SYDNEY, March 6 (IFR) -

Headlines from Wednesday Night * IMF calls for ECB rate cut & another LTRO or QE to avert deflation risk * BoC holds rates next move depends on data, risks associated w/household imbalances have not materially changed; exports continue to underperform * Ukraine FinMin possibility of talks w/creditors on restructuring debts denominated in Foreign CCY's, does not rule out continuing cooperation w/Russia on Eurobond deal * US ADP national employment Feb 139.0k, f/c 160k, 127k-prev * US Markit Svcs PMI Final Feb 53.30, 52.7-prev * US ISM N-Mfg PMI Feb 51.60, f/c 53.50, 54.00-prev * US ISM N-Mfg Bus Act Feb 54.60, f/c 55.10, 56.3-prev * US ISM N-Mfg employment idx Feb 47.50, 56.4-prev * US ISM N-Mfg new orders idx Feb 51.30, 50.9-prev * US ISM N-Mfg price paid idx Feb 53.70, 57.1-prev * CA BoC rate decision 1.00%, f/c 1.00%, 1.00%-prev * BR HSBC services PMI Feb 50.8, 49.6-prev * BR HSBC composite PMI Feb 50.8, 49.9-prev * DE Feb Serv PMI 55.9 vs 54.4 prev, 55.4 exp * DE Feb Final Comp PMI 56.4 vs 56.1 prev * EZ Feb Serv PMI 52.6 vs 51.7 prev, 51.7 exp * EZ Feb Final Comp PMI 53.3 vs 52.7 prev, 52.7 * UK Feb Serv PMI 58.2 vs 58.3 prev, 58.0 exp * EZ Q4 GDP 0.5% y/y vs 0.5% prev, 0.5% exp * EZ Jan Retail Sales 1.3% y/y vs -0.4% prev, -0.4% exp Themes from Wednesday * The main theme across asset markets on Wednesday was consolidation, as another batch of disappointing data did very little to dampen investor enthusiasm and the Ukraine crisis appeared to have disappeared off the market's radar. * ADP jobs data came in worse than expected at plus 139k (160k expected) and US non-mfg ISM came in at 51.6 vs expectations of a 53.5 reading. * Once again the market was happy to blame bad weather - with some analysts saying it is likely a bad print on US non-farm payrolls on Friday will only have a temporary negative impact on market sentiment. * Wall Street was mixed - with S&P flat, Dow down 0.2% and NASDAQ up 0.1%. * Despite the weaker US data Treasury yields maintained the levels they jumped to yesterday, as unwinding of safe-haven plays made at the height of the Ukraine crisis offset the weaker US data. The 10-year Treasury yield was last at 2.71% - up 1bps from Tuesday's close. * Crude was the only mover among major commodities, as weather-related demand eased slightly and Ukraine related supply fears faded. Late in the US session NYMEX Crude was down 2.3%. * Gold was two dollars higher at 1,337 and NY copper was down 0.25%. * The FX market appeared to be in a risk taking mode on Wednesday - as AUD, NZD, CAD and GBP rose between 0.35% and 0.5% against the USD; JPY; CHF and EUR. * EUR/USD remained stuck in a range despite better than expected EZ data contrasting with weaker US data. * EZ services and composite PMI came in better than expected - as did EZ Retail Sales - while GDP came in as expected. * EUR/USD could only manage a 1.3707/50 range all day and late in the session it was trading at 1.3735 - virtually unchanged from Tuesday's close. * The market is reluctant to take EUR/USD in either direction ahead of the ECB meeting Thursday. * It was a similar story in USD/JPY where option maturities scattered between 102.00/50 kept USD/JPY confined to a 102.11/55 range. Late in the session pair was trading at 102.32 - a few pips higher than Tuesday's close. * The CAD was the best performing currency as of late in the US session - despite the Bank of Canada fretting about low inflation in their statement following the decision to stay on hold. * USD/CAD popped higher from 1.1065 to 1.1101 after the Bank of Canada statement and then crashed off when programmed algos sold large amounts to catch the market long and trigger stops below 1.1050 to 1.1028. USD/CAD closed on its low - down 0.5% on the day. * GBP/USD moved 0.35% higher to 1.6720 in a delayed reaction to stronger UK services PMI. EUR/GBP buying underpinned the GBP during the US session. * AUD and NZD both gained around 0.4% on Wednesday, as better Aus GDP supported the AUD/USD on dips. Volume was large in AUD/USD, as algo selling at the highs prevented small option barriers at 0.9000 from getting knocked out. Late in the US session AUD/USD was trading around 0.8985 - up 0.4% on the day. * Late in the US session the US dollar index was flat at 80.11. A closer look at the FX market * EUR/USD remained stuck in a range despite better than expected EZ data contrasting with weaker US data. EZ services and composite PMI came in better than expected - as did EZ Retail Sales - while GDP came in as expected. EUR/USD could only manage a 1.3707/50 range all day and late was trading at 1.3735 - slightly lower than Tuesday's close at 1.3742. The market is reluctant to take EUR/USD in either direction ahead of the ECB meeting Thursday. * CAD was the best performing currency as of late in the US session - despite the Bank of Canada fretting about low inflation in their statement following the decision to stay on hold. USD/CAD popped higher from 1.1065 to 1.1101 after the Bank of Canada statement and then crashed off when programmed algos sold large amounts to catch the market long and trigger stops below 1.1050 to 1.1028. USD/CAD closed on its low - down 0.5% on the day. Wrap-up * Investor confidence is pretty strong at the moment, as Wall Street bulls feel the market is showing "Teflon" characteristics. Optimists are emboldened by the ability of the market to brush off the Ukraine crisis and the run of weak US data. There is growing confidence among the bulls that the US non-farm payrolls on Friday could be a "win/win/win" - as a better than expected result will push the market to fresh all-time highs; a slightly worse number will be ignored as being weather related and a much worse number will produce the knee-jerk dip everyone wants to see so they can buy cheaper. It looks as if some complacency is creeping into the market's mindset. * EUR/USD is stuck in a narrow range ahead of the ECB meeting later today. There has been a dovish shift in expectations - with growing expectations the ECB will announce they will stop sterilizing their bond purchases. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open barely changed from yesterdays Asian closed as market moves into waiting mode for tonight's ECB meeting. Asia was circumspect yesterday but offshore the mood is quite different. Poor data in the US is being brushed aside with the performance of Wall Street seemingly at odds with a deteriorating economy. Algo trading got the better of AUD and CAD yesterday in perhaps a sign of things to come. AUD was completely dominated in the Asian session by algo trading and likewise the same happened during the North American session with algo's slamming USD/CAD lower. * USD/KRW traded a 1067.6-1072.3 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1070.9. The Kospi closed up 0.9%. Overnight implieds traded a 1072.5-1073.8 range; last in NY 1073.5/1073.8. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2682-1.2715 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.2695. The Straits Times closed up 0.4%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2685-3.2760 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.2710. The KLSE index closed up 0.15%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2700-3.2750 range; last in NY at 3.2710/30. * USD/IDR traded an 11575-11610 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 11580. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11580. The IDX Composite closed up 1.25%. Overnight the NDFs traded an 11600-11630 range; last in NY at 11600/11620. * USD/PHP traded a 44.68-79 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.765. The PSE index closed up 0.95%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.765-81 range; last in NY at 44.76-78. * USD/THB traded a 32.34-395 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.345. The Set closed up 0.4%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.27-294 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 30.285. The Taiex closed up 0.9%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.255-265 range; last in NY at 30.26/265. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1257 slightly higher than the previous 6.1236 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.1179-6.1505 range; last at 6.1282. USD/CNH last at 6.1230 - range 6.1217-6.1382. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1620/6.1640. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.9%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded a 6.1635-45 range; last in NY at 6.1630/50. * USD/INR traded a 61.665-92 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 61.75. The Sensex index closed up 0.3%. Overnight the implieds traded a 61.72-62.10 range; last 61.75-80. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 00:30 AU Retail sales mm 00:30 AU Trade balance G&S (A$) 00:30 AU Goods/services imports 00:30 AU Goods/services exports

A closer look at the equity market * Major European equity markets corrected some of the big gains made on Tuesday - while improving economic data in Italy and Spain sent those markets higher. * The London FTSE eased 0.7% after a few weak company reports weighed on the average. The German DAX fell 0.5%; the French CAC edged 0.1% lower; Milan managed to gain 1.4% and the Spanish IBEX rose 0.9%. * Wall Street consolidated the gains from yesterday and closed the day mixed. The weaker US data discouraged fresh buying - but the bullish mood kept prices elevated near all-time highs. * The VIX index closed at 13.89 down from 14.10 at Tuesday's close. * Late in the session the MSCI Latam Equity Index was 0.2% higher. A closer look at the commodity market * Crude was the only mover among major commodities, as weather-related demand eased slightly and Ukraine related supply fears faded. Late in the US session NYMEX Crude was down 1.8%. * Gold was two dollars higher at 1,337 and NY copper was down 0.25%. Iron ore eased slightly to 116.70 from Tuesday's fix at 116.80. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Better data out of Spain and Italy along with easing of Ukraine-related fears sent peripheral EZ bond yield lower. * The 5-year Italian and Spanish bond yields hit 20 year lows on Wednesday. * The 10-yr Italian bond yield eased to 3.37% from 3.41% and the Spanish 10-yr bond yield fell to 3.36% from 2.44%. The 10-yr German bund yield edged 1bp higher to 1.60% and the 10-yr UK gilt yield ended the day 2bps higher at 2.71%. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11610 11630 11600 11600-11620 Hi USD/JPY 102.55 102.12 102.30 INR 62.24 62.10 61.72 61.75-80 Hi EUR/USD 1.3750 1.3707 1.3735 KRW 1072.5 1073.8 1072.5 1073.5-73.8 Hi EUR/JPY 140.78 140.23 140.50 MYR 3.2770 3.2750 3.2700 3.2710-30 Hi GBP/USD 1.6741 1.6656 1.6723 PHP 44.79 44.81 44.765 44.76-78 Hi USD/CAD 1.1101 1.1028 1.1028 TWD 30.27 30.265 30.255 30.26-265 Hi AUD/USD 0.8998 0.8934 0.8986 CNY 1-mth 6.1370 6.1365 6.1370-80 NZD/USD 0.8432 0.8377 0.8416 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1485-05 USD/SGD 1.2715 1.2682 1.2701 CNY 1-yr 6.1645 6.1635 6.1630-50 USD/THB 32.395 32.27 32.315 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16360 -36 -0.22 10-year 2.71% 2.70% S&P 500 1874 0 -0.10 2-year 0.34% 0.33% Nasdaq 4358 +6 +0.14 30-year 3.65% 3.65% FTSE 6775 -49 -0.71 Spot Gold($) 1337.00 1335.10 DAX 9542 -47 -0.49 Nymex 100.94 103.36 Nikkei 14898 +176 +1.20 Brent 107.69 109.12

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)