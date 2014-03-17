SYDNEY, March 18 (IFR) - Headlines from Monday Night * Pres Putin signs order on recognition of Crimea as sovereign state (RIA) * Crimea says nationalizes energy companies Chornomornaftohas & Ukrtransgaz * US NY Fed manufacturing Mar 5.61, f/c 6.00, 4.48-prev * US Industrial output mm Feb 0.60%, f/c 0.10%, -0.30%-prev * US Capacity utilization mm Feb 78.80%, 78.60%, 78.50%-prev * US Mfg output mm Feb 0.80%, f/c 0.20%, -0.80%-prev * US NAHB housing market index Mar 47.00, f/c 50.00, 46-prev * EZ Final Feb CPI 0.7% y/y vs 0.8% prev, 0.8% exp * EZ Final Feb CPI 0.3% m/m vs -1.1% prev, +0.4% exp * EZ Feb HICP, excl. Periphery, just 0.1% y/y Themes from Monday * The main theme across markets on Monday was a relief rally in most risk assets and some unwinding of safe-haven strategies, as the market saw the Ukraine crisis as stabilizing within the parameters of what was generally expected. * There is no sign of military escalation in Ukraine and the sanctions were generally viewed as relatively modest and unlikely to provoke Russia into taking escalating counter measures. * Stock markets in Europe rallied between 0.5% and 1.5%: Wall Street was up around 1.0%. * The relief in the markets showed up in the VIX index, which fell close to 13% to 15.55 from Friday's close at 17.82, * The FX markets fear gauge - AUD/JPY - rallied over 1.0% as the market views the Crimean referendum and the widening of USD/CNY band as only having a fleeting impact on investor risk appetite. * AUD was the best performing currency on Monday - with AUD/USD trading up to 0.9099 before closing at 0.9087 - up 0.65% on the day. * Other than AUD/JPY - there was little movement in the FX market on an open/close basis. * USD/JPY closed up 0.4% to 101.76 while the EUR/USD, USD/CHF and GBP/USD were barely changed from Friday's close. * EUR/USD traded as high as 1.3948 before closing at 1.3922 - up from Friday's close at 1.3912. * EUR/USD remained remarkably well bid considering EZ inflation numbers coming in a bit softer than expected and US IP data come in stronger than expected - supporting the view the US economy was on an improving path. * While it was a good day for equity markets - it was a pretty rotten day for commodities. * The unwinding of safe-haven strategies sent gold tumbling 1.0% from 1382 to 1367. * Despite the gains on Wall Street and improved investor risk appetite - copper continued to struggle and as of late in the session NY copper was down 0.5% from Friday's close. China growth concerns and unwinding of CNY carry trades involving long copper positions weigh on the base metal. * The easing of fears over the Ukraine crisis sent NYMEX Crude down 0.9%. Iron ore eased 0.45% to 109.60. * UST yields moved higher on Monday, as a relieved market unwound some of the safety plays. The 10-yr yield closed at 2.69% - up from Friday's close at 2.65%. * US dollar index was trading at 79.37 down 0.1% from Friday's close at 79.44. A closer look at the FX market * EUR/USD traded as high as 1.3948 before closing at 1.3926 - up from Friday's close at 1.3912. EUR/USD remained remarkably well bid considering EZ inflation numbers coming in a bit softer than expected and US IP data come in stronger than expected - supporting the view the US economy was on an improving path. * JPY weakened across the board on Monday, as traders unwound safe-haven strategies. The market was relieved there wasn't an escalation of military action in the Ukraine and the West sanctions on Moscow were considered light handed. AUD/JPY gained over 1.0% on the day while USD/JPY traded as high as 101.88 before closing at 101.76 - up 0.4% on the day. Wrap-up * It appears that investors couldn't wait to push the Ukraine crisis to the background and move on to other factors to focus on. The widening of the USD/CNY band was also taken in stride, as it was widely expected. Nevertheless the market is still concerned about China. This is evident by the fact that commodities couldn't rally with equities on relief the Ukraine crisis didn't intensify as a result of the referendum in Crimea. Gold fell due to the unwinding of safe-haven, but copper fell as well and that indicates China worries persist. * AUD rallied hard against JPY and made a solid gain against USD. AUD gains should be limited if the China growth and financial stability concerns persist. Selling rallies with a stop above 0.9135 is the favoured strategy. Whether or not AUD/USD is ready to trend lower is a side issue - selling AUD/USD above current levels is a range play, as it is hard to see the pair blasting above the recent range without a stronger catalyst than relief the Ukraine crisis didn't get worse. * A lot of USD/JPY longs were cleared out last week so USD/JPY might have an upward bias while risk appetite improves. The move up in US Treasuries and likely Nikkei rally today should keep USD/JPY underpinned. The market's focus has been elsewhere of late - but there has been talk in Tokyo that the BOJ may be getting ready to discuss further easing measures. That should keep USD/JPY supported as well. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open modestly lower across the board as the China band widening and the Ukraine/Crimea news failed to excite. Stocks and AUD/JPY (main risk currency) staged a relief rally although commodities remained in the doldrums suggesting China concerns still resonate. USD/CNY trade above 6.18 late yesterday although USD/CNH did not chase this move. Seemingly there is fresh selling interest in USD/CNH whilst USD/CNY remains somewhat illiquid. * USD/KRW traded a 1067.3-1073.5 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1067.4. The Kospi closed up 0.4%. Overnight implieds traded a 1069-1070.5 range; last in NY 1068.8/1069.3. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2645-1.2679 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.2657. The Straits Times closed up 0.6%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2770-3.2850 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.2780. The KLSE index closed up 0.55%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2780-3.2830 range; last in NY at 3.2770/00. * USD/IDR traded an 11240-11300 range in Asia on Monday; last at 11290. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11421. The IDX Composite closed down 0.05%. Overnight the NDFs traded an 11290-11330 range; last in NY at 11280/11300. * USD/PHP traded a 44.645-74 range in Asia on Monday; last at 44.69. The PSE index closed up 0.14%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.63-66 range; last in NY at 44.61-64. * USD/THB traded a 32.23-32 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.24. The Set closed up 0.36%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.30-339 range in Asia on Monday; last at 30.33. The Taiex closed up 0.14%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.30-32 range; last in NY at 30.29/31. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1321 slightly lower than the previous 6.1346 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.1500-6.1818 range; last at 6.1781. USD/CNH last at 6.1679 - range 6.1546-6.1719. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2090/6.2110. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.95%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded at 6.2080; last in NY at 6.2075/90. * USD/INR Indian markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday. Overnight the implieds traded a 61.48-54 range; last 61.47-50. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) Mar 18 00:30 AU RBA minutes Mar 18 01:30 CN House Price Index Mar 18 02:00 CN FDI * The week ahead for the FX market - Eyes on Crimea; China markets and the FOMCThe start of the week will be dominated by geo-political concerns and China. * Attention will shift to the FOMC meeting on Wednesday. The Fed meets at a time when global markets are volatile and geo-political uncertainties persist, but that is unlikely going to deter the Fed from tapering their bond purchasing program by another 10bln USD. The Fed will try and fine tune their forward guidance, but unlike previous Fed meeting - this one is unlikely going to be a major mover of the markets. The RBA Minutes will be released on Tuesday, but that should be a non-event after the RBA governor Stevens was very clear on the RBA thinking at the recent testimony to parliament. * Key data in the week ahead - U.S. Treasury TIC flows will be released on Tuesday and they might attract attention, as there has been evidence that China has been selling US Treasuries in recent months. On Tuesday US CPI will be released. US current account is out Wednesday and Existing Home Sales is out on Thursday. It will be a very quiet week for Japan data - but BOJ governor Kuroda speaks on Thursday and may hint that more easing is on the way. It is also a quiet week for EZ data - with German ZEW on Tuesday the key event. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com A closer look at the equity market * European equity markets staged a relief rally on Monday, as the Ukraine crisis appeared to be settling down without military escalation. * London FTSE closed up 0.6%; the German DAX surged 1.4%; the French CAC ended the day 1.3% higher; Milan soared 2.5% and the Spanish IBEX closed up 1.66%. * The Dow was up over 200 points early on before giving back some ground around mid-day - but closed on a strong note. * The VIX index closed at 15.64 down 12.2% from Friday's close at 17.82. A closer look at the commodity market * While it was a good day for equity markets - it was a pretty rotten day for commodities. * The unwinding of safe-haven strategies sent gold tumbling 1.0% from 1382 to 1367. * Despite the gains on Wall Street and improved investor risk appetite - copper continued to struggle and as of late in the session NY copper was down 0.5% from Friday's close. China growth concerns and unwinding of CNY carry trades involving long copper positions weigh on the base metal. * The easing of fears over the Ukraine crisis sent NYMEX Crude down 0.9%. Iron ore eased 0.45% to 109.60. A closer look at the fixed interest market * The spread between EZ peripheral yields and German bund yields narrowed on Monday due to the relief rally in equity markets. * The 10-yr Italian bond yield eased 3bps to 3.37%; the 10 yr Spanish bond yield eased 2bps to 3.32%; the 10-yr German bund yield rose 2bps to 1.56% and the 10-yr UK gilt yield rose 2bps to 2.68%. * US Treasury yields moved higher on Monday, as a relieved market unwound some of the safety plays. The 10-year Treasury yield ended at 2.69% - up from Friday's close at 2.65%. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11325 11330 11290 11280-11300 Hi USD/JPY 101.88 101.23 101.77 INR 61.60 61.54 61.48 61.47-50 Hi EUR/USD 1.3948 1.3879 1.3921 KRW 1070 1070.5 1069 1068.8-69.3 Hi EUR/JPY 141.97 140.75 141.62 MYR 3.2845 3.2830 3.2780 3.2770-00 Hi GBP/USD 1.6667 1.6605 1.6636 PHP 44.69 44.66 44.63 44.61-64 Hi USD/CAD 1.1107 1.1045 1.1053 TWD 30.32 30.32 30.30 30.29-31 Hi AUD/USD 0.9099 0.8990 0.9087 CNY 1-mth 6.1560 6.1535 6.1530-50 NZD/USD 0.8582 0.8515 0.8566 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.1840 6.1815-30 USD/SGD 1.2679 1.2638 1.2644 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2080 6.2075-90 USD/THB 32.32 32.225 32.225 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16247 +181 +1.13 10-year 2.69% 2.65% S&P 500 1859 +18 +0.96 2-year 0.36% 0.34% Nasdaq 4280 +35 +0.82 30-year 3.63% 3.60% FTSE 6568 +40 +0.61 Spot Gold($) 1367.10 1382.50 DAX 9181 +125 +1.38 Nymex 97.98 99.02 Nikkei 14278 -50 -0.35 Brent 106.30 108.57 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)