News and data out of North America On Monday * U.S. Mar Chicago Fed National Activity Index 0.2 as f/c, prev r to 0.53 from 0.14 * U.S. Mar Leading Indicators 0.8% vs f/c of 0.7%, prev 0.5% * Japan Govt overhauls GPIF investment committee, appoints new members as part of drive toward more aggressive investment strategy * IMF: Portugal near-term econ outlook improving; Planned measures consistent with cutting 2015 budget gap to 2.5%/GDP, further reforms still needed * Russia Fin Min sees econ growth close to zero in remaining quarters of 2014, contraction possible in one quarter; Expects capital outflow of $70-$80 bln in 2014 * Ukraine peace deal falters as rebels show no sign of surrender - RTRS * Speculators turn short U.S. dollar for 1st time in 6 months-CFTC * U.S. court signals narrow bondholders win in Argentina subpoena case - RTRS * Jobless rate still good gauge of slack: Fed study * U.S. State Dept says has indications of use of toxic industrial chemical, probably chlorine, in Syria this month; Examining allegations that Syrian Govt responsible for use of chlorine * Reuters Poll: Analysts unanimously expect Mexican interest rates to remain on hold at 3.5% on April 25 Themes * The main theme across asset markets during the US session on Monday was a very quiet start to the week - but investor risk appetite remained elevated as the S&P and NASDAQ had their first five day winning streak in 2014. * The beaten down biotech sector and some of the other "momentum" high tech shares did particularly well ahead of some key high-tech earnings reports this week. * The recent run of solid US data as well as assurances from the Fed that policy will remain accommodative well after the economic recovery takes hold have boosted investor risk appetite and appears to have headed off the sizable Wall Street correction lower that many pundits said would coincide with US earnings season. * The Dow closed up 40.71 points or 0.25% higher at 16,449.25; the S&P closed up 7.04 points or 0.38% higher at 1,871.89; the NASDAQ closed up 26.03 points or 0.64% higher at 4,121.55. * The VIX index closed at 13.25 down slightly from Thursday's close at 13.36. * Other asset markets were deadly quiet due to the European holiday. * Commodities barley moved with NY Copper and NYMEX Crude closing around flat for the day. Gold sold off to 1,281 at one stage before closing at 1,289 - down from Thursday's close at 1,294. * Gold is being pressured by firming US yields and a better bid US dollar. * It was very quiet in the FX market, but the US dollar remained bid across the board - led by a USD/JPY that has started to trend higher again. * The USD/JPY traded as high as 102.71 before closing at 102.61 - up from the Tokyo Friday close at 102.45. * The move by the Japan Government to overhaul the GPIF investment committee and appoints new members as part of drive toward more aggressive investment strategy has encouraged the view that "Abenomics" will be revitalized and push the Nikkei higher and JPY lower as a result. * The USD/JPY closed above the base of the daily ichimoku cloud at 102.48 - marking the first time it has done so since getting slammed lower following the BOJ meeting in April 8. * The EUR/USD touched below last week's 1.3790, but there wasn't any follow-through. The low was 1.3787 and it closed at 1.3794 down from Thursday's close at 1.3814. * Even though there was some chopping around in very thin markets - most of the other currencies closed on Monday where they finished the day last Thursday. * The US Treasury market slept though the Monday session, as there wasn't any top-tier data and the market continues to ignore the mixed reports coming from the Ukraine. * The 2-year Treasury yield closed unchanged at 0.39% and the 10-year US Treasury yield closed unchanged at 2.71%. * The US dollar index closed at 79.96 - up 0.18% from Thursday's close at 79.82. Wrap up * It was deadly quiet during the US session and it will likely be just as moribund through the Asian session today. There might be some action in the USD/JPY after closing above 102.50, as USD/JPY bulls have reemerged with some confidence. The IMM data released overnight showed that net short JPY/USD contracts were significantly reduced to 68.7 K contracts from 87.5 K contracts the previous week. The paring back of USD/JPY longs should give more balance to the market positioning that will allow the USD/JPY move higher. * The AUD/USD trend higher has lost momentum despite low volatility and solid gains on Wall Street. This could be partly due to the holiday season, but one must remember that the AUD benefitted from the rotation out of developed market high-tech momentum assets and in to previously beaten down emerging market assets. The "momentum" stocks have rallied back hard over the past five days and this could be negatively impacting the AUD - as the DM/EM rotation strategies unwind. * There are some key data and events coming up later in the week that should get the markets moving again. Tomorrow (Wednesday) is a big day for the AUD, as Aus CPI and HSBC China Flash MFG PMI will be released. But for today it will be must-do flows and position adjustments that will dictate direction. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Asian Currency Outlook * USD/Asians underpinned by bullish bias, higher USD/JPY and USD/CNY. Bullish equities, inflows to continue to cap rallies though. Very quiet session in NDFs overnight with London closed for Easter Monday. Most Asian pairs likely to remain consolidative, eyes CNY cues. On the data front, Hong Kong March CPI due today while Taiwan releases unemployment number. * USD/KRW likely to remain amid broad 1035-1045 range. Strong inflows into stocks to continue to cap rallies but BOK fears to underpin. Quiet NDFs trades btw 1040.4-1040.9 overnight, ended at 1040.0-1040.9 in NY. * USD/SGD stays bid above 1.2500, but topside remains capped below 1.2550. Pair only traded 1.2506-1.2536 range o/n, ended at 1.2529 in NY. Bullish stock markets, corps interests to continue to weigh. * USD/MYR likely to cross 3.2500 barrier, pair to continue bullish undertone, may see 3.2450-3.2550 range intraday. NDFs traded at 3.2570 overnight, ended at 3.2550-3.2590 in NY. * USD/THB pressured by foreign sales, continued inflows into stocks. Business as usual in Bangkok with market unperturbed by dwindling/calm protests in the capital. USD/THB traded 32.20-32.28 range overnight, ended at 32.24 in NY. Awaits new election, likely not till July. BOT meet tomorrow, no change exp after March rate cut. * USD/IDR likely to see further sideways dealing btw 14430-14470. Pair closed at 11450 locally yesterday. NDFs only traded at 11470 overnight, ended at 11460-11480 in NY. No data from Indo due this week. BI deputy governor sees Q1 CAD at 2% of GDP. * USD/PHP likely to trade 44.60-44.60 range. Firm undertone in NDFs, PHP yields amid hawkish BSP to underpin. USD/PHP closed onshore at 44.425 yest, after range amid 44.365-44.435 intraday. No trades cited in NDFs overnight. 1 mth ended firm around 44.50 pivot. * USD/TWD underpinned by weak JPY, CNY. Pair likely to trade 30.20-30.30 intraday. CBC unlikely to allow pair below 30.20 either. March unemployment data due today. NDFs traded at 30.22, closed 30.20-30.23 in NY. * USD/CNY likely to stay bid on PBOC guidance. Another higher fix on the cards. USD/CNY ended at 6.2269 yesterday, after high of 6.2359 on good buying, demand from oilers. USD/CNH ended firm at 6.2280 yesterday. NDFs held bullish bias overnight. 1's ended at 6.1800-6.1820, 5's closed 6.2340-6.2365; 1 yr at 6.2590-6.2620. * USD/INR to open above 60.50 on higher NDFs. Pair risks short squeeze after breaching 60.50. Record high stocks yesterday may cap rallies though. Sensex closed +0.6% yesterday. Foreigners remained net buyers of USD71 mln worth of stocks yesterday. NDFs traded 60.87-60.95 range o/n, ended at 60.89-60.93 in NY. OVERNIGHT RANGES----------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 21:00GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11470 14470 11470 11460-80 Low USD/JPY 102.68 102.52 102.60 INR 60.80 60.95 60.87 60.89-93 Mod EUR/USD 1.3830 1.3787 1.3794 KRW 1040.5 1040.9 1040.4 1040-1040.9Low EUR/JPY 141.82 141.42 141.52 MYR 3.2570 3.2570 3.2570 3.2550-90 Low GBP/USD 1.6819 1.6790 1.6792 PHP 44.50 No Trades 44.47-55 NA USD/CAD 1.1031 1.1008 1.1010 TWD 30.22 30.22 30.22 30.20-23 Low AUD/USD 0.9347 0.9318 0.9328 CNY 1-mth Dealt 6.1810 6.1800-20 NZD/USD 0.8283 0.8556 0.8571 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.2350 6.2340-65 USD/SGD 1.2536 1.2506 1.2529 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2595-20 USD/THB 32.278 32.20 32.24 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16449 +41 +0.25 10-year 2.71% 2.63% S&P 500 1872 +7 +0.38 2-year 0.40% 0.37% Nasdaq 14512 -4 -0.03 30-year 3.52% 3.45% FTSE 6625 Mkts Clsed Spot Gold($) 1290.00 1302.60 DAX 9410 +92 +0.99 Nymex 104.32 103.75 Nikkei 13997 +87 +0.62 Brent 109.95 109.55

