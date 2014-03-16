SYDNEY, March 17 (IFR) - News and data from the weekend Crimea to vote in Russian referendum * The referendum in Crimea will apparently go ahead as planned on Sunday * Russia vetoed a UN resolution declaring the referendum as invalid * Referendum to decide between union with Russia or independence from Ukraine * Crimean voters seen as likely voting for first option * Polling stations open at 06:00 GMT/close 18:00 GMT Sunday (5 AM Syd time) * Situation remains tense Ukraine leaders hold fears of Russian invasion * Western powers are preparing fresh sanctions against Russia over Crimea China widens Yuan trading band from 1.0% to 2.0% * China announced Saturday they were doubling the daily range for the USD/CNY * Move seen as showing confidence economy stable enough for continuing reform * PBOC has been intervening to weaken the Yuan to curb one-way bet speculation * Recent PBOC intervention was seen as paving the way for the band widening * PBOC hopes by widening the band it will increase two-way risk * Move by China is seen as another step towards making Yuan a global currency * Many believe China wants one day for Yuan to challenge USD as reserve currency * There might be a relatively volatile reaction on Monday in the USD/CNH * Move by China seen by some as further forcing out complicated carry trades * If hybrid carry trades are forced to unwind it could impact copper/iron ore IMM data shows specs loaded up on short JPY plays * Net JPY/USD shorts soared to 99.4K from 79.7K contracts as of March 11 * Timing of specs was poor as rise in risk aversion sent JPY spiking higher * Despite build-up of JPY shorts - IMM specs cut USD longs on a net/net basis * EUR/USD longs increased to 36.4K contracts from 23.5K contracts * Specs trimmed CAD/USD shorts from 61.1K contracts to 52.2K contracts Headlines from Friday Night * CBOE Volatility Index Closes up 9.9% at 17.82, up 26.3% for the Week * For the Week, the Dow Fell 2.3%, the S&P Lost 2%, and the NASDAQ Fell 2.1% * ECB says 19 banks to repay EUR 10.075b of 3-yr LTRO money on Mar 19 * BOE's Bean business surveys/employment growth suggest official econ growth figures may be underestimated (Report) * US PPI final demand mm Feb -0.10%, f/c 0.20%, 0.20%-prev * US Core PPI final demand mm Feb -0.20%, f/c 0.10%, 0.20%-prev * US PPI final demand yy Feb 0.90%, f/c 1.20%, 1.20%-prev * US Core PPI final demand yy Feb 1.10%, f/c 1.40%, 1.30%-prev * TR/UoM sentiment Prelim Mar 79.90, f/c 82.00, 81.6-prev * TR/UoM conditions Prelim Mar 96.10, f/c 95.80, 95.40-prev * TR/UoM expectations Pre Mar 69.40, 73.00, 72.70-prev * TR/UoM 1yr inflation Pre Mar 3.20%, 3.20-prev% * TR/UoM 5-Yr Inflation P Mar 2.90%, 2.90%-prev * US ECRI weekly index w/e 133.80, 133.50-prev * US ECRI weekly annualized w/e 2.30%, 1.80%-prev * BR IBC-BR economic activity Jan 1.26%, f/c 0.70%, -1.35%-prev * Stock funds w'wide attract USD3.2b in week ended Wednesday (BofA) * EM funds w'wide post USD2.5b outflow extends record to 20 wks (BofA) * Bond funds w'wide attract USD3.5b inflow after 1.8b outflow in prior wk (BofA) * DE Final Feb CPI 1.2% y/y vs 1.2% prev, 1.2% exp * DE Final Feb HICP 1.0% y/y vs 1.0% prev, 1.0% exp * CH Feb Prod Px -0.8% y/y vs -0.3% prev * UK Jan Trade Bal. -GBP9.793b vs -7.72b prev, -8.6b exp * EZ Q4 Employment -0.5% y/y vs -0.8% prev Themes from Friday * The main theme across markets on Friday was cautious consolidation, as the election in Crimea and the potential escalation between Russia and the West was the main factor inhibiting investor risk taking on Friday. * Traders focused on Ukraine-related headlines with optimists hoping for a diplomatic breakthrough in talks between US secretary of State Kerry and his Russian counterpart Lavrov. * There wasn't a breakthrough in the diplomatic talks by the end of the US session, but Lavrov brought some relief by giving reassurance Russia "does not and cannot have any plans to invade the southeastern regions of Ukraine". * Wall Street briefly went into the black after the Lavrov reassurances, but closed the day/week on a sour note, as the weekend election in Crimea kept the level uncertainty at an elevated level. * The performance on Wall Street is best described as consolidation at the week's lows - as the Dow never strayed more than 50 points away from yesterday's closing level. The Dow and S&P closed down 0.3%. * Instead of selling out of risk assets and risk currencies - investors instead took out insurance - pushing the VIX index around 10% to 17.82 and it is up over 26% for the week. * Commodities were relatively buoyant on Friday after a rough week for copper and iron ore. * Gold continued to benefit from the heightened risk aversion and is now getting an added boost from a bearish turn on the USD. Gold gained 0.8% to close at 1382 - the highest weekly close in six months. * NY Copper clawed back some ground for a 0.75% gain - but fell cover 4.5% for the week. NYMEX Crude gained 0.7% while iron ore fell 1.3% to 110.10. * The FX market was torn between putting on safe-haven strategies and outright selling the US dollar. * JPY was in demand throughout the day and USD/JPY traded as low as 101.20 and closed the day at 101.34 - down 0.5% for the day. * JPY was the best performing currency, but EUR also performed well closing 0.05% higher than CHF while EUR/USD closed the day at 1.3912 - up 0.3% despite the source of concern centered in central Europe. * AUD and NZD ended the day flat against the USD even though there were bouts of AUD/JPY selling throughout the day. * It is hard to ascertain why the USD is the biggest lower through the current bout of geo-political risk aversion. The most logical explanation being offered is that reserve diversification by China resulting from the PBOC intervention efforts is leading to dip buying in currencies like the EUR, GBP and AUD. * The 10-yr Treasury yield fell in early trading when the market feared the worst regarding the Ukraine crisis. The 10-yr Treasury yield traded as low as 2.60% before closing at 2.65% - unchanged from Thursday's close. * The US dollar index closed at 79.44 - down 0.23% on the day. A closer look at the FX market * EUR/USD was bid through the European session, as another round of sovereign-related buying forced short covering. EUR/USD traded to 1.3895 and was sitting around 1.3885 when the US market arrived. A fall in EUR/JPY due to equity market weakness pushed the cross from 141.10 to 140.45/50 saw EUR/USD slip to 1.3872. A calming Wall Street then saw EUR/JPY reverse higher and EUR/USD spiked above 1.3910 to trigger stops. EUR/USD traded to 1.3939 before closing at 1.3912 - up 0.3% on the day. * USD/JPY was under pressure all day and eventually broke below support around 101.50 when EUR/JPY selling and falling equity markets encouraged safe-haven flows. Bids at 101.20 held the price action and a bounce in the 10-yr UST yield from 2.60% to 2.65% along with calming equity markets allowed USD/JPY and EUR/JPY to settle and bounce. JPY was the best performing currency on the day and USD/JPY closed at 101.34 down 0.5% on the day. Wrap-up * It will be a nervous start on Monday morning, as the results of the Crimean referendum will be coming through and the market will be anxiously awaiting to see how USD/CNY trades after the PBOC announced on the weekend they were widening the trading band from 1.0% to 2.0%. JPY will likely remain in demand and risk currencies such as AUD will remain offered. * If the Crimean referendum goes according to script - Russia will control the Crimean peninsula and the West will come up with some sanctions to show their displeasure. If there isn't any escalation of fighting to the point of military conflict - the markets will likely show a muted reaction to the events. It was obvious for most of last week that the market quickly focused on other factors once the Ukraine crisis settled. Unless there is the aforementioned military escalation - the Crimean referendum will be quickly isolated and will unlikely impact outside the emerging markets Europe boundaries. In fact there could be a "sell the rumour/buy the fact" result for some risk assets. * The move by China to widen the trading band was widely expected and shouldn't upset markets. There might be some volatility in the immediate aftermath, but that should fade pretty quickly. The focus will be on the CNY Fix, the reaction on the Shanghai Composite and the copper price. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ closed on Friday night mixed with market content to remain on the sidelines ahead of the weekend. The long expected CNY band widening decision finally arrived on Saturday with an initial knee jerk reaction expected first up on Monday. This will of course be seen through the AUD but if the CNY fix comes in around expectations then the move should not necessarily upset China markets. Geo political developments in the Ukraine/Crimea following the referendum will be closely monitored but save for some nasty headlines, the news should pass without fuss in Asia. It was a tough last week for risk assets with USD/JPY now in danger of breaking down on safe havens flows. An unwinding of Yen shorts and Nikkei longs will have repercussions for risk trades across the board. * USD/KRW traded a 1070.6-1073.5 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1072.8. The Kospi closed down 0.75%. Overnight implieds traded a 1072.5-1075 range; last in NY 1073/1074. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2657-1.2675 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.2662. The Straits Times closed down 0.25%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2782-3.2880 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.2840. The KLSE index closed down 0.75%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2835-3.2900 range; last in NY at 3.2830/60. * USD/IDR traded an 11355-11440 range in Asia on Friday; last at 11360. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11421. The IDX Composite closed up 3.2%. Local markets made a miraculous recover late in the day with the IDX Composite swinging from red territory to over 3.0% up after PDI party chose popular Joko Widodo as its presidential candidate. USD/IDR NDFS as a consequence fell to 11350. Overnight the NDFs traded an 11330-11370 range; last in NY at 11330/11350. * USD/PHP traded a 44.64-72 range in Asia on Friday; last at 44.655. The PSE index closed down 0.6%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.65-70 range; last in NY at 44.66-69. * USD/THB traded a 32.30-37 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.33. The Set closed up 0.1%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.323-346 range in Asia on Friday; last at 30.33. The Taiex closed down 0.7%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.34-35 range; last in NY at 30.33/34. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1346 slightly higher than the previous 6.1320 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.1378-6.1520 range; last at 6.1502. USD/CNH last at 6.1514 - range 6.1397-6.1564. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2130/6.2160. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.7%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded a 6.2110-6.2140 range; last in NY at 6.2110/35. * USD/INR traded a 61.06-61.55 range in Asia on Friday; last at 61.21. The Sensex index closed up 0.16%. Overnight the implieds traded a 61.62-88 range; last 61.71-73. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 01:30 AU New Motor Vehicle Sales 02:00 SG Unemployment 05:00 JP Nationwide Dept Store Sales 05:00 SG Retail sales * The week ahead for the FX market - Eyes on Crimea; China markets and the FOMCThe start of the week will be dominated by geo-political concerns, as the Ukraine crisis moves closer to the end-game. The market will also focus on how the China related markets react to the PBOC band widening and the spillover to the AXJ currencies. * The attention will then shift to the FOMC meeting on Wednesday. The Fed meets at a time when global markets are volatile and geo-political uncertainties persist, but that is unlikely going to deter the Fed from tapering their bond purchasing program by another 10 BLN USD. The Fed will try and fine tune their forward guidance, but unlike previous Fed meeting - this one is unlikely going to be a major mover of the markets. The RBA Minutes will be released on Tuesday, but that should be a non-event after the RBA governor Stevens was very clear on the RBA thinking at the recent testimony to parliament. * Key data in the week ahead US Treasury TIC flows will be released on Tuesday and they might attract attention, as there has been evidence that China has been selling US Treasuries in recent months. USIP is out on Monday as well and on Tuesday US CPI will be released. US current account is out on Wednesday and Existing Home Sales is out on Thursday. It will be a very quiet week for Japan data - but BOJ governor Kuroda speaks on Thursday and may hint that more easing is on the way. It is also a quiet week for EZ data - with German ZEW on Tuesday the key event. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets were mixed with some of the beaten down markets making small gains due to bargain hunting while others stayed under pressure. * The Crimean referendum hung like a dark cloud over the European equity markets on Friday. * London's FTSE fell 0.4% on Friday to a five week low and suffered its biggest weekly drop in eight months. The German DAX was flat; the French CAC fell 0.8%; Milan fell 1.2% while the Spanish IBEX closed the day with a 1.4% loss. * For the week London FTSE fell 2.75%; the German DAX fell 3.15%; the French CAC had a weekly loss of 3.44%; Milan dropped 1.4% and the Spanish IBEX fell 3.5%. * There wasn't a breakthrough in the diplomatic talks by the end of the US session, but Lavrov brought some relief by giving reassurance Russia "does not and cannot have any plans to invade the southeastern regions of Ukraine". * Wall Street briefly went into the black after the Lavrov reassurances, but closed the day/week on a sour note, as the weekend election in Crimea kept the level uncertainty at an elevated level. * The performance on Wall Street is best described as consolidation at the week's lows - as the Dow never strayed more than 50 points away from yesterday's closing level. * For the week the Dow fell 2.35%; the S&P fell 2.0% and the NASDAQ fell 2.1%. * Instead of selling out of risk assets and risk currencies - investors instead took out insurance - pushing the VIX index around 10% to 17.82 and it is up over 26% for the week. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index fell 0.7% on Friday and for the week it fell 3.0%. A closer look at the commodity market * Commodities were relatively buoyant on Friday after a rough week for copper and iron ore. * Gold continued to benefit from the heightened risk aversion and is now getting an added boost from a bearish turn on the USD. Gold gained 0.8% to close at 1382 - the highest weekly close in six months. * NY Copper clawed back some ground for a 0.75% gain - but fell cover 4.5% for the week. NYMEX Crude gained 0.7% while iron ore fell 1.26% to 110.10. * For the week gold gained 3.1%; Lon Copper fell 4.6%; NY Copper fell 4.55%; Brent Crude fell just 0.4%; NYMEX Crude and iron ore fell 3.6%. A closer look at the fixed interest market * There was very little movement in the EZ debt markets on an open close basis. * The 10-yr Italian bond yield eased 1bp to 3.40%; the 10year Spanish bond yield was unchanged at 3.34%; the 10-year German bund yield was unchanged at 1.54%; the 10-year UK gild yield eased 3bps to 2.66%. * The 10-yr Treasury yield fell in early trading when the market feared the worst regarding the Ukraine crisis. The 10-year Treasury yield traded as low as 2.60% before closing at 2.65% - unchanged from Thursday's close. * The 10-yr Treasury yield fell 14bps from the previous Friday close at 2.79%. John Noonan's Technical view Equities * S&P - The long we took two weeks ago didn't get stopped below 1,830, but we will exit the trade anyway. The daily mobbing average studies warn that a short term correction lower in brewing, as the 5-dma is now pointing south and has crossed below the 10-dma. The close below the 20-dma is another warning that a correction is underway and a move towards the 38.2 fibo of the 1,737/1,883 move at 1,827 is the first target. {Last 1,841} Trade recommendation: Squared long at 1,841 for a 14 point loss and will wait for trend to develop. * Nikkei - The attempt to form a trend higher failed badly and the Nikkei is back to sloppy, trendless range trading. The Nikkei looks in danger of completing a bearish SHS formation and a clear break below 13,930 (top of the weekly Ichimoku cloud) would be very bearish. {Last 14,327} Trade recommendation: Stand aside until bearish signals confirmed. * ASX - Last week we said we would look to go long on a daily close above 5,460 and that never happened. It is a good thing it didn't - as the daily moving average studies are close to signaling a short-term downtrend has commenced. The ASX is approaching key support between 5,305 and 5,320. That window includes the 50-dma; the 100-dma and the 38.2 fibo of the 5,052/5,462 move at 5,305. {Last 5,329} Trade recommendation: Stand aside, but look for opportunity to go short. Commodities * Gold is clearly trending higher - one of the few tradable instruments doing so. Major resistance looms between 1,415 and 1,435. The 38.2 fibo of the 1,759/1,081 move comes in at 1,415 and the 2013 high comes in at 1,433. A clear break and close above 1,435 would suggest a bottom is in place and a move towards 1,560 might be underway. {Last 1.381} Trade recommendation: We are long at 1,865 with a stop below 1,330. * Lon Copper is in a strong trend lower according to dma studies. The ferocity of the move lower never provided a bounce to sell into and the break and close below the 2013 low at 6,602 was a bearish event. The next level of decent support comes in at the 2010 low at 6,037. {Last 6,469} Trade recommendation: If short stay that way. If square look for a correction to get short. FX * EUR/USD continues to trend higher in both the daily and weekly moving average studies. There really isn't any resistance of note this side of 1.4000 and the target of the current move is 1.4248 (late Oct 2011 trend high). Our strategy last week was to go long on dip to 1.3825 or long on break above 1.3925. Unfortunately we just missed getting set on the downside and are now long at 1.3925. Support is found around 1.3780 where the 21-dma and the 38.2 fibo of the 1.3476/1.3967 move are found. A break below that level would suggest the trend higher is over for the short-term at least. {Last 1.3912} Strategy: We are long at 1.3925 with a stop loss below 1.3775. * USD/JPY was clobbered last week and the trend higher that formed a little over a week ago ended very quickly. USD/JPY hasn't yet commenced trending lower according to the moving average studies - but a clear break below the double bottom formed at 101.20 initially targets 100.75. We recommended going long last week at 102.75, but that would have been stopped out when the 5-dma crossed below the 10-dma when it was trading around 102.20. {Last 101.34} Trade recommendation: Stand aside until a trend develops. * AUD/USD isn't trending and has been very whippy between the 55-dma and 100-dma. The 55-day comes in around 0.8930 while the 200-dma comes in around 0.9150. A break of wither level should see some follow through and a trend develop. {Last 0.9020} Trade recommendation" Stand aside until a trend develops. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11365 11370 11330 11330-11350 Hi USD/JPY 101.88 101.21 101.34 INR 61.77 61.88 61.62 61.71-73 Hi EUR/USD 1.3939 1.3848 1.3912 KRW 1072 1075 1072.5 1073-1074 Hi EUR/JPY 141.50 140.46 140.96 MYR 3.2860 3.2900 3.2835 3.2830-60 Hi GBP/USD 1.6650 1.6587 1.6649 PHP 44.69 44.70 44.65 44.66-69 Hi USD/CAD 1.1111 1.1065 1.1105 TWD 30.33 30.35 30.34 30.33-34 Hi AUD/USD 0.9050 0.8997 0.9028 CNY 1-mth 6.1580 6.1565 6.1550-70 NZD/USD 0.8563 0.8525 0.8541 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1860-90 USD/SGD 1.2675 1.2641 1.2649 CNY 1-yr 6.2140 6.2110 6.2110-35 USD/THB 32.37 32.26 32.28 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16066 -43 -0.27 10-year 2.65% 2.65% S&P 500 1841 -5 -0.28 2-year 0.34% 0.34% Nasdaq 4245 -15 -0.35 30-year 3.60% 3.59% FTSE 6528 -26 -0.40 Spot Gold($) 1382.50 1370.00 DAX 9056 +39 +0.43 Nymex 99.02 98.20 Nikkei 14328 -488 -3.30 Brent 108.57 107.39