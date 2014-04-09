SYDNEY, April 10 (IFR) -

Headlines from Wednesday Night * Fed minutes show all members wanted to replace existing thresholds for first rate rise, a couple of members wanted to commit to keeping rates low if inflation consistently below 2% goal, policy statement rather than DOTS charts give better indication of likely rates path * Fed's Evans Fed has been - if anything less aggressive than it should be, we should maintain large degree of accommodation for some time, Fed must be willing to overshoot targets, * US treasury Sec Lew Germany needs to be alert to risk of deflation, Germany & other European surplus countries must do more to boost demand, US has encouraged Japan on many occasions to look at policies that offset VAT tax increase (CNBC) * Greek Fin Ministry confirms Greece is returning to bond markets w/5-yr bond * Japan's Amari says trade talks w/US have deepened considerably * US Wholesale Inventories MM Feb 0.50%, f/c 0.50%, 0.70%-prev * US Wholesale Sales MM Feb 0.70%, f/c 1.00%, -1.80%-prev * Riksbank unchanged at 0.75%, repo rate path lowered * Riksbank Gov sees rate hike some time in Q2 2015 * DE Feb Trade Bal. E15.7b vs E17.3b prev, E17.8b exp * UK Feb Trade Bal. -GBP2.92b vs -3.91b prev, -9.2b exp Themes from Wednesday * Main theme impacting asset markets on Wednesday was a dovish interpretation of the Fed minutes, which resulted in Wall Street surging higher; USD moved broadly lower and short-term US Treasury yields fell - as the yield curve steepened. * The market was pretty quiet prior to the release of the Fed minutes in the US afternoon. * Wall Street was already rebounding led by the recently beaten down tech sector - but the market rally accelerated following the minutes. * The FOMC minutes emphasized the change in their median projection for interest rates shouldn't be interpreted as a hawkish shift by the Fed and the statement rather than the "dots on the charts" should be used for guidance. * According to the Fed minutes - policymakers were concerned that the rise in the interest rate forecasts could convince markets the Fed was prepared to hike rates earlier than what was previously expected. Hence the Fed stressed that rates would remain very low for some time. * Wall Street took heart from the Fed assurances while US dollar bulls came off second best, * The rebound in the NASDAQ that started Tuesday was given an added boost by the Fed minutes and closed the day up 1.7%. Dow and S&P closed up 1.1%. * The move out of US high-tech and into emerging market assets that started two weeks ago showed signs of correcting after vastly divergent performance drove value in opposite directions. While the NASDAQ soared 1.7% after struggling for the past two weeks - the MSCI LATAM Equity Index was down 0.86% late in the session after soaring higher for the past two weeks. * The USD fell across the board following the Fed minutes and by the end of the day the USD was down against every currency except the JPY. * EUR/USD was trading around 1.3805 before the release of the Fed minutes and then proceeded to race up to 1.3866 before closing in NY at 1.3855 - up 0.4% from Tuesday's close. * EUR moved higher against USD, JPY, GBP and AUD on Wednesday despite comments made to Dow Jones by ECB member Bonnici indicating the ECB could be forced to act if the EUR strengthened further and would include an asset purchase program if need be. * The FX market is turning a deaf ear to ECB threats to take action to pull down the EUR, as the consensus is the bar remains very high before the ECB will actually pull the easing trigger and the easing talk is an attempt to jawbone the EUR lower rather than true policy guidance. * USD/JPY was trying to recover some of the steep losses incurred on Tuesday as a rise in 10-yr US Treasury yields to 2.72% from Tuesday's close following a disappointing 10-yr Treasury bond auction provided support for the USD/JPY. * USD/JPY traded as high as 102.16 before sliding back to 101.72 following the Fed minutes. The buyers returned and the USD/JPY closed in NY at 101.99 - up 0.2% on the day. * AUD/USD topped out at 0.9387 and was trading at 0.9348 before the Fed minutes. The dovish interpretation of the Fed minutes resulted in small stops getting tripped above 0.9390 to 0.9399 before option related selling capped. AUD/USD closed in NY at 0.9391 - up 0.3% on the day. * Some of the key commodities were under pressure before the Fed minutes and bounced back after the release. NY copper was down 1.3% at one stage before bouncing and closing down just 0.3%. * Gold eased to 1,301 from Tuesday's close at 1,309 and then bounced back above 1,310 after the Fed minutes. Gold closed at 1,312 up slightly on the day. NYMEX crude closed up 0.8% while iron ore rose 1.0% to close at 119.40. * The 21bln 10-year US Treasury auction was a disappointment and the 10-yr Treasury yield moved up to 2.72% from Tuesday's close at 2.68%. Yields moved lower following the Fed minutes and the 10-yr yield closed up 1bps at 2.69%. * Treasury yield flatteners put on after the last Fed meeting were unwound after the minutes from that meeting. The 2-yr Treasury yield closed at 0.36% down from Tuesday's close at 0.40%. Wrap-up * We have seen this movie before. The Fed statement immediately following the meeting takes into account the opinions of the "hawkish" non-voters on the committee - while the Fed minutes released later - more closely reflects the more "dovish" views of the FOMC voters. The market tends to overreact to both the statement and the minutes and that has been the case this time around as well. There is nothing to suggest the Fed has changed its message or is ready to deviate from its plan to taper monthly asset purchases through 2014 and then after a "considerable" period start raising rates if their economic forecasts prove correct. Whether it that is in Q2, Q3 or Q4 2015 will be a mere historical footnote, but for now it is a market mover. * The market simply doesn't take seriously ECB efforts to jawbone the EUR lower anymore. The perception is that the ECB's bar to take further action is set very high and only a EUR/USD closer to 1.45 than 1.35 might force them to lower that bar. EUR/USD looks set to move higher, as natural flows provide good support and the USD bulls are being forced to reconsider. * Investors jumped back into the high valued, high tech US equities after the big selloff of the past two weeks. It was clear investors were rotating out of the high-tech sector into EM assets and currencies. The fall in LATAM equities on the same day the NASDAQ soared suggests the "rotation" play is taking a breather. * The main events in Asia today will be the Aus employment data and the China trade data. The AUD has been a strong performer over the past three weeks - so a disappointing jobs number would take some of the shine off - while a strong number will push it above 0.9400 and towards the 0.9500 target. The market is expecting plus 5k. The China export and import numbers will be closely watched as Lunar New year can't be excused as an excuse anymore. If the numbers do disappoint - the question will be whether or not markets will rally on hopes of an official response. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open mixed after another night of broad based US Dollar sales this time based on dovish FOMC minutes. The minutes propelled Wall Street higher with the great rotation theme take a backward step with Latam stocks down and EM up overall a miserly 0.3%. The moves in USD/AXJ were somewhat messy with MYR NDFs continuing to plummet trading down to 2.2185 in NY while TWD NDFs hit 29.90. Going in the opposite direction were IDR NDFs which hit levels above 11400. It has been a big week so far with China trade and AUS jobs data to take centre stage today ahead of tonight's BOE decision. * USD/KRW traded a 1040.1-1047 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1041.4. The Kospi closed up 0.3%. Overnight implieds traded a 1036.5-1040.5 range; last in NY 1036.8/1037. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2480-1.2525 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.2492. The Straits Times closed up 0.2%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2247-3.2395 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.2265. The KLSE index closed up 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2185-3.2370 range; last in NY at 3.2180/00. * USD/IDR Indonesian markets were closed on Wednesday. Overnight the NDFs traded an 11320-11410 range; last in NY at 11400/11420. * USD/PHP Philippine markets were closed on Wednesday for a national holiday. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.48-64 range; last in NY at 44.49/51. * USD/THB traded a 32.15-28 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.24. The Set closed up 0.2%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.03-13 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 30.08. The Taiex closed up 0.5%. Overnight the implieds traded a 29.90-99 range; last in NY at 29.93/94. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1490 slightly lower than the previous 6.1527 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.1860-6.2015 range; last at 6.2005. USD/CNH last at 6.1986 - range 6.1862-6.2010. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2230/6.2250. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.3%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded a 6.2200-6.2240 range; last in NY at 6.2180/00. * USD/INR traded a 59.80-60.16 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 60.14. The Sensex index closed up 1.6%. Overnight the implieds traded a 60.40-65 range; last 60.40-42. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 09 Apr 23:50 JP Bank Lending 09 Apr 23:50 JP Machinery Orders 10 Apr ID Motorbike Sales 10 Apr ID Car Sales 10 Apr KR Bank of Korea Base Rate 10 Apr 01:00 PH Exports 10 Apr 01:30 AU Unemployment Rate 10 Apr 01:30 AU Participation Rate 10 Apr 01:30 AU Employment 10 Apr 01:30 AU Full Time Employment 10 Apr 02:00 CN Trade Balance 10 Apr 02:00 ID Retail Sales Index 10 Apr 02:00 CN Imports 10 Apr 02:00 CN Exports 10 Apr 04:01 MY Industrial Output The week ahead for FX - China data and more from key central banks * Central Banks - The market isn't expecting any change or surprises from the BOE MPC meeting on Thursday - but Carney may emphasize rates will remain low as the BOE fine tunes forward guidance. * Key data in the week ahead China data will be closely watched; as the recent rally in emerging markets is at least partly based on the belief Chinese authorities will be able to support the economy enough to ensure growth will be close to their 7.5% target. There was also some benefit of the doubt given by the markets regarding recent weak data prints due to the impact of Lunar New Year. China trade data is out on Thursday and exports are expected to show a 4.0% Y/Y rise in March following the large 18.1% Y/Y fall in Feb. Imports are expected to come in at plus 2.4% Y/Y following the 10.1% Y/Y rise in Feb. China CPI and PPI is due out on Friday - while New Yuan Loans is due anytime between the 10th and 15th or April. * The AUD has been the best performing currency over the past three weeks and one reason for that has been a sign the Aus economy is transitioning from dependence on the mining boom well enough to keep the RBA from having to ease again and well enough for the RBA to be less concerned over the strength of the Aus. The RBA pays very close attention to the Aus employment data and it is out on Thursday. The market is expecting a modest 5k rise after the surprise 47.3k rise in Feb. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com A closer look at the equity market * European markets edged higher after early Wall Street moves suggested the tech sector was recovering. * The London FTSE closed up 0.7%; the German DAX closed up 0.16%; the French CAC ended the day up 0.4%; Milan closed up 0.2%; the Spanish IBEX edged up 0.04%. * Wall Street was already rebounding led by the recently beaten down tech sector - but the market rally accelerated following the minutes. * The FOMC minutes emphasized the change in their median projection for interest rates shouldn't be interpreted as a hawkish shift by the Fed and the statement rather than the "dots on the charts" should be used for guidance. * According to the Fed minutes - policymakers were concerned that the rise in the interest rate forecasts could convince markets the Fed was prepared to hike rates earlier than what was previously expected. Hence the Fed stressed that rates would remain very low for some time. * The rebound in the NASDAQ that started on Tuesday was given an added boost following the Fed minutes and closed the day up 1.7%. * The VIX index closed at 13.82 down 7.2% from Tuesday's close at 14.89. * The move out of US high-tech and into emerging market assets that started two weeks ago showed signs of correcting after vastly divergent performance drove values in opposite directions. While the NASDAQ soared 1.7% after struggling for the past two weeks - the MSCI LATAM Equity Index closed down 0.86% after soaring higher for the past two weeks. A closer look at the commodity market * Some of the key commodities were under pressure before the Fed minutes and bounced back after the release. NY copper was down 1.3% at one stage before bouncing and closing down just 0.3%. * Gold eased to 1,301 from Monday's close at 1,309 and then bounced back above 1,310 after the Fed minutes. Gold closed at 1,312 up slightly on the day. NYMEX crude closed up 0.8% while iron ore rose 1.0% to close at 119.40. A closer look at the fixed interest market * It was a quiet day for EZ peripheral bond markets. 10-yr Spanish bond yield closed unchanged at 3.20% and the Italian 10-yr bond yield eased 2bps to 3.20%. * 10-year German bund yield rose 2bps to 1.57% and the 10-year UK gilt yield was unchanged at 2.69%. * The 21bln 10-year US Treasury auction was a disappointment and the 10-yr yield moved up to 2.72% from Tuesday's close at 2.68%. Yields moved lower following the Fed minutes and the 10-year Treasury yield closed unchanged at 2.68%. * Treasury yield flatteners put on after the last Fed meeting were unwound after the minutes from that meeting. The 2-year Treasury yield closed at 0.36% down from Tuesday's close at 0.40%.

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11260 11410 11320 11400-11420 Hi USD/JPY 102.16 101.72 101.99 INR 60.55 60.65 60.40 60.40-42 Hi EUR/USD 1.3866 1.3780 1.3855 KRW 1041 1040.5 1036.5 1036.8-1037 Hi EUR/JPY 141.33 140.46 141.29 MYR 3.2320 3.2370 3.2185 3.2180-00 Hi GBP/USD 1.6800 1.6725 1.6793 PHP 44.60 44.64 44.48 44.49-51 Hi USD/CAD 1.0943 1.0858 1.0880 TWD 30.03 29.99 29.90 29.93-94 Hi AUD/USD 0.9399 0.9335 0.9391 CNY 1-mth 6.1695 6.1630 6.1630-45 NZD/USD 0.8727 0.8645 0.8716 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2000-20 USD/SGD 1.2525 1.2450 1.2468 CNY 1-yr 6.2240 6.2200 6.2180-00 USD/THB 32.28 32.15 32.19 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16437 +181 +1.11 10-year 2.69% 2.68% S&P 500 1872 +20 +1.09 2-year 0.36% 0.40% Nasdaq 4184 +71 +1.73 30-year 3.57% 3.54% FTSE 6636 +45 +0.69 Spot Gold($) 1312.00 1308.40 DAX 9506 +15 +0.16 Nymex 103.45 102.32 Nikkei 14300 -307 -2.10 Brent 107.81 107.55

