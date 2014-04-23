SYDNEY, April 24 (IFR) -

News and data out of Europe on Wednesday * ECB's Hansson, not watching a particular EUR threshold Rts * Hansson, QE would be operationally complex for the ECB Rts * BoJ estimates bks could suffer Y5.6t losses if rates rise 1% * China SAFE to reinforce/improve checks on fx bus in Fin inst * CA Valeant Pharma unsolicited $4.7b bid for Botox maker Allergan * DE Apr Flash Mfg PM 54.2 vs 53.7 prev, 54 exp * DE Apr Flash Serv PMI 55 vs 53 prev, 53.4 exp * EZ Apr Flash Mfg PMI 53.3 vs 53 prev, 53 exp * EZ Apr Flash Serv PMI 53.1 vs 52.2 prev, 52.4 exp * UK BoE Minutes 9-0 on unchanged rates * UK Mar PSNB GBP4.861b vs 7.0b prev, 9.1b exp * UK Mar PSNCR GBP15.7b vs 0.015b prev, * UK Apr CBI Trends -1 vs 6 prev, 7 exp * French fiscal watchdog deems govt growth forecasts optimistic Rts News and data out of North America * US New Home Sales-Units MM Mar 0.384m, f/c 0.450m, 0.440m-prev * US New Home Sales Chg MM Mar -14.50%, -3.30% -prev * US Markit Mfg PMI Flash Apr 55.40, f/c 56.00, 55.50-prev * ECB's Nowotny in principle would not rule out QE to buy Sov bonds, doesn't see prospect of deflation in EZ, will only be able to judge in June whether EZ faces Japan-style deflation risk * Italy Treasury to issue up to EUR 9bn of CCTEU/BTP's at month-end auction * UK inflation expectations for next 12 mos 2% v 2.1% in Marc (Citi/Yougov) * Fitch Spanish mortgage arrears stable but defaults continue to rise * Swedish CB's Skingsley says there is room for more stimulatory policy, deflation should always be taken seriously * Chile CB Traders f/c sees rates -25bp's in May, -50bp's in 6 mos * US Mortgage Market Index w/e 354.00, 366.10-prev * US MBA Purchase Index w/e 178.00, 182.70-prev * US Mortgage Refinance Index w/e 1361.40, 1414.40-prev * US MBA 30-Yr Mortgage Rate w/e 0.04, 4.47%-prev * CA Retail Sales MM Feb 0.50%, f/c 0.40%, 1.30%-prev * CA Retail Sales Ex-Autos MM Feb 0.60%, f/c 0.50%, 1.00%-prev * BR Foreign Exchange Flows w/e 1.001b-prev * MX Retail Sales YY Feb -1.70%, f/c 1.20%, -0.30%-prev * MX Retail Sales MM Feb -1.30%, f/c -0.10%, -0.30%-prev * Russia's energy ministry proposes 3-way gas talks w/Ukraine & EC in Moscow on Apr 28 * Russian Fgn Ministry insists on immediate withdrawal of Ukrainian army from Southeastern Ukraine, start of real inclusive dialogue * US money market funds increase by USD 2.02b in latest week (Imoneynet) Themes * The main theme across asset markets on Wednesday was consolidation, as the market digests news and data that fails to provide any clear trends. * Wall Street ended a 6-day winning streak, as the recently volatile biotech sector fell after biotech company Amgen missed forecasts on their earnings reports. * The Dow and S&P had tiny falls of 0.08% and 0.21% respectively while the NASDAQ closed 0.83% down on the day. * It was relatively quiet in the FX market - with most major currencies ending the day little changed against the USD - even though there was some choppy price action in between. * The AUD was the worst performing currency - falling 0.85% against the USD and close to 1.0% against the EUR and JPY - but almost all of the losses came in the minutes following the more benign than expected Aus CPI data and there was little movement during the European and US sessions. * The EUR/USD showed some life and traded as high as 1.3855 following stronger than expected EZ PMI data that contrasted with weaker than expected US New Home Sales. The EUR/USD couldn't maintain the momentum higher and eventually slipped back to 1.3816 - only slightly higher than the Tuesday close at 1.3805. * The weaker than expected US New Home Sales data and a successful 5-year Treasury auction pushed US Treasury yields a bit lower - with the 10-year Treasury yield slipping to 2.69% from 2.72%. * The USD/JPY fell sharply during the European session when the USD broadly weakened. The USD/JPY traded as low as 102.17 when European stocks came under pressure and then chopped between 102.20/40 when the US market arrived. The USD/JPY bulls then came back into the market and took the USD/JPY back to 102.55. Easing US Treasury yields helped to cap the USD/JPY and it closed at 102.52 - down just 0.09% on the day. * The GBP came under broad pressure after the BOE Minutes revealed there was a growing debate between hawks and doves on the MPC over slack in the economy and the medium-term inflation outlook. * The GBP/USD traded as low as 1.6762 and closed the day at 1.6784 - down 0.24% on the day. * The NZD/USD popped from 0.8585 to 0.8620 after the RBNZ hiked rates 25 BPS to 3.0% and noted apparent inflation pressures and considerable momentum in the economic expansion. The RBNZ did say that the scale and speed of future hikes would be data dependent. * Commodity prices were mixed to sluggish on Wednesday. NYMEX Crude closed eased 0.21% after the EIA revealed that crude inventories rose to the highest on record. Gold was steady at 1,283 while copper rose 0.11% and iron ore fell to 112.20 from 112.50. * The US dollar index closed at 79.86 - down slightly from Tuesday's close at 79.90. Wrap up * With the expected RBNZ rate hike out of the way - it should be a relatively quiet Asian session. The FX market continues to seek a sustainable trend, but they have been hard to come by so far in 2014. The USD/JPY looks poised to move higher, but clearing resistance and sell orders ahead of 103.00 might prove difficult without a major catalyst. * If risk appetite stays buoyant and volatility continues to ease - the NZD should be extremely attractive to carry trade investors. The RBNZ is in the initial stages of a tightening cycle while other central banks around the G10 are on hold or looking at more easing. NZD/JPY and NZD/EUR look particularly attractive as both the BOJ and ECB maintain an easing bias. * The AUD/USD didn't lose any more ground during the Lon and NY sessions - nor did it bounce. Sentiment has turned bearish following the benign Aus CPI and uninspiring HSBC China Flash PMI data, but carry trade demand from yield seeking investors could cushion falls while investor risk appetite remains elevated. * The key to the Asian session will be Japanese flows and moves in the Nikkei and other Asian bourses. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Asian Currency Outlook * USD/Asians failed to rally further overnight. Profit taking in stocks and weaker than expected US New Home Sales data capped buying momentum. Overall trades were non inspiring though, with longs taking the opportunity to book some profit. Setback in USD/CNH, USD/CNH from above 3.2400 levels weighed on Asian pairs too. CNY NDFs dribbled lower across the curve on profit taking. Expect consolidation in Far East dealings today. * USD/KRW ended at 1039.8 onshore yesterday, after range amid 1038-1041.2. Pair stays heavy on foreign inflows, JPY/KRW selling interests. May see range of 1037-1042 intraday. NDFs traded 1042-1044 range overnight, closed at 1041.5-1042.5 in NY. S Korea Mar dept store sales -1.1%y/y vs -2.4% in Feb; discount store sales -3.7%y/y vs -23.1% previous. * USD/SGD failed to test 1.2600-1.2610 resistance zone but underlying bullish bias above 1.2550 held. Pair may consolidate further amid 1.2550-1.2585 intraday. USD/SGD traded 1.2559-1.2585 overnight, ended at 1.2562 in NY. * USD/MYR may trade 3.2550-3.2700 range intraday. Profit taking, oilers sales likely to cap, eyes CNY/CNH cues. NDFs traded 3.2740-3.2795 range o/n, ended at 3.2710-35 in NY. * USD/THB retreated from Asian high at 32.41, in line with dip in regional pairs. May see sideways dealings between 32.30-30.40 intraday. BOT as expected stayed pat on rates, but warned growth may falter further. Moody's maintained outlook for Thailand due to its strong fundamentals. SET ended +0.59% yesterday. * USD/IDR held strong ground above 11600 yesterday after BI gave up defense early. Good demand from locals and foreign banks drove pair up to 11660 high before interbank profit taking set in. Pair ended onshore dealings at 11630. Bond slipped as foreign funds booked profit amid weaker IDR. Yields rose 10-15bps, no panic unwinding cited though. Markets eye political developments, awaits new govt econ policies. IDR NDFs traded 11660-11695 range o/n, closed 11650-11670 in NY. Spot may trade 11600-11650 intraday. * USD/PHP spooked by weakness in regional currencies yesterday. Strong USD demand from local corporate, interbank buying lifted the pair up to 44.74 high, closed at 44.72 onshore. PHP bonds ended flat after choppy tug of war amid mixed interests. PHP NDFs traded 44.75-44.86 range overnight, ended 44.77-44.80 in NY. High volume was touted. * USD/TWD held bullish bias. Pair ended at day's high at 30.32, aided by usual late CBC buying ahead of the close. Pair likely to swing around the 30.30 pivot again intraday. TWD NDFs traded 30.30-30.32 o/n, closed at 30.30-30.315 in NY. March ind output slipped to 3.05%y/y vs 7.0%y/y in Feb. * USD/CNY surged to 3.2464 high yesterday on heavy buying locally - corps and oilers touted behind rally. Breach above 3.2400 triggered some panic short cover before dribbling back to 3.2374 into the close. Another lower PBOC fix may cause further setback - mkts touted long. NDFs closed lower across the curve o/n on profit taking. 1s last ind at 6.1790-6.1815; 1 yr at 6.2640-6.2670. * USD/INR likely to consolidate further between 60.80-61.20 intraday. Stocks rally to weigh on pair. Sensex finished +0.52%, foreign funds remained net buyers but countered by selling pressure in bonds. Strong demand from oilers added to support for pair too. USD/INR ended at 61.07 onshore yesterday, off intraday high at 61.19. NDFs traded 61.51-61.58 range o/n, closed 61.52-61.57 in NY. Catherine.tan@thomsonreuters.com

OVERNIGHT RANGES----------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 21:00GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11670 11695 11660 11650-670 Mod USD/JPY 102.55 102.17 102.55 INR 61.48 61.58 61.51 61.52-57 Mod EUR/USD 1.3855 1.3812 1.3817 KRW 1043 1044 1043 1041.5-42 Mod EUR/JPY 141.98 141.18 141.66 MYR 3.2745 3.2795 3.2740 3.2710-35 Mod GBP/USD 1.6827 1.6763 1.6782 PHP 44.75 44.86 44.75 44.77-80 Hi USD/CAD 1.1053 1.1018 1.1032 TWD 30.20 30.32 30.30 30.30-31.5 Hi AUD/USD 0.9293 0.9268 0.9291 CNY 1-mth 6.1815 6.1805 6.1790-15 NZD/USD 0.8596 0.8566 0.8587 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2345-75 USD/SGD 1.2585 1.2559 1.2562 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2670 6.2640-70 USD/THB 32.373 32.325 32.346 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16502 -13 -0.08 10-year 2.69% 2.71% S&P 500 1875 -4 -0.22 2-year 0.44% 0.40% Nasdaq 4127 -34 -0.83 30-year 3.47% 3.49% FTSE 6675 -7 -0.11 Spot Gold($) 1283.90 1283.00 DAX 9544 -56 -0.58 Nymex 101.50 101.91 Nikkei 14546 +158 +1.09 Brent 109.14 109.27

(Reporting by John Noonan, Catherine Tan and Peter Whitley)