SYDNEY, March 12 (IFR) - Headlines from Tuesday Night
* US NFIB business optimism index Feb 91.4, 94.1-prev
* US Wholesale inventories mm Jan 0.60%, f/c 0.40%, 0.4%-prev
* US Wholesale sales mm Jan -1.90%, f/c 0.20%, 0.1%-prev
* Carney, best to adj rates by more than 25bp before reversing QE
* Carney not unreasonable to think rate to end at 2/2.5% next 3yrs
* ECB's Constancio, mkt did not completely take in Mar message
* Constancio, mkts misinterpreted us a little
* ECB's Lautenschaeger, open to neg rates, asset buys
* DE Jan Trade Bal. E17.2b vs 18.5b prev, 17.7b prev
* CH Q4 Ind Orders, -0.6% y/y vs -2.3% prev
* UK Jan Ind Output +2.9% y/y vs 1.9% prev, 3.0% exp
* UK Jan Mfg output +3.3% y/y vs 1.4% prev, 3.3% exp
Themes from Tuesday
* The main theme across asset markets in the last few hours of US trading was a
cloud of China uncertainty hanging over the markets - resulting in another bad
day for key commodities and a weak close on Wall Street.
* While iron ore stabilized after the huge plunge on Monday - copper continued
to sell off - falling over 2.5%. Lon Copper is down more than 10% from the Feb
19 high and is currently trading at four year lows.
* The copper market is still reeling from the implications of China's first bond
default and fears that financing deals that involve copper used as collateral
might unravel.
* The China-related fears helped support gold - which was last trading at 1347 -
up 0.6% for the day while Nymex crude was down 1.3% and Iron ore was fixed at
104.90 up from 104.70 at Monday's fix.
* The heavy fall in copper and China jitters resulted in AUD/JPY tumbling close
to 0.9% on Tuesday.
* Stops were triggered in AUD/USD below 0.9000 and it traded as low as 0.8962
before settling at 0.8975 - down 0.6% on the day.
* USD/JPY slipped to 102.84 at one stage before settling just below 103.00 down
0.3% on the day.
* Aside from AUD/JPY - there was very little movement in the FX market on an
open/close basis.
* Despite the nasty fall in copper and weakness in the oil market - USD/CAD was
unchanged as was NZD/USD - ahead of Thursdays RBNZ decision.
* EUR/USD was down a few pips after the ECB's Constancio was relatively dovish
and GBP/USD was down a measly 0.16% after UK IP was a bit weaker than expected
while USD/CHF was unchanged on the day.
* Wall Street started the day in positive territory after some of the European
markets made gains and Asian bourses were relatively calm on Tuesday. The mood
turned sour as the day wore on and very late in the US session. The Dow closed
down 0.4% while the S&P was 0.5% lower.
* US Treasury yields eased a bit due to some weakness on Wall Street and despite
a mediocre 3-year auction. The 10-year Treasury yield was last trading at 2.77%
down from 2.78% at Monday's close.
* The US dollar index was unchanged at 79.77 late in the US session.
A closer look at the FX market
EUR/USD drifted lower in quiet European trading as relatively dovish comments
from the ECB Constancio weighed. EUR/USD traded down to 1.3834 just as the US
market arrived. EUR/USD drifted higher through the US session on talk of
sovereign related buying. Shorts were squeezed to a high at 1.3877 before it
closed at 1.3860 down slightly from Monday's close at 1.3876.
USD/JPY range traded between 103.20/35 for much of the European session before
coming under pressure when the copper price fell sharply. Heavy AUD/JPY selling
was the FX response to the rise in risk aversion and the cross was down around
0.9% at one stage. USD/JPY traded as low as 102.84 before closing at 103.02 -
down 0.25% on the day.
There were bouts of AUD/USD buying related to the large Aus bond auction today
that helped AUD/USD rise to 0.9050 in London and again to 0.9046 in early NY.
The mood turned sour during the US session when copper hit the skids and China
fears were on the rose. Stops in AUD/USD were tripped below 0.9000 and the price
tumbled to 0.8962. AUD/USD closed the day at 0.8977 down 0.5%.
Wrap-up
Judging by the market price action - it is China not Ukraine that sits atop the
investor wall of worry. Fears the highly complex (complicated) China credit
markets could start to unravel is being priced in to some of the markets and
commodities in particular. Credit arrangements that involve copper and/or iron
ore being used as collateral have never sat well with the China skeptics and now
the future of these arrangements are worrying a broader group of investors
following China's first bond default.
The FX market is reacting to the growing China angst by selling AUD/JPY, but the
rest of the currencies are stuck in very narrow ranges.
Asian markets were relatively calm yesterday and it will be interesting to see
how they respond today, as the focus in now on the Asian region and China in
particular. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ is set to open higher across the board as China concerns engulf offshore
markets. The whispers of defaults and banks asking for loan reductions where
commodities are used as collateral are widespread. Comex Copper futures ended in
NY down 2.7%. Iron ore took a breather actually gaining 20 cents after losing
USD9.50 on Monday. Ukraine has been pushed to one side with G3 markets
remarkably steady. EM and AUD felt the brunt of the China concerns. All eyes
today once more on all things China (CNY fix, USD/CNY, USD/CNH, SSEC, Copper
futures, steel futures, money market rates et al).
USD/KRW traded a 1063.2-1066.9 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1065.1. The
Kospi closed up 0.5%. Overnight implieds traded a 1067-1071.5 range; last in NY
1071/1072.
USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2653-1.2688 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.2663.
The Straits Times closed up 0.1%.
USD/MYR traded a 3.2755-3.2820 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.2800. The
KLSE index closed up 0.36%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2840-3.2980 range;
last in NY at 3.2980/10.
USD/IDR traded an 11370-11410 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 11395. The
Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11384. The IDX Composite
closed up 0.6%. Overnight the NDFs traded an 11440-11505 range; last in NY at
11480/11500.
USD/PHP traded a 44.46-55 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.47. The PSE index
closed up 0.65%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.48-56 range; last in NY at
44.56-59.
USD/THB traded a 32.28-395 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.295. The Set
closed up 1.1%.
USD/TWD traded a 30.278-296 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 30.29. The Taiex
closed up 0.4%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.28-32 range; last in NY at
30.30/32.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1327 slightly higher than the previous
6.1312 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.1317-6.1418 range; last at 6.1402. USD/CNH
last at 6.1315 - range 6.1256-6.1380. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at
6.1770/6.1790. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.1%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF
traded a 6.1880-6.1940 range; last in NY at 6.1910/40.
USD/INR traded a 60.59-98 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 60.94. The Sensex
index closed down 0.5%. Overnight the implieds traded a 61.20-45 range; last
61.40-42.
Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)
12 Mar 21:00 KR Import price growth
12 Mar 21:00 KR Export price growth
12 Mar 23:00 KR Unemployment rate
12 Mar 23:50 JP Business survey index
12 Mar 00:30 AU Housing finance
12 Mar 00:30 AU Invest housing finance
12 Mar 03:00 KR L-Money supply growth
12 Mar 05:00 JP Consumer confid. index
12 Mar 07:30 TH BOT rate decision
A closer look at the equity market
* The relatively calm Asian stock markets helped to support some of the European
markets. There weren't any fresh developments from the Ukraine - so the crisis
had little impact on the price action. Markets ended the day mixed.
* The London FTSE closed a choppy session 0.06% lower with the Mining index
easing 0.4%. The German DAX bounced to end the day 0.46% higher; the French CAC
fell 0.5%; Milan closed up 0.4% and the Spanish IBEX closed down 0.3%.
* Wall Street started the day in positive territory after some of the European
markets made gains and Asian bourses were relatively calm on Tuesday. The mood
turned sour as copper prices fell sharply on China concerns.
* The VIX index closed at 14.80 up 4.2% from Monday's close at 14.20.
* The MSCI LATAM Equity Index was flat late in the session.
A closer look at the commodity market
* The main theme across asset markets in the last few hours of US trading was a
cloud of China uncertainty hanging over the markets - resulting in another bad
day for key commodities and a weak close on Wall Street.
* While iron ore stabilized after the huge plunge on Monday - copper continued
to sell off - falling 2.7% as of late in the US session. Lon Copper is down more
than 10% from the Feb 19 high and is currently trading at four year lows.
* The copper market is still reeling from the implications of China's first bond
default and fears that financing deals that involve copper used as collateral
might unravel.
* The China-related fears helped support gold - which was trading at 1,348 late
in the US session - up 0.7% for the day while Nymex crude was down 1.5% and Iron
ore was fixed at 104.90 up from 104.70 at Monday's fix.
A closer look at the fixed interest market
* It was a quiet day in the European debt markets. The 10-yr Italian bond yield
edged up 2bps to 3.39%; the 10-yr Spanish bond yield closed 1bp higher at 3.32%;
the 10-yr German bund closed 2bps higher at 1.64% and the 10-yr UK gilt yield
closed 1bp lower at 2.78%.
* US Treasury yields eased a bit due to some weakness on Wall Street and despite
a mediocre 3-year auction. The 10-year Treasury yield ended in NY at 2.77% down
from 2.78% at Monday's close.
OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 11475 11535 11490 11520-11540 Hi USD/JPY 103.43 102.84 103.02
INR 61.13 61.45 61.20 61.40-42 Hi EUR/USD 1.3879 1.3834 1.3860
KRW 1067 1071.5 1067 1071-1072 Hi EUR/JPY 143.44 142.62 142.77
MYR 3.2855 3.2980 3.2840 3.2980-00 Hi GBP/USD 1.6653 1.6596 1.6617
PHP 44.50 44.56 44.48 44.56-59 Hi USD/CAD 1.1131 1.1072 1.1107
TWD 30.27 30.32 30.28 30.30-32 Hi AUD/USD 0.9050 0.8962 0.8977
CNY 1-mth 6.1555 6.1490 6.1540-60 NZD/USD 0.8507 0.8460 0.8470
CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1730-50 USD/SGD 1.2688 1.2653 1.2676
CNY 1-yr 6.1940 6.1880 6.1910-40 USD/THB 32.395 32.26 32.375
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 16351 -67 -0.41 10-year 2.77% 2.78%
S&P 500 1868 -10 -0.51 2-year 0.37% 0.37%
Nasdaq 4307 -27 -0.63 30-year 3.71% 3.72%
FTSE 6686 -4 -0.06 Spot Gold($) 1348.90 1339.70
DAX 9308 +42 +0.46 Nymex 99.45 100.90
Nikkei 15224 +104 +0.69 Brent 108.20 107.85
(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)