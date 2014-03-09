SYDNEY, March 10 (IFR) -

China Trade data released Saturday shows shock fall in exports * China Feb Trade balance minus 23 BLN USD vs expectations of plus 14.5 BLN USD * Feb exports fell 18.1% Y/Y vs expectations of plus 6.8% * Feb imports rose 10.1% vs expectations of a 8.0% rise * Much weaker export number to raise concerns over China growth Tensions rise in Ukraine crisis as west warns of new measures against Russia * Vote for Crimea to become part of Russia raises tension * Russian forces fired warning shots at Ukraine observation plane * Build up of Russian forces in Crimea continues/so far crisis still bloodless * U.S. & EU leaders warn of new measures against Russia if Russia doesn't withdraw Flow data shows rotation out of EM assets continues - but it can get worse * BofA & EPFR analysis show EM stocks posted $3.8BLN in outflows last week * The EM equity exodus extended the streak to 19 straight weeks * Investors poured $7.5 BLN into global equities the week ended March 5 * EM on cusp of great carry trade unwind that attracted $2 TLN in past 5 years Moody's calls Chaori Solar default a "wake up call" for China bond market * Most analysts feel China's first bond default is positive for China's bond mkt * The consensus view is China bond issuers and bond buyers needs to "grow up" * China's bond market has grown to be the third largest behind the US and Japan * Previous close calls have been averted with assistance from government * China investors have to learn to differentiate between risk profiles of bonds * China bears warn that first default may be the "tip of the iceberg" Headlines from Friday Night * Gazprom says Ukraine has failed to pay for Feb Gas by Friday March 7 Deadline, Total Debt at $1.9bln * US Nonfarm payrolls Feb +175k, f/c 149k, 129k-prev * US Private payrolls Feb +162k, f/c 154k, 145k-prev * US Manufacturing payrolls Feb +6k, f/c 5k, 6k-prev * US Government payrolls Feb +13k, -16k-prev * US Unemployment rate Feb 6.7%, f/c 6.6%, 6.60%-prev * US Average earnings mm Feb 0.4%, f/c 0.2%, 0.20%-prev * US Average workweek hrs Feb 34.2h, f/c 34.4h, 34.3h-prev * Fed's Dudley current accommodation needed for considerable time to support US recovery to the fullest, expects sustained growth above 2.25%, expects inflation to rise; sees a considerable time before rate rise- some time in '15 * IMF says mission to Kiev is progressing well * Moody's default by Chaori Solar would advance China's bond market development * US International trade mm $ Jan -39.0b, -38.98b-prev * CA Employment change Feb -7k, f/c 15.0k, 29.4k-prev * CA Unemployment rate Feb 7%, f/c 7%, 7.00%-prev * CA Participation rate Feb 66.20%, f/c 66.35%, 66.30%-prev * CA Trade balance C$ Jan -0.18b, f/c -1.20b, -0.92b-prev * BR IPC-FIPE inflation index Feb 0.52%, f/c 0.52%, 0.94%-prev * MX Headline inflation Feb 0.25%, f/c 0.23%, 0.89%-prev * EM stocks post USD3.8b outflows, extends record outflow streak to 19 wks (BoA) * MMF's w'wide post USD 16b outflow after 14.7b inflow in prior wk (BoA) * CH Feb Jobless 3.5% vs 3.5% prev, 3.5% exp * CH Feb CPI -0.1% y/y vs 0.1% prev, 0.0% exp * DE Jan Industrial Output +0.8% m/m vs +0.1% rvsd prev, 0.7% exp * DE Feb W/Sale Prices -1.7% y/y vs -1.8% prev Themes from Friday * The main theme across asset markets on Friday was a contrasting mix of relief and renewed fears that pushed and pulled asset markets in different directions. * The US non-farm payroll data came in better than expected and should have been greeted with relief and joy - pushing risk assets higher and the USD higher against the JPY in particular. The implications of the deepening crisis are too great to ignore if it leads to armed combat and escalating retaliations between Russia and the West in terms of sanctions and supply shutdowns. * Throw into the mix the big miss on China exports in Saturday's China trade numbers and it is hard to get overly optimistic about the price action for risk assets and risk currencies in Asia on Monday morning. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open higher across the board in the wake of a solid US jobs number, ultra poor China trade data and intensifying concerns over the Ukraine situation. The Ukraine situation was overlooked by US markets in particular last week but Asia remained circumspect. Their fears look like being realized as concerns increase that we are about to see an escalation of the situation with Russia keen to press for a resolution on Crimea in their favour. The LNY impacted China trade data will give the China perma bears a leg up especially after the first Chinese corporate bond default on Friday by Chaori Solar. All up Asia will take a glass half full view of proceeding in a not unusual negative start to the new week. * USD/KRW traded a 1060.1-1064.4 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1060.6. The Kospi closed down 0.05%. Overnight implieds traded a 1063-1068.4 range; last in NY 1067.5/1068.5. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2627-1.2649 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.2633. The Straits Times closed up 0.2%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2505-3.2610 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.2560. The KLSE index closed down 0.35%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2620-3.2740 range; last in NY at 3.2730/50. * USD/IDR traded an 11365-11450 range in Asia on Friday; last at 11430. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11395. The IDX Composite closed down 0.04%. Overnight the NDFs traded an 11420-11490 range; last in NY at 11470/11490. * USD/PHP traded a 44.37-49 range in Asia on Friday; last at 44.38. The PSE index closed down 0.5%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.30-47 range; last in NY at 44.40-42. * USD/THB traded a 32.25-295 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.27. The Set closed up 0.2%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.238-269 range in Asia on Friday; last at 30.24. The Taiex closed up 0.0%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.19-23 range; last in NY at 30.23/235. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1201 slightly lower than the previous 6.1249 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.1000-6.1285 range; last at 6.1260. USD/CNH last at 6.1014 - range 6.0938-6.1029. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1455/6.1475. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.1%. Overnight the 6-mth NDF traded a 6.1355-6.1360 range; last in NY at 6.1375/95. There were no recorded 1-yr NDF trades; last in NY at 6.1500-30. * USD/INR traded a 60.945-61.17 range in Asia on Friday; last at 61.07. The Sensex index closed up 1.9%. Overnight the implieds traded a 61.37-60 range; last 61.55-58. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) Mar 10 23:50 JP Bank Lending Mar 10 23:50 JP C/A Mar 10 23:50 JP GDP Q4 Mar 10 n/a CN China New Loans Mar 10 05:00 JP Eco Watchers Survey * The week ahead for FX - key events down under; China and geo-politics in focus It will be a relatively quiet week for major data from the G10 economies. One of the key events this week will be the RBNZ meeting on Thursday when they are expected to be the first developed economy to raise interest rates to contain inflationary pressures. * The RBNZ has signaled it is ready to commence a long awaited tightening cycle and the market has priced in a 25 BP rise to 2.75%. NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11450 11490 11420 11470-11590 Hi USD/JPY 103.77 102.84 103.25 INR 61.38 61.60 61.37 61.55-58 Hi EUR/USD 1.3915 1.3853 1.3875 KRW 1063.5 1068.4 1063 1067.5-68.5 Hi EUR/JPY 143.79 142.55 143.29 MYR 3.2620 3.2740 3.2620 3.2730-50 Hi GBP/USD 1.6787 1.6706 1.6717 PHP 44.38 44.47 44.30 44.40-42 Hi USD/CAD 1.1101 1.0980 1.1084 TWD 30.20 30.23 30.19 30.23-235 Hi AUD/USD 0.9135 0.9062 0.9069 CNY 1-mth 6.1310 6.1280 6.1300-15 NZD/USD 0.8523 0.8445 0.8475 CNY 6-mth 6.1360 6.1355 6.1375-95 USD/SGD 1.2691 1.2627 1.2689 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.1500-30 USD/THB 32.39 32.25 32.345 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16453 +31 +0.19 10-year 2.79% 2.74% S&P 500 1878 +1 +0.05 2-year 0.37% 0.35% Nasdaq 4336 -16 -0.37 30-year 3.72% 3.69% FTSE 6713 -76 -1.12 Spot Gold($) 1341.20 1351.00 DAX 9351 -192 -2.01 Nymex 102.55 101.98 Nikkei 15274 +139 +0.92 Brent 108.80 108.37

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)