SYDNEY, April 7 (IFR) -

Headlines from Friday Night * US Non-Farm Payrolls Mar +192k, f/c 200k, +197k-prev * US Private Payrolls Mar +192k, f/c 195k, +188k-prev * ECB's Constancio did not discuss details of QE at April meeting, did not discuss whether ECB will buy govt bonds or private assets under QE, expects pos growth in Q1 '14 for EZ, risks to the downside for growth from geopolitical risks and EM slowdown, near future very important for EZ inflation to see if inflation has bottomed out (CNBC) * ECB's Constancio asset purchases would be pure monetary policy thing not focused on specific countries (CNBC) * ECB has modeled QE program involving EUR 1trn asset purchases would raise inflation by 0.2-0.8% (Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung) * US Manufacturing Payrolls Mar -1k, f/c 7k, +19k-prev * US Government Payrolls Mar 0k, +9k -prev * US Unemployment Rate Mar 6.70%, f/c 6.60%, 6.70%-prev * US Average Earnings MM Mar 0.00%, f/c 0.20%, 0.40%-prev * US Average Workweek Hrs Mar 34.5h, f/c 34.4h, 34.3h-prev * CA Employment Change Mar 42.9k, f/c 20.0k, -7.0k-prev * CA Unemployment Rate Mar 6.90%, f/c 7.00%, 7.00%-prev * CA Full time employment Mar 12.8k, 18.9k-prev * CA Part time employment Mar 30.1k, -25.9k-prev * CA Participation Rate Mar 66.20%, f/c 66.20%, 66.20%-prev * CA Ivey PMI Mar 61.8, 57.8-prev * DE Feb Ind Orders 0.6% m/m vs 1.2% prev, 0.1% exp * Fed's Fisher, current taper pace would see QE end in Oct Themes from Friday * The main theme across asset markets by Friday's close was a dramatic resumption of investors cashing in the high riding, high priced, high-tech "momentum" investments and rotating into the beaten down and relatively low valued emerging market investments. * The fairly solid US non-farm payroll data was viewed as "goldilocks" for emerging market assets - while at the same time was disappointing for the high-flying momentum stocks and in the end for Wall Street as a whole. * By the end of Friday - the view on Wall Street was the US non-farm payroll data was good enough for the Fed to continue on the path to normalize US monetary policy, but not good enough to support the high valuations of some of the US equity market sectors. * In other words the roughly 200k per month of new US jobs will not be good enough to support US company valuations without Fed QE support. * Obviously Wall Street was quietly praying for a knock-out US jobs report, as the Street has priced in the eventually end of Fed assistance and is hoping accelerated earnings from a booming US economy will compensate. And with US earnings season approaching those hopes/fears were magnified. * It ended up being a terrible day for Wall Street and it all started in the biotech sector - which was under huge pressure at the end of the previous week before coming back a bit in the lead-up to the US jobs report. * The iShares NASDAQ biotech ETF fell 4% on Friday and NASDAQ closed down 2.6%. * For much of the morning session - the S&P and Dow were sidelined before the both fell sharply during the afternoon when investors were spooked by the NASDAQ falls. The Dow ended down 1,0% while the S&P fell 1.25%. * In contrast the iShares Emerging Market ETF traded to a fresh 4 month high and was up 1.74% at one stage before selling off late in the session to end the day with a small 0.2% loss. The MSCI LATAM Equity Index ended the day 0.7% higher. * This rotation out of high valued developed market assets and in to EM assets were reflected in the currency market. * The best performing currency on Friday was the BRL - which ended the day with a 1.9% gain while the MXN gained 0.9% against the US dollar. * The commodity currencies that act as proxies to emerging market sentiment all outperformed on Friday. AUD and NZD gained around 0.65% against the USD and 0.75% against EUR, GBP and CHF. CAD gained 0.5% against the USD. * CAD was supported by better than expected Canadian employment data and strong Ivey PMI data. * AUD/USD traded to 0.9308 after the US jobs data and managed to hold on to most of the gains despite the selloff on Wall Street. AUD/USD closed at 0.9290 - the highest daily close in nearly 5 months. * JPY also put in a strong performance, as the market was very long USD/JPY looking for the US payroll number to produce a significant upside surprise that would send US yields higher and USD/JPY gapping up to 105.00. * USD/JPY closed at 103.29 - down 0.6% on the day. * EUR/USD was whippy following the US payroll report, as the market couldn't immediately decide whether it was a good number or not. * EUR/USD traded as high as 1.3732 and as low as 1.3672 after the jobs number - before closing at 1.3705 - down 0.1% on the day. * EUR was broadly weighed down by a report in German newspaper FAZ that the ECB has modeled asset purchases of up to 1trln EUR, spread over one year, which would raise inflation by 0.2-0.8 percentage points. * The report helped push bond yields in Europe significantly lower with the 10-yr Italian bond yield falling 9bps to 3.17% and the 10-yr Spanish bond yield falling 8bps to 3.15% (lowest in over 8 years). * It was a very busy session in the US Treasury market. * There were whispers among large hedge funds and major investment banks that the US job number might be a big upside surprise - perhaps more than 300k. * The market was heavily positioned for a big number - so when it came in around expectations yields proceeded to fall sharply. * The 10-yr Treasury yield fell to 2.75% from 2.80% in the wake of the US jobs data and then was dragged down to 2.72% when Wall Street sold off and sparked fears that a serious correction in the equity market was underway. The 2-yr Treasury yield closed at 0.41% - down from 0.45% at Thursday's close. * Commodities were mixed in Friday. * Gold rose 1.2% to 1302, as the market was very short ahead of the US non-farm payrolls expecting a knockout number that would send US Treasury yields and the US dollar higher. * The "as expected" US jobs report didn't help the US dollar and Treasury yields reversed lower - prompting heavy short covering in gold. * NY Copper closed the day down a tiny 0.1%; NYMEX Crude gained 0.85% on reports that Libya ports weren't yet ready to open as had been reported previously. Iron ore closed at 115.70 up from Thursday's close at 115.50. * The US dollar index closed at 80.42 slightly lower than the 80.47 close on Thursday. Wrap-up *The USD selling after the "solid" US non-farm payroll data looks a bit overdone. The market obviously built up excess USD longs ahead of what was hoped would be a much better than expected US jobs number - and presumably those positions were pared back after the data came in around expectations. * While all of the attention was on the US payroll numbers - the credible FAZ article stating there has been a ECB QE study of the impact of a 80bln EUR in bond purchase per month probably didn't get enough attention. The idea the ECB will be just embarking down QE road while the US is in the process of exiting - is very EUR/USD bearish. * The BOJ meets this week and while no one is expecting the BOJ to increase their QE efforts at this week's meeting - there is building expectations BOJ chief Kuroda will signal at his press conference the BOJ stands ready to expand their stimulus program. USD/JPY held above key support at 103.00/10 and while it continues to do so - a move towards 105.00 looks likely in the weeks ahead. * The rotation out of high valued momentum stocks and into beaten down emerging market assets resumed with a vengeance on Friday. As long as investors continue rotating their portfolios - currencies such as AUD, CAD and NZD will benefit even if Wall Street and developed stock markets undergo a correction lower. If the mood on Wall Street deteriorates to the point where investors head for traditional safe-haven assets - sentiment towards AUD, CAD and NZD could turn decidedly negative. * There wasn't any market moving news out on the weekend - so it might be a quiet start to the week when the markets open on Monday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open lower across the board on Monday from Friday's Asian close. Rotation out developed markets and into emerging markets continued. The main event of the day/week/month went as per the script (197k new jobs) but the response was anything but. It appeared that the US Treasury market got it badly wrong - there were expectations of plus 240k new jobs. Positioning had to unwound and unwound fast. The US Treasury yield plummeted to 2.75% from 2.80%. While this was going on Wall Street decided the jobs number was not good to substantiate the high valuations on momentum stocks and Wall Street tanked led by the NASDAQ. The Treasury market didn't like what they saw on Wall Street and UST yields were marked lower again with the 10-yr closing at 2.72% - down 8bps. * Emerging market and commodity currencies were the huge beneficiaries of what was happening in stocks and bonds. Whether these moves were predicated on positioning or a change in view was not easily decipherable but probably a bit of both. A massive 1.3700 option strike may have kept EUR/USD mostly sidelined while the JPY strengthened on what again appears to be positioning. All up no single thread running through any asset class in what is becoming the major theme for the year - that is a year in which there are no themes. * USD/KRW traded a 1053.4-1058.5 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1053.5. The Kospi closed down 0.1%. Overnight implieds traded a 1051.5-1056.5 range; last in NY 1053/1053.5. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2626-1.2650 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.2643. The Straits Times closed down 0.23%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2790-3.2860 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.2800. The KLSE index closed up 0.05%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2630-3.2855 range; last in NY at 3.2660/80. * USD/IDR traded an 11310-11316 range in Asia on Friday; last at 11316. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11310. The IDX Composite closed down 0.7%. Overnight the NDFs traded an 11290-11355 range; last in NY at 11320/11355. * USD/PHP traded a 44.93-45.05 range in Asia on Friday; last at 44.94. The PSE index closed down 0.4%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.78-95 range; last in NY at 44.83/86. * USD/THB traded a 32.49-55 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.545. The Set closed up 0.1%. * USD/TWD Taiwanese markets were closed on Friday for Children's Day. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.17-23 range; last in NY at 30.18/20. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1557 slightly higher than the previous 6.1520 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2119-6.2190 range; last at 6.2123. USD/CNH last at 6.2169 - range 6.2150-6.2218. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2400/6.2420. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.7%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded a 6.2360-6.2400 range; last in NY at 6.2350/70. * USD/INR traded a 60.08-39 range in Asia on Friday; last at 60.08. The Sensex index closed down 0.6%. Overnight the implieds traded a 60.22-67 range; last 60.27-29. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 07 Apr 00:30 TW Wholesale Price Index 07 Apr 00:30 TW Consumer Price Index 07 Apr 01:30 AU ANZ Internet Job Ads 07 Apr 01:30 AU ANZ Newspaper Job Ads 07 Apr 02:00 ID Forex Reserves 07 Apr 05:00 JP Leading Indicator 07 Apr 08:00 TW Imports of Goods 07 Apr 08:00 TW Trade Balance 07 Apr 08:00 TW Exports of Goods 07 Apr 08:30 HK FX Reserves 07 Apr 09:00 SG Foreign Reserves 07 Apr 09:00 MY Reserves The week ahead for FX - China data and more from key central banks * Central bank meetings in Japan and the UK along with FOMC Minutes * China trade data on Thursday will be key barometer for China economy * The key data event for Australia this week will be Aus employment data * Central Banks - The Bank of Japan meeting on Tuesday will be a key event for the markets this week. The consensus is that it is too early for the BOJ to take further easing measures, but with the economic data spotty at best and the recently implemented sales tax hike adding weight on the economy - BOJ chief Kuroda at the very least will signal they are ready to deliver more monetary stimulus if needed. The risk is for the BOJ meeting to be a more dovish event than expected and make the JPY vulnerable for more weakness. * The market isn't expecting any change or surprises from the BOE MPC meeting on Thursday - but Carney may emphasize rates will remain low as the BOE fine tunes forward guidance. The FOMC Minutes on Wednesday will be carefully parsed in an effort to clarify whether or not there was a hawkish shift - the perception following the FOMC statement and Yellen's press conference after the meeting. * Key data in the week ahead China data will be closely watched; as the recent rally in emerging markets is at least partly based on the belief Chinese authorities will be able to support the economy enough to ensure growth will be close to their 7.5% target. There was also some benefit of the doubt given by the markets regarding recent weak data prints due to the impact of Lunar New Year. China trade data is out on Thursday and exports are expected to show a 4.0% Y/Y rise in March following the large 18.1% Y/Y fall in Feb. Imports are expected to come in at plus 2.4% Y/Y following the 10.1% Y/Y rise in Feb. China CPI and PPI is due out on Friday - while New Yuan Loans is due anytime between the 10th and 15th or April. * The AUD has been the best performing currency over the past three weeks and one reason for that has been a sign the Aus economy is transitioning from dependence on the mining boom well enough to keep the RBA from having to ease again and well enough for the RBA to be less concerned over the strength of the Aus. The RBA pays very close attention to the Aus employment data and it is out on Thursday. The market is expecting a modest 5k rise after the surprise 47.3k rise in Feb. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com A closer look at the equity market * European share markets moved higher on Friday, as the selloff on Wall Street took place after the European markets went home. * The knee-jerk assessment of the US payroll numbers was that they were solid enough to promote the global growth story and European markets moved higher after the release - as did early Wall Street - pushing the Dow up nearly 60 points in early trading. * The London FTSE closed at a 3 week high - up 0.7% led by the mining sector which soared 2.0%. The German DAX closed up 0.7% as well; the French CAC gained 0.8%; Milan rose 0.8% and the Spanish Ibex closed the day up 0.9%. * For the week the FTSE gained 1.2%; the German DAX rose 1.1%; the French CAC had a weekly gain of 1.65%; Milan sprinted 3.15% higher and is now up close to 17% since the close of 2013 and the Spanish IBEX rose 0.9% last week. * The fairly solid US non-farm payroll data was viewed as "goldilocks" for emerging market assets - while at the same time was disappointing for the high-flying momentum stocks and in the end for Wall Street as a whole. * By the end of Friday - the view on Wall Street was the US non-farm payroll data was good enough for the Fed to continue on the path to normalize US monetary policy, but not good enough to support the high valuations of some of the US equity market sectors. * In other words the roughly 200k per month of new US jobs will not be good enough to support US company valuations without Fed QE support. * Obviously Wall Street was quietly praying for a knock-out US jobs report, as the Street has priced in the eventually end of Fed assistance and is hoping accelerated earnings from a booming US economy will compensate. And with US earnings season approaching those hopes/fears were magnified. * It ended up being a terrible day for Wall Street and it all started in the biotech sector - which was under huge pressure at the end of the previous week before coming back a bit in the lead-up to the US jobs report. * For the week the Dow still managed to gain 0.55%; the S&P edged 0.4% higher and the NASDAQ fell 0.7% for the week. * The VIX index closed at 13.96 - up from Thursday's close at 13.31. * The MSCI LATAM index closed up 0.7% on Friday and for the week gained 2.0%. A closer look at the commodity market * Commodities were mixed in Friday. * Gold rose 1.2% to 1302, as the market was very short ahead of US payrolls expecting a knockout number that would send UST yields and the USD higher. * The "as expected" US jobs report didn't help the US dollar and Treasury yields reversed lower - prompting heavy short covering in gold. * NY Copper closed the day down a tiny 0.1%; NYMEX Crude gained 0.85% on reports that Libya ports weren't yet ready to open as had been reported previously. Iron ore closed at 115.70 up from Thursday's close at 115.50. * For the week gold rose 0.7%; Lon copper fell 0.76%; NY Copper fell 0.5%; Brent Crude fell 1.25%; NYMEX Crude fell 0.5% and iron ore gained 3.0% A closer look at the fixed interest market * There was a report in the German newspaper FAZ saying the ECB has modeled asset purchases of up to 1 TLN EUR, spread over one year, which would raise inflation by 0.2-0.8 percentage points. * The report helped push bond yields in Europe significantly lower with the 10-yr Italian bond yield falling 9bps to 3.17% and the 10-yr Spanish bond yield falling 8bps to 3.15% (lowest in over 8 years). The 10-yr German bund yield fell 5bps to 1.55% and the 10-yr UK gilt yield fell 7bps to 2.68%. * It was a very busy session in the US Treasury market. * There were whispers among large hedge funds and major investment banks that the US job number might be a big upside surprise - perhaps more than 300 K. * The market was heavily positioned for a big number - so when it came in around expectations yields proceeded to fall sharply. * The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 2.75% from 2.80% in the wake of the US jobs data and then was dragged down to 2.72% when Wall Street sold off and sparked fears that a serious correction in the equity market was underway. The 2-year Treasury yield closed at 0.41% - down from 0.45% at Thursday's close. John Noonan's Technical view Equities * S&P - The bearish outside day reversal suffered on the S&P on Friday was especially bearish as it occurred on the same day it made a fresh all-time high. Before Friday's trading - the S&P was starting to trend higher again, but the signals aren't clear. {Last 1,865} - Trade recommendation: Turning bearish, but will stand aside until it is clearly trending lower. * Nikkei - The strong price action last week put the short-term moving averages in the correct order to start trending higher. The 20-dma isn't pointing up yet - so the signal hasn't been confirmed yet. The rally stalled at the top of the daily Ichimoku cloud around 15,160 and a close above that level would be very bullish. {Last 15,063} Trade recommendation: Turned bullish but will wait for trend higher to better develop and/or break above the top of the daily I-cloud. * ASX Daily moving average studies improved again last week, but it still isn't clearly signaling a trend higher. The break above the 61.8 fibo (5462/5288) at 5396 was mildly bullish, as was the bullish outside day on Friday. {Last 5422} Trade recommendation: Stand aside until trend higher fully forms or buy on a close above 5462. Commodities * Gold trended lower most of last week, but the bounce on Friday turned the 5-dma north and threw doubt on the idea the trend has any lasting power. Key resistance is found at the 38.2 fibo of the 1,391/1,277 move, which is where the 20-dma is heading as well. {Last 1,302} Trade recommendation: Stand aside until a trend clearly develops. * Lon Copper - The short-term trend signals aren't showing anything, but the longer-term trend signals are pointing lower. The 38.2 fibo of the 7,460/6,320 move at 6,755 is containing rallies. {Last 6,619} Trade recommendation: We are short at 6,590 with a stop above 6,760. FX * EUR/USD The daily moving average studies have started to line up in a bearish formation and signals it is trending lower. Support is found at the 61.8 fibo of the 1.3476/1.3967 move at 1.3665 and a break and close below that level adds to the bear case. {Last 1.3705} Trade recommendation: Short at 1.3705 with stop above the 20-dma (1.3820) - looking for a move towards 1.3500. * USD/JPY is trending higher, but the bearish outside day on Friday did some damage. Key support has formed at 103.00/10 where the top of the daily Ichimoku cloud (103.10) and the 38.2 fibo of the 101.22/10413 move (103.00) are found. (Last 103.29) Trade recommendation: We went long during the week on break above 103.10 and will put in a tight stop at 102.90. * AUD/USD continues to trend higher - according to the daily moving average studies. Resistance has formed at a double top at 0.9310 and key fibo resistance is found at the 61.8 of the 0.9758/0.8660 move around 0.9340. A break above 0.9350 targets 0.9500. {Last 0.9250} Trade recommendation: Look to go long on a break above 0.9350. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11365 11355 11290 11320-11335 Hi USD/JPY 104.13 103.20 103.29 INR 60.68 60.67 60.22 60.27-29 Hi EUR/USD 1.3732 1.3672 1.3705 KRW 1056 1056.5 1051.5 1053-1053.5 Hi EUR/JPY 142.61 141.41 141.55 MYR 3.2860 3.2855 3.2630 3.2660-80 Hi GBP/USD 1.6606 1.6555 1.6579 PHP 44.98 44.95 44.78 44.83-86 Hi USD/CAD 1.1043 1.0957 1.0980 TWD 30.24 30.23 30.17 30.18-20 Hi AUD/USD 0.9308 0.9225 0.9290 CNY 1-mth 6.1800 6.1775 6.1770-85 NZD/USD 0.8604 0.8531 0.8600 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2150-70 USD/SGD 1.2650 1.2583 1.2588 CNY 1-yr 6.2400 6.2360 6.2350-70 USD/THB 32.56 32.445 32.46 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16413 -160 -0.96 10-year 2.72% 2.80% S&P 500 1865 -24 -1.25 2-year 0.41% 0.46% Nasdaq 4128 -110 -2.60 30-year 3.59% 3.63% FTSE 6696 +46 +0.70 Spot Gold($) 1303.60 1286.50 DAX 9696 +67 +0.70 Nymex 101.06 100.29 Nikkei 15064 -8 -0.05 Brent 106.62 106.15

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)