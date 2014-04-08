SYDNEY, April 9 (IFR) -

Headlines from Tuesday Night * Fed's Kocherlakota says inflation is too low; return to Fed's 2% goal could take 4 yrs, US labor market far from healthy; unemployment rate overstates improvement, Fed's new 'verbal guidance' on the future of rates leaves markets guessing, when we are keeping rates as low as they are we should expect that to boost stocks * Bundesbank: should inflation stay low for too long ECB has necessary instruments to act, EZ monetary policy already very accommodative * ECB's Noyer EUR is strong because of confidence in EZ is returning, doesn't see a risk of deflation- ECB is ready to do more on monetary policy if necessary * ECB's Weidmann ECB watching inflation developments very closely, ready to take further steps if needed, ECB must respect limits of its mandate * French PM Vall says ECB has a tighter monetary policy than other CB's * IMF trims global growth f/c to 3.6% from Jan 3.7%, low inflation is key risk especially in EZ, holds '14 US growth f/c at 2.8%, China f/c at 7.5%, sees 20% risk of recession in Japan this year- higher than Oct, tighter financial conditions raise downside risks in EM * Traders cite media report Greece to issue 5-yr bonds on Wednesday * US NFIB Business Optimism Idx Mar 93.4, 91.4-prev * CA House Starts, Annualized Mar 156.8k, f/c 191.0k, 192.1k-prev * CA Building Permits MM Feb -11.60%, f/c -2.70%, 8.50%-prev * UK Feb Ind Output +0.9% m/m vs 0.0% prev, 0.3% exdp * UK Feb Ind Output +2.7% y/y vs 2.8% prev, 2.2% exp * UK Feb Mfg Output +1.0% m/m vs 0.3% prev, 0.3% exp * UK Feb Mfg Output +3.8% y/y vs 3.2% prev, 3.1% exp * CH Mar Adj Jobless 3.2% vs 3.2% prev, 3.2% exp * CH Feb Retail Sales 1.0% y/y vs -0.1% prev Themes from Tuesday * The main theme across asset markets on Tuesday was broad US dollar weakness, as the BOJ event and especially Kuroda's news conference was not as dovish as expected and forced extremely large long positions to head for the exits. * USD/JPY fell as low as 101.55 before closing in NY at 101.80 - down 1.25% from Monday's 103.10 close. * The USD selling was across the board and stepped up after UK IP data came in much better than expected and forced out GBP/USD shorts and prompted fresh longs. GBP/USD traded as high as 1.6755 before closing in NY at 1.6750 - up 0.9% on the day. * The broadly weaker USD and rotation back into emerging market assets continued to support AUD - with AUD/USD rising to 0.9368 - highest level in nearly 5 months. AUD/USD closed in NY at 0.9359 - up 1.0% on the day. * EUR underperformed as the market was long EUR/JPY and the less dovish than expected BOJ event led to heavy EUR/JPY selling. Broad USD weakness pushed EUR/USD up to 1.3812 before closing in NY at 1.3797 - up 0.4% on the day. * The broadly weaker US dollar supported commodity prices with NYMEX Crude soaring 2.0% higher; Gold rose to 1,309 - up 1.0% from Monday's close at 1,296; NY Copper gained 0.4% and iron ore rose 0.85% to 118.20. * Wall Street made a slight recovery after getting hit hard on Thursday/Friday/Monday. The beaten down NASDAQ rose 0.8% on bargain hunting while the Dow closed up just 0.06% and the S&P gained 0.4%. * Trading on Wall Street was relatively muted due to no major data releases out of the US and ahead of earnings season. * It was a quiet day for the US Treasury market, but a successful 30bln 3-yr auction weighed on yields slightly. The 10-yr US Treasury yield closed 2bp lower at 2.68% while the 2-year US Treasury yield was flat at 0.40%. * The US dollar index was trading at 79.76 late in the US session - down 0.6%. A closer look at the FX market * The main theme across asset markets on Tuesday was broad US dollar weakness, as the BOJ event and especially Kuroda's news conference was not as dovish as expected and forced extremely large long positions to head for the exits. USD/JPY fell as low as 101.55 before closing in NY at 101.80 - down 1.25%. * USD selling was across the board and stepped up after UK IP data came in much better than expected and forced out GBP/USD shorts and prompted fresh longs. GBP/USD traded as high as 1.6755 before closing in NY at 1.6750 - up 0.86%. * The broadly weaker USD and rotation back into emerging market assets continued to support AUD - with AUD/USD rising to 0.9368 (highest level in nearly 5 mths). AUD/USD closed in NY at 0.9359 - up 1.0% on the day. Wrap-up * There has been a subtle shift in central bank expectations that has caught the market long US dollars and the reaction has been surprisingly strong. Heading into the US non-farm payroll data on Friday - there were whispers the jobs umber was going to be surprisingly strong - maybe a mush as 300k new jobs. The hope was this knock-out number would propel the USD into a sustainable trend higher; push US Treasury yields up and support equities that depended on a strong US economy to maintain momentum. The strong number was also supposed to open up the possibility the Fed may speed up their policy normalization. The "solid" US payroll data wasn't able to support all of the above views. * Meanwhile the ECB and Bank of Japan were supposed to set the wheels in motion for more easing, as deflation pressures in the EZ increased and Japanese data deteriorated. The market now believes the ECB is only teasing the market with their threats to take action - hoping the threats will push EUR lower. The perception is the bar remains very high for the ECB to take further easing action and they will only act when the whites of the deflation eyes are visible. Kuroda was surprisingly upbeat in talking about Japan's economic prospects and didn't sound like a c/bank head ready to take any action anytime soon. His reluctance to talk about taking more easing action might be due to the upcoming G20 meeting and Obama's visit to Japan later this month when the weak JPY might be an issue. * There isn't much in the way of data or events in Asia today. The Nikkei will be closely watched, as the strong JPY should put the index under heavy pressure and require plunge patrol to short circuit the strong JPY/weak Nikkei/strong JPY/weak Nikkei spiral. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ crumbled in late Asia/early London as US Dollar longs capitulated. The collapse in USD/JPY after BOJ Governor press conference was the trigger but there were other factors at play in the background. The downside pressure has been building due to stock rotation out of momentum stocks in DM markets (specifically the NASDAQ) and returning to beaten down EM stocks. Pressure has been most obvious in Latam markets with AXJ now playing catch-up. The fall-out from Friday's as expected US jobs data probably ensured the last of the (USD) longs built up ahead of the release to be dumped. The break of key levels - USD/KRW 1050, USD/MYR 3.25 and USD/TWD 30.20 will open up the downside to more US Dollar sales due to structured products. USD/SGD is now only hold onto 1.25 by the skin of its teeth and with the bi-annual MAS report out next Monday, it could be the next pillar to collapse. * USD/KRW traded a 1052-1055.2 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1052.2. The Kospi closed up 0.1%. Overnight implieds traded a 1046.8-1049.5 range; last in NY 1048.5/1049. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2537-1.2603 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.2545. The Straits Times closed up 0.4%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2390-3.2685 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.2410. The KLSE index closed down 0.57%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2300-3.2450 range; last in NY at 3.2330/50. * USD/IDR traded an 11290-11312 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 11290. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11309. The IDX Composite closed up 0.0%. Overnight the NDFs traded an 11240-11300 range; last in NY at 11260/11280. * USD/PHP traded a 44.70-90 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.735. The PSE index closed down 0.4%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.56-68 range; last in NY at 44.59/61. * USD/THB traded a 32.32-46 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.34. The Set closed down 0.4%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.185-264 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 30.185. The Taiex closed up 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.07-09 range; last in NY at 30.07/08. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1527 slightly higher than the previous 6.1557 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.1952-6.2080 range; last at 6.1968. USD/CNH last at 6.1967 - range 6.1960-6.2116. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2260/6.2280. The Shanghai Composite closed up 1.9%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded a 6.2190-6.2210 range; last in NY at 6.2190/10. * USD/INR Indian markets were closed on Tuesday for a National holiday. Overnight the implieds traded a 60.47-60 range; last 60.53-56. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 09 Apr 00:30 AU Consumer Sentiment 09 Apr 01:30 AU Housing Finance 09 Apr 01:30 AU Invest Housing Finance 09 Apr 03:00 KR L-Money Supply Growth The week ahead for FX - China data and more from key central banks * Central Banks The market isn't expecting any change or surprises from the BOE MPC meeting on Thursday - but Carney may emphasize rates will remain low as the BOE fine tunes forward guidance. The FOMC Minutes on Wednesday will be carefully parsed in an effort to clarify whether or not there was a hawkish shift - the perception following the FOMC statement and Yellen's press conference after the meeting. * Key data in the week ahead China data will be closely watched; as the recent rally in emerging markets is at least partly based on the belief Chinese authorities will be able to support the economy enough to ensure growth will be close to their 7.5% target. There was also some benefit of the doubt given by the markets regarding recent weak data prints due to the impact of Lunar New Year. China trade data is out on Thursday and exports are expected to show a 4.0% Y/Y rise in March following the large 18.1% Y/Y fall in Feb. Imports are expected to come in at plus 2.4% Y/Y following the 10.1% Y/Y rise in Feb. China CPI and PPI is due out on Friday - while New Yuan Loans is due anytime between the 10th and 15th or April. * The AUD has been the best performing currency over the past three weeks and one reason for that has been a sign the Aus economy is transitioning from dependence on the mining boom well enough to keep the RBA from having to ease again and well enough for the RBA to be less concerned over the strength of the Aus. The RBA pays very close attention to the Aus employment data and it is out on Thursday. The market is expecting a modest 5k rise after the surprise 47.3k rise in Feb. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com A closer look at the equity market * European stock market fell on Tuesday to play catch-up with recent falls on Wall Street. * The London FTSE fell 0.5%; the German DAX edged 0.2% lower; the French CAC closed down 0.25%; Milan slid 1.46% and the Spanish IBEX ended the day down 1.2% * Wall Street made a slight recovery after getting hit hard on Thursday to Monday. The beaten down NASDAQ rose 0.8% on bargain hunting while the Dow closed up just 0.06% and the S&P gained 0.4%. * Trading on Wall Street was relatively muted due to no major data releases out of the US and ahead of earnings season. * Alcoa's earnings report after the bell beat the street and the share price was around 2.4% higher in the after-hours. * The VIX index closed at 14.89 down 4.4% from Monday's close at 15.57. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index was up 0.66% late in the session. A closer look at the commodity market * The broadly weaker US dollar and rotation in to EM assets supported commodity prices with NYMEX Crude soaring 2.0% higher; Gold rose to 1309 - up 1.0% from Monday's close at 1296; NY Copper gained 0.4% and iron ore rose 0.85% to 118.20. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Peripheral EZ yields moved higher as hopes of imminent ECB easing continued to fade. * The 10-yr Spanish bond yield rose 2bps to 3.20% and the 10-yr Italian bond yield rose 3bps to 3.22%. * The 10-yr German bund yield rose 1bp to 1.55% and the 10-yr UK gilt yield moved up 3bps to 2.69%. * It was a quiet day for the US Treasury market, but a successful 30bln 3-yr auction weighed on yields slightly. The 10-year US Treasury yield closed 2bps lower at 2.68% while the -year US Treasury yield was flat at 0.40%. OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11310 11300 11240 11260-11280 Hi USD/JPY 103.12 101.55 101.80 INR 60.53 60.60 60.47 60.53-56 Hi EUR/USD 1.3812 1.3738 1.3797 KRW 1050 1049.5 1046.8 1048.5-1049 Hi EUR/JPY 141.72 140.08 140.47 MYR 3.2455 3.2450 3.2300 3.2330-50 Hi GBP/USD 1.6755 1.6605 1.6750 PHP 44.72 44.68 44.56 44.59-61 Hi USD/CAD 1.0978 1.0912 1.0923 TWD 30.13 30.09 30.07 30.07-08 Hi AUD/USD 0.9368 0.9263 0.9359 CNY 1-mth 6.1690 6.1650 6.1640-60 NZD/USD 0.8682 0.8601 0.8674 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.2010 6.2000-20 USD/SGD 1.2603 1.2513 1.2513 CNY 1-yr 6.2210 6.2190 6.2190-10 USD/THB 32.46 32.25 32.27 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16256 +10 +0.06 10-year 2.68% 2.70% S&P 500 1852 +7 +0.38 2-year 0.40% 0.40% Nasdaq 4113 +33 +0.81 30-year 3.54% 3.56% FTSE 6591 -32 -0.49 Spot Gold($) 1308.40 1297.50 DAX 9491 -20 -0.21 Nymex 102.32 100.73 Nikkei 14607 -202 -1.36 Brent 107.55 106.02

