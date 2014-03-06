SYDNEY, March 7 (IFR) -

Headlines from Thursday Night * ECB leaves rates steady * ECB's Draghi suspension of SMP sterilization is an instrument on our list- saw no development to justify using it, EZ situation different than Japan in the 1990's, EZ moderate recovery proceeding, ECB analysis diverges from what the IMF is saying in calling for more ECB policy stimulus * ECB's Draghi staff f/c's show prolonged period of low inflation, expects rates to remain at present or lower levels for an extended period, * BOE leaves rates/QE steady, to reinvest GBP 8.1b of proceeds from QE gilts maturing in March * Fed's Lockhart would prefer a more qualitative framework for fed's forward guidance, doesn't think costs of QE outweigh benefits yet, * Fed's Plosser not going to deviate from tapering path unless something pretty significant happens, pace of tapering QE3 may leave us well behind the curve if economy grows as Fed f/c's, expects US unemployment to fall to 6.2% by YE '14, upside risk to inflation given fed's continued easing, would be a mistake to change the goalposts of policy focus- shouldn't downplay employment improvement * Fed's Dudley says no substantive reason for concern about financial stability, weather depressing economic data in Q1, still long way to go before raising ST rates, 6.5% unemployment threshold isn't providing a lot of value right now in communicating strategy * Bank of Canada's Murray one reason for weak Canadian exports could be US fiscal cliff, big US budget consolidation over 2 years, thinks housing sector is stabilizing- though risk remain elevated, * Russia's Putin discussed Crimean parliament's appeal to let Crimea join Russia at meeting of Security Council (RIA) * US Challenger layoffs Feb 41.835k, 45.107k-prev * US Initial jobless claims w/e 323k, f/c 338k, 349k%-prev * US Jobless claims 4-wk avg w/e 336.50k, 338.5k-prev * US Continued jobless claims w/e 2.907m, f/c 2.973m, 2.915m-prev * US Labor costs Revised Q4 0.00, f/c -0.01, -1.60%-prev * US Durables ex-def, R mm Jan -1.70%, -1.80%-prev * US Durable goods, R mm Jan -1.00%, -1.00%-prev * US Factory orders mm Jan -0.70%, f/c -0.40%, -2.00%-prev * CA Building permits mm Jan 0.09, f/c 0.01, -4.10%-prev * CA Ivey PMI Feb 57.80, 53.60-prev * CA Ivey PMI SA Feb 57.20, f/c 53.50, 56.80-prev * UK Feb Halifax House Px 7.9% 3mth/y/y vs 7.3% prev, 7.2% exp * DE Jan Ind Orders m/m vs -0.5% prev, +0.7% exp Themes from Thursday * The main themes driving asset markets on Thursday were a complete fading of geo-political fears surrounding Ukraine; heavy, across the board selling of USD and JPY and EUR strength after the ECB took no action at their policy meeting and conveyed an upbeat message following the meeting. * The FX market was the center of attention on Thursday and the relatively large moves influenced price action in other assets. * EUR/USD traded to a fresh 2014 high at 1.3873 after the ECB surprised a few analysts by not lowering interest rates and surprised the majority of the market by maintaining their policy of sterilizing bond purchases. * The comments from Draghi after the decision indicated the ECB is satisfied that current setting is adequate given the improvement in the EZ economy. * The really big moves on Thursday were in the JPY crosses, as the JPY was by far the weakest currency - falling 0.7% against the USD; 1.6% against the EUR and a whopping 1.9% against the AUD. * AUD was the best performing currency on Thursday - even gaining over 0.3% against the rampaging EUR. The much better than expected Aus Retail Sales data resonated through the London session, as a run of AUD-positive news this week has forced long-term AUD shorts to run to the exits. * Stops above 0.9090 were triggered in AUD/USD to a high of 0.9114 at one stage before settling at 0.9090 - up 1.2%. Large stops in AUD/JPY were tripped above 93.00 to a high of 93.86 before settling around 93.70 late in the US session. * Investors have once again ventured into the JPY-funded carry trade now that geo-political tensions have calmed and global growth optimism has improved. * Improving data out of New Zealand, Australia and Canada have heightened the appeal of the JPY-funded carry trade. The CAD was underpinned on Thursday by much better than expected Canadian Building Permits and Ivy PMI data. The USD/CAD was down 0.4% late in the US session. * USD/JPY traded as high as 103.17 - the highest level since Jan 29. USD/JPY was also underpinned by rising US Treasury yields. * Wall Street posted modest gains - Dow up 0.4% and S&P500 up 0.2%. * Better than expected US jobless claims gave the market a lift, but investors weren't getting too carried away ahead of US non-farm payroll on Friday. * The last of the safe-haven plays were unwound, as the Ukraine crisis was no longer on the radar screen as far as global investors were concerned. * The improving investor risk appetite helped the MSCI LATAM Equity Index power 1.9% higher as of late in the session. * US Treasury yields - which fell sharply as the Ukraine crisis unfolded - continued to move higher, with the 10-year yield trading to 2.74% - up from 2.71% at Wednesday's close. The 10-year yield traded as low as 2.59% on Monday. * Gold is the one "safe-haven" asset that is holding up well - due to the weaker US dollar replacing safe-haven as the justification to buy. Gold was trading at 1,351 late in the US session - up around 1.0% on the day. * The positive turn in risk appetite, the weaker USD and global growth optimism pushed NY copper around 0.50% higher. * The US dollar index was trading at 79.67 late in the US session - down 0.5% from Wednesday's close. A closer look at the FX market * EUR/USD continued to stagnate in a narrow range ahead of the ECB decision and then proceeded to soar above 1.3800 from 1.3720/30 after the ECB surprised the market by taking no action. EUR/USD continued to charge higher when Draghi was relatively upbeat about the EZ economy and was interpreted as indicating the ECB didn't feel any further easing is necessary in this cycle. EUR/USD traded to a fresh 2014 high at 1.3874 and was trading around 1.3855 late - up 0.9% on day. * JPY: The really big moves on Thursday were in JPY crosses, as JPY was by far the weakest currency - falling 0.7% against USD; 1.6% against EUR and a whopping 1.9% against AUD. Investors have once again ventured into JPY-funded carry trade now that geo-political tensions have calmed and global growth optimism has improved. Improving data out of NZ, Australia and Canada have heightened the appeal of JPY-funded carry trade. USD/JPY traded as high as 103.17 - the highest level since Jan 29. USD/JPY was also underpinned by rising US Treasury yields. * GBP/USD jumped from 1.6710 to 1.6753 after the BOE left policy on hold - but announced they would begin to reinvest 8.1bln of proceeds from their QE program. The spike higher was sold into and it returned to 1.6700/20 before the ECB announcement. GBP/USD was volatile after the ECB surprised by not taking action and moved down to 1.6686 on heavy EUR/GBP buying before flying up to 1.6777 on broad USD weakness. GBP/USD closed at 1.6740 up slightly from Wednesday's close at 1.6723. Wrap-up * It has been quite the turn-around since the start of trading on Monday when risk-aversion and safe-haven were the catch phrases of the moment. Sometime a major event and its passing influence is enough to shake markets out of ranges and ignite a trend. This might be the case in the FX market, which has been languishing in whippy ranges since the start of the year. The breaks higher in EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, AUD/USD and AUD/JPY look very bullish technically and after a few breathers - those pairing may be starting significant trends. US non-farm payrolls today should be enough to keep Asia on the sidelines today. * The market was really misled by supposedly "well informed" reports indicating that at the very least the ECB would announce they were no longer sterilizing bond purchases. The ECB signaled to one and all that they believe the EZ economic recovery is sustainable without the need for more ECB help. Investors have been pouring into EZ assets of peripheral countries - as flow data shows big demand for peripheral debt and equities. The only thing holding back EUR/USD has been dovish ECB expectations and they have faded in a big way since this time yesterday. If the US non-farm payroll data later today doesn't support the view the US economy is chugging along - EUR/USD may test/break the Dec 27, 2013 trend high at 1.3894 at some stage later today. * The stars are aligning in favour of AUD, as recent economic data suggests the RBA's attempt to rebalance the Aus economy is starting to take shape. Add to that improving investor risk appetite and a market that has been running structurally short since the start of the year and it is easy to make a bullish case for the short-term at least. * Asia is unlikely going to push markets too far in either direction ahead of the US jobs report today. The moves higher in the AUD and EUR against the USD and JPY might pause and consolidate after big moves over the past 24 hours. * The Nikkei should soar higher today due to the JPY fall and Asia ex-Japan equity markets should be fairly strong as well. A positive risk environment should encourage carry-trade demand and keep crosses such as the AUD/JPY buoyant. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open lower as "risk" trades rally again overnight. AUS retail sales started the market on the right foot but an upbeat Draghi (keep rates unchanged for an extended period) saw EUR/USD leap above 1.3800. JPY was unceremoniously "dumped" with the JPY carry trade now back with a vengeance. Asia has been circumspect since the Ukraine situation became a full blown crisis over the weekend and rightly so. But a Teflon Wall Street and a market keen to stay long risk trades are having the final say. The moves may only be temporary but it is hard to ignore the big JPY cross moves - for instance AUD/JPY up 1.7% on Thursday. * USD/KRW traded a 1064-1073 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1064.1. The Kospi closed up 0.2%. Overnight implieds traded a 1062.5-1067 range; last in NY 1065/1066. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2640-1.2701 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.2655. The Straits Times closed up 0.4%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2590-3.2720 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.2620. The KLSE index closed up 0.5%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2520-3.2660 range; last in NY at 3.2520/40. * USD/IDR traded an 11480-11585 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 11530. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11554. The IDX Composite closed up 0.6%. Overnight the NDFs traded an 11400-11460 range; last in NY at 11420/11440. * USD/PHP traded a 44.53-72 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 44.535. The PSE index closed up 0.95%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.43-56 range; last in NY at 44.44-46. * USD/THB traded a 32.275-34 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.305. The Set closed up 0.04%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.265-288 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 30.28. The Taiex closed up 0.9%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.19-26 range; last in NY at 30.19/21. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1249 slightly higher than the previous 6.1257 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.1099-6.1220 range; last at 6.1185. USD/CNH last at 6.1052 - range 6.1042-6.1265. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1550/6.1570. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.3%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded a 6.1490-6.1520 range; last in NY at 6.1520/40. * USD/INR traded a 61.10-54 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 61.11. The Sensex index closed up 1.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 61.20-50 range; last 61.27-30. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 07 Mar 01:00 PH Forex reserves 07 Mar 04:01 MY Trade balance 07 Mar 04:01 MY Imports 07 Mar 04:01 MY Exports 07 Mar 05:00 JP Coincident indicator 07 Mar 05:00 JP Leading indicator 07 Mar 07:30 TH Currency swaps 07 Mar 07:30 TH Forex reserves A closer look at the equity market * European markets were higher before the ECB disappointed by not taking steps to increase liquidity. Stock pared gains, but still finished mostly up. * London's FTSE closed up 0.2%; German DAX closed flat; French CAC gained 0.6%; Milan closed up 0.4% and Spain's IBEX made another strong gain of 0.9%. * Wall Street got a lift from netter than expected US jobless claims and improving investor risk appetite. The S&P had yet another record high close. * The VIX index closed at 14.22 - up from Wednesday's close at 13.89. * The MSCI LATAM index was up 1.7% late in the session. A closer look at the commodity market * Gold is the one "safe-haven" asset that is holding up well - due to the weaker US dollar replacing safe-haven as the justification to buy. Gold was trading at 1,351 late in the US session - up around 1.0% on the day. * The positive turn in risk appetite, the weaker USD and global growth optimism pushed NY copper around 0.5% higher. Iron ore edged up to 116.90 from Wednesday's fix at 116.70. A closer look at the fixed interest market * EZ yields moved higher after the ECB surprised many by not easing policy by at least announcing they were no longer going to sterilize bond purchases. * The 10-yr German bund yield moved up 4bps to 1.64%; the UK 10-yr gilt yield rose 4bps to 2.76%; the 10-yr Italian bond yield rose 7bps to 3.44% and the 10-yr Spanish bond yield rose 5bps to 3.41%. * US Treasury yields - which fell sharply as the Ukraine crisis unfolded - continued to move higher, with the 10-yr yield trading to 2.74% - up from 2.71% at Wednesday's close. The 10-year yield traded as low as 2.59% on Monday. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11490 11460 11400 11420-11440 Hi USD/JPY 103.17 102.27 103.07 INR 61.60 61.50 61.20 61.27-30 Hi EUR/USD 1.3874 1.3720 1.3860 KRW 1067 1067 1062.5 1065-1066 Hi EUR/JPY 142.91 140.52 142.88 MYR 3.2680 3.2660 3.2520 3.2520-40 Hi GBP/USD 1.6777 1.6686 1.6741 PHP 44.55 44.56 44.43 44.44-46 Hi USD/CAD 1.1046 1.0955 1.0985 TWD 30.25 30.26 30.19 30.19-21 Hi AUD/USD 0.9114 0.8973 0.9090 CNY 1-mth 6.1315 6.1295 6.1305-20 NZD/USD 0.8504 0.8407 0.8476 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1385-05 USD/SGD 1.2701 1.2628 1.2631 CNY 1-yr 6.1520 6.1490 6.1520-40 USD/THB 32.34 32.219 32.219 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16422 +62 +0.38 10-year 2.74% 2.71% S&P 500 1877 +3 +0.17 2-year 0.35% 0.34% Nasdaq 4352 -6 -0.13 30-year 3.69% 3.65% FTSE 6788 +13 +0.19 Spot Gold($) 1351.00 1337.00 DAX 9543 +1 +0.01 Nymex 101.98 100.94 Nikkei 15135 +237 +1.59 Brent 108.37 107.69

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)