News and data out of North America On Monday
* U.S. Mar Chicago Fed National Activity Index 0.2 as f/c, prev r to 0.53 from
0.14
* U.S. Mar Leading Indicators 0.8% vs f/c of 0.7%, prev 0.5%
* Japan Govt overhauls GPIF investment committee, appoints new members as part
of drive toward more aggressive investment strategy
* IMF: Portugal near-term econ outlook improving; Planned measures consistent
with cutting 2015 budget gap to 2.5%/GDP, further reforms still needed
* Russia Fin Min sees econ growth close to zero in remaining quarters of 2014,
contraction possible in one quarter; Expects capital outflow of $70-$80 bln in
2014
* Ukraine peace deal falters as rebels show no sign of surrender - RTRS
* Speculators turn short U.S. dollar for 1st time in 6 months-CFTC
* U.S. court signals narrow bondholders win in Argentina subpoena case - RTRS
* Jobless rate still good gauge of slack: Fed study
* U.S. State Dept says has indications of use of toxic industrial chemical,
probably chlorine, in Syria this month; Examining allegations that Syrian Govt
responsible for use of chlorine
* Reuters Poll: Analysts unanimously expect Mexican interest rates to remain on
hold at 3.5% on April 25
Themes
* The main theme across asset markets during the US session on Monday was a very
quiet start to the week - but investor risk appetite remained elevated as the
S&P and NASDAQ had their first five day winning streak in 2014.
* The beaten down biotech sector and some of the other "momentum" high tech
shares did particularly well ahead of some key high-tech earnings reports this
week.
* The recent run of solid US data as well as assurances from the Fed that policy
will remain accommodative well after the economic recovery takes hold have
boosted investor risk appetite and appears to have headed off the sizable Wall
Street correction lower that many pundits said would coincide with US earnings
season.
* The Dow closed up 40.71 points or 0.25% higher at 16,449.25; the S&P closed up
7.04 points or 0.38% higher at 1,871.89; the NASDAQ closed up 26.03 points or
0.64% higher at 4,121.55.
* The VIX index closed at 13.25 down slightly from Thursday's close at 13.36.
* Other asset markets were deadly quiet due to the European holiday.
* Commodities barley moved with NY Copper and NYMEX Crude closing around flat
for the day. Gold sold off to 1,281 at one stage before closing at 1,289 - down
from Thursday's close at 1,294.
* Gold is being pressured by firming US yields and a better bid US dollar.
* It was very quiet in the FX market, but the US dollar remained bid across the
board - led by a USD/JPY that has started to trend higher again.
* The USD/JPY traded as high as 102.71 before closing at 102.61 - up from the
Tokyo Friday close at 102.45.
* The move by the Japan Government to overhaul the GPIF investment committee and
appoints new members as part of drive toward more aggressive investment strategy
has encouraged the view that "Abenomics" will be revitalized and push the Nikkei
higher and JPY lower as a result.
* The USD/JPY closed above the base of the daily ichimoku cloud at 102.48 -
marking the first time it has done so since getting slammed lower following the
BOJ meeting in April 8.
* The EUR/USD touched below last week's 1.3790, but there wasn't any
follow-through. The low was 1.3787 and it closed at 1.3794 down from Thursday's
close at 1.3814.
* Even though there was some chopping around in very thin markets - most of the
other currencies closed on Monday where they finished the day last Thursday.
* The US Treasury market slept though the Monday session, as there wasn't any
top-tier data and the market continues to ignore the mixed reports coming from
the Ukraine.
* The 2-year Treasury yield closed unchanged at 0.39% and the 10-year US
Treasury yield closed unchanged at 2.71%.
* The US dollar index closed at 79.96 - up 0.18% from Thursday's close at 79.82.
Wrap up
* It was deadly quiet during the US session and it will likely be just as
moribund through the Asian session today. There might be some action in the
USD/JPY after closing above 102.50, as USD/JPY bulls have reemerged with some
confidence. The IMM data released overnight showed that net short JPY/USD
contracts were significantly reduced to 68.7 K contracts from 87.5 K contracts
the previous week. The paring back of USD/JPY longs should give more balance to
the market positioning that will allow the USD/JPY move higher.
* The AUD/USD trend higher has lost momentum despite low volatility and solid
gains on Wall Street. This could be partly due to the holiday season, but one
must remember that the AUD benefitted from the rotation out of developed market
high-tech momentum assets and in to previously beaten down emerging market
assets. The "momentum" stocks have rallied back hard over the past five days and
this could be negatively impacting the AUD - as the DM/EM rotation strategies
unwind.
* There are some key data and events coming up later in the week that should get
the markets moving again. Tomorrow (Wednesday) is a big day for the AUD, as Aus
CPI and HSBC China Flash MFG PMI will be released. But for today it will be
must-do flows and position adjustments that will dictate direction.
Asian Currency Outlook
* USD/Asians underpinned by bullish bias, higher USD/JPY and USD/CNY. Bullish
equities, inflows to continue to cap rallies though. Very quiet session in NDFs
overnight with London closed for Easter Monday. Most Asian pairs likely to
remain consolidative, eyes CNY cues. On the data front, Hong Kong March CPI due
today while Taiwan releases unemployment number.
* USD/KRW likely to remain amid broad 1035-1045 range. Strong inflows into
stocks to continue to cap rallies but BOK fears to underpin. Quiet NDFs trades
btw 1040.4-1040.9 overnight, ended at 1040.0-1040.9 in NY.
* USD/SGD stays bid above 1.2500, but topside remains capped below 1.2550. Pair
only traded 1.2506-1.2536 range o/n, ended at 1.2529 in NY. Bullish stock
markets, corps interests to continue to weigh.
* USD/MYR likely to cross 3.2500 barrier, pair to continue bullish undertone,
may see 3.2450-3.2550 range intraday. NDFs traded at 3.2570 overnight, ended at
3.2550-3.2590 in NY.
* USD/THB pressured by foreign sales, continued inflows into stocks. Business as
usual in Bangkok with market unperturbed by dwindling/calm protests in the
capital. USD/THB traded 32.20-32.28 range overnight, ended at 32.24 in NY.
Awaits new election, likely not till July. BOT meet tomorrow, no change exp
after March rate cut.
* USD/IDR likely to see further sideways dealing btw 14430-14470. Pair closed at
11450 locally yesterday. NDFs only traded at 11470 overnight, ended at
11460-11480 in NY. No data from Indo due this week. BI deputy governor sees Q1
CAD at 2% of GDP.
* USD/PHP likely to trade 44.60-44.60 range. Firm undertone in NDFs, PHP yields
amid hawkish BSP to underpin. USD/PHP closed onshore at 44.425 yest, after range
amid 44.365-44.435 intraday. No trades cited in NDFs overnight. 1 mth ended firm
around 44.50 pivot.
* USD/TWD underpinned by weak JPY, CNY. Pair likely to trade 30.20-30.30
intraday. CBC unlikely to allow pair below 30.20 either. March unemployment data
due today. NDFs traded at 30.22, closed 30.20-30.23 in NY.
* USD/CNY likely to stay bid on PBOC guidance. Another higher fix on the cards.
USD/CNY ended at 6.2269 yesterday, after high of 6.2359 on good buying, demand
from oilers. USD/CNH ended firm at 6.2280 yesterday. NDFs held bullish bias
overnight. 1's ended at 6.1800-6.1820, 5's closed 6.2340-6.2365; 1 yr at
6.2590-6.2620.
* USD/INR to open above 60.50 on higher NDFs. Pair risks short squeeze after
breaching 60.50. Record high stocks yesterday may cap rallies though. Sensex
closed +0.6% yesterday. Foreigners remained net buyers of USD71 mln worth of
stocks yesterday. NDFs traded 60.87-60.95 range o/n, ended at 60.89-60.93 in NY.
OVERNIGHT RANGES----------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 21:00GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 11470 14470 11470 11460-80 Low USD/JPY 102.68 102.52 102.60
INR 60.80 60.95 60.87 60.89-93 Mod EUR/USD 1.3830 1.3787 1.3794
KRW 1040.5 1040.9 1040.4 1040-1040.9Low EUR/JPY 141.82 141.42 141.52
MYR 3.2570 3.2570 3.2570 3.2550-90 Low GBP/USD 1.6819 1.6790 1.6792
PHP 44.50 No Trades 44.47-55 NA USD/CAD 1.1031 1.1008 1.1010
TWD 30.22 30.22 30.22 30.20-23 Low AUD/USD 0.9347 0.9318 0.9328
CNY 1-mth Dealt 6.1810 6.1800-20 NZD/USD 0.8283 0.8556 0.8571
CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.2350 6.2340-65 USD/SGD 1.2536 1.2506 1.2529
CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2595-20 USD/THB 32.278 32.20 32.24
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 16449 +41 +0.25 10-year 2.71% 2.63%
S&P 500 1872 +7 +0.38 2-year 0.40% 0.37%
Nasdaq 14512 -4 -0.03 30-year 3.52% 3.45%
FTSE 6625 Mkts Clsed Spot Gold($) 1290.00 1302.60
DAX 9410 +92 +0.99 Nymex 104.32 103.75
Nikkei 13997 +87 +0.62 Brent 109.95 109.55
