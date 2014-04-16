SYDNEY, April 17 (IFR) -

Headlines from Wednesday Night * Yellen: Fed must adjust policy to foster healing in labor mkt; seeing meaningful progress though goal not achieved * U.S. IP +0.7% (fcast +0.5%), CapU 79.2%, Highest since June 2008 * Yellen says near zero rates hinge on distance U.S. econ remains from jobs, inflation goals * Yellen repeats expectation for considerable time between end of bond-buying and first rate rise * Yellen: Rates likely to be lower for longer due to persistent effects from crisis, slower possible productivity * Bank of Canada holds rates, points to risks of weak inflation * U.S. Housing March starts 946k (fcast 973k), Single-fam +6.0%, Multi-fam -3.1% * Fed's Fisher: QE3 taper should continue, end in fall * U.S. economic activity increased in most regions -Fed's Beige Book * UK Feb ILO Jobless Rate 6.9% vs 7.1% prev, 7.1% * EZ Feb C/A +E21.9b vs +E25.4b s/adj prev * EZ Feb Net Inv Flow E56.2b vs E10.3b prev * UK Feb Avg earns 3m 1.7% y/y vs 1.4% prev, 1.8% exp * CH Apr ZEW Inv Sent 7.0 vs 19 prev, 23 exp * EZ Mar final CPI 0.5% y/y vs 0.5% prev, 0.5% exp Themes from Wednesday * The main theme across asset markets on Wednesday was a marked improvement in investor risk appetite following solid China economic data; fading Ukraine related fears after announcement of four-way peace talks in Geneva; strong UK employment and relatively upbeat but still dovish comments from Fed Yellen. * Wall Street closed on a strong note with the Dow, S&P and NASDAQ all gaining over 1.0% on the day. * Copper prices regained most of the losses made on Tuesday - closing the US session up 1.1%. Gold remained heavy - closing the day unchanged around 1,302 and NYMEX crude also closed the day flat. Iron ore slipped to 116.20 from Tuesday's fix at 117.10. * The FX market was relatively quiet - but the imported risk appetite helped to support AUD from yesterday's low while keeping the pressure on the "safe-haven" JPY. AUD/JPY closed the day around 0.4% higher. * AUD/USD closed the day at 0.9372 - up slightly from Tuesday's close at 0.9364 - but well off the 0.9333 low hit before the China data. * USD/JPY appears to be trying to form a foothold above 102.00, as expectations the BOJ will have to ease again have risen since they were apparently dashed following last week's BOJ meeting. USD/JPY closed at 102.24 up 0.3% on the day. * Other currencies reacted to domestic considerations and central bank expectations. * CAD shared the billing as the worst performing currency on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada left rates on hold and issued a "dovish"/downbeat assessment of the economy and the BOC governor Poloz press conference that followed reinforced that theme. * USD/CAD closed at 1.1009 - up 0.3% from Tuesday's close at 1.0978. * GBP was the strongest currency on Wednesday following much better than expected UK employment data. GBP/USD closed at 1.6796 - up 0.4% from Tuesday's close at 1.6728. * EUR continues to defy gravity and spent most of the European session trading with a bid tone despite very soft EZ inflation data. EUR/USD traded as high as 1.3851 before the EZ CPI and closed virtually unchanged at 1.3815. * US Treasury yields closed little changed on Wednesday. The 2-year yield was unchanged at 0.35%; the 10-year Treasury yield edged 1bp higher to 2.63% while the 30-year Treasury yield eased 1bps to 3.45%. * US data was positive as March Industrial Production beat expectations by coming in at plus 0.7% against expectations of plus 0.5%. Housing Starts and Building Permits came in a bit worse than expected. * Fed Chair Yellen was balanced in her speech - saying the US economy was on sound footing after weather related weakness in Q1, but she emphasized that weak prices remained more of a threat than inflation. Yellen reiterated the Fed would remain supportive while slack remained in the economy. * The Beige Book was released, but didn't contain any surprises and didn't impact markets. * The US dollar index closed unchanged at 79.81. Wrap-up * The markets appear to be in a happier place as we head to the Easter break. Investors aren't letting the headlines out of the Ukraine impact their risk appetite while China fears that crept back on to the radar screen earlier this week have been calmed following the solid data released yesterday. The data out of the US continues to be solid while the Fed chair Yellen promises not to tighten too quickly to ensure the recovery is self-sustainable and one of quality that goes beyond the raw numbers. * The relative investor calm showed up in the VIX index falling close to 10% to 14.18 despite the approach of a long weekend when investors are inclined to buy insurance in case the unexpected happens while they are away. If the calm is maintained - it should support risk assets and encourage investors to put on carry trades. This would support EM currencies and the AUD while weighing on JPY. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 01:00 NZD Apr Consumer Confidence 01:30 AUD Mar New Vehicle Sales 01:30 RBA Mar F/X Transactions 05:00 JPY Mar Consumer Confidence 05:30 JPY Mar Dept Store Sales 00:30 BOJ Gov Kuroda speaks at Branch Managers' Meeting A closer look at the equity market * Stock markets made strong gains on Wednesday due to a marked improvement in investor risk appetite following solid China economic data; fading Ukraine related fears after announcement of four-way peace talks in Geneva; strong UK employment and relatively upbeat but still dovish comments from Fed Yellen. * The London FTSE gained 0.7% helped along by strong UK employment; the German DAX closed soared 1.6%; the French CAC gained 1.4%; Milan rocketed 3.4% higher while the Spanish IBEX closed the day with a 1.6% gain. * Wall Street closed on a strong note with the Dow, S&P and NASDAQ all gaining over 1.0% on the day. * The VIX index closed at 14.18 down 9.2% from Tuesday's close at 15.61. * The MSCI LATAM Index closed up 1.0%. A closer look at the commodity market * Copper prices regained most of the losses made on Tuesday - closing the US session up 1.1%. Gold remained heavy - closing the day unchanged around 1,302 and NYMEX crude also closed the day flat. Iron ore slipped to 116.20 from Tuesday's fix at 117.10. A closer look at the fixed interest market * EZ peripheral yields continued to move lower on Wednesday with the 10-yr Spanish bond yield easing 2bps to 3.06% while the 10-yr Italian bond yield edged 1bp lower to 3.10%. * The 10-yr German bund yield edged up 1bp to 1.48% while the 10-yr UK gilt yield rose 3bps to 2.63%. * US Treasury yields closed little changed on Wednesday. The 2-yr yield was unchanged at 0.35%; the 10-yr Treasury yield edged 1bp higher to 2.64% while the 30-year Treasury yield eased 1bps to 3.45% OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11460 11485 11450 11445-11465 Hi USD/JPY 102.37 101.81 102.24 INR 60.65 60.78 60.65 60.68-72 Hi EUR/USD 1.3851 1.3804 1.3815 KRW 1040 1041 1039 1037.5-58.5 Hi EUR/JPY 141.77 140.69 141.24 MYR 3.2450 3.2490 3.2440 3.2425-35 Hi GBP/USD 1.6818 1.6721 1.6796 PHP 44.45 44.44 44.38 44.39-41 Hi USD/CAD 1.1015 1.0960 1.1009 TWD 30.12 30.13 30.12 30.12-13 Hi AUD/USD 0.9388 0.9333 0.9372 CNY 1-mth Dealt 6.1800 6.1780-00 NZD/USD 0.8649 0.8578 0.8625 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.2275 6.2260-80 USD/SGD 1.2541 1.2499 1.2508 CNY 1-yr 6.2530 6.2510 6.2500-20 USD/THB 32.33 32.22 32.225 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16425 +162 +1.00 10-year 2.63% 2.63% S&P 500 1862 +19 +1.05 2-year 0.37% 0.37% Nasdaq 4086 +52 +1.29 30-year 3.45% 3.46% FTSE 6584 +43 +0.65 Spot Gold($) 1302.60 1302.60 DAX 9318 +144 +1.57 Nymex 103.75 103.69 Nikkei 14418 +421 +3.01 Brent 109.55 109.36

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)