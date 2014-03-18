SYDNEY, March 19 (IFR) -

Headlines from Tuesday Night * German FinMin Schaeuble says constitutional court ruling on ESM confirms chosen path for stabilizing the euro, court rules ESM in line w/constitution must be limited to EUR 190b w/o parliamentary approval * BOE's Carney any adjustments in interest rates will be limited & gradual * Bank of Canada's Poloz - ultra-low policy interest rates for prolonged periods could prove less stimulative than normal * G7 leaders to meet next week at The Hague to discuss Ukraine * Putin signs treaty on making Crimea region a part of Russia, tells crowd in Red Square Crimea has returned to home port * Fonterra GDT price index falls 5.2% w/avg selling price of USD4563 /tonne * US CPI mm, sa Feb 0.10%, f/c 0.10%, 0.10%-prev * US CPI yy, nsa Feb 1.10%, f/c 1.20%, 1.60%-prev * US Real weekly earnings mm Feb 0.00%, f/c -0.10%, 0.10%-prev * US Housing starts number mm Feb 0.907m, f/c 0.910m, 0.909m-prev * US House starts mm: change Feb -0.20%, -11.2%-prev * US Building permits: number Feb 1.018m, f/c 0.960mm 0.945m-prev * US Build permits: change mm Feb 7.70%, -4.60%-prev * US Net L-T flows ex-swaps Jan 7.3b, 45.9b-prev * US Foreign buying, T-bonds Jan -0.6b, 17.9b-prev * US Overall net capital flows Jan 83.0b, -126.7b-prev * US Net L-T flows incl.swaps Jan -2.5b, -51.1b-prev * CA Manufacturing sales mm Jan 1.50%, f/c 0.60%, -0.90%-prev * Japan's Tsry holdings 1.201trln in Jan v 1.183trln in Dec * China's Tsry holdings 1.274trln in Jan v 1.270trln in Dec * DE Feb W/Sale Px Idx -1.8% y/y vs -1.7% prev, -2.1% exp * DE Mar ZEW Econ Sent 46.6 vs 55.7 prev, 53.0 exp * DE Mar ZEW Curr Cond 51.3 vs 50.0 prev, 53.0 exp * EZ Jan Trade Bal. E900m vs 13.8b prev, 12.0b exp * Swiss govt GDP f/c, 2.2% vs 2.3% prev 2014, 2.7% 2015 Themes from Tuesday * A number on factors impacted markets on Tuesday, but the main theme was the fading of Ukraine crisis fears. * European stock markets rallied and Wall Street got off to a flying start after Russian president Putin told parliament he doesn't want more of the Ukraine. * The S&P closed up 0.7% and the Dow closed up 0.55%. * The market is happy to put the Ukraine crisis in the rear view mirror and the focus now shifts back to China and the 2-day Fed meeting that concludes Wednesday afternoon EST US time. * Moves in other asset markets were difficult to tag and suggests that the moves were sparked by positions squaring ahead of the FOMC decision and nothing to do with fundamentals. * Judging by the moves in some currencies and the US Treasury market - there seem to be a feeling Fed Chair Yellen's first FOMC meeting may have a slightly more dovish outcome than expected. * Commodities were all over the place. Gold fell another 0.8%, which is understandable, as the safety premium has been eroded by the fading fears of escalation in Ukraine. Gold was also supported last week by rumours of Russian buying as they fled developed countries bond markets on sanction related fears. Some of those flows are likely to be reversing as the situation calms. * The big moved was Crude - with NYMEX Crude soaring 1.6%. The move was explained in some quarters as being related to ongoing fears of escalating Ukraine tensions (huh???) - which doesn't make any sense. The move higher came about despite forecast of a large inventory build. It looks more like position squaring than anything else. * NY Copper remained weak and was down 0.2% late in the US session despite some client notes suggesting there hasn't been any hard evidence of physical copper selling related to unwinding of structures tied to China bond defaults. China growth concerns and fear of more bond defaults continue to weigh on sentiment. * The FX market appears to be on a random walk - with most correlations completely broken down and some of the moves are counterintuitive. * JPY was the best performing currency in the G3 - gaining 0.35% against the USD and 0.25% against the EUR - despite improving risk appetite; large NZD/JPY buying flows and talk of very large buying interest at 101.20. USD/JPY closed in NY at 101.44. * The best performing currencies on Tuesday were the NZD and AUD despite lingering China concerns. * NZD/USD soared to a near one year high at 0.8641 with talk of continuing GBP/NZD selling. NZD/USD closed at 0.8622 - up around 0.7% on the day. * AUD/USD traded to (and one pip above) last week's 0.9135 high before closing at 0.9126 last - up 0.4% on the day. * While NZD and AUD outperformed on the day - fellow commodity currency the CAD was by far the worst performing currency on Tuesday. USD/CAD staged a bullish outside day reversal after USD/CAD fell to 1.1025 after much better than expected mfg sales data - only to stage a vicious reversal later in the session when the Bank of Canada governor Poloz made dovish comments suggesting another rate cut cannot be ruled out. USD/CAD closed at 1.1135 - up 0.8% on the day. * EUR/USD tried to sell off after much worse than expected German ZEW (46.6 vs 53 expected) - but there were plenty of buyers at the 1.3880 low and EUR/USD relentlessly marched higher during the US session. There wasn't any decent explanation that makes any sense - but perhaps the US market suspects Yellen's first FOMC will come out on the dovish side of expectations. * EUR/USD closed in NY at 1.3934 - up slightly from Monday's 1.3921 close. * GBP underperformed on Tuesday due to heavy EUR/GBP buying despite the poor German ZEW data. EUR/GBP traded to a fresh 2014 high at 0.8400 and was trading around 0.8398 late. GBP/USD closed at 1.6592 - down 0.25% for the day. * Despite the rise on Wall Street - US Treasury yields edged lower on Tuesday due to position adjustments ahead of the FOMC decision on Wednesday. * The 10-yr US Treasury yield last at 2.67% - down from 2.69% at Monday's close. * The US dollar index last at 78.38 - unchanged from Monday's close. A closer look at the FX market * EUR/USD tried to sell off after much worse than expected German ZEW (46.6 vs 53 expected) - but there were plenty of buyers at the 1.3880 low and EUR/USD relentlessly marched higher. There wasn't any decent explanation that makes any sense - but perhaps the US market suspects Yellen's first FOMC will come out on the dovish side of expectations. EUR/USD closed in NY at 1.3934 - up slightly from Monday's 1.3921 close. * USD/JPY tried to rally when equity markets surged after Russian Putin told parliament he had no interest in moving beyond Crimea. USD/JPY sellers camped ahead of 102.00 capped the rally at 101.76 and USD/JPY fell to 101.27 at midday. JPY was the best performing currency in the G3 - gaining 0.35% against USD and 0.25% against EUR - despite improving risk appetite; large NZD/JPY buying flows and talk of very large buying interest at 101.20. USD/JPY closed in NY at 101.44. Wrap-up * Obviously equity investors have put the Ukraine crisis on the back burner and it is on to the Fed decision. Treasury and equity markets appear to be signaling that Yellen's first FOMC meeting might be a bit more dovish. The market fully expects the Fed to scale back their monthly bond purchases by another 10bln, but Yellen may tinker with the forward guidance by backing away from the 6.5% unemployment rate threshold and instead try and outline a qualitative guideline that will serve as a prompt for the Fed to consider moving rates higher. * The Asian session should be fairly quiet again. USD/JPY and EUR/USD are in defined ranges - so the interest will be in AUD and NZD as well as the AXJ currencies. USD/CNH and USD/CNY will also be in focus as the 6.2000 level has been identified as being crucial. * The USD will likely trade with an offered tone ahead of the Fed and Asian equity markets should perform relatively well. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open mixed after another tricky and hard to read session overnight. Ukraine moves and position adjustments ahead of the FOMC made life difficult for commentators. USD/CNY closed in Asia just off its highs underpinning USD/CNH overnight. USD/CNH hit 6.1850 overnight (Asia high 6.1800) before closing in NY at 6.1780 (Asia close 6.1799). The market is very concerned about the exotic WMP structures starting at 6.20. USD/TWD normally a trade alone currency pair has hitched its heels to USD/CNH moves with TWD NDFs dealing up to 30.50 overnight before closing in NY around 30.45. Taiwan is of course a big holder of WMP products with investors set for a rough time if USD/CNH trades above 6.20. * USD/KRW traded a 1065.8-1069.9 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1069.2. The Kospi closed up 0.66%. Overnight implieds traded a 1070.6-1073.3 range; last in NY 1071/1072. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2630-1.2660 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.2656. The Straits Times closed up 0.05%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2665-3.2755 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.2755. The KLSE index closed up 0.3%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2800-3.2880 range; last in NY at 3.2810/30. * USD/IDR traded an 11270-11335 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 11335. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11282. The IDX Composite closed down 1.45%. Overnight the NDFs traded an 11340-11370 range; last in NY at 11340/11360. * USD/PHP traded a 44.58-70 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.685. The PSE index closed up 1.0%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.78-94 range; last in NY at 44.80-83. * USD/THB traded a 32.105-24 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.15. The Set closed down 0.3%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.31-33 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 30.33. The Taiex closed up 0.37%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.40-50 range; last in NY at 30.45/46. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1341 slightly higher than the previous 6.1321 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.1772-6.1950 range; last at 6.1920. USD/CNH last at 6.1799 - range 6.1605-6.1800. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2160/6.2180. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.1%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded a 6.2185-6.2190 range; last in NY at 6.2160/90. * USD/INR traded a 60.88-61.22 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 61.19. The Sensex index closed up 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 61.40-58 range; last 61.43-45. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 23:30 JP Reuters Tankan DI 23:50 JP Exports 23:50 JP Imports 23:50 JP Trade balance total * The week ahead for the FX market - Eyes on the FOMC Attention will shift to the FOMC meeting on Wednesday. The Fed meets at a time when global markets are volatile and geo-political uncertainties persist, but that is unlikely going to deter the Fed from tapering their bond purchasing program by another 10bln USD. The Fed will try and fine tune their forward guidance, but unlike previous Fed meeting - this one is unlikely going to be a major mover of the markets. * Key data in the week ahead US current account is out Wednesday and Existing Home Sales is out on Thursday. It will be a very quiet week for Japan data - but BOJ governor Kuroda speaks on Thursday and may hint that more easing is on the way. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets rallied after Russian president Putin told parliament he doesn't want more of the Ukraine. * The London FTSE gained 0.56%; the German DAX rose 0.7%; the French CAC closed up 1.0%; Milan rose 0.86% and the Spanish IBEX closed the day with a 0.8% gain. * Wall Street got off to a flying start and was helped along by a huge jump in Microsoft of over 4.0%. * The VIX index slid 7.2% to 14.52 from Monday's close at 15.64. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index soared 2.2% to 2913. A closer look at the commodity market * Commodities were all over the place. Gold fell another 0.8%, which is understandable, as the safety premium has been eroded by the fading fears of escalation in Ukraine. Gold was also supported last week by rumours of Russian buying as they fled developed countries bond markets on sanction related fears. Some of those flows are likely to be reversing as the situation calms. * The big moved was Crude - with NYMEX Crude soaring 1.6%. * NY Copper remained weak and was down 0.2% despite some client notes suggesting there hasn't been any hard evidence of physical copper selling related to unwinding of structures tied to China bond defaults. China growth concerns and fear of more China bond defaults continue to weigh on sentiment. * Iron ore rose 0.8% to 110.50 from Monday's fix at 109.60. A closer look at the fixed interest market * European debt markets were calm - with the Italian 10-yr bond yield easing 1bp to 3.36% and the Spanish 10-yr bond yield easing 1bp to 3.30%. The 10-yr German bund yield rose 1bp to 1.57% and the 10-yr UK gilt yield eased 1bp to 2.67%. * Despite the rise on Wall Street - US Treasury yields edged lower on Tuesday. Some reports say it was lingering concerns over tensions in the Ukraine - but it was far more likely due to position adjustments ahead of the FOMC decision on Wednesday and some speculation the Fed message may be a bit on the dovish side. * Late in the US session the 10-year US Treasury yield was trading at 2.67% - down from 2.69% at Monday's close.

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11365 11370 11340 11340-11360 Hi USD/JPY 101.94 101.27 101.44 INR 61.58 61.58 61.40 61.43-45 Hi EUR/USD 1.3944 1.3880 1.3934 KRW 1073 1073.3 1070.6 1071-1072 Hi EUR/JPY 141.94 140.75 141.30 MYR 3.2800 3.2880 3.2800 3.2810-30 Hi GBP/USD 1.6649 1.6545 1.6592 PHP 44.77 44.94 44.78 44.80-83 Hi USD/CAD 1.1146 1.1025 1.1135 TWD 30.33 30.50 30.40 30.45-46 Hi AUD/USD 0.9136 0.9064 0.9126 CNY 1-mth 6.1600 6.1585 6.1565-85 NZD/USD 0.8641 0.8542 0.8622 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1890-10 USD/SGD 1.2666 1.2630 1.2637 CNY 1-yr 6.2190 6.2185 6.2160-90 USD/THB 32.24 32.10 32.105 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16336 +89 +0.55 10-year 2.67% 2.69% S&P 500 1872 +13 +0.72 2-year 0.35% 0.36% Nasdaq 4333 +53 +1.25 30-year 3.62% 3.63% FTSE 6605 +37 +0.56 Spot Gold($) 1356.00 1367.10 DAX 9243 +62 +0.67 Nymex 99.70 98.08 Nikkei 14411 +134 +0.94 Brent 106.63 106.30

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)