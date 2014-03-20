SYDNEY, March 21 (IFR) -

Headlines from Thursday Night * BOE's Weale expects slack in UK economy to be used up over next 2-3 years, expects interest rates to stay low over next 2-3 years but cannot guarantee it * Germany's Wisemen Council raise '14 German GDP f/c to 1.9% from 1.6% * US Initial jobless claims w/e 320k, f/c 325k, 315k-prev * US Jobless claims 4-wk avg w/e 327k, 330.50k-prev * US Continued jobless claims w/e 2.889m, f/c 2.868m, 2.855m-prev * US Existing home sales Feb 4.60m, f/c 4.60m, 4.62m-prev * US Existing home sales % chg Feb 0.00%, f/c 0.40%, -5.10%-prev * US Leading index chg mm Feb 0.01%, f/c 0.20%, 0.30%-prev * US Philly Fed business index Mar 9.00, f/c 3.8, -6.3-prev * US Philly Fed Capex index Mar 31.30, 19.90-prev * US Philly Fed employment Mar 1.70, 4.8-prev * US Philly Fed prices paid Mar 13.90, 14.2-prev * US Philly Fed new orders Mar 5.70, -5.2-prev * Swiss Feb Trade 2616m vs 2594m prev * German Feb Producer prices vs -1.1% y/y prev, -0.9% exp Themes from Thursday * The main theme across asset markets on Thursday was a sharp investor mood improvement once the North American markets opened. * The mood was extremely gloomy by the end of the Asian session/start of the European session, as the hawkish interpretations of the FOMC/Yellen statements and fears related to the rising USD/CNH resulted in heavy falls across Asian equity markets. * A number of bank analysts and press reports warned the move above 6.2000 in USD/CNH had the potential to unravel highly leveraged structured products that were entered on the assumption the Yuan would continue to strengthen. * A portion of those structured products are collateralized with copper and the Lon copper price slid close to 2.3% at one stage to add to the post-FOMC gloom. * European stock markets were well in the red through the European morning session. The German DAX for instance was down around 1.3% at one stage before closing the day with a 0.2% gain. * The mood turned positive shortly after the US market arrived - as better than expected Philly Fed Index helped sentiment a bit - but the real reason for the positive mood change was a belief by many on Wall Street that the reaction to the FOMC messages was greatly exaggerated. * The Dow was down around 0.35% shortly after the open and then reversed to be up around 0.80% at one stage. The Dow closed up 0.67% and the S&P was up 0.6%. * Despite the improved mood on Wall Street - the China concerns persisted and late in the US session copper was down 1.45%. * While equity traded on Wall Street believed the hawkish reaction to the Fed event was overdone - the US Treasury market continued to price in a faster pace of Fed normalization. * The 10-year US Treasury yield was up 1bps at 2.78%. * The FX market continued to run its own race and wasn't correlated with other markets for long periods of the day. * The main feature was the fall of EUR/USD to 1.3749 at one stage, as leveraged names unwound longs and in some cases started setting up shorts. EUR was the worst performing currency on the day - falling 0.3% against JPY and 0.4% against AUD. * There didn't appear to be a particular catalyst for the sell-off. EUR/USD closed at 1.3778 - down 0.4% on the day. * AUD/USD was remarkably resilient on Thursday. AUD/USD was unchanged at 0.9040 on the close - despite broad USD strength, heightened China concerns and the weak copper price. Even when risk assets were under heavy pressure and EUR/USD was in a slide - AUD/USD found support and based at 0.8995. * USD/JPY was remarkably quiet on Thursday and could only manage a 102.20/55 range for the entire day. China concerns helped to cap USD/JPY while elevated US Treasury yields underpinned. * Despite the falls in emerging market assets in Asia and rising expectations of Fed tightening - the LATAM equities and currencies were very resilient. Late in the session the MSCI LATAM Equity Index was up 1.3%. * Late in the US session the US dollar index was trading at 80.21 up 0.3% from Wednesday's close at 80.00. A closer look at the FX market * EUR/USD was sold as soon as the European market arrived with stops tripped below 1.3800. Leveraged names were the main sellers and the sovereign related bids appeared to have been pulled. EUR/USD was trading around 1.3757 when the US market arrived and fell to 1.3749 after better than expected US jobless claims. The reversal higher on Wall Street helped to underpin the EUR/USD and it closed at 1.3778 - down 0.4% on the day. * USD/JPY was remarkably quiet on Thursday and could only manage a 102.20/55 range for the entire day. China concerns helped to cap USD/JPY while elevated UST yields underpinned. USD/JPY closed at 102.39 up from Wednesday's 102.32 close. * AUD/USD was remarkably resilient on Thursday. AUD/USD closed unchanged at 0.9040 despite broad USD strength, heightened China concerns and the weak copper price. Even when risk assets were under heavy pressure and the EUR/USD was in a slide - AUD/USD found support and based at 0.8995. Wrap-up * There is a debate talking place as to what the Fed was trying to say and do yesterday. The hawks in the market are saying the Fed has finally signaled the path to tightening is linear and clear - while the market doves are saying the Fed stumbled in their attempts to communicate they remain very cautious on the timing of policy normalization and the market overreacted to the miscues. We should find out pretty soon what the Fed really wanted to convey yesterday - as there will be a slew of Fed members scheduled to speak on Friday. They include Evans, Bullard, Fisher and Kocherlakota. * There is a decent chance the Fed doves will try and temper market expectations - as the Fed doesn't want a repeat of mid-2013 when Fed taper talk sent US yields flew higher and threatened the US housing recovery. If the Fed does try and curb rate hike expectations - the USD might give back some ground. On the other hand - if the majority of Fed officials nod and wink to the market that it did a good job interpreting the message - the US dollar should start trending higher across the board. * Fed expectations dominate the market focus, but China concerns bubble away in the background. The move above 6.20 didn't result in extreme market volatility, but there are plenty of warnings that we could be seeing a slow motion melt-down in a variety of complicated/highly leveraged structured products tied to USD/CNH * AUD is holding up amazingly well through all of this, but if the warnings on China credit bubble meltdowns have any credibility - AUD will be vulnerable. Decent AUD/USD buying is camped just below 0.9000 while stops are eyed below 0.8980. * The key to price action in Asia will be the moves in Asian equity markets and the USD/CNY fix. The Asian stock markets should bounce back, but if they don't - it might be signaling regional concerns are intensifying. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to (mostly) open sharply higher after the London market was spooked by the move in USD/CNH above 6.20 and USD/CNY above 6.23. The collapse in copper (down 2.3% at one stage) and the steep fall in Asian equities (MSCI AXJ down 1.7%) also rang alarm bells. Liquidity in NDFs is never good at the best of times so some of the moves witnessed in London may be overdone. USD/AXJ closed off its highs as NY woke to the new day with a new take on the FOMC statement/forecast. They viewed the post FOMC moves as overdone and helped by the Philly sentiment index went about correcting some of late the Wednesday moves. The US Treasury market however was not all that interested suggesting an earlier than expected US rate hike is in the offering. * USD/KRW traded a 1073.6-1077 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1076.2. The Kospi closed down 0.95%. Overnight implieds traded a 1078.5-1086 range; last in NY 1082.5/1082.5. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2725-1.2759 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.2759. The Straits Times closed down 0.75%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2905-3.2980 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.2980. The KLSE index closed up 0.04%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.3120-3.3320 range; last in NY at 3.3220/50. * USD/IDR traded an 11390-11445 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 11445. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11407. The IDX Composite closed down 2.5%. Overnight the NDFs traded an 11530-11580 range; last in NY at 11510/11540. * USD/PHP traded a 45.03-105 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 45.10. The PSE index closed down 0.7%. Overnight the implieds traded a 45.31-40 range; last in NY at 45.33-35. * USD/THB traded a 32.31-40 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.37. The Set closed down 0.2%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.50-55 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 30.54. The Taiex closed down 1.06%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.61-74 range; last in NY at 30.67/69. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1460 sharply higher than the previous 6.1351 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2051-6.2334 range; last at 6.2275. USD/CNH last at 6.2020 - range 6.1920-6.2095. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2330/6.2250. The Shanghai Composite closed down 1.4%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded a 6.2330-6.2390 range; last in NY at 6.2310/40. * USD/INR traded a 61.065-40 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 61.34. The Sensex index closed down 0.4%. Overnight the implieds traded a 61.54-90 range; last 61.57-59. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) Mar 21 11:00 AU Conf Board Leading Index A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets were well in the red through the European morning session after the very weak lead from Asia. * The German DAX for instance was down 1.3% at one stage before closing the day with a 0.2% gain; the London FTSE closed down 0.5%; the French CAC rose 0.5%; Milan gained 0.6% and the Spanish IBEX closed down 0.1%. * The mood turned positive shortly after the US market arrived - as better than expected Philly Fed Index helped sentiment a bit - but the real reason for the positive mood change was a belief by many on Wall Street that the reaction to the FOMC messages was greatly exaggerated. * The Dow was down around 0.35% shortly after the open and then reversed to be up around 0.80% at one stage. * The market was led by the US banking sector which closed up a whopping 2.2%. * The VIX index closed at 14.52 - down 4.0% from Wednesday's close at 15.12. * Despite the falls in emerging market assets in Asia and rising expectations of Fed tightening - the LATAM equities and currencies were very resilient. Late in the session the MSCI LATAM Equity Index was up 1.32%. A closer look at the commodity market * Gold continued to fall as the hawkish turn in Fed expectations and subsequent rise in the USD has forced recent longs to cover. Gold closed at 1,328 - down from Wednesday's close at 1,329. * A number of bank analysts and press reports warned the move above 6.2000 in USD/CNH had the potential to unravel highly leveraged structured products that were entered on the assumption the Yuan would continue to strengthen. * A portion of those structured products are collateralized with copper and the Lon copper price slid close to 2.3% at one stage to add to the post-FOMC gloom. Despite the recovery on Wall Street - copper never really recovered and NY copper closed down 1.75%. * NYMEX Crude fell 0.9% on the day. Iron ore has certainly calmed down and closed at 110.70 up from Wednesday's fix at 110.50. A closer look at the fixed interest market * The rise in US Treasury yields sent German bund yields higher on Thursday. The 10-year German bund yield closed at 1.65% up from 1.59% at Wednesday's close. * EZ peripheral yields moved higher as well with the 10-year Italian bond yield rising 5bps to 3.43% and the 10-year Spanish bond yield rising 4bps to 3.37%. The 10-year UK gilt yield rose 7bps to 2.77%. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11500 11580 11530 11510-11540 Hi USD/JPY 102.55 102.21 102.39 INR 61.65 61.90 61.54 61.57-59 Hi EUR/USD 1.3845 1.3749 1.3778 KRW 1077 1086 1078.5 1082-1082.5 Hi EUR/JPY 141.73 140.82 141.04 MYR 3.3050 3.3320 3.3120 3.3220-50 Hi GBP/USD 1.6570 1.6480 1.6503 PHP 45.22 45.40 45.31 45.33-35 Hi USD/CAD 1.1279 1.1234 1.1244 TWD 30.57 30.74 30.61 30.67-69 Hi AUD/USD 0.9053 0.8995 0.9040 CNY 1-mth 6.1730 6.1690 6.1680-95 NZD/USD 0.8568 0.8501 0.8533 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2030-60 USD/SGD 1.2794 1.2725 1.2779 CNY 1-yr 6.2390 6.2330 6.2310-40 USD/THB 32.45 32.31 32.39 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16331 +109 +0.67 10-year 2.78% 2.77% S&P 500 1872 +11 +0.60 2-year 0.42% 0.42% Nasdaq 4319 +12 +0.27 30-year 3.67% 3.66% FTSE 6542 -31 -0.47 Spot Gold($) 1328.40 1329.20 DAX 9296 +19 +0.21 Nymex 99.43 100.37 Nikkei 14224 -238 -1.65 Brent 106.15 105.85

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)