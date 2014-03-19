SYDNEY, March 20 (IFR) -

Headlines from Wednesday Night * Median view of appropriate Fed Funds rate at YE'15 is 1% (Prev 0.75%), YE'16 2.25% (Prev 1.75%), longer-run is 4% (unchanged) (MARKET MOVER) * Fed Keeps rates steady, reduces QE 10b, drops 6.5% unemployment as guidance threshold * Fed's Yellen upward drift in FOMC member rate rise f/c is very limited, despite softer recent data outlook is for continued progress, broader labor market measures like U6 have fallen more than headline jobless rate, inflation expectations are well anchored, need highly accommodative policy given inflation significantly below target * UK's Osborne econ is recovering faster than f/c, country is borrowing too much - not saving enough, in the coming year deficit will, has asked BOE to be particularly vigilant on housing market crisis, confirms 2% CPI target * BOJ's Sato success in overcoming deflation may produce unwelcome spill-over effect in markets due to Japan's huge public debt, monetary policy needs to be flexible, BOJ's target is by no means a rigid superficial framework, Japan's econ has become much more resilient on impact from sales tax hikes * Italy PM Renzi says EU 3% deficit rule is anachronistic but Italy must respect its commitments * US Current account Q4 -81.12b, f/c -88.0b, -96.37b-prev * UK Mar BoE Minutes - votes 9 nil for unchanged policy rates of 0.5% * UK Mar BoE Minutes - votes 9 nil for unchanged QE of GBP 375bln * BoE - Stronger GBP has tightened UK monetary conditions * BoE MPC members differ on how much slack there is in UK labour market * UK Jan ILO Jobless Rate 7.2% vs 7.2% prev, 7.2% exp * UK Feb Claimant count -34.6k vs -27.6k prev, -25.0k exp * UK Jan Average week earnings 3m/yy vs 1.1% prev, 1.3% exp * Swiss Mar ZEW Sentiment 19.0 vs 28.7 prev, 25.0 exp Themes from Wednesday * It was all about the Fed on Wednesday, as markets across all asset markets idled before the FOMC decision to reduce their monthly bond buying program by another 10bln - but it was their statement that sent markets into a frenzy. * The Fed statement dropped the 6 ½% unemployment target from their forward guidance as expected and replaced it with a wide range of measures in deciding when to raise rates. * What really got the markets into a tailspin was the FOMC view expressed in the statement that they saw the Fed Funds rate at 1.0% at the end of 2015 - up from the previous projections of 0.75% and 2.25% at the end of 2016 - up from the previous projection of 1.75%. * Fed chair Yellen's first press conference didn't provide any fresh insights to give risk assets support or push US yields lower. Yellen was relatively upbeat while remaining cautious regarding the US jobs picture. * A big move in the US Treasury market impacted all other markets - as US Treasury yields soared in reaction to the statement. * The 2-yr Treasury yield was up a staggering 9bps to 0.44% at one stage (closed at 0.42%) from Tuesday's close at 0.35% - the highest level since September. The 10-year Treasury yield rose 10bps to 2.77% from Tuesday's close at 2.67%. * The rocket higher in US yields sent the USD flying higher across the board - while gold fell sharply and Wall slumped 0.7%. * Wall Street was down around 1.1% at one stage following the Fed statement before some bargain hunting in the last hour. * USD gained around 1.0% against most major currencies - with GBP the exception, as GBP/USD was down only 0.35% late in the US session after solid UK jobs data gave the GBP some support. * Gold was under pressure all day and the selling accelerated after US yields rocketed higher following the FOMC statement. * Gold was down 2% at 1329 and is now down nearly 4.5% from Monday's 1391 high. * It was a wild day for the copper market. NY copper fell to a near four year low at 2.9275 at one stage (down 2.25% from Tuesday's close) before staging a vicious reversal 3.0345 and was trading around 3.0280 late in the day - up 1.1%. Copper rose nearly 3.5% from the early US low. * Unlike other assets - moves in copper weren't related to the FOMC event. The move lower was stop loss driven with China default fears and a falling Yuan providing the excuse. The nasty reversal higher was caused by the combination of bargain hunting by end users and a massive short squeeze by a hedge fund. * AUD/USD was trading around 0.9115 prior to the FOMC statement and proceeded to get hammered down to 0.9020 following the broad USD move higher in the wake of the Fed statement and subsequent surge in US yields. * AUD/USD closed in NY at 0.9041 - down 1.0% on the day. The fall from the 0.9138 level validates the trend-line resistance at that level and the 200-dma at 0.9147 as major resistance levels going forward. * USD/JPY blasted above the recent 101.20/102.00 range and traded as high as 102.69 in the wake of the FOMC statement. USD/JPY closed in NY at 102.32 up 1.0% on the day. * EUR/USD fell to 1.3810 after the Fed statement before closing in NY at 1.3833 - down 0.7% from Tuesday's close. EUR/USD continues to find decent buying support on dips. * The US dollar index surged to 80.11 at one stage before settling around 80.00 - up 0.75% from Tuesday's close. A closer look at the FX market * EUR/USD did very little ahead of the FOMC and was trading around 1.3915 when the Fed decision/statement was released. EUR/USD dropped like a stone after the FOMC statement was viewed as hawkish. EUR/USD traded as low as 1.3810 and closed at 1.3833 down 0.7% on the day. * USD/JPY above the recent 101.20/102.00 range and traded as high as 102.69 in the wake of the FOMC statement. USD/JPY closed in NY at 102.32 up 0.85% on the day. Wrap-up * The market was caught wrong-footed by the Fed today. The popular view heading into the FOMC meeting was the Fed would taper as expected, but replace the 6.5% unemployment trigger to start the tightening base with "qualitative" criteria that would provide the Fed excuses to not hike rates. The Fed delivered most of that, but what really caught the market out was the FOMC's Fed Fund forecast for the end of 2015 and 2016. No one was expecting the Fed to upwardly revise their prediction where the Fed Funds rate would be - as they haven't raised the forward expectations for around two years. Given the run of patchy US data (weather related) - some were expecting them to scale back their forecast. * The big move up in the US Treasury yields and the flattening of the curve suggests the market believes the start of a Fed tightening cycle is moving closer. The FX market runs on central bank expectations for most of the time and perhaps we will finally see a strong US dollar trend emerge after months of trendless, sideways/stop loss driven FX markets. * Wall Street will now have to depend on a strengthening US and global economy to support company profits and values - as the days of massive Fed accommodation and liquidity provision are drawing to a close. * The key in Asia today will be the reaction in emerging market Asia to the hawkish turn in Fed expectations. Emerging markets have been under pressure all year and the removal of Fed accommodation has exposed a few fault lines. The Nikkei will get support from renewed JPY weakness, but AXJ markets might be in for a difficult session. The market will also keep a close eye on USD/CNH as it closes in on the supposedly crucial 6.2000 level. * USD/AXJ was selectively bid before the FOMC due to CNH/CNY concerns but rose in concert following an upgrade in forecasts from the Fed caught the market wrong footed. The US Treasury market quickly latched on to the move which seemingly brings forward the first Fed Funds rate rise to spring 2015. The US 2-yr rate was up a whopping 9bps at one stage before closing up 7bps at 0.42%. The UST 10-yr yield closed up 10bps at 3.77%. Whilst on first look the moves look overdone, no one wants to be caught out on what will mostly be a long trending move as interest rates normalize stateside. Copper had a wild session falling sharply on reportedly a forced liquidation - copper was down 2.2% at one stage before closing up 1.2% on bargain hunting after day traders got caught short. * USD/KRW traded a 1068.2-1072.4 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1070.5. The Kospi closed down 0.1%. Overnight implieds traded a 1071-1078 range; last in NY 1076.5/1077.5. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2639-1.2660 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.2649. The Straits Times closed down 0.4%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2725-3.2820 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.2795. The KLSE index closed down 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2860-3.3025 range; last in NY at 3.3000/20. * USD/IDR traded an 11300-11330 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 11320. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11313. The IDX Composite closed up 0.35%. Overnight the NDFs traded an 11375-11500 range; last in NY at 11475/11500. * USD/PHP traded a 44.755-90 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.85. The PSE index closed down 0.06%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.78-94 range; last in NY at 44.80-83. * USD/THB traded a 32.10-15 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.14. The Set closed down 0.6%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.376-418 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 30.40. The Taiex closed down 0.5%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.46-62 range; last in NY at 30.59/61. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1351 slightly higher than the previous 6.1341 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.1894-6.2040 range; last at 6.1965. USD/CNH last at 6.1875 - range 6.1775-6.1995. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2240/6.2260. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.2%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded a 6.2185-6.2280 range; last in NY at 6.2260/90. * USD/INR traded a 60.91-61.17 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 60.95. The Sensex index closed down 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 61.35-82 range; last 61.80-28. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) Australia: Feb RBA FX transactions. Japan: Weekly foreign bond/stock purchases. A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets were mixed with small volumes ahead of the FOMC decision/statement. * The London FTSE closed down 0.5% as UK insurers were slammed due to UK budget measures outlined by Osborne. The German DAX gained 0.4%; the French CAC eased 0.1%; Milan ended 0.3% lower and the Spanish IBEX gained 0.4%. * Wall Street was around flat for most of the session - before selling off on the Fed statement. * Wall Street followed the US Treasury market, which aggressively took yields higher in a hawkish interpretation of the Fed statement. * The S&P was down around 1.15% at one stage before bargain hunting in the last hour of trading saw it close down 0.6%. * The VIX index rose 4.1% to 15.12. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index was up 0.5% late in the session. A closer look at the commodity market * Gold was under pressure all day and the selling accelerated after US yields rocketed higher following the FOMC statement. * Gold closed down 2% at 1329 and is now down 4.5% from Monday's 1391 high. * It was a wild day for the copper market. NY copper fell to a near four year low at 2.9275 at one stage (down 2.25% from Tuesday's close) before staging a vicious reversal 3.0345 and was trading around 3.0280 late in the day - up 1.12%. Copper rose nearly 3.5% from the early US low. * Unlike other assets - moves in copper weren't related to the FOMC event. The move lower was stop loss driven with China default fears and a falling Yuan providing the excuse. The nasty reversal higher was caused by the combination of bargain hunting by end users and a massive short squeeze by a hedge fund. * NYMEX Crude gained 0.7% while iron ore was flat at 110.50. A closer look at the fixed interest market * What really got the markets into a tailspin was the FOMC view expressed in the statement that they saw the Fed Funds rate at 1.0% at the end of 2015 - up from the previous projections of 0.75% and 2.25% at the end of 2016 - up from the previous projection of 1.75%. * A big move in the US Treasury market impacted all other markets - as US Treasury yields soared in reaction to the Fed statement. * The 2-yr Treasury yield was up a staggering 9bps to 0.44% at one stage (close up 7bps at 0.42%) from Tuesday's close at 0.35% - the highest level since Sept. The 10-year Treasury yield rose 10bps to 2.77% from Tuesday's close at 2.67%.

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11360 11500 11375 11475-11500 Hi USD/JPY 102.69 101.30 102.32 INR 61.44 61.82 61.35 61.80-82 Hi EUR/USD 1.3935 1.3810 1.3833 KRW 1071 1078 1071 1076.5-77.5 Hi EUR/JPY 141.92 141.08 141.54 MYR 3.2850 3.3025 3.2860 3.3000-20 Hi GBP/USD 1.6655 1.6508 1.6540 PHP 44.89 45.11 44.89 45.09-11 Hi USD/CAD 1.1273 1.1122 1.1240 TWD 30.44 30.62 30.46 30.59-61 Hi AUD/USD 0.9138 0.9020 0.9041 CNY 1-mth 6.1640 6.1555 6.1605-25 NZD/USD 0.8636 0.8530 0.8559 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.1900 6.1950-70 USD/SGD 1.2749 1.2639 1.2735 CNY 1-yr 6.2280 6.2185 6.2260-90 USD/THB 32.34 32.10 32.30 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16222 -114 -0.70 10-year 2.77% 2.67% S&P 500 1861 -11 -0.61 2-year 0.42% 0.35% Nasdaq 4308 -25 -0.58 30-year 3.66% 3.62% FTSE 6573 -32 -0.49 Spot Gold($) 1329.20 1356.00 DAX 9277 +34 +0.37 Nymex 100.39 99.70 Nikkei 14462 +51 +0.36 Brent 105.85 106.63

