News and data out on Tuesday Europe * ECB's Coeure - still have further margin to reduce main rate * Coeure - changes could bring depo rate into negative territory * Coeure - quantitative easing remains possible Rts * SE Mar Jobless rate 8.6% vs 8.5% prev, 8.5% exp North America * US March Existing Home Sales -0.2% (prv-0.4%) to 4.59mln rate, lowest since July 2012 * US Feb House Price Index m/m 0.6%; prev r to 0.4% from 0.5% * US April Richmond Fed composite Mfg Index +7 vs. -7 in March * CA Feb Wholesale Trade m/m 1.1% vs f/c 0.7%; prev r to 0.5% from 0.8% * EZ April Consumer Confidence Flash -8.7 vs. prior -9.3 * DBRS confirms US credit rating at AAA; Removes rating from negative review * BoJ considering projecting around 2% inflation for FY2015, FY2016-Sources-DJN * BoJ will mull raising FY2014 inflation f/c if Tokyo April CPI strong-DJN * ECB's Linde: Interested in having a Euro that stops rising vs USD-MNSI * Latvia Finance Ministry: F/C '14 GDP of 4.0% (prv 4.3%); Says lower f/c due to potential impact from Russia & Ukraine conflict * CAD Fin Min Oliver: Very disappointed with US decision to delay Keystone XL pipeline "yet again"; Important for CA to keep Keyston issue alive with US Admin.; Jobs & econ growth in CA & US will be affected by delay * Brazil's 2014 inflation f/c 6.51% vs 6.47% prev week; GDP f/c 1.63% vs 1.65% prev week-Weekly Central Bank survey * Chile CB Chief Vergara: Econ will probably show greater growth in next quarters Themes * The main theme across asset markets on Tuesday was investor optimism, as Wall Street extended its winning streak to six and volatility reading continued to move lower. * There wasn't any key data out of Europe or the US - so price action was dictated by sentiment, US earnings and M&A flows. * Well received earnings reports from key tech companies and a flurry on M&A activity in the pharmaceutical sector sent Wall Street higher - with the tech-heavy NASDAQ leading the way with a 0.97% gain. The S&P and down gained around 0.40% on the day. * Lately when the NASDAQ gets sold/EM stocks get bought and vice-versa. The MSCI LATAM Equity Index fell 0.60% on Tuesday. * European stock markets opened after the Easter long weekend and promptly soared higher - with the German DAX leading the way with a gain over 2.0%. * The London FTSE gained 0.85% led by the pharmaceuticals - as reports of Pfizer (US) approaching AstraZeneca (UK) for a takeover worth around 60 BLN GBP and news that GlaxoSmithKline (UK) did an asset swap with Novatis (Swiss) provided a boost. * The potential M&A flows in the pharmaceuticals helped push the GBP higher against the USD and the EUR on the day. The GBP/USD traded as high as 1.6839 and was trading around 1.6824 late in the US session - up 0.20% on the day. * The FX market was generally quite on Tuesday, as more important data and events take place later in the week. * The best performing currencies on Tuesday were the AUD and NZD - as the elevated risk appetite and very low volatility encouraged carry trade demand. The AUD and NZD gained around 0.40% against the USD and the JPY as of late in the US session. * The AUD/USD traded as high as 0.9379 and was trading at 0.9366 late in the US session up 0.42% on the day. * The EUR/USD continued to consolidate and could only manage a 1.3785/1.3825 range for the entire day. Late in the US session the EUR/USD was trading at 1.3805 - up slightly from Monday's close at 1.3794. * It was a similar story for the USD/JPY - which only managed a 102.41/73 range for the entire day and was trading at 102.60 late in the session - exactly where it closed in Monday. * It was a mixed story for commodity markets. NYMEX Crude slid over 2.0% on expectations that US crude inventories will show close to a record rose when the EIA releases inventory data on Wednesday. * Gold continued to slip as ETF holders were the main sellers on Tuesday. Gold fell as low as 1,277 (lowest since Feb) and closed at 1,284 - down from Monday's close around 1,290. It was the fourth straight day of losses for gold. * NY copper gained 0.34% while Iron Ore slipped 0.71% to 112.50. * Treasury yields tried to push higher due to stronger equity markets - but by the end of the day there was little change. * The 10-year Treasury yield moved up to 2.74% after European stock markets roared higher - but good demand capped and it closed at 2.71% off 1 BP from Monday's close at 2.72%. The 2-year Treasury yield edged 1 BP higher to 0.40% following tepid demand for a 32 BLN USD 2-year Treasury auction. * The US dollar closed at 79.89 - slightly down from Monday's close at 79.94. Looking ahead * 01:30 AUD Q1 CPI y/y, f/c 3.2% prev 2.7%; q/q, f/c 0.8% prev 0.8% * 01:30 AUD Q1 RBA Trimmed Mean CPI y/y, f/c 2.9% prev 2.6%; q/q f/c 0.7% prev 0.9% * 01:30 AUD Q1 RBA Weighted Medn CPI y/y, f/c 2.9% prev 2.6%; q/q f/c 0.7% prev 0.9% * 01:45 CNY April HSBC Mfg PMI Flash, no f/c prev 48.0 Wrap up * It has been an extremely quiet start to the week following the holiday weekend - but that should all change today. It is a big day for the AUD ahead - with Aus CPI at 01:30 GMT followed 15 minutes later by the HSBC Flash China PMI. * The Aus CPI should shape RBA expectations at a time when there is a wide divergence of views as to how the RBA will proceed over the next six months. The key will be the underlying inflation reading - not the headline. The Trimmed and Weighted Mean CPI came in at a surprisingly high 0.9% Q/Q and 2.6% Y/Y. The market is looking for a moderation to plus 0.7% Q/Q for Q1 and plus 2.9% Y/Y. If the underlying inflation comes in hotter than expected it will force the RBA to focus on inflation and force the market to price in the possibility of a rate hike before year-end - pushing the AUD/USD towards and likely above 0.9400. If the underlying inflation number is benign - it will allow the RBA to continue focusing on growth and the market will likely push back rate hike predictions to 2015. The AUD/USD would likely test/break 0.9300 on a benign outcome. * The HSBC Flash PMI for April is expected to show a slight improvement to 48.3 from the final 48.0 read in March. The market always reacts to China data and the HSBC PMI surveys are closely watched. It should be a very busy 30 minutes for AUD trading. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Asian Currency Outlook * USD/Asians maintain bullish bias, tracks extended rally in USD/CNY. Ukraine worries and China growth uncertainties underpinned. Focus today on China's April HSBC PMI survey - exp the PMI to show small improvement to 48.3 from 48.0 in March. Singapore March CPI, Taiwan industrial production data scheduled for release today too. BOT likely to keep rates unchanged today after cut in March. * USD/KRW to see further tug of war around the 1040 pivot. Extended stocks buying from foreigners, exporters, bearish JPY/KRW weigh heavy on pair, but BOK fears stall. Foreigners remained net buyers of KRW100.8bln worth of stocks yesterday. USD/KRW closed at 1037.7 yesterday, after range amid 1037.3-1042 intraday. NDFs traded 10540.5-1041.5 range o/n, ended at 1041.25-1042.00 in NY. * USD/SGD finally pushed through 1.2550 resistance. Pair rallied to 1.2570 high o/n, ended at 1.2558 in NY. Expect range amid 1.2550-1.2570, eyes CNY proxy trades. Bullish USD sentiment underpins but rally to remain slow on cross interests, corps sales. March CPI exp at 1.10%y/y vs 0.40% last. * USD/MYR uptrend intact after sustained break above 200dma at 3.2505 in opening trades yesterday. Pair stayed at lofty levels above 3.2600 for most of the Asian session, closed just off the day's high at 3.2675. NDFs remain well bid overnight on China worries, bullish USD/CNH. 1mth traded 3.2700-3.2740, ended at 3.2740-3.2760 in NY. Spot may trade 3.2600-3.2800 intraday, eyes CNY leads, China PMI. * USD/THB follows the rest of regional pairs higher, eyes 32.40 resistance today, stronger at 32.50. Foreign buying in Thai stocks continue to hinder gains. USD/THB traded 32.30-32.36 range overnight, ended at 32.32 in NY. BOT to meet on rates today - exp the bank to keep key rate steady at 2.0%. The Nation - A new election could take place on July 20 at the earliest, but could be delayed until September. And if conflicting parties do not settle their differences before the election, the risk of another failed poll due to obstruction is "very high", Election Commission (EC) member Somchai Srisutthiyakorn told leaders of almost 60 political parties yesterday. * USD/IDR well bid after breaking 11450 resistance. Pair rallied to 11530 high yesterday, ended at 11520 onshore. Strong demand from locals, corps and foreign banks underpin. Uncertain in political leadership, econ policies from the new govt, weak Asians weigh on IDR sentiment. Comment from BI deputy gov Q2 CAD may widen to 3% of GDP vs exp of 2% in Q1 added to bearish IDR. 1mth NDFs traded 11580-11595 range overnight, ended at 11590-11605 in NY. * USD/PHP well bid on bullish USD outlook, geopolitical concerns in Ukraine. Selling pressure in the PHP bonds weighed on sentiment too, USD/PHP ended onshore at 44.535, after range amid 44.49-44.55 intraday. Yields closed up 7bps in the belly. Front end yields were lower by 6bps though - buyers emerged after the strong auction results. PHP NDFs traded 44.50-44.55 in NY, ended at 44.50-44.55. USD/PHP may trade 44.45-44.60, eyes on China, regional leads. * USD/TWD underpinned by weak CNY, stubborn CBC intervention. Pair likely to trade 30.25-32.35 intraday. Uptrend to target 30.50 nearterm. NDFs traded 30.28-30.31 range o/n, ended at 30.30-30.32 in NY. March ind output due at 0800GMT, last 7.0%y/y. * USD/CNY continued to charge higher on PBOC guidance. Pair ended at 6.2373 onshore yesterday. Strong local demand, corps bids added to bullish outlook. April HSBC flash mfg PMI eyed today - exp 48.3 vs 48.0 last. NDFs well bid overnight. 1mth traded 6.1825-6.1840 range, closed 6.1820-6.1820 in NY. 1 year ended 1 big figure higher from previous day's close at 6.2670-6.2700. * USD/INR to pierce 61.00 as foreigners continue to bail out of bonds amid inflation worries. Weak Asian packs further underpinned. Pair may trade 60.80-61.20 intraday. It ended onshore at 60.77 yest. Sensex retreated from record high, ended -0.03%. Foreign funds continued to book profit in stocks after recent strong rally. NDFs traded 61.18-61.30 range o/n, ended at 61.28-61.34 in NY. Catherine.tan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT RANGES----------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 21:00GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11580 11595 11580 11590-605 Hi USD/JPY 102.66 102.47 102.62 INR 61.23 61.30 61.18 61.28-34 Hi EUR/USD 1.3825 1.3789 1.3805 KRW 1040.5 1041.5 1040.5 1041.5-42 Hi EUR/JPY 141.77 141.46 141.68 MYR 3.2700 3.2740 3.2700 3.2740-60 Mod GBP/USD 1.6839 1.6803 1.6824 PHP 44.52 44.55 44.50 44.50-55 Mod USD/CAD 1.1042 1.1001 1.1026 TWD 30.28 30.31 30.28 30.30-32 Mod AUD/USD 0.9378 0.9354 0.9367 CNY 1-mth 6.1840 6.1825 6.1820-50 NZD/USD 0.8621 0.8582 0.8600 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2375-20 USD/SGD 1.2570 1.2554 1.2558 CNY 1-yr 6.2700 6.2680 6.2670-00 USD/THB 32.361 32.293 32.32 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16514 +65 +0.40 10-year 2.71% 2.72% S&P 500 1880 +8 +0.41 2-year 0.40% 0.39% Nasdaq 4161 +40 +0.97 30-year 3.49% 3.52% FTSE 6682 +57 +0.85 Spot Gold($) 1283.00 1290.00 DAX 9600 +190 +2.02 Nymex 101.91 104.32 Nikkei 14389 -124 -0.85 Brent 109.27 109.95

