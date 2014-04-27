SYDNEY, April 28 (IFR) -

News from the weekend * US and EU could announce fresh sanctions in Ukraine Monday - Reuters * G7 announced Saturday they agreed to more sanctions on Russia * Sanctions could be announced as early as Monday unless Russia defuses crisis * Pro-Russian separatists holding observers said they would release on a prisoner exchange Headlines from Friday Night * Portugal to tell EZ peers on May 5 if it wants bailout exit support (EU) * Fitch upgrades Spain to 'BBB+'; outlook stable, country ceiling raised 'AA+' from 'AA'; Spain's fiscal track record over the past 2 years has been strong * US TR/UoM Sentiment Final Apr 84.10, 83.00, 82.60-prev * US TR/UoM Conditions Final Apr 98.70, f/c 97.20, 97.1-prev * US TR/UoM Expectations Fin Apr 74.70, f/c 73.70, 73.30-prev * US Markit Svcs PMI Final F Apr 54.20, 55.3-prev * US Markit Comp Flash PMI Apr 54.90, 55.7-prev * Stock funds w'wide attract USD2.9b inflows, 4th straight wk of inflows (BofA) * EM stock funds w'wide attract USD400mln inflows, 4th week of inflows (BofA) * Money mkt funds w'wide attract USD 15b inflows, first inflows in 6 wks (BofA) * S&P cuts Russia Foreign ccy sovereign rating to BBB- * UK Mar Retail Sales 4.2% y/y vs 3.3% rvsd prev, 3.8% exp Themes from Friday * The main themes impacting asset markets on Friday were rising geopolitical concerns related to rising Russia/Ukraine tensions and disappointing earnings results from the likes of Amazon. * Investors were distracted by rising tension in the Ukraine, as mounting Russian troop formations along the eastern Ukraine border; escalating violence between Ukraine army and pro-Russian separatists and more threats of sanction from the West kept the crisis in the spotlight. * S&P downgraded Russia's credit rating citing ongoing outflows and Russia responded by raising interest rates to try and stem the money moving out. *The markets ignored slightly better than expected Univ of Mich Sentiment Index. * The rising geopolitical fears sent gold back above 1,300; US Treasury yields lower and undermined sentiment on Wall Street. * Other commodities didn't fare as well with copper edging 0.3% lower; NYMEX Crude fell 1.4% and iron ore slumped 1.9% to 111.00. * The fall in Crude oil was surprising, as the Russia/Ukraine crisis would normally push the price higher. * Currencies didn't really have a reaction - as FX world remained in a state of stultifying indifference. It appears the FX market will wait for the results of an action packed upcoming week when FOMC, BOJ meetings along with key EZ inflation data and the always important/market-moving US payrolls are lined up. * Poor results from Amazon sent their shares down close to 10% on Friday and dragged both NASDAQ and the S&P lower. The NASDAQ closed down 1.75%; the S&P closed 0.8% lower and the Dow fell 0.85%. * Safe haven flows related to the Ukraine/Russia tensions underpinned gold on Friday. Gold closed at 1,302 up 0.7% from Thursday's close at 1,293. * The fall on Wall St; rising geopolitical concerns resulted in Treasury yields edging lower - with 30-yr yield easing to a nine month low. The spread between 5-yr and 30-yr yield curve flattened to its narrowest level since Oct 2009. * The 10-year Treasury yield fell as low as 2.64% before closing at 2.67% - down from Thursday's close at 2.69%. * The FX market was on hold with very little movement on an open/close basis in any of the G 10 currencies. * There were bouts of JPY and CHF buying due to the heightened tensions in Ukraine/Russia - but by the end of the day USD/JPY was down just a few pips at 102.20 from Thursday's close at 102.33 and USD/CHF was unchanged at 0.8816. * Speaking of "unchanged" - both EUR/USD and GBP/USD closed virtually unchanged from Thursday's close. * The best performing major currencies were AUD and NZD - both moving around 0.1% high against the USD while INR was the best performing currency anywhere - gaining 0.75% against the USD. So much for risk aversion driving currency flows! * US dollar index closed at 79.76 - a touch lower than Thursday's 79.80 close. Wrap-up * Expect a very quiet start early Monday morning unless there are key developments in the Russia/Ukraine crisis. The FX market has mostly ignored the rising geopolitical tensions so far, but there were signs of rising risk aversion in other asset classes that could spill over at some stage. * The start of the week should be fairly quiet, but it should fire up with a ton of event risk that includes the FOMC and BOJ meeting and capped off Friday with the US non-farm payroll data. * Judging by the latest IMM data the market is fairly neutral and hopefully set up for a decent trend to develop if the key events clarify the outlooks for the G3 economies and their central bank expectations. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set open flat from Friday's Asian close after a low key session Friday night and a lack of market moving news from the weekend. The late purge of US Dollar longs on Friday, particularly in USD/INR, maybe set to continue as month end domestic currency demand kicks whilst USD/AXJ strength seemingly is at odds with non moving major currency pairs. This week promises to be livelier with month end, c/b meetings and a plethora of data releases headlines by Fridays US non-farm payrolls. * USD/KRW traded a 1037-1041.5 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1041.5. The Kospi closed down 1.3%. Overnight implieds traded a 1041.3-1043 range; last in NY 1041.5/1042.5. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2566-1.2595 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.2574. The Straits Times closed down 0.5%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2690-3.2780 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.2700. The KLSE index closed down 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2760-3.2810 range; last in NY at 3.2780/00. * USD/IDR traded an 11565-11610 range in Asia on Friday; last at 11565. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11601. The IDX Composite closed up 0.1%. Overnight the NDFs traded an 11605-11625 range; last in NY at 11600/11620. * USD/PHP traded a 44.645-79 range in Asia on Friday; last at 44.645. The PSE index closed down 0.7%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.60-66 range; last in NY at 44.6/64. * USD/THB traded a 32.305-40 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.31. The Set closed down 1.0%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.255-306 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 30.285. The Taiex closed down 1.9%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.27-285 range; last in NY at 30.28/285 * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1576 slightly lower than the previous 6.1589 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2494-6.2583 range; last at 6.2536. USD/CNH last at 6.2586 - range 6.2490-6.2620. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2690/6.2710. The Shanghai Composite closed down 1.0%. There were no recorded 1-yr NDF trades overnight; last in NY at 6.2660/80. * USD/INR traded a broad 60.54-61.145 range in Asia on Friday; last at 60.60. The Sensex index closed down 0.8%. Overnight the implieds traded a 61.00-15 range; last 61.06/09. Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) 28 Apr 23:50 JP Retail Sales 28 Apr 03:00 TH Manufacturing Prod 28 Apr 08:30 HK Imports 28 Apr 08:30 HK Exports The week ahead for FX - Heavy event week may see range breaks * Coming week full of event risks that should result in increased volatility * Intensifying crisis in Ukraine to keep investors attentive to risks * Key week for central banks with BOJ and FOMC meetings in the spotlight * Key week for data with EZ CPI and US non-farm payrolls the main data events * Central banks - Both the FOMC and BOJ meet in the coming week. The Fed meeting concludes on Wednesday and is almost certain to taper their asset buying program by another 10 BLN USD per month and the statement should reiterate the Fed will keep rates low wall after the Fed ceases their QE efforts. Fed chair Yellen isn't scheduled to hold a press conference at this meeting. The Fed statement tends to sound a touch hawkish as it incorporates the view of the non-voting members and they tend to be a bit more hawkish. * BOJ meeting also concludes Wednesday and most analysts do not expect the BOJ to take fresh action, but they haven't completely ruled out he possibility either. Assuming the BOJ stays on hold - the Kuroda press conference will be key in shaping the timing for when the BOJ will take further action. * Key data in the week ahead- The two main date events next week will be the EZ Flash CPI on Wednesday and the US non-farm payroll on Friday, but there is plenty of other key data releases filling the week. * ECB is hoping and praying inflation will start to pick up so they can avoid what they consider drastic action to stave off deflation. The market is expecting the flash CPI for April to pick up to 0.80% Y/Y - up from the worrying 0.50% final reading in March. Anything worse than a 0.80% result will have the market pricing in ECB action to be taken sooner rather than later. The EUR would likely fall across the board and considering how well it has held up in recent weeks/months - the fall could be quite steep. * The market is expecting Friday's US non-farm payroll data to provide further evidence the US economy is on the road to a solid recovery. The median expectation is for a rise of 205K and unemployment to improve to 6.6% from 6.7% in March. The combination of strong US payroll numbers, dovish BOJ and a weak EZ inflation data could see the USD finally stage a sustained upside break. * Other key data in the week ahead includes US Q1 GDP on Wednesday with the median expectations for plus 1.3%. On Thursday China official and the HSBC version of China MFG will be released. The median consensus for the official PMI is an improvement to 50.5 from 50.3 in March. EZ PMI will be released on Friday - as will the HSBC China PMI. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com A closer look at the equity market * Ukraine/Russia tensions sent European stock markets lower on Friday. * London FTSE closed down 0.26%; the German DAX slid 1.56%; French CAC fell 0.8%; Milan ended the day with a 1.7% loss while Spanish IBEX closed down 1.5%. * For the week the London FTSE gained 0.9%; the German DAX eased just 0.1%; the French CAC gained 0.3%; Milan fell 0.8% and the Spanish IBEX edged 0.1% higher. * Rising tensions regarding Russia/Ukraine weighed on Wall Street sentiment - but earnings had a big hand in the losses on the day. * Poor results from Amazon sent their shares down close to 10% on Friday and dragged both NASDAQ and the S&P lower. The NASDAQ closed down 1.75%; the S&P closed 0.8% lower and the Dow fell 0.85%. * For the week the Dow fell 0.3%; the S&P edged 0.1% lower for the week (call it flat) and the NASDAQ fell 0.5% for the week. * The VIX index closed at 14.06 - up 5.6% from Thursday's close at 13.32. For the week the VIX index edged 5.2% higher from last week's close at 13.36. * MSCI LATAM Equity Index closed down 0.96% Friday; for the week it fell 1.3%. A closer look at the commodity market * The rising geopolitical fears sent gold back above 1,300. Gold closed at 1,302.84 - up 0.7% from Thursday's close. * Other commodities didn't fare as well with copper edging 0.3% lower; NYMEX Crude fell 1.4% and iron ore slumped 1.9% to 111.00. * The fall in Crude oil was surprising, as the Russia/Ukraine crisis would normally push the price higher. * For the week gold rose 0.7%; Lon Copper rose 1.7%; NY Copper rose 1.9%; Brent Crude ended the week flat; NYMEX Crude fell 3.55% and Iron ore fell 4.7%. A closer look at the fixed interest market * European yields fell on Friday, as safe haven flows into bonds were encouraged by events in Ukraine. * The 10-yr German bund yield fell sharply to 1.48% from Thursday's close at 1.53%. The 10-yr Spanish bond yield eased 2bps to 3.06%; the 10-yr Italian bond yield eased 1bp to 3.11% and the 10-yr UK gilt yield fell 5bps to 2.64%. * The fall on Wall Street; rising geopolitical concerns resulted in UST yields edging lower - with the 30-yr yield easing to a nine month low. Spread between 5-yr and 30-yr yield curve flattened to its narrowest level since Oct 2009. * The 10-year Treasury yield fell as low as 2.64% before closing at 2.67% - down from Thursday's close at 2.69%. John Noonan's Technical view Equities * S&P - The recovery from 11 April 1814 low never developed into a convincing uptrend and it stalled ahead of the April 4 all-time high at 1,897. Support is found at the 61.8 fib of the 1,814/1,884 move at 1,840 and a break below that level targets another test of 1,814. {Last 1,863} - Trade recommendation: Stand aside until a trend forms. * Nikkei remains very volatile. After dramatically reversing lower between April 3 and April 14 it proceeded to reverse higher almost as fast. There is no sign yet that a trend is ready to develop, but a break and close above the 200-dma at 1,465 might see another test above 15,000. {Last 14,429} Trade recommendation: Stand aside until it settles in a trend. * ASX Daily moving average studies improved last week and it is trending higher again. The break and close above the previous 2014 high at 5,503 was bullish and there really isn't any decent technical resistance until around 6.000. The tendency in this trend higher is for steep pullbacks before making fresh multi-year highs. {Last 5,531} Trade recommendation: Look to buy a pullback towards 5,425. Commodities * Gold Price action was sloppy last week, but the bullish outside day on Thursday was a positive technical development. A break above 1,310 should see another test of 1,330 while a daily close below 1,280 would be bearish. {Last 1,302} Trade recommendation: Stand aside until a trend clearly develops. * Lon Copper The short-term trend signals have turned bullish and were enhanced by the close above the April 2 high at 6734. Copper also closed above the 50-dma (6756) for the first time since Jan 23 and the 38.2 of the 7460/6321 move at 6755. Lon copper looks on track to fill in some gaps back to 7,000. {Last 6765} Trade recommendation: Go long with a stop below 6650. FX * EUR/USD Since the start of 2014 - trends in EUR/USD end up being very short-lived and/or hard to identify. EUR/USD is stuck in a range and showing no inclination to trend in either direction. {Last 1.3834} Trade recommendation: Stand aside or range trade until trend develops. * USD/JPY isn't trending at all and is consolidating between 101.30 and 102.75. Stiff resistance has formed at 102.70/75. This window contains the 50% retracement of the 104.13/101.32 move; the daily kinjun line and the April 22 trend high. A break above 102.75 targets the top of the daily I-cloud at 103.08 which coincides with the 61.8 of the 104.13/101.32 move. (Last 102.20) Trade recommendation: Stand aside until a trend forms. * AUD/USD is also in range trading mode, but is showing signs it is ready to start trending lower. A break and close below 0.9250 targets 0.9205 - while key support is found at 0.9145/55 where the 200-dma. 55-dma and the 38.2 fibo of the 0.8660/0.9461 move is found. {Last 0.9275} Trade recommendation: Stand aside until a trend develops. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11590 11625 11605 11600-11620 Hi USD/JPY 102.49 101.96 102.20 INR 61.13 61.15 61.00 61.06-09 Hi EUR/USD 1.3848 1.3827 1.3834 KRW 1042.5 1043 1041.3 1041.5-42.5 Hi EUR/JPY 141.76 141.03 141.40 MYR 3.2750 3.2810 3.2760 3.2780-00 Hi GBP/USD 1.6834 1.6791 1.6795 PHP 44.67 44.66 44.60 44.61-64 Hi USD/CAD 1.1047 1.1014 1.1039 TWD 30.28 30.285 30.27 30.28-285 Hi AUD/USD 0.9299 0.9252 0.9275 CNY 1-mth 6,1775 6.1770 6.1760-80 NZD/USD 0.8593 0.8553 0.8582 CNY 3-mth Dealt 6.2040 6.2040-60 USD/SGD 1.2595 1.2553 1.2567 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2660-80 USD/THB 32.40 32.24 32.24 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16361 -140 -0.85 10-year 2.67% 2.69% S&P 500 1863 -15 -0.81 2-year 0.43% 0.44% Nasdaq 4076 -73 -1.75 30-year 3.44% 3.46% FTSE 6686 -17 -0.26 Spot Gold($) 1301.90 1293.30 DAX 9402 -147 -1.54 Nymex 100.60 101.94 Nikkei 14429 +24 +0.17 Brent 109.58 110.33

