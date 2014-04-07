SYDNEY, April 8 (IFR) -

Headlines from Monday Night * ECB's Weidmann says allowing EZ members to temporarily leave the EZ to regain competitiveness would destroy the monetary union, when asked if he had changed his position on OMT says no * ECB's Constancio: ECB statutes allows ECB to buy & sell securities, ready to act swiftly if needed, possible that we will see an uptick in inflation in April, in a situation of great concern about inflation * G20 financial leaders to agree this week on more ambitious econ reforms for growth (G20 official) * US Employment Trends Mar 117.52, 116.4-prev * US Consumer Credit Feb 16.49b, f/c 14.09b, 13.80b-prev * Mersch: QE theoretical concept, long way to go to any practical steps; there is conventional room to ease policy * EZ Apr Sentix Idx 14.1 vs 13.9 prev, 14.2 exp * DE Feb Ind Output 0.4% m/m vs 0.7% prev, 0.3% exp * CH Mar CPI 0.0% y/y vs -0.1% prev, -0.1% exp * NO Feb Mfg Output 0.2% m/m vs -0.4% prev, 0.3% exp Themes from Monday * The main theme across markets on Monday was fears the steep falls in the momentum, high tech sectors were the first shots in a broader equity market correction lower. * The S&P closed down over 1.0% and has completed its biggest three day decline since January. * There wasn't a particular catalysts for the Wall Street fall on Monday, but it is apparent that investors are cashing in some chips ahead of US earnings season that starts tomorrow (Tuesday) when Alcoa reports. * The rotation out of developed market assets into emerging market assets continued on Monday with the MSCI LATAM Equity Index surging over 1.5% while Wall Street fell 1.0%. * Despite the negative mood on Wall Street - the iShares MS emerging market ETF was up another 0.4% on Monday. * US Treasury yields remained under pressure due to the weakness on Wall Street and the growing view that maybe the US economic recovery isn't going to be as smooth and robust as many hoped. * The 10-yr Treasury yield was trading at 2.70% down from Friday's close at 2.72% and the 2-yr yield closed at 0.40% down from 0.41% at Friday's close. * The FX market was all over the place, but the lower US yields appeared to broadly weigh on US dollar sentiment. * EUR/USD gained 0.26% to close at 1.3742 after ECB members Nowotny and Mersch played down the notion the ECB was close to pulling the easing trigger to head off deflation. Stronger than expected German industrial output may have also helped underpin the EUR. * USD/JPY dipped to 102.99 at one stage due to the falls on Wall Street and lower UST yields. USD/JPY closed at 103.10 - down 0.2% from Friday's close. * Despite generally buoyant commodity prices and the outperformance of emerging market assets and currencies - AUD/USD was the worst performing currency on Monday. AUD/USD traded as low as 0.9254 before closing at 0.9269 - down 0.2%. * Commodities closed the day mixed with gold down six bucks at 1,297 despite a rise in risk aversion, a lower US dollar and lower US yields. NY Copper closed up 0.67%, NYMEX Crude closed down 0.4% while iron ore soared 1.3% to 117.20. * The reasons given for the moves up in copper was strong China demand and yet the AUD was the underperformer on the day - losing ground against the NZD and CAD - both finishing flat against the USD. * The US dollar index closed at 80.22 -down 0.24% from Friday's close at 80.42. A closer look at the FX market * EUR/USD moved higher after ECB members Nowotny and Mersch played down the notion the ECB was close to pulling the easing trigger to head off deflation. Stronger than expected German industrial output also helped underpin EUR. EUR/USD closed at 1.3742 - up 0.2% on the day. * USD/JPY dipped to 102.99 at one stage due to the falls on Wall Street and lower US Treasury yields. USD/JPY closed at 103.10 down 0.2% on the day. * Despite generally buoyant commodity prices and the outperformance of EM assets and currencies - AUD/USD was the worst performing currency on Monday. AUD/USD traded as low as 0.9254 and was closing at 0.9269 - down 0.23% on the day. Wrap-up * There is a growing concern the selloff in the momentum stocks might be the first stage a broader correction lower in equity markets. Portfolio managers appear to be taking profit on winning positions and buying back what they were short or underweight. Major portfolio shifts throw up some strange correlations that are difficult to line up with fundamentals. * The one logical move in the FX market is the weakness in the USD/JPY, as US yields move lower and the market was extremely long the pair going into the US payroll data on Friday. USD/JPY traded below 103.00 but closed right on the top of the daily ichimoku cloud at 103.10. A move below 102.80 or a close below 103.00 will be bearish and likely force longs to unload. * The BOJ meeting is the key event today and while the market doesn't expect any action - the Kuroda news conference will be carefully monitored for signals at if and when the BOJ will take further easing action. * EUR strength continues to surprise, but it seems that the market doesn't believe the ECB will take action to fight deflation pressures until there is clear evidence it has arrived and the market is growing deaf to the efforts of the ECB and EU officials to talk down the EUR. * The selling above 0.9300 in AUD/USD has encouraged longs to lighten up - even though the fundamentals are lining up positively for the AUD. Perhaps AUD/USD will range between 0.9200 and 0.9300 ahead of the key Aus employment data Thursday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open a touch higher on Tuesday with (USD) short covering in play correcting Friday's sell-off. Sagging stocks on Wall Street for the third day running has investors running scared but this is nothing unusual ahead of earnings season which kicks off tonight. Expect another quiet session in Asia - BOJ to hold no fear for players. * USD/KRW traded a 1050.6-1056 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1055.4. The Kospi closed up 0.1%. Overnight implieds traded a 1056-1058 range; last in NY 1056/1056.5. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2590-1.2610 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.2607. The Straits Times closed down 0.6%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2620-3.2710 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.2710. The KLSE index closed up 0.35%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2710-3.2770 range; last in NY at 3.2715/30. * USD/IDR traded an 11270-11305 range in Asia on Monday; last at 11300. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11282. The IDX Composite closed up 1.3%. Overnight the NDFs traded an 11335-11375 range; last in NY at 11345/11360. * USD/PHP traded a 44.82-91 range in Asia on Monday; last at 44.84. The PSE index closed up 0.8%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.90-93 range; last in NY at 44.90/92. * USD/THB traded a 32.44-50 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.46. Thai markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday. * USD/TWD traded a 30.222-264 range in Asia on Monday; last at 30.225. The Taiex closed down 0.15. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.20-22 range; last in NY at 30.20/22. * USD/CNY Chinese markets were closed on Monday for Tomb Sweeping Day. USD/CNH last at 6.2147 - range 6.2117-6.2147. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2360/6.2380. Overnight the 6-mth NDF traded a 6.2196; last in NY at 6.2155/75. There were no recorded 1-yr NDF trades; last in NY at 6.2385/05. * USD/INR traded a 59.78-60.24 range in Asia on Monday; last at 60.12. The Sensex index closed down 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 60.55-80 range; last 60.80-83. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 07 Apr 23:50 JP Current Account 08 Apr 01:30 AU NAB Business Confidence 08 Apr 01:30 AU NAB Business Conditions 08 Apr --:-- JP Bank of Japan Monetary Policy Meeting (Day 2) The week ahead for FX - China data and more from key central banks * Central bank meetings in Japan and the UK along with FOMC Minutes * China trade data on Thursday will be key barometer for China economy * The key data event for Australia this week will be Aus employment data * Central Banks- The Bank of Japan meeting on Tuesday will be a key event for the markets this week. The consensus is that it is too early for the BOJ to take further easing measures, but with the economic data spotty at best and the recently implemented sales tax hike adding weight on the economy - BOJ chief Kuroda at the very least will signal they are ready to deliver more monetary stimulus if needed. The risk is for the BOJ meeting to be a more dovish event than expected and make the JPY vulnerable for more weakness. * The market isn't expecting any change or surprises from the BOE MPC meeting on Thursday - but Carney may emphasize rates will remain low as the BOE fine tunes forward guidance. The FOMC Minutes on Wednesday will be carefully parsed in an effort to clarify whether or not there was a hawkish shift - the perception following the FOMC statement and Yellen's press conference after the meeting. * Key data in the week ahead China data will be closely watched; as the recent rally in emerging markets is at least partly based on the belief Chinese authorities will be able to support the economy enough to ensure growth will be close to their 7.5% target. There was also some benefit of the doubt given by the markets regarding recent weak data prints due to the impact of Lunar New Year. China trade data is out on Thursday and exports are expected to show a 4.0% Y/Y rise in March following the large 18.1% Y/Y fall in Feb. Imports are expected to come in at plus 2.4% Y/Y following the 10.1% Y/Y rise in Feb. China CPI and PPI is due out on Friday - while New Yuan Loans is due anytime between the 10th and 15th or April. * The AUD has been the best performing currency over the past three weeks and one reason for that has been a sign the Aus economy is transitioning from dependence on the mining boom well enough to keep the RBA from having to ease again and well enough for the RBA to be less concerned over the strength of the Aus. The RBA pays very close attention to the Aus employment data and it is out on Thursday. The market is expecting a modest 5k rise after the surprise 47.3k rise in Feb. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com A closer look at the equity market * European equity markets were hit hard, as they closed higher on Friday - before the late selloff on Wall Street. * The London FTSE closed 1.1% lower; the German DAX slumped 1.9%; the French CAC fell 1.1%; Milan eased 0.8% and the Spanish IBEX slipped 0.66%. * The main theme across markets on Monday was fears the steep falls in the momentum, high tech sectors were the first shots in a broader equity market correction lower. * The S&P closed down over 1.0% and has completed its biggest three day decline since January. * There wasn't a particular catalysts for the Wall Street fall on Monday, but it is apparent that investors are cashing in some chips ahead of US earnings season that starts tomorrow (Tuesday) when Alcoa reports. * The VIX index closed at 15.57 up 11.5% from Friday's close at 13.96. * The MSCI LATAM Index closed up 1.6%. A closer look at the commodity market * Commodities closed the day mixed with gold down six bucks at 1297 despite a rise in risk aversion, a lower US dollar and lower US yields. NY Copper closed up 0.7%, NYMEX Crude closed down 0.4% while iron ore soared 1.3% to 117.20. * The reason given for the moves up in copper was strong China demand. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Peripheral EZ bond yields crept higher on Monday after falling sharply last week. The Italian 10-yr bond yield edged up to 3.19% from 3.17% and the Spanish 10-yr bond yields closed up 2bps at 3.18%. * The 10-year German bund yield eased 1 BP to 1.54% and the 10-year UK gilt yield eased 2 BPS to 2.66%. * US Treasury yields remained under pressure due to the weakness on Wall Street and the growing view that maybe the US economic recovery isn't going to be as smooth and robust as many hoped. * The 10-yr Treasury yield was trading at 2.70% down from Friday's close at 2.72% and the 2-yr yield closed at 0.40% down from 0.41% at Friday's close. John Noonan's Technical view Equities * S&P - The bearish outside day reversal suffered on the S&P on Friday was especially bearish as it occurred on the same day it made a fresh all-time high. Before Friday's trading - the S&P was starting to trend higher again, but the signals aren't clear. {Last 1,865} - Trade recommendation: Turning bearish, but will stand aside until it is clearly trending lower. * Nikkei - The strong price action last week put the short-term moving averages in the correct order to start trending higher. The 20-dma isn't pointing up yet - so the signal hasn't been confirmed yet. The rally stalled at the top of the daily Ichimoku cloud around 15,160 and a close above that level would be very bullish. {Last 15,063} Trade recommendation: Turned bullish but will wait for trend higher to better develop and/or break above the top of the daily I-cloud. * ASX Daily moving average studies improved again last week, but it still isn't clearly signaling a trend higher. The break above the 61.8 fibo (5462/5288) at 5396 was mildly bullish, as was the bullish outside day on Friday. {Last 5422} Trade recommendation: Stand aside until trend higher fully forms or buy on a close above 5462. Commodities * Gold trended lower most of last week, but the bounce on Friday turned the 5-dma north and threw doubt on the idea the trend has any lasting power. Key resistance is found at the 38.2 fibo of the 1,391/1,277 move, which is where the 20-dma is heading as well. {Last 1,302} Trade recommendation: Stand aside until a trend clearly develops. * Lon Copper - The short-term trend signals aren't showing anything, but the longer-term trend signals are pointing lower. The 38.2 fibo of the 7,460/6,320 move at 6,755 is containing rallies. {Last 6,619} Trade recommendation: We are short at 6,590 with a stop above 6,760. FX * EUR/USD The daily moving average studies have started to line up in a bearish formation and signals it is trending lower. Support is found at the 61.8 fibo of the 1.3476/1.3967 move at 1.3665 and a break and close below that level adds to the bear case. {Last 1.3705} Trade recommendation: Short at 1.3705 with stop above the 20-dma (1.3820) - looking for a move towards 1.3500. * USD/JPY is trending higher, but the bearish outside day on Friday did some damage. Key support has formed at 103.00/10 where the top of the daily Ichimoku cloud (103.10) and the 38.2 fibo of the 101.22/10413 move (103.00) are found. (Last 103.29) Trade recommendation: We went long during the week on break above 103.10 and will put in a tight stop at 102.90. * AUD/USD continues to trend higher - according to the daily moving average studies. Resistance has formed at a double top at 0.9310 and key fibo resistance is found at the 61.8 of the 0.9758/0.8660 move around 0.9340. A break above 0.9350 targets 0.9500. {Last 0.9250} Trade recommendation: Look to go long on a break above 0.9350. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com

