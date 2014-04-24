SYDNEY, April 25 (IFR) -

News and data out of Europe on Thursday  Draghi: undue tightening of policy stance could be addressed with lowering of rate corridor and negative depo rate Rts  Draghi: ECB may reflect on frequency of policy meetings MNI  EUR/SEK sold off on Robor agreement on VW-Scania bid  CH Mar Trade Bal. CHF2.05b vs 2.616b prev, 2.139b exp  DE Apr IFO Bus Clim 111.2 vs 110.7 prev, 110.5 exp  DE Apr IFO Curr Cond 115.3 vs 115.2 prev, 115.7 exp  DE Apr IFO Exp 107.3 vs 106.4 prev, 105.8 exp  UK Apr CBI Distr Trades +30 vs 13 prev, 17 exp News and data out of North America  ECB's Constancio will see if inflation developments justify action  ECB's Coene: If have negative surprise w/Apr inflation data, may push for earlier action  Canada's Poloz sees consensus that once recovery is complete rates will remain lower than in past, downside risks to inflation remain important, soft landing in housing mkt is emerging  Turkish CB leaves rates unchanged  US Build Permits R Number MM Mar 0.997m, 0.990m-prev  US Build Permits R Chg MM Mar -0.02, -2.40%-prev  US Durable Goods Mar 0.03, f/c 0.02, 2.20%-prev  US Durables Ex-Transport Mar 0.02, f/c 0.01, 0.10%-prev  US Durables Ex-Defense MM Mar 0.02, f/c 0.03, 1.70%-prev  US Nondefense Ex-Air Mar 2.20%, f/c 1.50%, -1.40%-prev  US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 329k, f/c 310k, 304k-prev  US Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg w/e 316.75k, 312.00k-prev  US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.680m, f/c 2.750m, 2.739m-prev  Ukraine gives Russia 48 hrs to explain & give details of military exercises near border  Ukrainian troops withdraw from captured Slaviansk checkpoint, separatists' move back in  Ukraine Energy Minister Prodan has offers from gas suppliers for shipments vs Slovakia  Russia says Washington must force current Ukrainian leadership to stop military operations in southeastern Ukraine & withdraw forces (Russian Fgn Ministry) Themes * The main themes impacting markets on Thursday was a rise in Ukraine tensions after it was reported that Russia started military drills near the Ukraine border - which was partially offset by better than expected US Durable Goods data; better than expected German IFO and a positive tone set by the strong Apple reporting results that came after the bell on Wednesday. * The rise in geopolitical concerns saw the markets react, but the reactions were inconsistent and a bit confusing. * Gold staged a vicious reversal higher on safe-haven flows - trading as high as 1,297 and closing at 1,293 up from Wednesday's close at 1,284 and the intra-day low at 1,268. * NYMEX Crude closed 0.44% higher while copper ended the day with a 1.77% gain. The gains in copper were due to speculation China demand will significantly pick up in Q2 and a bright global growth outlook. Obviously Ukraine concerns had no impact on copper trading. * The strong Apple results sent the NASDAQ 0.52% higher, but the broader markets were capped by the Ukraine concerns - with the Dow closing flat and the S&P gaining just 0.17% despite the strong US Durable Goods data. * The 10-year US Treasury yield moved up to 2.73% after the better US data before moving back to 2.68% (unchanged from Wednesday's close) on the Ukraine tensions. * The JPY strengthened across the board on safe-haven demand, while the AUD and NZD were the worst performing currencies as carry trades were unwound due to the geopolitical concerns, * The USD/JPY fell as low as 102.08 and closed at 102.31 - down 0.23% while the AUD/JPY fell around 0.50% and the NZD/JPY fell 0.42% despite the RBNZ rate hike/hawkish statement yesterday. * For reasons difficult to explain - the EUR seems to be a safe-haven destination on Ukraine tensions, as the EUR/USD closed at 1.3833 for a gain of 0.12% and the EUR/CHF barely moved on an open close basis. * The EUR/USD was whippy within well defined ranges. It traded up to 1.3843 after the strong German IFO release; fell to 1.3791 on attempts by Draghi to talk the EUR lower and then bounced back above 1.3830 when Ukraine tensions intensified. * Draghi said the ECB remained committed to combating low inflation by using through conventional and unconventional instruments if needed, but the market has heard all of that before and isn't convinced the ECB is truly ready to take action in the short-term at least. * The US dollar index closed at 79.76 down 0.11% from Wednesday's close at 79.85. Wrap up * Earlier in the week it appeared that global investors had little to worry about, as risk assets moved higher and volatility kept falling. China hard landing fears were fading, Ukraine tensions faded into the background, US earnings season wasn't the minefield as previously feared and global growth looked well anchored - led by a run of strong US data. Suddenly it seems the Ukraine crisis has jumped back on the radar screen and while it isn't prompting big moves - it is forcing some of the riskier carry trades to pare back. * The EUR continues to defy gravity, as for some reason a rise in Ukraine tensions is suddenly EUR-positive. The EUR/USD is likely going to remain range-bound ahead of the key EZ flash inflation data next week. * The JPY strengthened on the unwinding of some carry trade positions. The USD/JPY found support at the daily tankan line, which came in at 102.07 Thursday and will come in at 102.11 today. The Japan CPI is the key event in Asia today. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Asian Currency Outlook * USD/Asians all higher overnight (except for USD/KRW) on renewed Ukraine fears. Surge in USD/CNY added to bullish momentum. USD/CNH held firm bias above 3.2500 overnight. Weekend factor, month end corporate demands to add to bullish undertone intraday. * USD/KRW ended at 1039.2 onshore yesterday, after range amid 1036.5-1040 intraday. Pair was pressured by exporters selling and foreign inflows. Bearish JPY/KRW techs added to downside pressure too. However, support at 1035 shld hold intraday on BOK fears, stronger at 1030. Mth end importers bids/residual dividend related buying to add to support too. KRW NDFs traded 1039-1043.3 range o/n, ended at 1038.8-1039.3 in NY. * USD/SGD well bid overnight, reached high of 1.2594 in New York, closed 1.2581. Buy dips way to go here, stops only seen on break below 1.2550. Expect range amid 1.2560-1.2610 intraday. Mar ind prodn data due 0500GMT, exp 1.5%m/m and 6.3%y/y vs 6.2%m/m and 12.8%y/y previous. * USD/MYR may trade 3.2560-3.2800 range intraday. Risk off, continued strong local fund demand, month end corps buying to support. Rallies may be capped by oil company sales though. MYR NDFs traded 3.2735-3.2830 range overnight, ended at 3.2750-3.2780 in NY. * USD/THB rallied to 32.40 level overnight, tracks higher USD/SGD and risk off bias. Breach to pave way for fresh test at strong 32.50 resistance next. USD/THB ended at 32.374 in NY, traded between 32.335-32.405 range in NY. * USD/IDR held firm bias above 11600 yesterday. Month end demand from local banks and corporates kept pair well supported. Rally in NDFs overnight on renewed Ukraine worries to fuel fresh upside test at 16660 Wed high. IDR NDFs traded 11675-11690 range overnight, ended at 11660-11685 in NY. * USD/PHP likely to trade 44.70-44.90 range intraday. Geopolitical worries, strong US data to drive pair higher today. USD/PHP ended at 44.71 yesterday, after range amid 44.66-44.73 intraday. PHP NDFs traded btw 44.77-44.81 range overnight, closed at 44.75-44.78 in NY. Feb imports and trade balance eyed this morning - last 21.80%y/y and -USD1.376 bln. * USD/TWD may see squeeze towards 30.35 intraday alongside bullish USD/Asian sentiment. Pair ended at 30.306 yesterday, after range amid 30.225-30.334 intraday. Late buying from CBC, as usual, nudge pair off lows. NDFs traded 30.26-30.305 rg o/n, ended at 30.26-30.27 in NY. * USD/CNY surged to 3.2504 high ahead of the OTC close, before ending at 6.2484. Rumours the central bank could have had a hand in pushing pair up. USD/CNH stayed bid overnight, traded up to 3.2530 from the Asian close at 3.2507. PBOC fix likely to be higher today too, which could see further spike intraday. NDFs mostly steady to firm overnight, risks fresh buying on higher spot. * USD/INR risks squeeze above 61.20 on risk off. Poll violence in two restive Indian regions (9 persons reportedly killed) may add to INR weakness intraday. Strong demand from oilers further supportive of pair too. USD/INR ended at 61.07 before a one day holiday yesterday, off intraday high at 61.19. NDFs traded 61.50-61.63 range o/n, closed 61.44-61.53 in NY. Catherine.tan@thomsonreuters.com

OVERNIGHT RANGES----------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 21:00GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11660 11690 11675 11660-685 Mod USD/JPY 102.65 102.09 102.33 INR 61.55 61.63 61.50 61.44-53 Mod EUR/USD 1.3843 1.3791 1.3831 KRW 1042 1043.5 1039 1038.8-39.3Hi EUR/JPY 141.79 141.04 141.50 MYR 3.2745 3.2830 3.2735 3.2750-80 Hi GBP/USD 1.6806 1.6766 1.6802 PHP 44.79 44.81 44.77 44.75-78 Mod USD/CAD 1.1039 1.1016 1.1021 TWD 30.26 30.305 30.26 30.26-27 Mod AUD/USD 0.9282 0.9252 0.9264 CNY 1-mth 6.1830 6.1800 6.1780-00 NZD/USD 0.8598 0.8547 0.8567 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2370-10 USD/SGD 1.2594 1.2566 1.2581 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2710 6.2660-90 USD/THB 32.405 32.335 32.374 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16502 flat flat 10-year 2.68% 2.69% S&P 500 1879 +3 +0.17 2-year 0.44% 0.44% Nasdaq 4148 +21 +0.52 30-year 3.46% 3.47% FTSE 6703 +28 +0.42 Spot Gold($) 1293.35 1283.00 DAX 9549 +4 +0.05 Nymex 101.83 101.50 Nikkei 14405 -141 -0.97 Brent 110.39 109.14

(Reporting by John Noonan, Catherine Tan and Peter Whitley)