SYDNEY, Feb 28 (IFR) -

Headlines from Thursday Night * Fed's Yellen sees accommodative policy as appropriate for quite some time, thinks congress should decide specifically on role of govt in housing, tight fiscal policy has been drag on spending, will take some years for economy to return to normal * Fed's Fisher happy w/current rate of QE slowdown, junk bond spreads too narrow indication of how accommodative mon pol is * BOE's Miles EZ weakness still single biggest problem for UK exports- outlook not very good BOE likely to set interest rates below long-run avg (5%) from here * German Feb prelim HICP +0.5% m/m, +1% y/y vs Rtrs f/c 0.7% m/m, 1.1% y/y * German Feb prelim CPI +0.5% m/m, +1.2% y/y vs Rtrs f/c +0.6% m/m, +1.3% y/y * Brazil's Mantega p/u in investment boosted productivity- helped growth, economy would have grown more if not for complicated int'l scenario, strong FDI to help economy in coming yrs * US Build permits R chg mm Jan -4.60%, -5.40%-prev * US Durable goods Jan -1.00%, f/c -1.50%, -5.3%-prev * US Initial jobless claims w/e 348k, f/c 335k, 334k-prev * US Jobless claims 4-wk avg w/e 338.25k, 338.250k-prev * US Continued jobless claims w/e 2.964m, f/c 2.956m, 2.981m-prev * CA Current account C$ Q4 -16.01b, f/c -17.00b, -14.8b-prev * CH Q4 GDP 1.7% y/y vs 1.9% prev, 2.0% exp * DE Jan Import Px -2.3% y/y vs -2.3% prev, -2.4% exp * DE Feb Jobless 6.8% vs 6.8% prev, 6.8% exp * EZ Jan Private loans -2.2% vs -2.3% prev, -2.1% exp * EZ Feb Bus Clim 0.37 vs 0.19 prev, 0.20 exp * EZ Feb Econ Sent 101.2 vs 100.9 prev, 100.9 exp * EZ Feb Cons conf final -12.7 vs -11.7 prev, -12.7 exp Themes from Thursday * The main themes for Thursday's trading were ongoing concerns over intensifying tension between the Ukraine and Russia; month-end rebalancing flows skewing price action and breaking down correlations; no surprises from Fed chair Yellen in her appearance before the US Senate and yet another failed attempt by the currency market to break FX pairs outside of recent ranges. * USD gains made on Wednesday disappeared by late in the US session on Thursday, as USD buying related to Ukraine tensions dried up; month-end flows were USD-negative on balance and Yellen didn't say anything that was different from her testimony last week, but for some reason her comments were interpreted as dovish * Emerging market risk aversion appeared to dissipate through the US session and Wall Street started to make some solid gains late in the session. The MSCI LATAM Equity Index was up close to 2.0% late in the session. * EUR/USD moved lower during the European session, as there were signs the recent range-bound, lethargic price action was going to finally end - leading to a trend higher for the USD. * EUR/USD traded down to 1.3643 in Europe only to find very good buying interest from a wide range of names ahead of the 100-dma at 1.3630. The move lower was justified by heavy EUR/JPY selling due to Ukraine/Russia tensions along with weaker Spanish GDP and German regional inflation was below forecasts. * EUR/USD recovered to 1.3655/95 and was trading around 1.3580 when Yellen started her testimony and then proceeded to rally above 1.3700 after it was virtually identical to her testimony before the House. EUR/USD traded to 1.3727 before settling at 1.3705/10 late in the US session - up 0.15% on the day. * NZD was the best performing currency on Thursday, as heavy AUD/NZD selling in the wake of the weaker Aus Capex and waning EM fears helped to push NZD 0.7% higher against the USD; 0.8% higher against the AUD; 0.5% higher against the JPY and 0.55% higher against the EUR. * AUD/USD recovered to 0.8960/65 late in the US session - barely changed from Wednesday's close - after making a strong recovery from the 0.8903 low hit during the European session. * Commodities were a bit softer on Thursday - with NY copper down 0.35% late in the US session; gold was up a buck to 1,331 from 1,330; NYMEX Crude was around 0.25% lower while Iron Ore inched up to 118.00 from 117.80. * USD/JPY was fairly volatile on Thursday. Heavy EUR/JPY selling during the European session due to EM concerns and weaker EZ data sent the cross down to 138.79 and USD/JPY down to 101.72 at one stage. * EUR/JPY then staged a vicious reversal higher in late Europe/early NY and traded all the way back to 140.20 - as shorts were squeezed. USD/JPY traded back to 102.22 before settling around 102.05/10 late in the US session when lower Treasury yields helped to weigh on the price action. * US Treasury yields continued to drift lower. As lingering EM concerns; strong demand for Treasury auctions over the past two days and patch US data. Thursday saw strong demand for a 29bln USD 7-year Treasury note. * Late in the US session the 10-year US Treasury yield was trading at 2.65% down from 2.67% at Wednesday's close. * US data was mixed with US Durable Goods coming in better than expected while US jobless claims jumped more than expected. * Late in the US session the US dollar index was trading at 80.30 down 0.15% from Wednesday's close at 80.43. A closer look at the FX market * EUR/USD moved lower during the European session, as there were signs the recent range-bound, lethargic price action was going to finally end - leading to a trend higher for the USD. EUR/USD traded down to 1.3643 in Europe only to find very good buying interest from a wide range of names ahead of the 100-dma at 1.3630. The move lower was justified by heavy EUR/JPY selling on Ukraine/Russia tensions along with weaker Spanish GDP and German regional inflation was below forecasts. EUR/USD recovered to 1.3655/95 and was trading around 1.3580 when Yellen started her testimony and then proceeded to rally above 1.3700 after it was virtually identical to her testimony before the House. EUR/USD traded to 1.3727 before settling at 1.3710 late in the US session - up 0.15% on the day. * USD/JPY was fairly volatile on Thursday. Heavy EUR/JPY selling during the European session due to EM concerns and weaker EZ data sent the cross down to 138.79 and USD/JPY down to 101.72. EUR/JPY then staged a vicious reversal higher in late Europe/early NY and traded all the way back to 140.20 - as shorts were squeezed. USD/JPY traded back to 102.22 before settling around 102.10 late in the US session when lower Treasury yields helped to weigh on the price action. * AUD/USD recovered to 0.8965 late in the US session - barely changed from Wednesday's close - after making a strong recovery from the 0.8903 low hit during the European session. Wrap-up * Investor risk appetite improved through the US session despite rising tension between Russia and the Ukraine. The Yellen testimony didn't offer anything new, but the markets seemed to be comforted by the Fed's steady hand and consistent communication. * The FX market still struggles to find a trend. The break lower in EUR/USD and AUD/USD yesterday appeared to be paving a way for down-trends in both pairs, but as has been the case for all of 2014 - a nasty reversal was the fate for those selling breaks or into weakness. Nevertheless both EUR/USD and AUD/USD look vulnerable and selling rallies is the favoured strategy. * The last day of the month sees the usual data dump out of Japan - which may impact price action in both the JPY and the Nikkei. * The keys to the price action in Asia will be the moves in Asian equity markets and the Tokyo reaction to the lower US Treasury yields. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open slightly lower from yesterday's Asian close as risk appetite outweighs geo-political concerns in the Ukraine/Russia. The Yellen Senate testimony was a non event leaving non trending currency markets - non trending! Selling EUR and AUD after moves lower continues to prove fruitless while throwing AXJ in the EM complex is also not working. Month end flows have played their part since Wednesday with today likely to be no different. * USD/KRW traded a 1065.4-1071.8 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1068.8. The Kospi closed up 0.4%. Overnight implieds traded a 1068.1-1071.5 range; last in NY 1068/1068.6. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2657-1.2677 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.2675. The Straits Times closed up 0.27%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2700-3.2845 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.2810. The KLSE index closed up 0.5%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2785-3.2950 range; last in NY at 3.2790/10. * USD/IDR traded an 11645-11710 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 11650. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11675. The IDX Composite closed up 0.8%. Overnight the NDFs traded an 11670-11705 range; last in NY at 11645/11660. * USD/PHP traded a 44.61-70 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 44.665. The PSE index closed up 0.5%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.66-71 range; last in NY at 44.65-66. * USD/THB traded a 32.57-62 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.595. The Set closed up 1.0%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.28-314 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 30.30. The Taiex closed up 0.45%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.26-30 range; last in NY at 30.25/27. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1224 slightly higher than the previous 6.1192 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.1210-6.1340 range; last at 6.1284. USD/CNH last at 6.1069 - range 6.1050-6.1249. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1480/6.1500. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.3%. There were no recorded 1-yr NDF trades overnight; last in NY at 6.1480/00. * USD/INR Indian markets were closed on Thursday for a public holiday. Overnight the implieds traded a 62.28-52 range; last 62.30/32. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 28 Feb 23:30 JP All household spending 28 Feb 23:30 JP Unemployment rate 28 Feb 23:30 JP CPI 28 Feb 23:30 JP Jobs/applicants ratio 28 Feb 23:50 JP Retail sales 28 Feb 23:50 JP Industrial output prelim 28 Feb 00:05 GB GfK consumer confidence 28 Feb 00:30 AU Housing credit 28 Feb 00:30 AU Private sector credit 28 Feb 02:00 SG Bank lending 28 Feb 03:00 TH Manufacturing prod 28 Feb 05:00 JP Housing starts 28 Feb 05:00 JP Construction orders 28 Feb 07:30 TH Imports 28 Feb 07:30 TH Private investment index 28 Feb 07:30 TH Forex reserves 28 Feb 07:30 TH Current account 28 Feb 07:30 TH Trade account 28 Feb 07:30 TH Exports 28 Feb 07:30 TH Pvt consumption index A closer look at the equity market * European markets were mixed to lower, as tensions between the Ukraine and Russia rattled investor nerves. * The London FTSE gained 0.16% - led by a near 1.0% rebound in the FT mining index. The German Das fell 0.76%; the French CAC closed the day flat; the FT Milan Index eased 0.4% and the Spanish IBEX closed down 0.6%. * Emerging market risk aversion appeared to dissipate through the US session and Wall Street started to make some solid gains late in the session. The MSCI LATAM Equity Index was up close to 2.0% late in the session. * The steady message from Fed chair Yellen also encouraged Wall Street investors. * After a few days of failed attempts the S&P finally closed above 1,850 to an all-time closing higher. * The VIX index closed at 14.07 down from Wednesday's close at 14.35. * Late in the session the MSCI LATAM Equity Index was up 2.0% after better than expected Brazil GDP. A closer look at the commodity market * Commodities were a bit softer on Thursday - with NY copper down 0.35% late in the US session; gold was down a buck to 1330 from 1,331; NYMEX Crude was around 0.25% lower while Iron Ore inched up to 118.00 from 117.80. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Soft German inflation; weaker Spanish GDP; flows out of EM and into EZ bonds and a successful Italian bond auctions helped to push European bond yields lower on Thursday. * The 10-yr Italian bond yield fell 7bps to 3.47%; the 10-yr Spanish bond yield fell 4bps to 3.50%; the 10-yr German bund yield eased 5bps to 1.56% and the 10-yr UK gilt yield fell 5bps to 2.67%. * US Treasury yields continued to drift lower. As lingering EM concerns; strong demand for Treasury auctions over the past two days and patch US data. Thursday saw strong demand for a 29 BLN USD 7-year Treasury note. * Late in the US session the 10-year US Treasury yield was trading at 2.65% down from 2.67% at Wednesday's close. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11700 11705 11670 11645-11660 Hi USD/JPY 102.45 101.72 102.12 INR 62.47 62.52 62.28 62.30-32 Hi EUR/USD 1.3727 1.3643 1.3710 KRW 1070 1071.5 1068.1 1068-1068.6 Hi EUR/JPY 140.21 138.80 140.00 MYR 3.2870 3.2950 3.2785 3.2790-10 Hi GBP/USD 1.6699 1.6617 1.6689 PHP 44.68 44.71 44.66 44.65-66 Hi USD/CAD 1.1160 1.1117 1.1121 TWD 30.29 30.30 30.26 30.25-27 Hi AUD/USD 0.8971 0.8903 0.8965 CNY 1-mth 6.1300 6.1290 6.1190-05 NZD/USD 0.8391 0.8293 0.8369 CNY 3-mth Dealt 6.1325 6.1320-40 USD/SGD 1.2678 1.2637 1.2641 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.1480-00 USD/THB 32.665 32.57 32.58 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16273 +74 +0.46 10-year 2.65% 2.67% S&P 500 1854 +9 +0.50 2-year 0.32% 0.33% Nasdaq 4319 +27 +0.63 30-year 3.60% 3.63% FTSE 6810 +11 +0.16 Spot Gold($) 1331.00 1330.00 DAX 9588 -73 -0.76 Nymex 102.29 102.59 Nikkei 14923 -48 -0.32 Brent 108.96 109.38

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)