SYDNEY, March 5 (IFR) -

Headlines from Tuesday Night * WH sees US real GDP growth at 3.1% in '14, 3.4% in '15 3.3% in '16 * WH sees US jobless rate averaging 6.9% in '14, 6.4% in '15, 6% in '16 * US ready to impose sanctions against Russia most likely very soon, to advise Ukraine on its WTO rights w/respect to trade w/Russia * Russia says it will retaliate to any US sanctions over Ukraine * Russia test-fires intercontinental ballistic missile (RIA) * EZ banks may have to disclose major balance sheet gaps before results of industry health check published (EBA Chmn) * Bank of Greece estimates 4 major banks to require EUR 5.8/6.2b in add'l capital after stress tests fails to reach agreement w/EU-IMF lenders * Ukrainian PM Yatseniuk says Russia & Ukraine have started holding talks * US's Kerry arrives in Kiev announces USD 1b in loan guarantees, * Russia's Putin says west asked Russia to hold off on release of further tranches in USD15b finc'l aid program; those considering sanctions should think of the damage they may incur; Russia ready to host G8 if western leaders don't want to come they don't need to * Fonterra's GDT price index falls 4%, w/an avg selling price of USD 4,794/tonne * US ISM-New York index Feb 626.1, 622.6-prev * US IBD economic optimism Mar 45.1, 44.90-prev * Putin, for now no need for military force in region of Crimea * Putin, use of force last resort but reserves right to use all options * Putin orders troops back to their bases after exercises * UK Feb Construction PMI 62.6 vs 64.6 prev, 63.00 exp * EZ Jan Prod Prices -1.4% y/y vs -0.8% prev, -1.3% exp Themes from Tuesday * The main theme across asset markets on Tuesday was a collective sigh of relief by global investors after it appeared that Russian president Putin backed away from escalating military action in Ukraine and the pressure applied by markets and the international community was helping to contain the crisis. * USD/RUB fell 1.4% while the Russian stock market rose over 5.0% on the day. * The European stock markets that were smacked hard on Monday came back with a vengeance, as the German DAX closed up 2.46% and the French CAC spared 2.45%. * Wall Street more than clawed back the large losses incurred on Monday. The Dow and S&P rose 1.4% and 1.5% respectively. S&P made a fresh all-time closing high at 1,874. * The volatility index (VIX) closed down over 11.7%. * Safe haven strategies were unwound with gold falling 1.2%; the 10-yr UST yield rose 10bps to 2.70% - while in the FX market "safe-havens" JPY and CHF fell. * The improved risk environment resulted in a sizable narrowing of EZ bond spreads within the EZ - as the 10-yr German bund yield rose 3bps to 1.59% and the 10-yr Spanish bond yield fell 7bps to 3.44%. * The FX market was jumpy once again, but as was the case for all of this week - the day to day moves were unusually muted. * Despite relief the Ukraine crisis appeared to be de-escalating EUR/USD was unchanged at 1.3735. GBP/USD and AUD/USD were also flat on the day. * USD/JPY saw the biggest reaction with a rise of 0.8% to 102.25. USD/CHF was 0.5% higher at 0.8875. * EUR/USD raced to 1.3770 during the European session on a misleading report that Russia was considering setting up its own payment system to end US dollar settlements, but that turned out to be just an opinion from a presidential adviser. * EUR/USD failed to rally due to expectations in some quarters the ECB may surprise by taking some form of easing action or at least hint they are ready to do so when they meet on Thursday. EUR/USD is also weighed down by expectations the Russian central bank USD/RUB selling in their intervention efforts will eventually lead to EUR/USD selling to restock their US dollar reserves. * Crude oil (like gold) was supported by the escalating crisis in Ukraine and like gold fell on Tuesday when tensions appeared to dissipate. Late in the US session NYMEX Crude was down 1.6%. The relief rally in equities spilled over to the copper market with NY copper rising 1.2%. Iron ore fell again and was fixed 0.9% lower at 116.80. * US dollar index last at 80.15 - up 0.1% from Monday's close at 80.07. A closer look at the FX market * EUR/USD was quiet through much of the European morning trading in a 1.3720/40 range. EUR/USD popped up to 1.3770 during the European session on a misleading report that Russia was considering setting up its own payment system to end US dollar settlements, but turned out to be just an opinion from a presidential adviser. EUR/USD moved higher again when the US market arrived and decided it was time to unwind all of the trades put on at the height of the crisis. EUR/USD traded up to 1.3782 before running into good selling from Asian names. A think tank report suggesting the ECB was preparing to take easing action sent EUR/USD lower again and after dipping below 1.3730 it settled at 1.3735 - unchanged for the day. * USD/JPY saw the biggest reaction to the calming of the Russia/Ukraine crisis with a rise of 0.8% to 102.19. USD/CHF was 0.5% higher at 0.8870 late in the US session. USD/JPY topped out twice at 101.95 during the London session before the big rally in equities tripped stops above 102.00. The sharp rise in UST yields kept USD/JPY supported through the US session and it traded as high as 102.29 before settling at 102.25. Wrap-up * It is obvious that investor risk appetite is extremely resilient and the market is looking for excuses to take on risk rather than run away from it. If the Ukraine crisis simmers down and fades in the days/weeks ahead - it will not be a factor for the markets. Nevertheless it is a bit surprising to see the S&P hit and likely close at all-time highs. It is quite impressive given the uncertainty surrounding the US economy and the numerous concerns related to China's attempt to transition their economy while dealing with credit/housing bubbles and a growing shadow banking problem. * The FX market suddenly looks quite sophisticated by avoiding the market whiplash caused by Ukraine/Russia headline trading and never really reacting to the crisis in the first place. The market may become emboldened in adding to USD/JPY longs now that a short-term bottom appears to be in place at 101.55. EUR/USD is likely going to consolidate at the lower levels until the ECB meeting. * It was always going to be an important event week for the markets - with or without the Ukraine crisis. As long as there isn't any surprise headlines out of Russia/Ukraine - the focus shifts to the ECB meeting Thursday followed by the always important US non-farm payroll data on Friday. Perhaps these two upcoming events help to explain why the FX market has chosen to stick to the sidelines this week. We could see volatility return to the FX markets the last two days of the trading. * The key event today will be the Aus Q4 GDP at 0030GMT. The forecast is for plus 0.7% Q/Q and 2.5% Y/Y. AUD has been reacting (overreacting?) to very bit of second-tier data and RBA nuance lately - so a number outside expectations could see a decent move - or a choppy one at least. John.noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open slightly lower after Monday's Ukraine/Russia moves mostly fully unwound on Tuesday. USD/AXJ somewhat tentative on the downside but then again it didn't really participate wholeheartedly on the topside on Monday. Asia to return its focus to domestic issues - China's NPC (which opens today) is the next key event. Any growth target announcements (7.0-7.5%) to create volatility especially in AUD. More event risk ahead this week in form of ECB meeting on Thursday and non-farm payrolls on Friday. * USD/KRW traded a 1069.9-1073.5 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1073.5. The Kospi closed down 0.54%. Overnight implieds traded a 1072-1074.5 range; last in NY 1073.5/1074.3. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2680-1.2711 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.2702. The Straits Times closed up 0.56%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2745-3.2860 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.2750. The KLSE index closed down 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2915-3.2950 range; last in NY at 3.2920/40. * USD/IDR traded an 11585-11660 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 11590. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11647. The IDX Composite closed up 0.4%. Overnight the NDFs traded an 11650-11710 range; last in NY at 11700/11730. * USD/PHP traded a 44.73-875 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.74. The PSE index closed down 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.74-88 range; last in NY at 44.83-85. * USD/THB traded a 32.45-57 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.46. The Set closed up 0.5%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.289-311 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 30.29. The Taiex closed down 0.4%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.295-315 range; last in NY at 30.30/315. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1236 slightly higher than the previous 6.1190 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.1426-6.1595 range; last at 6.1430. USD/CNH last at 6.1275 - range 6.1250-6.1325. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1590/6.1610. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.2%. There were no recorded 1-yr NDF trades overnight; last in NY at 6.1590/10. * USD/INR traded a 61.825-62.15 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 61.855. The Sensex index closed up 1.26%. Overnight the implieds traded a 62.43-60 range; last 62.62/64. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 05 Mar 00:00 AU GDP Q4 05 Mar 01:00 PH CPI 05 Mar 01:45 CN HSBC Services PMI A closer look at the equity market * The European stock markets that were smacked hard on Monday came back with a vengeance, as fears regarding the Ukraine/Russia crisis dissipated. * London FTSE gained 1.7%; the German DAX closed up 2.46%; the French CAC soared 2.45%; Milan rocketed 3.6% higher and the Spanish IBEX closed with a 2.5% gain. * Wall Street embraced the geo-political and relief rally more than clawed back the large losses incurred on Monday. It was a broad rally with gains in every sector. The S&P made a fresh all-time high at 1,876 and a fresh all-time closing high at 1,874. * The VIX index fell 11.8% to 14.10. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index was up 0.7% late in the session. A closer look at the commodity market * The unwinding of safe-haven strategies sent gold down 1.2% to 1335; Crude oil (like gold) was supported by the escalating crisis in Ukraine and like gold fell on Tuesday when tensions appeared to dissipate. Late in the US session NYMEX Crude was down 1.6%. * The relief rally in equities spilled over to the copper market with NY copper rising 1.2%. Iron ore fell again and was fixed 0.9% lower at 116.80. A closer look at the fixed interest market * The improved risk environment resulted in a sizable narrowing of EZ bond spreads - as the 10-yr German bund yield rose 3bps to 1.59% and the 10-yr Spanish bond yield fell 7bps to 3.44%. * The 10-yr Italian bond yield fell 5bps to 3.41% and the 10-yr UK gild yield rose 4bps to 2.69%. * The big rise in Wall Street and the unwinding of safe-haven strategies sent US Treasury yield higher through the session. Late in the US session the 10-year US Treasury yield was trading at 2.70% up from Monday's close at 2.60%. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11620 11640 11610 11610-11630 Hi USD/JPY 102.27 101.40 102.21 INR 62.30 62.33 62.25 62.30-31 Hi EUR/USD 1.3782 1.3718 1.3742 KRW 1072 1072.5 1070.5 1070.5-71.5 Hi EUR/JPY 140.50 139.28 140.45 MYR 3.2805 3.2795 3.2760 3.2770-85 Hi GBP/USD 1.6716 1.6640 1.6664 PHP 44.78 44.80 44.76 44.78-80 Hi USD/CAD 1.1118 1.1063 1.1091 TWD 30.27 30.275 30.25 30.26-265 Hi AUD/USD 0.8970 0.8909 0.8950 CNY 1-mth 6.1345 6.1330 6.1335-50 NZD/USD 0.8400 0.8353 0.8392 CNY 3-mth 6.1395 6.1380 6.1395-15 USD/SGD 1.2723 1.2680 1.2692 CNY 1-yr 6.1620 6.1600 6.1590-10 USD/THB 32.57 32.33 32.335 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16395 +227 +1.41 10-year 2.70% 2.60% S&P 500 1874 +28 +1.52 2-year 0.33% 0.31% Nasdaq 4352 +75 +1.75 30-year 3.65% 3.55% FTSE 6824 +115 +1.72 Spot Gold($) 1335.10 1350.60 DAX 9589 +230 +2.46 Nymex 103.36 104.55 Nikkei 14721 +69 +0.47 Brent 109.12 110.90

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)