.00 2-year 0.33% 0.31% Nasdaq 4292 +4 +0.10 30-year 3.63% 3.66% FTSE 6799 -31 -0.46 Spot Gold($) 1330.00 1340.90 DAX 9662 -38 -0.39 Nymex 102.54 102.00 Nikkei 14971 -81 -0.54 Brent 109.38 109.52

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)