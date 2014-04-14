SYDNEY, April 15 (IFR) -

News and data out of Europe EZ Feb Ind Prod 1.7% y/y vs 2.1% prev, 1.5% exp News and data out of North America  US Retail Sales MM Mar 1.10%, f/c 0.80%, 0.30%-prev  US Retail Sales MM Mar 0.70%, f/c 0.50%, 0.30%-prev  US Retail Ex Gas/Autos Mar 1.00%, 0.30%-prev  US Retail Control Mar 0.80%, 0.30%-prev  US Business Inventories MM Feb 0.40%, f/c 0.50%, 0.40%-prev  Citigroup first quarter '14 earnings at USD 1.23, expenses 1% lower than last yr equities rally  ECB's Noyer current low inflation poses major challenge for EZ, no deflation today in euro area inflation remains firmly anchored, ECB policy very accommodative expects key rate to remain at current or lower levels for extended period.  ECB's Noyer says ECB can buy all sorts of securities if it wants to embark on QE including both private & sovereign, euro appreciation is a drag on ECB's price stability objective (CNBC)  ECB's Bonnici negative interest rates could have some impact on exchange rate in the right direction, EUR a bit higher than would be desirable if net exports to support economic growth (MNI)  CBO estimates US deficits based on current laws will fall to 469b by FY 2015, then gradually start to rise reaching 1trn in '23/'24  Greece Jan-Mar Central govt budget primary surplus at EUR 1.6b  Brazil BCB Economist '14 inflation f/c 6.47 v 6.35% pvs wk, '14 GDP growth 1.65 v 1.63%  White House says Obama to speak w/Russia's Putin soon perhaps later on Monday  Pro-Russian separatists' in E. Ukraine appeal to Kremlin for help on behalf of Donetsk People's Republic  Britain's Hague says EU Fgn Ministers agree to expand list of people subject to Russian sanctions  Frances Hollande tells Obama determined to put in place firm and graduated sanctions policy over Ukraine conflict  Fitch Volcker extension no panacea for US banks & CLO's Themes * The main theme for Monday's trading was optimism the US economy was on strong footing following stronger than expected US Retail Sales. * The solid US data overshadowed a renewal of geopolitical concerns surrounding the Ukraine, as tensions in that country continue to boil over. * Wall Street was volatile due to intraday bouts of selling in the out of favour biotech sector, but at the end of the day all three indexes showed solid gains with the Dow rising 0.91%; the S&P gaining 0.82% and the NASDAQ making a late recovery to finish 0.57% higher. * The better than expected US Retail Sales data sent Treasury yields higher - as they fell at the end of last week to important technical levels. The 10-year US Treasury yield closed at 2.65% - up from 2.62% at Friday's close. * While growing tension in the Ukraine didn't lead to safe-haven flows into US Treasuries - the gold price benefitted from Ukraine concerns - rising to 1,327 from Friday's close at 1,319. * The higher US Treasury yields helped to underpin the USD/JPY, but attempts to establish a foothold above 102.00 were greeted with good selling. Late in the US session the USD/JPY was trading at 101.82 - up 0.19% from Friday's close at 101.63. * The better than expected US Retail Sales helped to underpin USD sentiment, but most of the gains were against the EUR and CHF - while commodity/risk currencies either held their ground or moved higher against the buck. * The market has taken note of the heightened sense of urgency in the ECB jawboning the EUR lower. Draghi's comments on the weekend convinced EUR/USD longs to pare back and his comments were followed up on Monday by comments by the ECB's Noyer saying the ECB is open to buying a variety of securities if they felt the need to ease policy. * The EUR/USD traded as low as 1.3808 and was trading around 1.3820 late in the US session - down 0.45% from Friday's close. * The AUD and CAD were the best performing currencies on Monday despite the better US Retail Sales data and the supposed rise in risk aversion regarding the Ukraine crisis. * The AUD/USD traded as high as 0.9426 and was trading at 0.9422 late in the US session - up 0.32% on the day. * The USD/CAD was trading at 109.60 late in the session - down 0.18% on the day. * The AUD was supported by EUR/AUD selling flows due to divergent central bank expectations (ECB dovish/RBA hawkish). * Aside from gold commodities went mostly sideways on Monday - with NY copper flat late in the US session while NYMEX Crude eased 0.17% and iron ore edged up to 117.00 from 116.90. * Late in the US session the US dollar index was trading at 79.73 up 0.36% from Friday's close at 79.45. Wrap-up * The stronger US Retail Sales data has reinforced the view the US economy is on sound footing and emboldened Wall Street investors to venture back into equities after last week's selloff. The better data also reinforced the view the Fed will continue to taper on schedule and will eventually raise rates if and when the US economy is on sound enough footing. Meanwhile the market has been forced to price in ECB easing after the key ECB members led by Draghi stepped up their dovish rhetoric. The USD looks to be the pick of the G3 currencies based on central bank expectations, as reports indicate the BOJ will come under pressure from the Abe government to increase QE efforts to support the Japanese economy. * Central bank expectations are also supporting the AUD, as there is a growing number of economists coming around to the view the RBA might start hiking rates as early as late 2014. The RBA Minutes will be released today and the market will carefully sift through every word of the minutest to assess how confident the RBA is in their efforts to help transition the Aus economy from less dependence on the mining sector. The market will also look for indications on how much angst is being caused by the rising AUD, as a lower AUD was viewed as key in helping the transition. * The market is showing only a limited reaction to the significant rise of tensions in the Ukraine. Wall Street appears to be ignoring, as stocks ended higher and Treasury priced moved lower. If it was a key focal point the opposite would have happened. The markets tend to keep an eye on geopolitical events and only act when they look like escalating to being a global crisis that has the potential to negatively impact global growth. * Asian equity markets will be in focus today after the positive lead from Wall Street. The USD/JPY might get some support if the Nikkei stages a relief rally.

John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Asian Currency Outlook * USD/Asians likely to trade firmer following strong US retail sales data. Fed taper concerns, tension in Ukraine further supportive of mild bullish USD sentiment in Asian dealings too. CNY NDFs rose across the board on good buying overnight, to add to bullish undertone in regional pairings. Expectation of further stimulus from China, rally in US equities markets overnight may boost regional bourses, cap rallies in Asian pairs. RBA minutes to be watched amid recent strength in AUD. Regional data light - SGD Feb retail sales, India WPI and Philippines OFW remittances scheduled today. * USD/KRW likely to trade 1040-1045 today. Pair closed onshore dealings at 1038.9 yesterday, after range amid 1037.3-1040.5 intraday. Intervention fears, lower trade revision data underpins. Foreign selling in stocks added to support for pair. Foreign funds turned net sellers after buying for past 13 consecutive sessions. Weakness in tech stocks weighed. Foreign funds sold net KRW22.8 bln (USD21.9mln) worth of stocks yesterday. Kospi closed down 0.02%. NDFs traded 1041-1043.5 rg overnight, ended firm at 1043.2-1043.8 in NY. * USD/SGD stayed buoyant overnight after spike through 1.2500 in Asian dealings yesterday. Pair eyes stops above 1.2550 intraday. Markets caught short pair into MAS MPC announcement yesterday. Stops were tripped above 1.2500 and 1.2520. CNY proxy trades may add to weaker SGD sentiment nearterm. USD/SGD traded 1.2516-1.2540 range overnight, closed at 1.2535 in NY. Feb retail sales due at 0500GMT, last 0.1%y/y and 0.6%m/m. * USD/MYR risks pop above 3.2500, may rally towards 3.26 on short squeeze. Higher USD/CNY, continued good demand from locals/corps to underpin. Renewed Fed taper fears further supportive of pair too. NDFs traded between 3.2490 and 3.2520 range overnight, closed at 3.2510-40 in NY. * USD/THB markets remain closed for Songkran holidays. Higher USD/AXJ, recession fears to continue to keep pair well supported. USD/THB traded 32.25-34.34 range overnight, closed at 32.26 in NY. Resistance at 32.50 eyed. * USD/IDR likely to consolidate amid 11420-11460. Local demand and firmer Asian packs to underpin. Focus also on political developments/coalition govt after election last week. NDFs traded 11470-11485 range overnight, closed 11475-11490 in NY. * USD/PHP maintains firm bias after bounce from 3-month lows reached last Friday. Short covering interests/corporate demand ahead of the long weekend Easter holidays to underpin. Hawkish BSP triggered fresh buying yesterday despite improvement in Feb budget deficit data. Pair ended onshore dealings at 44.455, range amid 44.36-44.49 intraday. Strong US retail sales data, Fed taper worries to add to bullish bias. USD/PHP may trade 44.45-44.60 range intraday. PHP NDFs traded 44.47-44.55 range in NY, closed at 44.49-44.54. Feb OFW remittances data due later today. * USD/TWD to continue bullish bias above 30.00. Pair ended at 30.233 yest, after range amid 30.065-30.233 intraday. Persistent CBC buying, bullish USD trend overseas could boost further spike in pair today. TWD NDFs traded 30.14-30.16 range o/n, ended at 30.17-30.19 in NY. Taiex ended -0.57%. * USD/CNY to remain well bid on rally in NDFs overnight. PBOC likely to keep fix higher too. USD/CNY ended at 3.2186 yesterday, after trading btw 6.2099-6.2189 intraday. NDFs well bid across curve yesterday. 1mth closed 6.1775-6.1795 in NY vs previous close at 6.1720; 1 year last at 6.2480-6.2520 vs 6.2370 previous. * USD/INR to open higher after long weekend, may trade 60.20-60.50 intraday. Shock fall in industry output, surge in trade deficit to underpin. Feb industry output fell 1.9%y/y vs exp for 0.9% and 0.1% last; manufacturing output fell 3.7%y/y from -0.7% previous. Trade deficit rose to 5-mth high of USD10.5 bln in March. USD/INR ended at 60.25 on Friday. NDFs traded 60.79-61.02 range o/n, last at 60.77-60.84. Mar WPI, CPI eyed today, market poll exp 5.30%y/y vs 4.68%y/y last. CPI exp to rise 8.19%y/y vs 8.10% last. Catherine.tan@thomsonreuters.com

OVERNIGHT RANGES----------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 21:00GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11480 11485 11470 11475-90 Hi USD/JPY 102.02 101.57 101.84 INR 61.00 61.02 60.79 60.77-84 Hi EUR/USD 1.3853 1.3808 1.3821 KRW 1041.0 1043.5 1041.0 1043.2-438 Hi EUR/JPY 140.93 140.46 140.71 MYR 3.2520 3.2560 3.2490 3.2510-40 Mod GBP/USD 1.6743 1.6697 1.6729 PHP 44.51 44.55 44.47 44.49-54 Hi USD/CAD 1.0990 1.0943 1.0962 TWD 30.15 30.16 30.14 30.17-19 Hi AUD/USD 0.9426 0.9386 0.9424 CNY 1-mth 6.1775 6.1770 6.1775-95 NZD/USD 0.8689 0.8631 0.8688 CNY 2-mth 6.1965 6.1950 6.1945-75 USD/SGD 1.2540 1.2516 1.2535 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2490 6.2480-20 USD/THB 32.34 32.25 32.26 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16173 +146 +0.91 10-year 2.65% 2.62% S&P 500 1831 +15 +0.82 2-year 0.37% 0.35% Nasdaq 4023 +23 +0.57 30-year 3.49% 3.47% FTSE 6584 +22 +0.34 Spot Gold($) 1327.00 1319.00 DAX 9339 +24 +0.26 Nymex 104.05 103.74 Nikkei 13910 -50 -0.36 Brent 109.07 107.43 (Reporting by John Noonan, Catherine Tan and Peter Whitley)