SYDNEY, March 3 (IFR) -

News from the weekend Russia ready to invade Ukraine as Kiev warns of war - Reuters * Ukraine crisis escalated after Putin received parliament approval to invade * Russian forces seized Crimea - but haven't yet invaded rest of Ukraine * Ukraine has put troops on alert and is seeking NATO defense help * White House warns Russia of economic and political isolation if they proceed The crisis in the Ukraine significantly escalated on the weekend after Russian president Putin received the approval of his parliament to invade the Ukraine to "protect the rights of Russian citizens". The Ukraine has put its troops on war alert and is seeking help from NATO as they prepare their defense.

Russia has already seized control of Crimea where many of the citizens are Russian ethnics and welcome Russian control. But so far there haven't been any reports of Russian troops elsewhere in the Ukraine. Unrest has spread to other parts of the Ukraine as pro-Russian demonstrators clash with supporters of the new Ukraine government that seeks closer ties with the West. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com China official PMI hits 8-month low but better than expected * China official MFG PMI for Feb fell to 50.2 from 50.5 in Jan (50.1 expected) * The 50.2 reading is the lowest in 8-months, but still expansionary * New Orders sub-index fell to 50.5 from 50.9 - also an 8-month low Headlines from Friday Night * Obama Says Has Made Clear Russia can be part of International Community's effort for a United Ukraine * Obama Says Deeply Concerned about Reports of Military Movements by Russia inside of Ukraine * Obama: Any Violation of Ukraine's Sovereignty would be deeply Destabilizing * Obama: There will be costs for any Military Intervention in Ukraine * Moody's Changes Outlook on Luxembourg's AAA Government Bond Rating to Stable from Negative * Moody's Changes Outlook on Germany's AAA Government Bond Rating to Stable from Negative; Rating Affirmed * Moody's Changes Outlook on Austria's AAA Government Bond Rating to Stable from Negative; Rating Affirmed * Ukraine says Russia follows pre-Georgia war scenario in Crimea * U.N. Security Council to hold emergency meeting on Ukraine crisis * Fed's Evans - Fed has made 5.5% unemployment/2% inflation its clear policy goals, Fed should be willing to overshoot on inflation in order to attain full * Fed's Kocherlakota says last yr's taper tantrum may have happened only because QE3 lowered yields so much; best to use supervisory tools to combat stability risks * Fed's Plosser says for rate guidance to be effective Fed must abandon discretion & commit to its promises; Fed must revamp low-rate guidance because 6.5% threshold is irrelevant * Fed's Stein: Rapid growth of fixed income funds bears careful watching for financial stability risks * BOJ's Shirai says it may take longer to get sustained 2% inflation * WH says to Russia - intervention in Ukraine would be a grave mistake * Ukraine protests to Russia over airspace violation * Yanukovich says power in Ukraine was seized by 'pro-Fascist' forces, was forced to leave due to threats, never instructed police to shoot at protesters * Fed's Plosser optimistic about econ, sees steady pace of growth going forward, sees 3% US growth in '14 (BBG-TV) * US GDP Preliminary Q4 2.40%, f/c 2.50%, 3.20%-prev * US Core PCE prices Prelim Q4 1.30%, f/c 1.10%, 1.10%-prev * US PCE Prices Preliminary Q4 1.00%, f/c 0.70%, 0.70%-prev * US Chicago PMI Feb 59.8, f/c 57.00, 59.6-prev * US TR/UoM sentiment Final Feb 81.6, f/c 81.3, 81.2-prev * US TR/UoM conditions Final Feb 95.40, f/c 94.00, 94.00-prev * US TR/UoM expectations Fin Feb 72.70, f/c 73.00, 73.00-prev * US Pending homes index Jan 95.00, 92.40-prev * US Pending sales change mm Jan 0.10%, f/c 2.00%, -8.70%-prev * CA GDP qq Q4 0.70%, 0.70%-prev * CA GDP qq annualized Q4 2.90%, f/c 2.50%, 2.70%-prev * CA GDP mm Dec -0.50%, f/c -0.30%, 0.20%-prev * BR HSBC manufacturing PMI Feb 50.4, 50.8-prev * EZ Flash Feb CPI 0.8% vs 0.8% prev, 0.7% exp * CH Feb KoF Ind 2.03 vs 1.98 prev, 2.00 exp * EZ Jan Jobless 12% vs 12.0% prev, 12.0% exp * FR Jan Cons Spend -2.1% m/m vs -0.1% prev, +0.2% exp * DE Jan Retail Sales 0.9% y/y vs -2.4% prev, -1.2% exp * UK N/Wide Feb House Px 9.4% y/y vs 8.8% prev, 8.9% exp Themes from Friday * Various themes weaved through asset markets on Friday resulting in whippy and at times confusing price action. * The themes that most impacted price action were: shifting c/bank expectations; rising geo-political concerns; China policy uncertainty; end of month rebalancing flows and through all of the haze and uncertainty - Wall Street investor resilience and confidence. * Central bank expectations shifted through the Friday session. Speculation that China might widen their trading band sooner than later impacted markets in Asia and led to another round of long CNH position squaring. * ECB expectations took a decidedly hawkish turn following higher than expected EZ inflation data that appeared to back up attempts by the ECB to verbally dismiss deflation concerns without having to resort to easing policy again. * The higher than expected EZ inflation sent EUR/USD to fresh 2014 highs above 1.3800 and sent German bund yields sharply higher as well. * EUR/USD was already moving higher before the EZ inflation data - getting a boost from better than expected German Retail Sales data. EUR/USD traded from 1.3705 to 1.3732 before the EZ inflation data and then gapped from 1.3730 to 1.3813 after the release. * Better than expected Canada GDP resulted in a hawkish shift in BoC expectations and sent the CAD over 0.5% higher against USD and nearly 1.0% higher against AUD. * Geo-political concerns intensified very late Friday, as the tensions between the Ukraine and Russia escalated. US President Obama said he was deeply concerned about reports that came through late in the US session of military movements by Russia inside the Ukraine and warned there will be costs from any military intervention in the crisis. * The geo-political concerns weighed on Wall Street late in the day. The S&P still managed to gain 0.3% and made a fresh all-time high close - but it came off the highs earlier in the day when it was up around 0.75%. * The Dow went from plus 130 to down close to 40 points on the late reports of Russian troop activity inside the Ukraine, but recovered to end the day nearly 50 points higher. * US data was a mixed bag, but on balance it was considered positive. US Q4 GDP came in slightly lower than expected at 2.4%, but some of the components were encouraging. Chicago PMI was better than expected as was Univ of Mich Consumer Sentiment - but Pending Home Sales came in lower than expected. * The geo-political concerns led to some safe-haven flows and weighed on EM assets and currencies. The FX market reacted to the Ukraine/Russia tensions by buying the CHF across the board. The CHF gained close to 1.0% against the USD and gained 0.25% against the EUR despite the hawkish turn in ECB expectations. * The US Treasury market was whippy in a 2.63%/2.69% range on Friday. The 10-yr Treasury yield moved up to 2.69% at one stage following a move up in German bund yields in the wake of the EZ inflation data; relatively hawkish comments from the Fed's Bullard made on CNBC and better than expected Univ of Mich and Chi PMI. * Capping US Treasury yields at various stages during the US session were a lower headline US GDP print; end of month extensions and nervousness over the deepening crisis in the Ukraine. The 10-year Treasury yield closed at 2.65% unchanged from Thursday's close. * USD/JPY remained heavy and closed around 101.80, but was underpinned by short covering in the EUR/JPY following the EZ inflation data. * Despite the USD falling against every major currency except AUD; despite the receding EZ deflation fears and despite the attraction of safe-haven related to geo-political concerns - the gold price mysteriously eased on Friday. * Gold closed at 1,327 - down from Thursday's close at 1,331. Some analysts say that algos sold gold on Friday - prompted by a fall in the VIX index to 13.50 at one stage. The short-term market was already long gold - so there wasn't fresh buying to offset the program selling. * NY Copper closed the day the day close to flat; NYMEX Crude edged 0.2% higher while Iron Ore closed at 118.10 up slightly from Thursday's fix at 118.00. * AUD was the worst performing major currency, as EM-related angst weighed. AUD was hit hard on the crosses - with decent amounts of AUD/CAD selling after the better Canada GDP and ongoing AUD/NZD selling - which accelerated once 1.0725 broke. The market was reluctant to buy AUD/USD dips ahead of China PMI data. * AUD/USD closed at 0.8930 - down 0.4% on the day. AUD/NZD fell close to 0.6% on Friday while the AUD/CAD fell 0.9%. * US dollar index closed at 79.77 - down 0.6% from Thursday's close at 80.28. A closer look at the FX market * EUR/USD was already moving higher before the EZ inflation data - getting a boost from better than expected German Retail Sales. EUR/USD traded from 1.3705 to 1.3732 before EZ inflation data and then gapped from 1.3730 to 1.3813 after the release. EUR/USD was trading around 1.3800 when the US market arrived and made a fresh 2014 high at 1.3825 late before closing at 1.3805 - up 0.7% on the day. * USD/JPY retraced all of the losses made during the Asian session to key support at 101.55 - when heavy EUR/JPY buying sent USD/JPY back to the Asian high above 102.20. EUR/JPY was bought from 139.30 to 141.11 at one stage in reaction to the firmer than expected EZ inflation data. USD/JPY came under pressure during the NY afternoon session when geo-political concerns surrounding the intensifying Ukraine crisis sent FX investors in safe-haven seeking mode and they bought JPY and CHF. USD/JPY traded down to 101.67 before closing at 101.80 - down 0.3%. * The geo-political concerns led to some safe-haven flows and weighed on EM assets and currencies. The FX market reacted to the Ukraine/Russia tensions by buying the CHF across the board. The CHF gained close to 1.0% against USD and gained 0.25% against the EUR despite the hawkish turn in ECB expectations. USD/CHF traded as low as 0.8777 - the lowest point since November 2011. USD/CHF closed at 0.8796. Wrap-up * It is likely going to be a peppery start to the week early Monday morning. There are a lot of different themes driving price action at the moment, but the focus Monday morning will likely be geo-political as the crisis in the Ukraine intensifies/escalates towards the potential of a war. * The Ukraine crisis will likely pass and not be anything close to a game-changer, but it will add to short-term volatility. AUD/JPY will likely come under some pressure when the Sydney market opens up bright and early, as investors look to pare back risk and seek some safe-haven. Gold will likely move higher - especially as it was down on Friday despite some supporting fundamentals. The Ukraine crisis will probably keep investors shying away from EM assets and currencies - which has been the trend since December. * The China PMI data released on the weekend was a bit better than expected - so it is unlikely going to provoke a strong reaction in the markets despite the negative headlines associated with the release. HSBC final MFG PMI will be released on Monday along with the China non-manufacturing PMI. The key to Monday's trading will be the moves in Asian equity markets and JPY-cross flows. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ: The events in Ukraine late Friday and over the weekend will consume the markets interest on Monday. The China official PMI will be given a pass mark while CNY and CNH moves should play second fiddle to the Ukraine/Russia events. Early trading is likely to be extremely volatile as European and US traders try and escape "risk" trades in thin early Monday dealings. USD/AXJ will be marked higher in typical knee-jerk fashion while the main risk barometer currency pair - AUD/JPY - will be under immense pressure. Late New Yorkers on Friday weren't overly interested but it should be a different environment comes Monday. * USD/KRW traded a 1063.5-1068.7 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1067.5. The Kospi closed up 0.1%. Overnight implieds traded a 1068.3-1074 range; last in NY 1072.5/1073.5. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2640-1.2679 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.2667. The Straits Times closed down 0.45%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2745-3.2820 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.2765. The KLSE index closed up 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2770-3.2800 range; last in NY at 3.2790/10. * USD/IDR traded an 11605-11650 range in Asia on Friday; last at 11610. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11634. The IDX Composite closed up 1.1%. Overnight the NDFs traded an 11600-11620 range; last in NY at 11605/11615. * USD/PHP traded a 44.625-705 range in Asia on Friday; last at 44.63. The PSE index closed up 1.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.64-67 range; last in NY at 44.67-70. * USD/THB traded a 32.57-66 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.64. The Set closed up 0.5%. * USD/TWD Taiwanese markets were closed on Friday for 228 Peace Memorial Day. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.27-28 range; last in NY at 30.29/30. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1214 slightly lower than the previous 6.1224 fix. The OTC market traded a broad 6.1275-6.1808 range; last at 6.1450. USD/CNH last at 6.1200 - range 6.0995-6.1335. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1560/6.1580. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.4%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded at 6.1590; last in NY at 6.1600/20. * USD/INR traded a 61.75-62.135 range in Asia on Friday; last at 61.77. The Sensex index closed up 0.6%. Overnight the implieds traded a 62.16-52 range; last 62.30/32. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 03 Mar 23:50 JP Business capex 03 Mar 00:30 AU ANZ newspaper job ads 03 Mar 00:30 AU ANZ internet job ads 03 Mar 01:00 CN NBS N-Mfg PMI 03 Mar 01:45 CN HSBC Mfg PMI Final 03 Mar 04:30 TH CPI headline inflation 03 Mar 05:00 IN HSBC Markit Mfg PMI * The week ahead for FX - central bank meeting and US jobs data in focus. It is a busy week for the markets, as part of the focus will be kept on developments in the Ukraine and emerging markets in general while key central bank meeting and important data will keep the markets hopping as well. * Central banks- The RBA, Bank of Canada, BOE and ECB meet in the coming week. The RBA is expected to keep rates on hold for the foreseeable future and their statement shouldn't hold any surprises or materially different from the last one. The BoC is also expected to remain on hold, but the BPC's outlook for inflation should give clues to future policy bias. The bank of England isn't expected to change policy as they continue to craft their forward guidance. * The ECB meeting on Thursday would be interesting. Expectations the ECB might surprise with more easing have diminished following Friday's firmer than expected EZ inflation data, but the ECB may shift focus to medium-term outlook for inflation and may hint they are still considering some form of action if deflation pressures persist. A lot will depend on their internal forecasts. * Key data in the week ahead - PMIs will dominate the start of the week, as China released their official PMI on the weekend (see previous story) and that will be followed on Monday by the HSBC final version of China PMI. Euro MFG PMIs will be released on Monday and shouldn't vary from the flash estimates. US MFG ISM will be released on Monday and is expected to improve from the last 51.3 reading, but poor weather might skew the number. * The major data event for the US is always the US non-farm payrolls and they are out on Friday. Before that we get to see the ADP payroll data on Wednesday and that is expected to come in worse than the 175 K in Jan. US non-farm payrolls is expected to improve to 150K from 113K, but once again the weather factor may cloud the data. * It is a busy week for Australian data. TD-MI inflation gauge is out on Monday and will be eyed with interest after the surprisingly hot CPI data earlier this month. Business inventories and company profits are out Monday and they are part of the jigsaw that makes up the Aus GDP data released on Wednesday. Wednesday is the Aus Current Account which also feeds into Wednesday's GDP, which is expected to come in at 2.5% Y/Y. The busy data week continues Thursday with Aus Trades and Retail Sales. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com A closer look at the equity market * European equity markets were mixed on Friday - as month-end rebalancing and earnings reports impacted markets. * The London FTSE closed the day flat, but had its best monthly gain since July. The FT mining index dragged with a 0.2% loss on the day. German DAX rose 1.1% led by Bayer after a strong earnings report; the French CAC gained 0.3%; Milan closed up 0.6% while the Spanish IBEX fell 0.5%. * For the week the FTSE fell 0.4%; the German DAX gained 0.36%; the French CAC rose 0.6%; Milan gained 0.25% and the Spanish IBEX had a weekly gain of 0.4%. * For the month the FTSE gained 4.6%; German DAX had a monthly gain of 4.1%; French CAC soared 5.8%; Milan rose 5.3% and Spanish IBEX managed a 1.2% gain. * The geo-political concerns weighed on Wall Street late in the day. The S&P still managed to gain 0.3% and made a fresh all-time high close - but it came off the highs earlier in the day when it was up around 0.75%. * The Dow went from plus 130 to down close to 40 points on the late reports of Russian troop activity inside the Ukraine, but recovered to end the day nearly 50 points higher. * For the week the Dow rose 1.36%; the S&P rose 1.26% and NASDAQ gained 1.0%. * For the month the Dow gained 4.0%; the S&P rose 4.3% and NASDAQ soared 5.0%. * The VIX index was remarkably calm on Friday despite the growing geo-political tensions and closed virtually flat at 14.00 after going as low as 13.49. The VIX closed the previous week at 14.68. * The MSCI LATAM Index closed flat on Friday. For the week it closed virtually flat (down 2 points) and for the month it gained 1.6%. A closer look at the commodity market * Despite the USD falling against every major currency except the AUD; despite the receding EZ deflation fears and despite the attraction of safe-haven related to geo-political concerns - the gold price mysteriously eased on Friday. * Gold closed at 1,327 - down from Thursday's close at 1,331. Some analysts say that algos sold gold on Friday - prompted by a fall in the VIX index to 13.50 at one stage. The short-term market was already long gold - so there wasn't fresh buying to offset the program selling. * NY Copper closed the day the day close to flat; NYMEX Crude edged 0.2% higher while Iron Ore closed at 118.10 up slightly from Thursday's fix at 118.00. * For the week gold closed up 0.2%; Lon Copper fell 2.0%; NY Copper fell 2.9%; NYMEX Crude ended the week flat; Brent Crude eased 0.7%; Iron Ore fell 3.5%. * Gold had its biggest monthly gain since July - rising 6.6%. Lon Copper eased 0.8%; NY Copper rose 0.6%; NYMEX Crude soared 5.2%; Brent Crude rose 2.5% and Iron Ore slid 3.7%. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Firmer than expected EZ inflation data pushed German bund yields higher, but didn't discourage flows into peripheral EZ bonds where yields remained at or close to multi year lows. * Unlike previous years - EZ peripheral debt is actually attracting flows from investors fleeing emerging markets. * The 10-yr Italian bond yield closed unchanged at 3.47%; the 10-yr Spanish bond yield edged 1bp lower to 3.49%; the 10-yr German bund yield rose 6bps to 1.62%; the UK 10-yr gilt yield rose 4bps to 2.71%. * The US Treasury market was whippy in a 2.63%/2.69% range on Friday. The 10-yr Treasury yield moved up to 2.69% at one stage following a move up in German bund yields; relatively hawkish comments from the Fed's Bullard made on CNBC and better than expected Univ of Mich and Chi PMI. * Capping US Treasury yields at various stages during the US session were a lower headline US GDP print; end of month extensions and nervousness over the deepening crisis in the Ukraine. The 10-year Treasury yield closed at 2.65% unchanged on the day. John Noonan's Technical view Equities * S&P - After a short period of consolidation - the S&P has resumed trending higher - according to the daily moving average studies. {Last 1,859} * Nikkei price action remains sloppy in the Nikkei. The Nikkei broke above decent fibo resistance at 14,900 but failed to follow-through and closed the week below that level. The price action last week showed signs that it may be ready to start trending higher, but there is still more work to be done. Support is found at 14,630/14,675 and a break below that window would result in more sloppy range trading and delay the resumption of the trend higher. {Last 14,841} Trade recommendation: Stand aside and wait for trend to develop. * ASX was trending higher, but the price action from mid-last week suggested the trend higher is losing momentum. The 5-dma has started to turn and point lower, which is the first warning sign the trend is fading. Friday's bearish outside day and the close below the 10-dma (5,416) are warnings as well and there is a good chance a correction to the 38.2 fibo of the 5,052/5,461 move is underway. {Last 5,404} Trade recommendation: Last week we said wait for break and close above 5,460 to go long, but it never closed that high. Stand aside until trend resumes. Commodities * Gold - No change from last week's commentary. Gold is consolidating recent ains, but moving average studies still suggest it is trending higher. The price continues to stay above the 200-dma at 1,300 so if long put a stop on a close below that level. The target for the current strength is the October high at 1,361. {Last 1,326} Trade recommendation: If long stay that way with a stop below 200-dma. If square - buy dip to 200-dma with a tight stop below. * Lon Copper - The price action in Lon copper last week was terrible, but it hasn't started trending lower yet - even though it broke below some decent support levels. Support now at Nov 19 trend low at 6,910 with break targeting the 2013 low at 6,602. . The Trade recommendation: stand aside until trend develops. FX * EUR/USD - We went long last week and fortunately didn't get stopped out below 1.3635 (low 1.3643). EUR/USD is still trending higher according to the daily moving average studies, but it hasn't been a smooth one. The target of the current move is 1.3895. {Last 1.3805} Trade recommendation: Stay long with stop below 1.3690. * USD/JPY - There isn't a trend in sight and USD/JPY is in whippy consolidation mode. Resistance has formed around the daily kinjun line at 102.80 and a break above that level targets the 50% retracement of the 105.45/100.75 move at 103.10. Key support has formed at the 61.8 fibo of the 100.75/102.83 move at 101.55. {Last 101.80} Trade recommendation: Stand aside until a trend develops. * AUD/USD - The price action in the AUD/USD is bearish, but it hasn't started trending lower yet. Support has formed at 0.8900 and 0.8870/75 where he 50% of the 0.8660/0.9081 move and the Feb 5 trend low are found. Trade recommendation: Stand aside until range breaks or trend redevelops. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11620 11620 11600 11605-11615 Hi USD/JPY 102.30 101.55 101.80 INR 62.50 62.52 62.16 62.30-32 Hi EUR/USD 1.3825 1.3694 1.3805 KRW 1069.5 1074 1068.3 1072.5-73.5 Hi EUR/JPY 141.11 139.12 140.46 MYR 3.2830 3.2800 3.2770 3.2790-10 Hi GBP/USD 1.6769 1.6677 1.6741 PHP 44.68 44.67 44.64 44.67-70 Hi USD/CAD 1.1148 1.1040 1.1063 TWD 30.29 30.28 30.27 30.29-30 Hi AUD/USD 0.8990 0.8916 0.8930 CNY 1-mth 6.1340 6.1315 6.1340-60 NZD/USD 0.8428 0.8360 0.8385 CNY 6-mth 6.1490 6.1425 6.1480-00 USD/SGD 1.2680 1.2640 1.2679 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.1590 6.1600-20 USD/THB 32.66 32.50 32.53 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16322 +49 +0.30 10-year 2.65% 2.65% S&P 500 1859 +5 +0.28 2-year 0.32% 0.32% Nasdaq 4308 -11 -0.25 30-year 3.58% 3.60% FTSE 6810 -1 -0.01 Spot Gold($) 1325.50 1331.00 DAX 9692 +104 +1.08 Nymex 102.45 102.40 Nikkei 14841 -82 -0.55 Brent 109.07 108.96

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)