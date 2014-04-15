SYDNEY, April 16 (IFR) -

News and data out of Europe * DE Apr ZEW Econ Sent 43.2 vs 46.6 prev, 45.0 exp * DE Apr ZEW Curr Cond 59.5 vs 51.3 prev, 51.8 exp * EZ Feb Trade Bal. +E13.6b vs rvsd 800m prev * CH Mar Prod Px -0.7% y/y vs -0.8% prev, -0.8% exp * UK Mar CPI 1.6% y/y vs 1.7% prev, 1.6% exp * UK Mar Input Px -6.5% y/y vs -5.7% prev, -6.1% exp * UK Mar Output Px 0.5% y/y vs 0.5% prev, 0.3% exp * UK Mar Core Output PPI 1.0% y/y vs 1.1% prev, 0.9% exp News and data out of North America * Yellen says Fed considering additional measures to address remaining stability risks of wholesale funding market * U.S. March CPI +0.2% m/m (fcast +0.2%) 1.5% y/y (1.4% fcast); core +0.2% (fcast +0.1%) * U.S. NAHB housing mkt index 47 (fcast 50) vs revised 46 March * NYFed Empire State business conditions index +1.29 April (fcast 8.0) vs +5.61 March * Ukraine launches "special operation" against separatists * Gov't to report downward swing in economy after sales tax hike - KYDO * NATO chief accuses Russia of deep involvement in east Ukraine - RTRS * U.S. State Dept says anticipates more Ukraine-related sanctions at some point, suggests not likely before Thursday Geneva four-way meeting * Canada Feb mfg sales +1.4% v Jan +0.8% (rvsd from +1.5%) * Canada Feb Factory new orders +18.8% v Jan +1.5% (rvsd from +2.6%) * Brazil gov't raises fiscal savings goal slightly for 2015 - RTRS * Canadian home sales rise 1.0 pct in March from Feb -CREA - RTRS * Brazil ret sales +0.2 Feb vs Jan - IBGE (FCAST +0.2%) * Ireland to reduce budget gap to 4.8% GDP in 2014, 2.9% in 2015 * Russia March industrial output up 1.4 pct yr/yr (fcast 0.5%) * Fitch: As U.S. Fiscal Standoff Risks Subside, Latin America Remains Challenged by China - RTRS Themes * A number of themes swirled around markets on Tuesday resulting in a very confused outcome and puzzling breakdowns in normal correlations. * The Ukraine situation has become a crisis again, as tensions in eastern Ukraine appear to be reaching a flash point. The escalating confrontation between pro-Russian separatists in the Ukraine and the government has led to speculation Russia may once again get involved militarily. * Investors are nervous that Russian involvement will escalate the crisis and force a stronger response from the West. * Markets have reacted to the headlines from the Ukraine - but at this stage the market response has been shallow and short-lived. In fact some of the price action in some of the markets suggests investors aren't paying much attention at all. * It appears that perhaps the overriding theme for Tuesday's trading was position adjustment before the holidays. * The most difficult price movement to explain was a deep 1.75% slide in the gold price. If investors were truly concerned about the escalation of the Ukraine crisis - gold would probably be the main beneficiary. * Gold couldn't even get a bump higher from higher than expected US CPI data. * Gold fell as low as 1,290 and late in the US session it was sitting around 1,302 - down from Monday's close at 1,326. * The reason gold fell was due to the fact the market was long and stops were triggered when it broke below the 200-day MA at 1,299.50. * Wall Street trembled a bit at one stage of the morning - as Ukraine news hit the wire, but the impact was short lived. The S&P was down around 0.75% and the NASDAQ was down close to 2% at one stage during the morning before reversing higher. The S&P closed up 0.68% while the NASDAQ managed a 0.29% gain. * The resilience on Wall Street was matched by the resilience of the EUR. According to IFR NY - the major talking point among hedge funds was that the Ukraine crisis will have negative implications for the broader Eurozone economy and will expose the flaws of the ECB's foot-dragging. * Yet despite the Ukraine concerns and despite weaker than expected German ZEW sentiment - the EUR/USD absorbed heavy selling just below 1.3800 (low 1.3290) and managed to close around 1.3810 - only slightly down from Monday's 1.3820 close. * Gold wasn't the only commodity under pressure on Tuesday. Copper sold off - as China concerns appear to be resurfacing. The weak China money supply data on Tuesday has raised concerns that China's GDP to be released later today (Wednesday) will miss to the downside. * The move above 6.2300 at one stage in the USD/CNH reflected the China concerns. NY copper was down 2.23% at one stage before closing down 1.65%. * The move lower in copper and the associated China growth concerns heavily weighed on the AUD - as it is a liquid proxy for China and emerging market sentiment. * The AUD was the worst performing currency on Tuesday and at one stage it was down 0.93% at 0.9337 before closing at 0.9358 - down 0.58% on the day. * The recent rotation into emerging market assets appeared to reverse on Tuesday - as the MSCI LATAM Equity Index was pummeled 2.27% lower on Tuesday. * The weak performance of EM assets also weighed on the AUD. * The EUR/USD; USD/JPY; GBP/USD and USD/CHF closed the day virtually unchanged while there was some weakness in the commodity/risk currencies due to the fall in gold and copper. The NZD/USD fell 0.54% while the USD/CAD rose 0.16%. * The higher than expected US CPI data relieved lingering concerns about US inflation remaining too far below the Fed's target, but the USD and US Treasuries didn't react in a big way. * The 10-year US Treasury closed down 1 BP at 2.63%, as Ukraine concerns capped yields. It was a fairly choppy day - as the 10-year Treasury yield had an outside day with a 2.59%/2.66% range. * The hotter US CPI underpinned yields in the short-end result in a flattening of the curve. The 2-year Treasury yield closed up 1 BP at 0.37%. * The USD/JPY traded in a 101.50/102.00 range on Tuesday with Ukraine concerns weighing on the paring while a resilient Wall STreet and firmer US CPI underpinned. The USD/JPY closed at 101.93 - up slightly from Monday's close at 101.84. * The US dollar index closed at 79.79 up just 0.08% from Monday's close at 79.73. Wrap-up * It has been difficult to get a handle on markets so far in 2014 and it is particularly difficult this week. The markets are thinning out and positioning for the holiday break - while at the same time there are rising geopolitical risks (Ukraine) lurking in the background - no matter how much investors try to ignore them. We have also seen nearly three weeks of investors moving back into emerging market assets and currencies, but that trend might be rudely interrupted if the China data today comes out at the disappointing side of expectations. The steep 2.25% fall in the MSCI LATAM Index and the fall in the copper price reflects China growth concerns and the AUD could be very vulnerable if those concerns are validated by weak China data later today. * The China GDP for Q1 is expected to come in at plus 7.3% Y/Y down from 7.7% in Q4, 2013. China also releases IP and Retail Sales data today and they too will be scrutinized for clues as to what direction the economy is headed. The AUD has enjoyed a ride higher in the past three weeks due in great part to being a proxy in rekindled EM optimism - so it has the most to lose if the China data stokes fears China growth will have a hard time holding above 7.0% in 2014. * If the China data is sold by meeting or bettering expectations - we should see a decent bounce in AXJ equities, copper and the AUD. The major currencies are likely to continue to range trade ahead of the long weekend - unless the Ukraine crisis intensifies and forces itself onto the market's radar screen. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Asian Currency Outlook * USD/Asians opens little changed from where Far East left off yesterday, as most majors remain rangy. Ukraine tension and China slowdown fears continue to underpin sentiment. May see further short covering in most Asian pairs should China Q1 GDP and industrial production data disappoints. Retail sales number also due out today. Q1 GDP is expected to rise 7.3%y/y vs 7.7% last; 1.4%q/q vs 1.8% previous. March ind output f/c to rise 9.0%y/y vs 8.6% last; retail sales est at 12.1%y/y vs 11.8% previous. * USD/KRW likely to remain amid 1040-1045 today. Pair closed onshore dealings at 1040.9 yesterday, after range amid 1039.4-1043.4 intraday. Bullish USD bias after strong US retail sales data, repatriation requirements underpinned. Exporters sales and renewed foreign stocks purchases capped rallies. Kospi ended -0.24% on extended profit taking from institutions and locals but foreigners net bought KRW106.7 bln worth of stocks yesterday. KRW NDFs traded 1042-1046 range overnight, ended at 1042.6-1044 in NY. * USD/SGD locked amid 1.2500-1.2550 range. CNY, CNH proxy trades underpinned but topside capped by exporters and corps sales. Mkts mixed, breach above 1.2550 to see 1.2570 but exp profit taking to cap as underlying sentiment remains bullish on SGD. Safe haven buying should Ukraine crisis flare up may further support SGD. USD/SGD traded 1.2517-1.2538 range overnight, ended at 1.2524 in NY. * USD/MYR may see further choppy trades between broad 3.24-3.26 range. All eyes on China data today. Oilers and exporters to remain sellers on rallies but dips seen limited by continued local funds buying. NDFs traded between 3.2510 and 3.2565 range overnight, closed at 3.2540-75 in NY. * USD/THB to open firm above 32.30 after extended long weekend, Thai New Year holidays. Higher USD/AXJ, political deadlock, recession fears to continue to keep pair well supported. USD/THB traded 32.25-34.34 range overnight, closed at 32.32 in NY. Resistance at 32.50 eyed. * USD/IDR likely to consolidate further amid 11420-11460. Local demand and firmer regional pairings underpin. Focus on China data today. Markets await political developments/coalition govt news after general election last week. NDFs traded firm between 11480-11515 range overnight, closed 11490-11525 in NY. * USD/PHP likely to trade 44.50-44.70 range. Higher NDFs, hawkish BSP, corporate interests ahead of the long Easter weekend to underpin. Philippines markets to close for holidays from tomorrow - Maundy Thursday, then Good Friday. Normal trades to resume on Monday. USD/PHP ended onshore dealings at 44.49 yesterday, OFW inward remittances cap rallies. Feb OFW remittances at USD1.795bln, slightly blw Jan's USD1.799bln, up 5.6%y/y. PHP NDFs traded 44.55-44.63 range in NY, closed at 44.55-44.59. * USD/TWD to continue bullish bias above 30.00. Pair ended at 30.235 yest, after range amid 30.07-30.245 intraday. Persistent CBC buying, China slowdown fears to remain supportive of pair. TWD NDFs traded 30.145-30.17 range o/n, ended at 30.16-30.19 in NY. Taiex ended +0.67%. * USD/CNY to remain well bid on bullish PBOC guidance. Slowdown fears, extended stocks fall underpin. Shanghai A index ended -1.41% yesterday. NDFs held firm overnight. USD/CNY ended at 6.2215 yest, after range amid 6.2173-6.2253. 1mth closed 6.1780-6.1800 in NY, vs 6.1775-6.1795 previous close; 1 year last at 6.2465-6.2500 vs 6.25 close last. China Q1 GDP, industrial production and retail sales data due at 0200GMT. Q1 GDP is expected to rise 7.3%y/y vs 7.7% last; 1.4%q/q vs 1.8% previous. March ind output f/c to rise 9.0%y/y vs 8.6% last; retail sales est at 12.1%y/y vs 11.8% previous. * USD/INR to open firm around 60.36, may consolidate further btw 60.30-60.50. Breach on topside to trigger stops. Higher food prices continue to drive inflationary fears in India. Both March WPI and CPI numbers came out above expectations yesterday, indicating the RBI may have no choice but to hike rates once again this year. Election month may see the cb holding fire at its next policy meet on June 3 though. March WPI 5.7%y/y vs 5.3% exp, 4.68% in Feb. March CPI 8.31%y/y vs 8.19% f/c and 8.10% previous. Sensex ended -0.64%. INR NDFs traded 60.71-60.85 range o/n, ended at 60.82-60.87 in NY. Catherine.tan@thomsonreuters.com

OVERNIGHT RANGES----------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 21:00GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11480 11515 11480 11490-25 Hi USD/JPY 102.00 101.50 101.93 INR 60.70 60.85 60.71 60.82-87 Hi EUR/USD 1.3833 1.3790 1.3814 KRW 1042.0 1046.0 1042.0 1043.6-1044Hi EUR/JPY 140.81 140.24 140.82 MYR 3.2515 3.2565 3.2510 3.2540-75 Hi GBP/USD 1.6749 1.6661 1.6730 PHP 44.55 44.63 44.55 44.55-59 Hi USD/CAD 1.1013 1.0974 1.0978 TWD 30.15 30.17 30.145 30.16-19 Hi AUD/USD 0.9395 0.9337 0.9362 CNY 1-mth Dealt 6.1780 6.1780-00 NZD/USD 0.8665 0.8626 0.8643 CNY 2-mth 6.1955 6.1950 6.1950-75 USD/SGD 1.2538 1.2517 1.2524 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2465-00 USD/THB 32.34 32.26 32.32 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16263 +89 +0.55 10-year 2.63% 2.65% S&P 500 1843 +12 +0.68 2-year 0.37% 0.37% Nasdaq 4034 +11 +0.29 30-year 3.46% 3.49% FTSE 6542 -42 -0.64 Spot Gold($) 1302.00 1327.00 DAX 9174 -165 -1.77 Nymex 103.75 104.05 Nikkei 13997 +87 +0.62 Brent 108.72 109.07

(Reporting by John Noonan, Catherine Tan and Peter Whitley)