SYDNEY, March 4 (IFR) -

Headlines from Monday Night * ECB's Draghi Have to find a way where changes in mon policy will be passed to the real economy, Financial linkages of Ukraine w/EZ are rather small- economic impact likely limited, MT to LT inflation expectations firmly anchored, very important to reach sift conclusion to SRM, OMT ready to be activated if needed, too early to speak of house bubble * EU leaders to meet for extraordinary summit Mar 6 in Brussels to discuss situation in Ukraine, consider targeted measures against Russia if Moscow fails to de-escalate situation in Ukraine * Canada will begin include GBP in its CCY reserves to improve liquidity * S&P: monitoring developments in Russia/Ukraine may take action if appropriate * US Personal cons real mm Jan 0.30%, 0.20%-prev * US Personal income mm Jan 0.30%, f/c 0.20%, 0.00%-prev * US Consumption, adjusted mm Jan 0.40%, 0.10%, 0.40%-prev * US Core PCE price index yy Jan 1.10%, 1.20%-prev * US PCE price index mm Jan 0.10%, 0.20%-prev * US Core PCE price index mm Jan 0.10%, f/c 0.10%, 0.10%-prev * US PCE price index yy Jan 1.20%, 1.10%-prev * US Markit Mfg PMI Final Feb 57.1, f/c 56.6, 56.7-prev * US Construction spending mm Jan 0.10%, f/c -0.50%, 0.10%-prev * US ISM Mfg PMI Feb 53.2, f/c 52, 51.3-prev * US ISM Mfg prices paid Feb 60, f/c 58.3, 60.5-prev * US ISM Mfg employment idx Feb 52.3, f/c 52, 52.3-prev * US ISM Mfg new orders idx Feb 54.5, 51.2-prev * CA RBC Mfg PMI SA Feb 52.9, 51.7-prev * MX HSBC Mfg PMI Feb 52, 54-prev * Reut Poll most traders do not expect ECB to cut refi/depo rate at Mar 6 meet * CBR raises key rate 150bps to 7.0% * RUB corridor shifted 20-kopecks, 35.4-42.4 * CH Feb PMI 57.6 vs 56.1 prev, 56.0 exp * EZ Feb Mfg PMI 53.2 vs 53 prev, 53 exp * DE Feb Mfg PMI 53.2 vs 53.0 prev, 53.0 exp * UK Feb Mfg PMI 56.9 vs 56.7 prev, 56.5 exp Themes from Monday * The main theme across asset markets on Monday was risk aversion, as equities sold off while safe-haven assets such as Treasuries and gold were sought after. * The uncertainty surrounding the Ukraine/Russia geopolitical crisis dominated the price action on Monday and overshadowed better than expected mfg data from the EZ and US. * The crisis in the Ukraine showed no sign of letting up and Russian stocks fell sharply (over 10%) while the Rouble fell hard despite central bank intervention. Reports from traders said there was up to 10 BLN USD worth of intervention by the Russian central bank. The rouble was down around 2% against the USD. * The VIX index was up close to 20% @ 16.78 at before Wall Street came off the lows. The VIX was trading at 15.90 late in the US session - up 13.6% on the day. * The Dow closed down a bit less than 1.0% - but well off its lows - as it was down over 1.5% at one stage. * There weren't any strong signs of EM contagion outside of Eastern and Central Europe on Monday despite the huge falls in Russia. Late in the session the MSCI LATAM Index was down only 0.75%. * European stock markets were crushed by the escalation of the Ukraine/Russian crisis with the German DAX falling 3.4% and the FT Milan index falling 3.3% to be the worst performers. * Gold and oil were major beneficiaries of the escalating crisis in the Ukraine - with gold rising to 1351 as of late in the US session (up around 1.9% from Friday's close) and NYMEX Crude was up 2.3% late in the US session. * Copper fell 0.7%, as it is susceptible to risk aversion and global growth concerns - while Iron Ore resumed the move lower - falling 0.35% to 117.70. * The major currency pairs were remarkably calm on Monday. The reaction by the FX market to the crisis was so incredibly muted - it was encouraging Wall Street to bargain hunt in the equity market on the basis the FX market was signaling the Ukraine/Russian crisis is a passing cloud on an otherwise pleasant day. * EUR was the biggest lower on the day - falling 0.5% against the USD and 0.9% against the JPY, as Europe has close ties to Russia and the Russian central bank selling of US dollars to support their currency may eventually lead to Russian central bank EUR/USD selling to restock the US dollar reserves. * EUR was also undermined by dovish comments from the ECB's Draghi warning that the longer inflation stays low - the greater risk it won't go back to the 2.0% target. There was a further dovish turn in ECB expectations from a Reuters report saying an ECB source indicated there would be unanimous support to end sterilization of bond purchases. * The safe-haven CHF fell 0.4% against the USD and more remarkably it fell over 0.45% against the AUD since Friday's close. * AUD/USD managed to recover all of the losses made in early Asia and late in the US session it was trading at 0.8930 - virtually flat from Friday's close. * USD/JPY was 0.35% lower at 101.44 late in the US session - a relatively modest move in line with the fall in US Treasury yields. * The 10-yr US Treasury yield fell as low as 2.59% on safe-haven flows and was trading around 2.60% late in the US session - down from 2.65% at Friday's close. * The 10-yr yield tried to kick higher following the strong US ISM MFG number and traded to 2.63% before safe-haven demand sent yields lower again. The 10-yr US Treasury yield is down 18bps from the Feb 21 high at 2.78%. A closer look at the FX market * EUR/USD was very quiet during the European morning session within a 1.3765/85 range, as better EZ PMI data gave support. EUR/USD started to come under renewed pressure during the US session when it was undermined by dovish comments from the ECB's Draghi warning that the longer inflation stays low - the greater risk it won't go back to the 2.0% target. There was a further dovish turn in ECB expectations from a Reuters report saying an ECB source indicated there would be unanimous support to end sterilization of bond purchases. Expectations the Russian central bank will restock USD reserves used to defend the rouble by selling EUR/USD also weighed on the pair. EUR/USD traded as low as 1.3726 and was trading at 1.3735 late in the US session - down 0.5% on the day. * USD/JPY consolidated the losses made during the opening hour of trading in Asia on Monday. USD/JPY traded to 101.20 in late London before pushing back to 101.59 during the US session when better US ISM data briefly pushed the UST yields higher. USD/JPY was 0.4% lower at 101.40 late in the US session after the 10-yr yield moved back to 2.60% and heavy EUR/JPY selling weighed - a relatively modest move in line with the fall in US Treasury yields. Wrap-up * The FX market took a page out of the equity market book and chose to virtually ignore the geopolitical crisis brewing between Russia Ukraine for strategies in the G10 currencies and instead focus on or look ahead to other factors. It is strange to hear guys from the floor on Wall Street saying they were watching the CHF and JPY contracts on the IMM and the lack of reaction in those currencies was encouraging equity investors to bargain hunt. * It is a big event week with four major c/b meeting and loads of data including the US non-farm payrolls on Friday. Nevertheless an escalation of the Ukraine/Russia crisis would have serious implications on the global economy and will surely overshadow the central bank meetings and key data snaps. * The weakness in EUR over the past 24 hours is understandable, as Europe has strong econ and fin market ties with Russia. EUR/USD will be vulnerable while the Russian c/bank is intervening (rumoured to have intervened to the tune of 10bln USD on Monday). The US dollar reserves depleted by the Russian central bank intervention may have to be restocked by their selling of EUR/USD. * The AUD has held up remarkably well despite the rising risk aversion. Obviously FX investors do not see the problems in European emerging markets spreading to Asian emerging markets and see the crisis as being temporary. Perhaps they are right, but the AUD strength may have more to do with market positioning. We may find out more today when the RBA decision is handed down at 03:30 GMT. The RBA will undoubtedly remain on hold and is unlikely to change the wording from their last statement to any significant degree. If the market is short - that by itself could see AUD/USD drift higher. Before the RBA event - Aus data includes Current Account/net exports contribution to GDP and Building Approvals. * USD/JPY has help up remarkably well considering market positioning (IMM data Fri showed net JPY shorts increasing), rising risk aversion and falling UST yields. The buying of USD/JPY around the 101.20 level is holding it for now, but a break below that level could see a rush down to 100.70/80. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open only modestly higher in a tame response to the Ukraine/Russia crisis. The big falls have contained so far but market will stay on high alert and will be jumpy towards headlines. Draghi got the biggest response with EUR sold in respect to dovish comments towards Thursdays ECB meeting. Stocks were mostly down around the 1.0% level with the exception of European stocks who were hit hardest from the Ukraine fallout. Spot gold rallied $25 on the day to close above $1350 for the first time since 30 Oct 2013. All up market a little confused with the lack of volatility in the FX market on Monday with risk currencies like the AUD outperforming safe havens like the CHF. * USD/KRW traded a 1068.9-1075.3 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1070.2. The Kospi closed down 0.77%. Overnight implieds traded a 1072-1074.5 range; last in NY 1073.5/1074.3. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2661-1.2700 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.2669. The Straits Times closed down 0.75%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2765-3.2890 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.2830. The KLSE index closed down 0.6%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2915-3.2950 range; last in NY at 3.2920/40. * USD/IDR traded an 11560-11630 range in Asia on Monday; last at 11560. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11596. The IDX Composite closed down 0.8%. Overnight the NDFs traded an 11650-11710 range; last in NY at 11700/11730. * USD/PHP traded a 44.67-77 range in Asia on Monday; last at 44.715. The PSE index closed down 0.3%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.74-88 range; last in NY at 44.83-85. * USD/THB traded a 32.53-62 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.56. The Set closed up 1.05%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.288-337 range in Asia on Monday; last at 30.295. The Taiex closed down 0.44%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.295-315 range; last in NY at 30.30/315. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1190 slightly lower than the previous 6.1214 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.1440-6.1590 range; last at 6.1462. USD/CNH last at 6.1218 - range 6.1186-6.1300. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1570/6.1590. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.9%. There were no recorded 1-yr NDF trades overnight; last in NY at 6.1590/10. * USD/INR traded a 61.835-62.09 range in Asia on Monday; last at 62.05. The Sensex index closed down 0.8%. Overnight the implieds traded a 62.43-60 range; last 62.62/64. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 04 Mar 00:30 AU Current account 04 Mar 00:30 AU Building approvals 04 Mar 00:30 AU Private house approvals 04 Mar 01:30 JP Overtime pay 04 Mar 03:30 AU RBA cash rate A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets were crushed by the escalation of the Ukraine/Russian crisis with the DAX falling 3.4% and Milan falling 3.3% to be worst performers. * The London FTSE fell 1.5%; the French CAC fell 2.66% while the Spanish IBEX ended the day down 2.3%. * Wall Street was down around 1.5% at one stage following the weak lead from Europe, but bargain hunting and better US ISM data helped to find a base. * The VIX index was up close to 20% @ 16.78 before Wall Street came off the lows. The VIX was trading at 15.90 late in the US session - up 13.6% on the day. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index was down 0.8% late in the session. A closer look at the commodity market * Gold and oil were major beneficiaries of the escalating crisis in the Ukraine - with gold rising to 1,351 as of late in the US session (up around 1.9% from Friday's close) and NYMEX Crude was up 2.3% late in the US session. * Copper fell 0.7%, as it is susceptible to risk aversion and global growth concerns - while Iron Ore resumed the move lower - falling 0.35% to 117.70. A closer look at the fixed interest market * The big selloff in the German DAX and search for safe-haven sent the German bund yields lower - with the 10-yr German bund yield falling to 1.55% from Friday's close at 1.62%. * The 10-yr Italian bond yield eased to 3.45% from 3.47%; the 10-yr Spanish bond yield was steady at 3.51% and the 10-yr UK gilt yield fell to 2.65% from 2.71%. * The 10-yr US Treasury yield fell as low as 2.59% on safe-haven flows and was trading around 2.60% late in the US session - down from 2.65% at Friday's close. * The 10-yr yield tried to kick higher following the strong US ISM MFG number and traded to 2.63% before safe-haven demand sent yields lower again. The 10-yr US Treasury yield is down 18bps from the Feb 21 high at 2.78%.

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11620 11710 11650 11700-11730 Hi USD/JPY 101.67 101.20 101.44 INR 62.34 62.60 62.43 62.62-64 Hi EUR/USD 1.3793 1.3726 1.3735 KRW 1073 1074.5 1072 1073.5-74.3 Hi EUR/JPY 140.07 139.15 139.34 MYR 3.2895 3.2950 3.2915 3.2920-40 Hi GBP/USD 1.6760 1.6652 1.6665 PHP 44.75 44.88 44.74 44.83-85 Hi USD/CAD 1.1110 1.1038 1.1076 TWD 30.29 30.315 30.295 30.30-315 Hi AUD/USD 0.8946 0.8891 0.8935 CNY 1-mth 6.1325 6.1320 6.1310-30 NZD/USD 0.8394 0.8343 0.8371 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1440-60 USD/SGD 1.2730 1.2661 1.2708 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.1590-10 USD/THB 32.62 32.53 32.535 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16168 -154 -0.94 10-year 2.60% 2.65% S&P 500 1846 -14 -0.77 2-year 0.31% 0.32% Nasdaq 4277 -31 -0.72 30-year 3.55% 3.58% FTSE 6708 -101 -1.49 Spot Gold($) 1350.60 1325.50 DAX 9359 -333 -3.44 Nymex 104.55 102.59 Nikkei 14652 -189 -1.27 Brent 110.90 109.

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)