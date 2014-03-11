SYDNEY, March 12 (IFR) - Headlines from Tuesday Night * US NFIB business optimism index Feb 91.4, 94.1-prev * US Wholesale inventories mm Jan 0.60%, f/c 0.40%, 0.4%-prev * US Wholesale sales mm Jan -1.90%, f/c 0.20%, 0.1%-prev * Carney, best to adj rates by more than 25bp before reversing QE * Carney not unreasonable to think rate to end at 2/2.5% next 3yrs * ECB's Constancio, mkt did not completely take in Mar message * Constancio, mkts misinterpreted us a little * ECB's Lautenschaeger, open to neg rates, asset buys * DE Jan Trade Bal. E17.2b vs 18.5b prev, 17.7b prev * CH Q4 Ind Orders, -0.6% y/y vs -2.3% prev * UK Jan Ind Output +2.9% y/y vs 1.9% prev, 3.0% exp * UK Jan Mfg output +3.3% y/y vs 1.4% prev, 3.3% exp Themes from Tuesday * The main theme across asset markets in the last few hours of US trading was a cloud of China uncertainty hanging over the markets - resulting in another bad day for key commodities and a weak close on Wall Street. * While iron ore stabilized after the huge plunge on Monday - copper continued to sell off - falling over 2.5%. Lon Copper is down more than 10% from the Feb 19 high and is currently trading at four year lows. * The copper market is still reeling from the implications of China's first bond default and fears that financing deals that involve copper used as collateral might unravel. * The China-related fears helped support gold - which was last trading at 1347 - up 0.6% for the day while Nymex crude was down 1.3% and Iron ore was fixed at 104.90 up from 104.70 at Monday's fix. * The heavy fall in copper and China jitters resulted in AUD/JPY tumbling close to 0.9% on Tuesday. * Stops were triggered in AUD/USD below 0.9000 and it traded as low as 0.8962 before settling at 0.8975 - down 0.6% on the day. * USD/JPY slipped to 102.84 at one stage before settling just below 103.00 down 0.3% on the day. * Aside from AUD/JPY - there was very little movement in the FX market on an open/close basis. * Despite the nasty fall in copper and weakness in the oil market - USD/CAD was unchanged as was NZD/USD - ahead of Thursdays RBNZ decision. * EUR/USD was down a few pips after the ECB's Constancio was relatively dovish and GBP/USD was down a measly 0.16% after UK IP was a bit weaker than expected while USD/CHF was unchanged on the day. * Wall Street started the day in positive territory after some of the European markets made gains and Asian bourses were relatively calm on Tuesday. The mood turned sour as the day wore on and very late in the US session. The Dow closed down 0.4% while the S&P was 0.5% lower. * US Treasury yields eased a bit due to some weakness on Wall Street and despite a mediocre 3-year auction. The 10-year Treasury yield was last trading at 2.77% down from 2.78% at Monday's close. * The US dollar index was unchanged at 79.77 late in the US session. A closer look at the FX market EUR/USD drifted lower in quiet European trading as relatively dovish comments from the ECB Constancio weighed. EUR/USD traded down to 1.3834 just as the US market arrived. EUR/USD drifted higher through the US session on talk of sovereign related buying. Shorts were squeezed to a high at 1.3877 before it closed at 1.3860 down slightly from Monday's close at 1.3876. USD/JPY range traded between 103.20/35 for much of the European session before coming under pressure when the copper price fell sharply. Heavy AUD/JPY selling was the FX response to the rise in risk aversion and the cross was down around 0.9% at one stage. USD/JPY traded as low as 102.84 before closing at 103.02 - down 0.25% on the day. There were bouts of AUD/USD buying related to the large Aus bond auction today that helped AUD/USD rise to 0.9050 in London and again to 0.9046 in early NY. The mood turned sour during the US session when copper hit the skids and China fears were on the rose. Stops in AUD/USD were tripped below 0.9000 and the price tumbled to 0.8962. AUD/USD closed the day at 0.8977 down 0.5%. Wrap-up Judging by the market price action - it is China not Ukraine that sits atop the investor wall of worry. Fears the highly complex (complicated) China credit markets could start to unravel is being priced in to some of the markets and commodities in particular. Credit arrangements that involve copper and/or iron ore being used as collateral have never sat well with the China skeptics and now the future of these arrangements are worrying a broader group of investors following China's first bond default. The FX market is reacting to the growing China angst by selling AUD/JPY, but the rest of the currencies are stuck in very narrow ranges. Asian markets were relatively calm yesterday and it will be interesting to see how they respond today, as the focus in now on the Asian region and China in particular. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ is set to open higher across the board as China concerns engulf offshore markets. The whispers of defaults and banks asking for loan reductions where commodities are used as collateral are widespread. Comex Copper futures ended in NY down 2.7%. Iron ore took a breather actually gaining 20 cents after losing USD9.50 on Monday. Ukraine has been pushed to one side with G3 markets remarkably steady. EM and AUD felt the brunt of the China concerns. All eyes today once more on all things China (CNY fix, USD/CNY, USD/CNH, SSEC, Copper futures, steel futures, money market rates et al). USD/KRW traded a 1063.2-1066.9 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1065.1. The Kospi closed up 0.5%. Overnight implieds traded a 1067-1071.5 range; last in NY 1071/1072. USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2653-1.2688 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.2663. The Straits Times closed up 0.1%. USD/MYR traded a 3.2755-3.2820 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.2800. The KLSE index closed up 0.36%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2840-3.2980 range; last in NY at 3.2980/10. USD/IDR traded an 11370-11410 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 11395. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11384. The IDX Composite closed up 0.6%. Overnight the NDFs traded an 11440-11505 range; last in NY at 11480/11500. USD/PHP traded a 44.46-55 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.47. The PSE index closed up 0.65%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.48-56 range; last in NY at 44.56-59. USD/THB traded a 32.28-395 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.295. The Set closed up 1.1%. USD/TWD traded a 30.278-296 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 30.29. The Taiex closed up 0.4%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.28-32 range; last in NY at 30.30/32. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1327 slightly higher than the previous 6.1312 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.1317-6.1418 range; last at 6.1402. USD/CNH last at 6.1315 - range 6.1256-6.1380. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1770/6.1790. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.1%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded a 6.1880-6.1940 range; last in NY at 6.1910/40. USD/INR traded a 60.59-98 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 60.94. The Sensex index closed down 0.5%. Overnight the implieds traded a 61.20-45 range; last 61.40-42. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 12 Mar 21:00 KR Import price growth 12 Mar 21:00 KR Export price growth 12 Mar 23:00 KR Unemployment rate 12 Mar 23:50 JP Business survey index 12 Mar 00:30 AU Housing finance 12 Mar 00:30 AU Invest housing finance 12 Mar 03:00 KR L-Money supply growth 12 Mar 05:00 JP Consumer confid. index 12 Mar 07:30 TH BOT rate decision A closer look at the equity market * The relatively calm Asian stock markets helped to support some of the European markets. There weren't any fresh developments from the Ukraine - so the crisis had little impact on the price action. Markets ended the day mixed. * The London FTSE closed a choppy session 0.06% lower with the Mining index easing 0.4%. The German DAX bounced to end the day 0.46% higher; the French CAC fell 0.5%; Milan closed up 0.4% and the Spanish IBEX closed down 0.3%. * Wall Street started the day in positive territory after some of the European markets made gains and Asian bourses were relatively calm on Tuesday. The mood turned sour as copper prices fell sharply on China concerns. * The VIX index closed at 14.80 up 4.2% from Monday's close at 14.20. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index was flat late in the session. A closer look at the commodity market * The main theme across asset markets in the last few hours of US trading was a cloud of China uncertainty hanging over the markets - resulting in another bad day for key commodities and a weak close on Wall Street. * While iron ore stabilized after the huge plunge on Monday - copper continued to sell off - falling 2.7% as of late in the US session. Lon Copper is down more than 10% from the Feb 19 high and is currently trading at four year lows. * The copper market is still reeling from the implications of China's first bond default and fears that financing deals that involve copper used as collateral might unravel. * The China-related fears helped support gold - which was trading at 1,348 late in the US session - up 0.7% for the day while Nymex crude was down 1.5% and Iron ore was fixed at 104.90 up from 104.70 at Monday's fix. A closer look at the fixed interest market * It was a quiet day in the European debt markets. The 10-yr Italian bond yield edged up 2bps to 3.39%; the 10-yr Spanish bond yield closed 1bp higher at 3.32%; the 10-yr German bund closed 2bps higher at 1.64% and the 10-yr UK gilt yield closed 1bp lower at 2.78%. * US Treasury yields eased a bit due to some weakness on Wall Street and despite a mediocre 3-year auction. The 10-year Treasury yield ended in NY at 2.77% down from 2.78% at Monday's close. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11475 11535 11490 11520-11540 Hi USD/JPY 103.43 102.84 103.02 INR 61.13 61.45 61.20 61.40-42 Hi EUR/USD 1.3879 1.3834 1.3860 KRW 1067 1071.5 1067 1071-1072 Hi EUR/JPY 143.44 142.62 142.77 MYR 3.2855 3.2980 3.2840 3.2980-00 Hi GBP/USD 1.6653 1.6596 1.6617 PHP 44.50 44.56 44.48 44.56-59 Hi USD/CAD 1.1131 1.1072 1.1107 TWD 30.27 30.32 30.28 30.30-32 Hi AUD/USD 0.9050 0.8962 0.8977 CNY 1-mth 6.1555 6.1490 6.1540-60 NZD/USD 0.8507 0.8460 0.8470 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1730-50 USD/SGD 1.2688 1.2653 1.2676 CNY 1-yr 6.1940 6.1880 6.1910-40 USD/THB 32.395 32.26 32.375 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16351 -67 -0.41 10-year 2.77% 2.78% S&P 500 1868 -10 -0.51 2-year 0.37% 0.37% Nasdaq 4307 -27 -0.63 30-year 3.71% 3.72% FTSE 6686 -4 -0.06 Spot Gold($) 1348.90 1339.70 DAX 9308 +42 +0.46 Nymex 99.45 100.90 Nikkei 15224 +104 +0.69 Brent 108.20 107.85 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)