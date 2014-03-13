SYDNEY, March 14 (IFR) - Headlines from Thursday Night * ECB's Draghi forward guidance a de-facto loosening of policy stance, ECB has been preparing additional non-standard measures to guide against deflation, stands ready to take further decisive action if needed, real interest rate spread between EZ & rest of world will probably fall- putting downward pressure on exchange rate (MOVED EUR/USD -100 PIPS) * RBNZ's McDermott moderate rises in rates preferable over next couple years * Fed Fischer policy mixture is approximately appropriate, exit from policy stimulus has begun impact has been stable, should not think fiscal austerity brings growth, unemployment should be lengthened when jobs are hard to find * US fiscal 2014 YTD deficit USD 377.4b vs 494b same period fiscal '13 * ECB's Weidmann has seen normalization in money markets in recent months, watching German house price developments very closely- no systemic risk so far * EU commission spokesman says Italy must respect on budget commitments, required to meet EU rules on debt reduction * Many China banks cut loans to bloated industries by up to 20% (MKT MOVER) * ECB's Knot unlikely further unconventional policy will be needed as econ stability returns, deflation unlikely to get out of hand * South Africa's Marcus market expectation of further 200bp increase over coming yr is overdone; future rate moves are highly dependent on data ^ US Import prices mm Feb 0.90%, f/c 0.40%, 0.10%-prev * US Export prices mm Feb 0.60%, f/c 0.20%, 0.20%-prev * US Initial jobless claims w/e 315k, f/c 330k, 323k-prev * US Jobless claims 4-wk avg w/e 330.5k, 336.5k-prev * US Continued jobless claims w/e 2.855m, f/c 2.900m, 2.907m-prev * US Retail sales mm Feb 0.30%, f/c 0.00, -0.40%-prev * US Business inventories mm Jan 0.40%, f/c 0.40%, 0.50%-prev * US Federal budget Feb f/c ,-212.0b, -10.4b-prev * CA Capacity utilization Q4 82.00%, f/c 82.20%, 81.70%-prev * CA New housing price index Jan 0.30%, f/c 0.10%, 0.10%-prev * BR Retail sales yy Jan 6.20%, f/c 4.60%, 4.00%-prev * MX Industrial output yy Jan 0.70%, f/c 0.32%, -0.30%-prev * Spain Jan retail sales +0.5% y/y vs -1.0% prev, -0.8% exp Themes from Thursday * The main theme across asset markets on Thursday was a spike higher in investor risk aversion, as tensions in Ukraine ramped up ahead of a scheduled vote on Crimea this weekend combined with growing fears revolving around China spooked investors. * The S&P closed down 1.2% and the closely watched copper price was down another 1.5%. * Safe-haven flows sent US Treasury yields skidding lower - with the 10-yr yield trading at 2.65% down from Wednesday's close at 2.73%. * The fall in equities and flight to safe-haven Treasuries came about despite better than expected US jobless claims and retail sales data. * Wall Street tried to rally after the better US data, but the geo-political risk theme ended up controlling the price action. * Reports that US fighter jets landed at Poland's air force base; Russia started military exercises near Ukraine's border and a warning from Germany of a third stage of sanctions against Russia following the weekend's Crimea referendum spooked investors and turned the market's attention back to the Ukraine crisis. * China fears continued to intensify after the weaker than expected China data and hints from China premier Li that China would tolerate a slowing economy and would allow further debt defaults. * The FX market remained under a cloud of confusion - with different factors pushing and pulling currencies in different directions. * The spike higher in risk aversion sent the safe haven JPY higher across the board - with the USD/JPY falling 1.13% to be trading at 101.60 late in the US session. That fits in with the "risk-off" theme. * Meanwhile commodity/risk currencies such as the AUD, CAD and NZD were all higher against the USD despite the spike in risk aversion; rise in China concerns and another steep fall in copper. That doesn't fit with the "risk-off" theme. * AUD/USD was 0.4% higher late in the US session while the CAD was up over 0.5% and NZD was 0.65% higher than it was just before the RBNZ hiked rates yesterday. * AUD/USD was boosted by the very strong Aus jobs data and closed at 0.9025 - well off the 0.9104 high hit in early NY - but still up 0.4%. * It was puzzling to many that the main theme in the FX market appeared to be US dollar weakness for much of the trading day despite the fact that the points of concern were China and the Ukraine - and despite the fact the one bright spot was a run of better than expected US data. In fact the USD was still close to its weakest levels this week in the immediate wake of the strong US data released on Thursday. * EUR/USD traded as high 1.3967 at one stage after a large 1.3950 barrier was knocked out. EUR/USD then proceeded to stage a vicious reversal lower when the Ukraine tensions continued to mount and it dawned on the market that some of consequences of the Ukraine crisis are EUR-negative. * But the biggest reason for EUR/USD reversal lower was comments from the ECB's Draghi indicating the strength of the EUR was a factor in leaving the ECB open to more easing action if deflation pressures increased. * EUR/USD collapsed as low as 1.3846 and late in the US session it was trading at 1.3865 - down 0.3% on the day. Once again those trying to chase trends by buying strength or selling weakness were badly burned - as has been the case for all of 2014. * Amazingly through it all - the US dollar index was trading at 79.61 late in the US session - unchanged from Wednesday's close. * Commodities remained in focus and trading was choppy once again. * NY Copper was down 1.8% at one stage before closing down 1.2%. Gold remained elevated due to the rising tension in Ukraine closing at 1,372 up from 1,367 at Wednesday's close. * The big move in commodities was in iron ore - which soared 3.8% to 111.50. A closer look at the FX market * EUR/USD pushed higher during the European session, as stops were tripped above 1.3920 and a barrier was knocked out at 1.3950 to a fresh 2.5 yr high at 1.3967. There wasn't a particular catalyst for the move higher, but the market looked to have 1.4000 in its sights. EUR/USD started to come off the highs when rising risk aversion weighed on EUR/JPY and EUR/USD settled at 1.3930/35. EUR/USD then proceeded to stage a vicious reversal lower when the Ukraine tensions mounted and it dawned on the market that some of consequences of the Ukraine crisis are EUR-negative. But the biggest reason for EUR/USD reversal lower was comments from the ECB's Draghi indicating the strength of EUR was a factor in leaving the ECB open to more easing action if deflation pressures increased. EUR/USD collapsed as low as 1.3846 before closing in NY at 1.3869 - down 0.25% on the day. Once again those trying to chase trends by buying strength or selling weakness were badly burned - as has been the case for all of 2014. * USD/JPY: The spike higher in risk aversion sent the safe haven JPY higher across the board. USD/JPY fell as low as 101.54 before good buying ahead of 101.50 emerged. USD/JPY ended the US session at 101.85 down 0.9% on the day. Wrap-up * Geo-political concerns are once again the main focus of global markets - with the Ukraine crisis and China concerns competing for the top brick of the investor worry wall. It is a very difficult time for investors, as most of the data from the developed economies have been encouraging. While the Ukraine crisis might find resolution in the short-term - the China concerns might linger for the next few quarters. * The JPY will benefit from the nagging geo-political concerns and USD/JPY remains vulnerable due to the fact the market is extremely long. Late last week a number of major banks revived their start of the year calls for a rise to 105.00 and perhaps 110.00 for USD/JPY. It will be interesting to see today if Tokyo takes advantage of the fall to buy cheap USD. The fall in the US Treasury yields might temper bargain hunting in USD/JPY though. * EUR/USD reversal lower probably means we are back to range trading. The last thing the ECB needs in their battle against deflationary forces is a rising EUR and it was looking very likely EUR/USD was about to move above the 1.4000 level despite signs of improvement in the US economy and a Fed committed to gradually cutting back stimulus. * AUD/USD shorts taken earlier in the week on the big falls in iron ore and copper - were completely cleaned out yesterday. Longs taken on the break above 0.9055 in the wake of the brilliant Aus jobs data yesterday might be set to get cleaned out in the next few sessions, as the risk-aversion mood doesn't sit well with AUD/USD above 0.9000. Break trading AUD/USD has been extremely painful in 2014. * The Nikkei will likely get smashed today and AXJ bourses are also vulnerable, as international investors are staying clear of EM assets. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ finished on Thursday on its highs as risk turned sour during the NY session. There were 101 triggers although none of them really resonated. Crimea/China/Commodities/EUR/Draghi/Nikkei/Treasuries were all in the headlines. Overall the market is nervous and keen to lock in profits if seen. Given this environment expect Asia to run with NY negativity ahead of the weekend. Steep Nikkei losses (-2.4%) overnight were seen through the futures market whilst Asia ADR's matched Wall Street moves falling 1.4%. All up not a good way to start the day with Sunday's Crimea referendum probably excuse enough to stay on the sidelines. * USD/KRW traded a 1066.3-1069.6 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1069. The Kospi closed up 0.1%. Overnight implieds traded a 1069-1073 range; last in NY 1071.5/1072. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2646-1.2672 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.2649. The Straits Times closed down 0.5%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2725-3.2835 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.2760. The KLSE index closed up 0.0%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2770-3.2995 range; last in NY at 3.2870/90. * USD/IDR traded an 11355-11400 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 11375. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11387. The IDX Composite closed up 0.9%. Overnight the NDFs traded an 11420-11480 range; last in NY at 11470/11490. * USD/PHP traded a 44.53-60 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 44.55. The PSE index closed down 0.5%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.55-75 range; last in NY at 44.70-72. * USD/THB traded a 32.30-42 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.30. The Set closed up 1.0%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.30-335 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 30.315. The Taiex closed up 0.7%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.29-32 range; last in NY at 30.31/32. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1343 slightly higher than the previous 6.1343 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.1361-6.1408 range; last at 6.1361. USD/CNH last at 6.1325 - range 6.1320-6.1422. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.1930/6.1950. The Shanghai Composite closed up 1.07%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded a 6.1950-6.2000 range; last in NY at 6.1990/10. * USD/INR traded a 60.91-61.11 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 61.09. The Sensex index closed down 0.4%. Overnight the implieds traded a 61.40-95 range; last 61.85-87. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 02:00 NZ RBNZ offshore holdings 04:00 CN FDI 04:30 JP Industrial output rev 04:30 JP Capacity util idx chg mm A closer look at the equity market * European share markets were steady to slightly higher before coming under heavy pressure as Ukraine related fears returned to the fore. * The London FTSE fell for the fifth straight day - closing down 1.0%; the German DAX fell 1.86%; the French CAC slid 1.3%; Milan closed down 0.9% and the Spanish IBEX ended the day with a 1.2% loss. * Wall Street tried to rally after the better US data, but the geo-political risk theme ended up controlling the price action. * The VIX index soared over 12% higher to close at 16.22. * Late in the session the MSCI LATAM Equity Index was down 0.7%. A closer look at the commodity market * Commodities remained in focus and trading was choppy once again. * NY Copper was down 1.8% at one stage before closing down 1.2%. Gold remained elevated due to the rising tension in Ukraine and was trading at 1,372 late in the US session up from 1,367 at Wednesday's close. * The big move in commodities was in iron ore - which soared 3.8% to 111.50. A closer look at the fixed interest market * The rise in risk aversion is pushing out the spreads between peripheral EZ debt and bunds after months of converging. * The 10-yr Italian bond yield closed up 1bp at 3.43%; the Spanish 10-yr bond yield closed up 2bps at 3.37%; the 10-yr German bund yield closed at down 6bps to 1.54% and the 10-yr UK gilt yield closed 7bps lower at 2.69%. * Safe-haven flows sent US Treasury yields skidding lower - with the 10-yr yield closing at 2.65% down from Wednesday's close at 2.73%. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11420 11480 11420 11470-11490 Hi USD/JPY 102.86 101.54 101.85 INR 61.43 61.95 61.40 61.85-87 Hi EUR/USD 1.3967 1.3846 1.3869 KRW 1069.5 1073 1069 1071.5-1072 Hi EUR/JPY 143.38 140.71 141.25 MYR 3.2810 3.2895 3.2770 3.2870-90 Hi GBP/USD 1.6719 1.6607 1.6623 PHP 44.60 44.75 44.55 44.70-72 Hi USD/CAD 1.1123 1.1042 1.1075 TWD 30.29 30.32 30.29 30.31-32 Hi AUD/USD 0.9104 0.8986 0.9032 CNY 1-mth 6.1530 6.1490 6.1505-20 NZD/USD 0.8607 0.8513 0.8541 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1770-90 USD/SGD 1.2675 1.2635 1.2666 CNY 1-yr 6.2000 6.1950 6.1990-10 USD/THB 32.42 32.275 32.36 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16109 -231 -1.41 10-year 2.65% 2.73% S&P 500 1846 -22 -1.17 2-year 0.34% 0.37% Nasdaq 4260 -63 -1.46 30-year 3.59% 3.67% FTSE 6554 -67 -1.01 Spot Gold($) 1370.00 1366.70 DAX 9018 -171 -1.86 Nymex 98.22 98.13 Nikkei 14816 -14 -0.10 Brent 107.39 108.22 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)