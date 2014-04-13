SYDNEY, April 14 (IFR) - News and data out of Europe DE Mar CPI 1.0% y/y vs 1.0% prev, 1.0% exp DE Mar W/Sale Px -1.7% y/y vs -1.8% prev FR Feb C/A Def. E1.4b vs -3.9b prev Fitch Revises Outlook on Portugal to Positive; Affirms BB+

News and data out of North America JP Morgan posts weaker than expected quarterly profit, helps move equities lower Wells Fargo reports better than f/c earnings USD 1.05 v 0.97e ECB's Nowotny expects ECB decision on possible QE in June- when more data is available G20 draft does not contain specific reference to monetary policy accommodation, normalization that was in G20 communiqué in February G20 says will continue to provide clear, timely communication as policy actions are recalibrated; will be mindful of impacts on global economy, urges US to ratify IMF reforms at earliest opportunity, committed to lifting & rebalancing global demand- achieving exchange rate flexibility ECB's Coeure the stronger the EUR the greater the need for monetary accommodation (BBG TV) Italy's Renzi will ask European partners to change the rules on budgets to help growth, says Europe needs rules that link reforms to growth Germany's Merkel says Greek reforms have paid off, is fulfilling promises with budget, Greek bond sale is a sign that there is confidence in Greece Greek PM Samaras says Greek reform efforts will continue, priority is to boost economic growth, must maintain primary budget surplus (Greek 5-yr note issued yday off 18bp's) G20 communiqué says monitoring economic situation in Ukraine, mindful of any risks to economic/financial stability Germany's Schaeuble says he is confident that Ukraine crisis will strengthen transatlantic ties, US should ratify IMF reforms US Tsry's Lew more needs to be done to guard against disinflation in the euro area, Japan must ensure fiscal consolidation is not too rapid while pursuing LT structural reforms, Rebalancing of Chinese economy requires further exchange rate appreciation ECB's Weidmann risk of broad deflation in the EZ is low, expects inflation to gradually increase, ECB will react effectively to long-term low inflation Fitch affirmed city of Kyiv LT FX IDR's at 'CCC' & ST at 'C' US PPI Final Demand MM Mar 0.50%, f/c 0.10%, -0.10%-prev US TR/UoM Sentiment Prelim Apr 82.60, f/c 81.00, 80.00-prev News from the weekend Draghi intensifies verbal intervention to stem EUR strength * Draghi said ECB would ease monetary policy if euro keeps strengthening * Remarks at Saturday news conference the clearest signal yet ECB ready to act * Draghi comments made amid added pressure from G20 finmins for ECB to act * Draghi refused to mention EUR/USD level that would trigger ECB response * ECP president Draghi sent the clearest signal yet that the rising EUR is likely going to trigger an easing move by the central bank as deflation pressures build. The pressure from G20 counterparts and the IMF is also building, as the IMF once again on Saturday urged the ECB to act if low inflation became persistent. Brazil finance minister Mantega said the IMF urging was the right thing to do and Japan finance minister took the unusual step of directly warning the ECB of the dangers of falling prices based on Japan's own experiences. * The ECB has unsuccessfully tried to convince the FX market to stop pushing up the EUR, but market skepticism over actual ECB action has seen the EUR go from strength to strength. Last week it gained against every major currency except the CHF and JPY. * Likely market reaction - The attempts by the ECB to jawbone the EUR lower have fallen on deaf ears up until now, but Draghi's tone on Saturday was more determined and specific. Draghi maintains market credibility after his declaration in July, 2012 to do "whatever it takes" to save the euro marked the turning point of the Eurozone sovereign debt crisis. * The EUR/USD looks toppish around 1.3900 anyway - so the pairing might come under pressure on Monday morning. European stock markets stopped drawing investors last week and the euphoria over the successful Greek 5-year auction has faded after the 5-year yield moved above 5.0% on Friday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com IMM data shoes specs bullish GBP and warming to AUD * Spec GBP longs increased to 46.5 K contracts from 33.6 K contracts * Specs went net long AUD/USD (plus 3.3 K contracts) for first time in 11 months * JPY spec shorts reduced to 87.5K from 88.6 K contracts but still extreme * EUR/USD longs reduced to 23.3 K from 33.2 K contracts Spec accounts remained very bullish towards the GBP and extremely bearish against the JPY. That could explain JPY strength and GBP weakness towards the end of last week. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Week ahead FX- More from central banks while China and US data in focus * Central Banks - The Bank of Canada meets Thursday and while they are expected to remain on hold at 1.0% (as they have for around three years) the statement and comments from BOC governor Poloz could move the markets. In its March policy statement, the bank said that "the downside risks to inflation remain important" and Poloz later said in a news conference he could not rule out a rate cut. A run of generally beater Canadian data has faded any expectations of a rate cut, but a consultant report last week it will be a dovish statement again. If the dovish language used in March is repeated - the CAD could be vulnerable. * RBA Minutes will be released this week and the market will focus on comments about the higher AUD. The statement after the meeting noted the currency was "historically high". * Key data in the week ahead - Investors have been rushing back into emerging markets over the past two weeks and one reason for this is fading fears of a hard landing in China. Key data out of China this week will surely see a market reaction. On Wednesday the data dump of China data includes Urban investment; Industrial Production; Retail Sales and the closely watched China GDP. The market is looking for a slip in Q1 GDP to 7.3% Y/Y from 7.7% the previous quarter. US data includes Retail Sales on Monday, CPI on Tuesday and Existing Home Sales on Wednesday. Key EZ data this week includes German ZEW on Tuesday and CPI in Wednesday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Best to worst performing currencies last week CCY Apr4 Apr11 % change CHF 0.8921 0.8761 1.79% JPY 103.29 101.63 1.61% EUR 1.3705 1.3884 1.31% AUD 0.9290 0.9392 1.10% GBP 1.6579 1.6744 1.00% NZD 0.8600 0.8682 0.95% CAD 1.0980 1.0980 0.00% * Comment - Broad USD weakness was the story last week. It is interesting to note that outside the above table - some of the EM currencies were the biggest gainers against the USD. For instance the KRW strengthened 1.75% against the USD. Most of the US data releases last week were solid to better than expected, but US yields fell due to a dovish shift in Fed expectations following the Fed Minutes. The EUR outperformed last week, as the market grew ever more skeptical regarding ECB attempts to jawbone the EUR lower. The CAD was the worst performing currency last week after being the best performer the previous week. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Themes * The main theme for Friday's trading was unrelenting pressure on the high-tech momentum US equity sectors that is spilling over to equity market sentiment in the developed world stock markets. * The tech-laden NASDAQ fell another 1.34% and closed below 4,000 for the first time since early February. * The Dow and S&P were dragged down 0.89% and).95% respectively while European bourses fell between 1.0% and 1.5%. * Weaker than expected JP Morgan earnings report also weighed on Wall Street sentiment even though that was offset a bit by Wells Fargo beating the street in their earnings report. * The KBW US Bank Index fell 1.11% on Friday. * The falls in the developed world stock markets remained isolated, as data continues to support the argument that the falls in the highly valued, high tech momentum stocks is due to large portfolios rotating out of those sectors and into beaten down emerging market assets. So in other words this isn't a "risk off" move - or not yet anyway. * There wasn't any news to spark the latest fall on Wall Street - in fact the Univ of Mich sentiment data came in better than expected at a nine month high and the US core PPI came in a bit hotter than expected. * EPFR data showed that the week ending April 9 - 4.7 BLN USD gushed into emerging market bond and equity ETFs/funds - the highest inflow in more than a year. * Bank of America is calling the latest fund flows a "capitulation back into emerging markets". * Despite the falls on Wall Street and across Europe - the MSCI LATAM index on Friday put in a solid 0.59% gain and over Thursday/Friday gained around 0.80% while the NASDAQ fell close to 4.5%. It is worth noting that the 5.3% differential came over the 10th and 11th of April while the EPFR data was as of the close of the 9th of April. * It appeared on Friday that the FX market and other asset classes are having trouble working out how to trade the large rotation out of DM and into EM and instead decided to do nothing in terms of directional strategies. The end result was virtually no change in anything outside of equities on an open/close basis. * The EUR/USD; USD/JPY; USD/CHF and NZD/USD finished Friday unchanged from Thursday's close. * The falls in European and US equities did lean a bit on some of the "risk currencies" with CAD falling 0.41% against the USD while the AUD eased 0.22% to close at 0.9392 and the GBP/USD closed 0.24% lower at 1.6744. * The US Treasury market was caught between reacting to the better US data and the continued selloff on Wall Street. * The 2-year US Treasury yield closing unchanged at 0.35% while the 10-year US Treasury yield closed 1 BP lower at 2.61%. The biggest move was in the 30-year bond yield which eased 3 BPS to 3.47% - the first close below 3.50% since July last year. * Key commodities closed the day with little or no movement on an open/close basis - with gold closing unchanged at 1,318; NY copper closed unchanged at 3.0660 and NYMEX Crude ended the day with a 0.33% gain. * Iron ore was the exception - falling 1.85% to 116.90 - but still gained over 1.0% for the week. * The US dollar index closed at 79.45 up slightly from Thursday's close at 79.41. Wrap-up * Draghi comments on Saturday will likely get a reaction on Monday morning, as they were more forceful and direct. The EUR/USD could come under pressure and move back towards 1.3850 or lower, but then it becomes a question of whether or not the market will continue to call the ECB's bluff and force them to ease policy as the EUR/USD moves above 1.4000. * It seemed to slip under the radar a bit, but on Friday there was a WSJ article saying that Japan PM Abe would meet with BoJ chief Kuroda before the next BOJ meeting on April 30. Sources in the WSJ article suggest that fears are growing in Japanese government circles that policy makers might be under estimating the potential damage to the Japanese economy from the hike in Sales tax at the start of the month. This could explain why Japanese accounts were keen buyers ahead of 101.20 on Friday. If the report gains traction - there should be a dovish shift in BOJ expectations. The USD might get off to a good start against its G3 counterparts on Monday morning. * The flow data and comparative price action clearly demonstrates that investors are rotating out of some of the high priced developed market assets and into previously beaten down emerging market assets. The question now is whether or not the selloff on Wall Street continues and intensifies to the point where risky emerging market assets and risk currencies such as the AUD and NZD fall out of favour - with spooked investors instead heading into safe-haven bonds/cash. If that happens - the EM currencies, the AUD and NZD will lose their recently found shine and the USD and JPY will move higher across the board. If the rotation continues - those shorting the AUD and EM currencies due to old correlations will get stopped out at higher levels John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Asian Currency Outlook * USD/Asians Rotation of funds back into emerging markets to continue to weigh on regional pairs, but selling pressure hindered by continued China slowdown worries. Central bank interventions may distort gains in Asians too, especially so in KRW and INR. Trades likely to thin out after midweek with trades wind down for the Easter break. On the data front, Singapore MAS bi-annual policy announcement will kick off week, together with Q1 prelim GDP data. Most expect the central bank to keep its SGD policy unchanged. SGD retail sales and NODX due 15, 17 April respectively. China's March industrial production data due on 16th April will be closely watched for further indication of manufacturing activity. China New Loans, property prices also due out in week. India's widened trade deficit in March released late Friday may weigh on INR sentiment. Mar WPI eyed on Tuesday. From S Korea, Mar PPI is due on 16 April, while Philippines will release Feb OFW remittances data. * USD/KRW closed onshore dealings at 1035.00 on Friday, after trading btw 1033.6-1042.9 intraday. Heavy selling from foreign funds, real money, stock related inflows weigh on pair, but BOK intervention checked KRW gains. Kospi ended -0.56%, follows rout in US markets. Foreigners extended stocks buying for the 13th consecutive session, total purchase for period netted KRW 3 trln (USD2.88 bln). NDFs traded heavy on extended bearishness in USD, but closed off lows on short cover, intervention threat. 1mth traded 1038.5-1042.5, ended at 1040.5-1041.3 in NY. * USD/SGD stayed rangebound. Bearish dollar theme weighed on pair but strong US PPI data, extended stocks sales, surprise fall in JP Morgan earnings stalled falls. Pair traded 1.2466-1.2499 in NY, ended at 1.2486. MAS policy announcement, prelim Q1 GD data eyed at 0000 GMT this morning. Expect the bank to keep its "modest and gradual' appreciation of the SGD policy unchanged - no change expected for slope, centre or width of MAS NEER policy band either. MAS to stay vigilant amid tight labour market, inflation risk. On Q1 prelim GDP, expect 5.1%y/y vs 5.5% last; 0.1%q/q vs 6.1% previous. * USD/MYR ended firm around 3.2360-3.2380 on Friday. Good buying interests from locals, short squeeze into weekend underpins. Surge in onshore USD/MYR swaps on talk of huge corporate demand further underpinned. Technical breach of shoulder -head-shoulder formation blw 3.2480 last week targets 3.20, 3.15 next. Bounce above 3.2500 will negate bearish call for pair. NDFs traded 3.2430-3.2510 range overnight, closed at 3.2420-3.2470 in NY. Mar CPI key event this week. Continued spike in inflation to 3.5%y/y from 1.6% level year ago increased rate hike call, may happen as soon as next BNM meet on May 8. * USD/THB. Currency resilience despite months of protests, political crisis undermines USD/THB longs. Bearish dollar theme, toned down (calm) protests, renewed foreign buying in Thai stocks weigh on pair. May see range amid 32.10-32.50 nearterm, awaits fresh political developments. USD/THB traded 32.207-32.313 range o/n, ended at 32.29 in NY. Thai markets closed today and tomorrow for Songkran holidays. Normal trades to resume on Wednesday. * USD/IDR downtrend party ended after disappointment over election results. With the PDI-P party only winning around 19% of total votes, as opposed to expectation of strong more than 30% win, focus to switch to make-up of a coalition. A likely fragmented govt may dent Jokowi's bid for the presidency in July. Weekend news of PDI-I linking with small National Democrat (Nasdem) party seen clearing way for Joko Widodo to run in July, may see renewed IDR positives. * USD/IDR to remain well bid above 11400 nearterm on importers and BI accumulation of rerserves though. Further profit taking in stocks may also weigh on IDR. Pair risks further squeeze towards 11500 should funds continue to trim IDR bond holdings on weaker IDR. Bond yields rose some 10 bsp since the election results, stocks fell 3.0% on Thursday but regained 1.07% on Friday. NDFs traded 11500-11535 range on Friday night, ended at 11510-11545 in NY. * USD/PHP pressured by bearish USD theme, strong exports and FDI data. Shortened week due to the Easter holidays may see stall above 44.30 on short covering and importers buying. Pair ended at 44.28 locally on Friday, after range btw 44.24-44.50. NDFs traded 44.39-44.52 range overnight, ended at 44.39-44.45 in NY. OFW remittances inflow eye this week. * USD/TWD ended onshore dealings at 30.132, after range amid 29.97-30.15 intraday. Persistent intervention from CBC to continue to stall falls. Extended selling in US stocks, China growth worries may curb TWD gains going forth too. Taiex ended -0.45% on Friday. NDFs traded tight 30.03-30.05 range on Friday night, closed at 30.04-30.065 in NY. * USD/CNY to remain well bid, but expect trades to remain choppy on PBOC guidance amid widended band of +/- 2%. CNY may continue to remain on the weak side of PBOC's parity nearterm amid concerns over slowdown in growth. USD/CNY ended at 6.2111 on Friday, after intraday range of 6.2080-6.2139. * USD/INR markets closed for local holiday today, but expect pair to remain well supported on shock fall in industry output, surge in trade deficit. Feb industry output fell 1.9%y/y on Friday vs exp for 0.9% and 0.1% last; manufacturing output fell 3.7%y/y from -0.7% previous. Trade deficit rose to 5-mth high of USD10.5 bln in March. USD/INR ended at 610.25 on Friday, implieds ended firmer at 60.36. Benchmark bond yields ended +3bps to 9.03%; Sensex closed -0.46%. NDFs traded 60.65-60.87 range on Friday night, ended at 60.77-60.80 in NY. Catherine.tan@thomsonreuters.com

OVERNIGHT RANGES----------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 21:00GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11510 11535 11500 11510-45 Hi USD/JPY 101.77 101.37 101.63 INR 60.65 60.87 60.65 60.77-80 Hi EUR/USD 1.3902 1.3864 1.3884 KRW 1041.0 1042.5 1038.5 1040.5-413 Hi EUR/JPY 141.42 140.64 141.12 MYR 3.2450 3.2510 3.2430 3.2420-70 Hi GBP/USD 1.6781 1.6718 1.6733 PHP 44.40 44.52 44.39 44.39-45 Low USD/CAD 1.0985 1.0919 1.0980 TWD 30.03 30.05 30.03 30.04-065 Hi AUD/USD 0.9427 0.9381 0.9397 CNY 1-mth 6.1725 6.1710 6.1705-20 NZD/USD 0.7067 0.8656 0.8688 CNY 2-mth 6.1890 6.1880 6.1860-80 USD/SGD 1.2499 1.2466 1.2486 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2350 6.2350-80 USD/THB 32.31 32.21 32.29 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16027 -143 -0.89 10-year 2.84% 2.65% S&P 500 1816 -17 -0.95 2-year 0.30% 0.36% Nasdaq 4000 -54 -1.34 30-year 3.87% 3.52% FTSE 6562 -80 -1.21 Spot Gold($) 1240.90 1319.10 DAX 9315 -139 -1.47 Nymex 97.23 103.40 Nikkei 13960 -340 -2.38 Brent 109.39 107.46

