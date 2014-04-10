SYDNEY, April 11 (IFR) -

Headlines from Thursday Night * BOE holds bank rate at 0.5%, QE APP at GBP 375b; no statement made * ECB's Constancio says bank is considering asset purchases has to look at most effective way of using this tool * ECB's Praet asked about ECB QE options/triggers says signal of readiness to launch QE is what is important now; inflation outlook was weaker than expected, degree of slack very high, output gap unlikely to be closed before 2017 * Constancio: ECB will continue to provide some stimulus as confirmed by forward guidance, any QE by ECB would include private asset purchases, April data will be important to establish if EZ inflation is low in a more permanent way * Greek Fin Min sold 5-yr at 4.75% coupon, fgn investors expected to buy 90% * IMF unwinding large CB balance sheets complex; China still needs to rein in shadow banking system; China hard landing a risk; will have large impact on EM's * China CB to exit regular intervention in FX market * US ICSC Monthly Mar 3.60%, 2.20%-prev * US Import Prices MM Mar 0.01, f/c 0.20%, 0.90%-prev * US Export Prices MM Mar 0.01, f/c 0.20%, 0.70%-prev * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 300k, f/c 320k, 332k-prev * US Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg w/e 316.25k, 321k-prev * US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.776m, f/c 2.850m, 2.838m-prev * US Federal Budget Mar -36.9b, f/c -78.0b, -193.5b-prev * CA New Housing Price Index Feb 0.20%, f/c 0.10%, 0.30%-prev * FR Mar CPI 0.7% y/y vs 1.1% prev, 0.8% exp * IT Feb Ind Output 0.4% y/y vs 1.4% prev, 0.7% exp * ECB's Weidmann, believe deflation risks are pretty ltd CNBC Themes from Thursday * The main theme across markets on Thursday was a resumption of the selloff in the so-called "momentum stocks" on Wall Street - as the NASDAQ slid 3.1% to give back all of the gains made on Tuesday/Wednesday. * There was not a single catalyst for the selloff in momentum/high tech sector - instead it was the resumption of rotation out of high-priced, high flying, high tech US assets and into safe-haven assets and to a lesser extent beaten down emerging market assets. * The impact of the huge selloff on the NASDAQ was widespread. * Safe haven flows sent US Treasury yields lower on Thursday despite US jobless claims falling to a seven year low. * The 10-yr US Treasury yield fell as low as 2.61% before closing at 2.65% - down from Wednesday's close at 2.69%. * Gold rose 0.5% to 1,319 on safe-haven flows and a broadly weaker US dollar. * Despite the selloff on Wall Street and weak China data earlier key commodities held quite well. NY copper was up a tiny 0.1% and NYMEX Crude was off 0.2%. Iron ore eased to 119.10 from 119.40. * JPY was the best performing currency due to the safe-haven - rising 0.2% against the USD while the safe-haven CHF was the next best performer - gaining 0.4% against the buck. * EUR/USD was around 0.2% higher against the USD despite better than expected US jobless claims contrasting with softer than expected French inflation data; weaker than expected Italia IP and a warning in the ECB Monthly Bulletin warning about considerable slack in the EZ economy that will likely dampen inflation. * EUR was supported by the insatiable appetite for EZ bonds that was highlighted by a successful Greek 5-yr bond auction and the belief in the markets the ECB will not ease monetary policy despite building deflation pressures. * The "commodity-risk" currencies were mixed and did not suffer too much from the big selloff on Wall Street as they would have in the past. * The big falls in the high-tech/momentum stocks is spilling over to broad sentiment on Wall Street, as the S&P fell over 2.0% and the Dow fell 1.6% - but it isn't spilling over to EM equity markets to any great degree due to the rotation strategies. * Late in the session the MSCI LATAM Equity Index was flat while the iShares Emerging Market ETF was off 1.06% but still up 1.25% for the week. * Emerging market currencies came off their highs and lost a lot of the gains they made yesterday, but it was far from the kind of rout you would have seen not long ago when Wall Street falls to the extent it did on Thursday, the VIX index soared 15% - and on the same day China data was very disappointing. * This "rotation" is helping to underpin the risk currencies while it is definitely weighing on the US dollar. If the money fleeing Wall Street's high-priced momentum stocks was all heading back into Treasuries - the USD would be benefitting from safe-haven and not be the victim of the flows. * AUD/USD traded as high as 0.9461 during the London session and before the massive selloff on Wall Street. AUD/USD closed in NY at 0.9413 - up 0.2% on the day - despite a big selloff on Wall Street and despite weak China trade data. * AUD outperformed fellow commodity/risk currencies the CAD and NZD due to the stronger than expected Aus employment data. * CAD was the worst performing currency on Thursday and this was in part due to a think-tank report saying the Bank of Canada meeting next week will likely be a more dovish event than the market is expecting. USD/CAD closed in NY at 1.0935 - up 0.5% on the day. * US dollar index closed at 79.41 - down 0.35% from Wednesday's close at 79.70. A closer look at the FX market * EUR/USD remained firm all of Thursday and volatility was low. There were the usual dovish comments from ECB members (Praet and Constancio) worried about the strong EUR - but the market ignored them as usual. EUR/USD closed the day 0.2% higher at 1.3886 even though US yields fell less than German bund yields and EZ data was anything but encouraging. * USD/JPY came under pressure during the European session - even before the Wall Street slide accelerated. USD/JPY eased below 101.50 during the European morning session and remained under pressure due to the rise in risk aversion/heavy fall on Wall Street. USD/JPY traded as low as 101.33 and closed at 101.53 - down 0.45% on the day. * Emerging market currencies came off their highs and lost a lot of the gains they made yesterday, but it was far from the kind of rout you would have seen not long ago when Wall Street falls to the extent it did on Thursday, the VIX index soared 15% - and on the same day China data was very disappointing. * This "rotation" is helping underpin the risk currencies while it is definitely weighing on the US dollar. If the money fleeing Wall Street's high-priced momentum stocks was all heading back into Treasuries - the USD would be benefitting from safe-haven and not be the victim of the flows. * AUD/USD traded as high as 0.9461 during the London session and before the massive selloff on Wall Street. AUD/USD closed in NY at 0.9413 - up 0.2% on the day - despite a big selloff on Wall Street and despite weak China trade data. AUD outperformed fellow commodity/risk currencies the CAD and NZD due to the stronger than expected Aus employment data. Wrap-up * The volatility on Wall Street is spooking investors and throwing some doubt on the prevailing view coming into 2014 - the US was the place to be for the next 12 months at least. The doubt is negatively impacting the USD - which usually gains when high volatility sends investors into US Treasuries. The heavy fall on Wall Street and the high tech /momentum space in particular is more of a rotation strategy than an across the board risk-off move by uncertain global investors. Investors are cashing in high valued US assets and looking elsewhere for opportunities and this is helping EM assets and ccys remain resilient despite the Wall Street plunge. * USD/JPY looks vulnerable and appears set to test strong support ahead of 100.50. There was talk during the US session that a number of funds were caught long and the moves on Wall Street are sapping the confidence of the USD/JPY bulls. * AUD/USD has been remarkably strong given the weak China data and rise in volatility on Wall Street. The strong Aus jobs data yesterday has the market coming around to the view the RBA might be hiking rates as early as late 2014. The AUD will remain attractive while the hawkish turn in RBA expectations solidifies and the rotation back into emerging markets continues. Ironically - if AUD/USD established a foothold above 0.9500 it will lessen the chance the RBA will even think about hiking rates. * The key to direction in Asia today will be the reaction in Asian stock markets. The Nikkei will likely get smacked, but it will be interesting to see if AXJ equity markets continue to perform well or finally give in to the negative sentiment emanating from Wall Street. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open higher across the board as the high flying NASDAQ comes back to earth with a thud. Tuesday's and Wednesday's gains were wiped clean with a massive 3.1% drop - the biggest NASDAQ fall since 2011. Investors are starting to worry that this is the start of 2000 all over again when the tech boom bubble burst. The collapse in the NASDAQ flowed through to the S&P500 which fell 2.0% and the Dow which closed down 1.6%. US Treasury yields took their cue from what was happening in stocks with the 10-yr UST yield down 4bps at 2.65%. The US Dollar was mixed - stronger against EM and commodity currencies while Yen and CHF showed safe haven characteristics. There were other factors at play - the buildup of Russian troops in Ukraine and the Easter square-up to name just two. USD/AXJ moves could generally be regarded as tame - the iShares EM ETF was down just 1.0% suggesting rotation is still in play. * USD/KRW traded a 1031.4-1040.9 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1040.2. The Kospi closed up 0.5%. Overnight implieds traded a 1037-1040.2 range; last in NY 1040/1041. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2453-1.2491 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.2479. The Straits Times closed down 0.2%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2170-3.2330 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.2235. The KLSE index closed up 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2310-3.2400 range; last in NY at 3.2360/90. * USD/IDR traded an 11330-11350 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 11350. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11342. The IDX Composite closed down 3.16%. Overnight the NDFs traded an 11475-11570 range; last in NY at 11550/11575. * USD/PHP traded a 44.27-55 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 44.31. The PSE index closed up 0.8%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.34-37 range; last in NY at 44.40/42. * USD/THB traded a 32.15-245 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.20. The Set closed up 0.55%. * USD/TWD traded a 29.91-30.07 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 30.00. The Taiex closed up 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 29.95-99 range; last in NY at 29.98/99. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1510 slightly higher than the previous 6.1490 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.1984-6.2136 range; last at 6.2125. USD/CNH last at 6.2073 - range 6.1905-6.2086. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2365/6.2380. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.3%. There were no recorded 1-yr NDF trades overnight; last in NY at 6.2360/80. * USD/INR traded a 60.02-30 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 60.07. The Sensex index closed up 0.06%. Overnight the implieds traded a 60.57-84 range; last 60.78-82. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 11 Apr 23:50 JP Corp Goods Price 11 Apr 23:50 JP BOJ minutes for March 11 Apr 01:30 CN CPI 11 Apr 01:30 CN PPI 11 Apr 07:30 TH Forex Reserves 11 Apr 07:30 TH Currency Swaps 11 Apr 11:00 IN FX Reserves 11 Apr 12:00 IN Industrial Output 11 Apr 12:00 IN Manufacturing Output A closer look at the equity market * European stock markets started the day higher and only started losing ground when the US market began selling off. * The London FTSE closed around flat; the German DAX fell 0.5%; the French CAC closed down 0.66%; Milan fell 1.3% and the Spanish IBEX ended the day down 1.4%. * The Dow actually moved higher at the open - resulting in a bearish outside day reversal. * Once again the selling started in the bio-tech sector when a very large sell order came into the futures and ETF markets. Despite desperate attempts to explain NASDAQ's worst day since Nov 2011 - there was not a single catalyst for the selloff. * The extreme selloff on the NASDAQ spooked investors and sent the Dow and S&P in a tailspin as well. The Wall Street selloff gained momentum through the afternoon and closed the day near the lows. * The VIX index closed at 15.89 - up 15.0% from Wednesday's close at 13.82. * The MSCI LATAM Index closed up 0.2%. A closer look at the commodity market * Gold rose 0.5% to 1,319 on safe-haven flows and a broadly weaker US dollar. * Despite the selloff on Wall Street and weak China data earlier key commodities held quite well. Late in the US session NY copper was up a tiny 0.1% and NYMEX Crude was off 0.2%. Iron ore eased to 119.10 from 119.40. A closer look at the fixed interest market * Greece successfully returned to the investor world by launching a successful 5-year bond auction. * The demand for peripheral EZ bonds is insatiable. The 10-yr Spanish bond yield fell 4bps to 3.16% while the 10-year Italian bond yield also fell 4bps to 3.16%. The 10-yr German bund yield fell 5bps to 1.52% and the UK 10-yr gilt yield fell 7bps to 3.62%. * Safe haven flows sent US Treasury yields lower on Thursday despite US jobless claims falling to a seven year low. * The 10-yr US Treasury yield fell as low as 2.61% before closing at 2.65% - down from Wednesday's close at 2.69%. The 2-yr UST yield eased 1bp to 0.35%.

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11425 11570 11475 11550-11575 Hi USD/JPY 102.14 101.33 101.53 INR 60.50 60.84 60.57 60.78-82 Hi EUR/USD 1.3900 1.3836 1.3886 KRW 1039 1040.2 1037 1040-1041 Hi EUR/JPY 141.55 140.60 140.97 MYR 3.2275 3.2400 3.2310 3.2360-90 Hi GBP/USD 1.6821 1.6754 1.6784 PHP 44.33 44.37 44.34 44.40-42 Hi USD/CAD 1.0934 1.0868 1.0935 TWD 29.97 29.99 29.95 29.98-99 Hi AUD/USD 0.9461 0.9371 0.9413 CNY 1-mth 6.1730 6.1720 6.1615-35 NZD/USD 0.8746 0.8690 0.8678 CNY 9-mth No Trades 6.2260-80 USD/SGD 1.2503 1.2453 1.2500 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2360-80 USD/THB 32.29 32.15 32.29 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16170 -267 -1.62 10-year 2.65% 2.69% S&P 500 1833 -39 -2.09 2-year 0.36% 0.36% Nasdaq 4054 -130 -3.10 30-year 3.52% 3.57% FTSE 6642 +6 +0.10 Spot Gold($) 1319.10 1312.00 DAX 9455 -52 -0.54 Nymex 103.40 103.60 Nikkei 14300 +0 -0.00 Brent 107.46 107.98

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)