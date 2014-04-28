SYDNEY, April 29 (IFR) -

Headlines from Monday Night * ECB's Draghi sees no deflation scenario, does not expect major unpleasant surprises from bank stress tests, sees positive signs in EZ economy but growth remains fragile * ECB's Hansson have to keep looking into QE but have to look at effectiveness of all instruments & when to use them (MNI) * IMF's Vinals tells Reuters ECB should do everything it can to get inflation back to target * US Pending Homes Index Mar 97.40, 94.20-prev * US Pending Sales Change MM Mar 0.03, f/c 1.00%, -0.50%-prev * US Dallas Fed Mfg Bus Index Apr 11.70, 4.9-prev * Consatncio, too soon to declare EZ crisis over * ECB's Noyer, EUR strength is powerful deflationary factor Rts * Obama, new Russia sanctions will target individuals/cos Rts * DE Mar Imp Px -3.3% y/y vs -2.7% prev, -2.8% exp * IT Apr Cons Conf 105.4 vs 101.9 prev, 101.5 exp Themes from Monday * The main theme across asset markets on Monday was whippy/sloppy price action, as the market tries to balance and assess geopolitical tensions, better US economic data and central bank expectations ahead of major events this week. * Wall Street ended an extremely volatile session mostly higher, as M&A action, company news, geopolitics and strong US data appeared to take turns influencing investor sentiment during the session. * The market reacted negatively to news the US increased sanctions against Russia, but the effect faded as the sanctions were considered light and not escalating the Russia/Ukraine crisis. * The Dow saw triple digit gains early in the session following stronger than expected Pending Home Sales encouraged bargain hunting. The Dow then fell into the red when NASDAQ was pummeled over 1.5% lower led by a selloff in Facebook and Amazon. Also pushing the Dow lower was news that BoA suspended a planned dividend increase - sending their shares nearly 7% lower at one stage. * With all three US indexes set to close in the red - there was a furious rally in the last hour of trading attributed to nothing in particular. * The Dow ended the day 0.5% higher; the S&P closed up 0.3% and the NASDAQ closed around flat. * The dominant theme in the FX market was EUR strength for most of the European and USD sessions. * It appears the EUR now holds the distinction of being the safe-haven currency for the Russia/Ukraine crisis even though the EZ economy will be the hardest hit if the crisis escalates. * In fact - looking at the relative performances across the currency sphere - the currencies of countries geographically close to the Russia/Ukraine crisis did far better than currencies of countries on the other side of the globe with little or no economic ties with Russia. * The EUR, CHF and GBP were the best performing currencies in Monday while the NZD, AUD and the JPY were the worst. EUR/NZD ended the day 0.6% higher. * There was talk during the European session that a lot of EUR buying was from Russian sources, as large Russian interests are getting out of local currency and into EUR rather than USD. Reason for this is supposedly due to likelihood US authorities would be more likely to freeze US assets held by Russian entities. * EUR was also supported by less dovish than expected comments from Draghi - who indicated the EZ recovery is proceeding, deflation wasn't a real threat and any ECB QE efforts were still a long way off. Meanwhile EZ money markets tightened on Monday - supporting EUR, but making Draghi's sanguine comments that much more puzzling. * EUR/USD traded as high as 1.3880 and closed at 1.3850 - up 0.1% on the day. * GBP/USD traded to a fresh 4 ½ year high at 1.6858 on broad European currency strength and GBP-positive M&A flows. GBP/USD closed at 1.6808 up 0.1% on the day * NZD was the worst performing currency on Monday amid talk of a large EUR/NZD buying flow. NZD/USD traded as low as 0.8526 before closing at 0.8639 - down close to 0.5% on the day. * It was a volatile session for AUD/USD. The pair traded up to 0.9318 in London when stops above 0.9305 were triggered. AUD/USD then staged a nasty reversal when Wall Street fell and EUR/AUD buying flows kicked in. AUD/USD traded as low as 0.9243 before closing at 0.9258 - down 0.2% on the day. * The steep fall in iron ore for the second day in a row is weighing on AUD sentiment as it is related to China concerns. * Iron ore fell 2.16% to 108.60 and has fallen around 4.0% since Thursday's close. NY copper fell 0.6% while NYMEX Crude gained 0.3% and gold fell seven dollars to 1,295. * It was a whippy day for US Treasuries. The 10-yr US Treasury yield rose to 2.71% after the stronger US housing data only to fall to the Friday closing level at 2.66% when Wall Street fell and Ukraine/Russia concerns impacted. The stunning end of day rally on Wall Street sent US yields higher again and the 10-year US Treasury yield closed at 2.71%. * The higher US Treasury yields supported USD/JPY as JPY was the second worst performing currency on Monday. USD/JPY traded as high as 102.63 before closing at 102.48 - up 0.26% on the day. * The US dollar index closed at 74.69 down 0.1% from Friday's close at 79.74. Wrap-up * There was plenty of choppy volatility on Monday, but it is difficult to come to any firm conclusions on what it all means for markets going forward. It is more likely than not - there will be plenty of movement this week due to all of the event risk coming up this week and the current levels of everything will look a lot different by Friday's close in NY. * The EUR strength is counterintuitive, but explainable. The Russian outflows are avoiding US dollars and feel safe keeping their investments in Euro. The European money markets are tightening and the market doesn't believe the ECB will do much about it in the immediate-term at least. Wednesday's EZ inflation will be key and if it comes in softer than the ECB will be forced to take action and the high-flying EUR will be vulnerable. * It should be another quiet Asian session as the market preps for the stack of event risks alter in the week. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open barely changed after another puzzling overnight session. Initial EUR strength caught market off guard prompting a round of short covering in numerous pairs. The moves in London were predominantly unwound in NY although EUR/USD and EUR/JPY came out on top overnight. Meanwhile Wall Street was wild with heavy selling giving way to a furious buyback late in the day. US Treasuries followed stocks for the better part content to overreact like everyone else. Little wonder USD/AXJ activity was light. * USD/KRW traded a 1035-1040.2 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1035. The Kospi closed down 0.1%. Overnight implieds traded a 1035.3-1036.6 range; last in NY 1035/1036. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2549-1.2568 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.2553. The Straits Times closed down 0.75%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2630-3.2720 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.2650. The KLSE index closed down 0.3%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2730-3.2790 range; last in NY at 3.2750/70. * USD/IDR traded an 11565-11585 range in Asia on Monday; last at 11580. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11568. The IDX Composite closed down 1.6%. Overnight the NDFs traded an 11610-11640 range; last in NY at 11610/11630. * USD/PHP traded a 44.46-61 range in Asia on Monday; last at 44.49. The PSE index closed down 1.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.47-52 range; last in NY at 44.50/52. * USD/THB traded a 32.21-28 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.225. The Set closed up 0.2%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.245-279 range in Asia on Monday; last at 30.25. The Taiex closed up 0.4%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.19-225 range; last in NY at 30.20/21. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1565 slightly lower than the previous 6.1576 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2465-6.2542 range; last at 6.2530. USD/CNH last at 6.2530 - range 6.2510-6.2593. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2510/6.2530. The Shanghai Composite closed down 1.6%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded a 6.2480-6.2505 range; last in NY at 6.2470/90. * USD/INR traded a 60.43-745 range in Asia on Monday; last at 60.64. The Sensex index closed down 0.25%. Overnight the implieds traded a 60.98-10 range; last 60.98/00. Tuesday's - Economic Data Releases (GMT) 29 Apr 22:45 NZ Trade - Imports 29 Apr 22:45 NZ Trade - Exports 29 Apr 22:45 NZ Trade Balance 29 Apr 23:00 KR Current Account Balance The week ahead for FX - Heavy event week may see range breaks * Coming week full of event risks that should result in increased volatility * Intensifying crisis in Ukraine to keep investors attentive to risks * Key week for central banks with BOJ and FOMC meetings in the spotlight * Key week for data with EZ CPI and US non-farm payrolls the main data events * Central banks - Both the FOMC and BOJ meet in the coming week. The Fed meeting concludes on Wednesday and is almost certain to taper their asset buying program by another 10 BLN USD per month and the statement should reiterate the Fed will keep rates low wall after the Fed ceases their QE efforts. Fed chair Yellen isn't scheduled to hold a press conference at this meeting. The Fed statement tends to sound a touch hawkish as it incorporates the view of the non-voting members and they tend to be a bit more hawkish. * BOJ meeting also concludes Wednesday and most analysts do not expect the BOJ to take fresh action, but they haven't completely ruled out the possibility either. Assuming the BOJ stays on hold - the Kuroda press conference will be key in shaping the timing for when the BOJ will take further action. * Key data in the week ahead - The two main date events next week will be the EZ Flash CPI on Wednesday and the US non-farm payroll on Friday, but there is plenty of other key data releases filling the week. * ECB is hoping and praying inflation will start to pick up so they can avoid what they consider drastic action to stave off deflation. The market is expecting the flash CPI for April to pick up to 0.80% Y/Y - up from the worrying 0.50% final reading in March. Anything worse than a 0.80% result will have the market pricing in ECB action to be taken sooner rather than later. The EUR would likely fall across the board and considering how well it has held up in recent weeks/months - the fall could be quite steep. * The market is expecting Friday's US non-farm payroll data to provide further evidence the US economy is on the road to a solid recovery. The median expectation is for a rise of 205K and unemployment to improve to 6.6% from 6.7% in March. The combination of strong US payroll numbers, dovish BOJ and a weak EZ inflation data could see the USD finally stage a sustained upside break. * Other key data in the week ahead includes US Q1 GDP on Wednesday with the median expectations for plus 1.3%. On Thursday China official and the HSBC version of China MFG will be released. The median consensus for the official PMI is an improvement to 50.5 from 50.3 in March. EZ PMI will be released on Friday - as will the HSBC China PMI. European stock markets closed higher as M&A activity and better than expected US housing data outweighed Ukraine/Russia concerns. * The London FTSE gained 0.2%; the German DAX rose 0.5%; the French CAC closed 0.4% higher; Milan gained 0.34% and the Spanish IBEX closed 0.14% higher. * Wall Street ended an extremely volatile session mostly higher, as M&A action, company news, geopolitics and strong US data appeared to take turns influencing investor sentiment during the session. * The market reacted negatively to news the US increased sanctions against Russia, but the effect faded as the sanctions were considered light and not escalating the Russia/Ukraine crisis. Also pushing the Dow lower was news that BofA suspended a planned dividend increase - sending their shares nearly 7% lower at one stage. * With all three US indexes set to close in the red - there was a furious rally in the last hour of trading attributed to nothing in particular. * The Dow ended the day 0.5% higher; the S&P closed up 0.3% and the NASDAQ closed around flat. A closer look at the commodity market * Iron ore fell 2.16% to 108.60 and has fallen around 4.0% since Thursday's close. NY copper fell 0.59% while NYMEX Crude gained 0.3% and gold fell seven dollars to 1,295. A closer look at the fixed interest market * European yields moved slightly higher on Monday. * The 10-yr Spanish bond yield closed 1bp higher at 3.07%; the 10-yr Italian bond yield closed 2bps higher at 3.13%; the 10-yr German bund yield closed 2bps higher at 1.50% and the 10-yr UK gilt yield rose 2bps to 2.66%. * It was a whippy day for US Treasuries. The 10-yr US Treasury yield rose to 2.71% after the stronger US housing data only to fall to the Friday closing level at 2.66% when Wall Street fell and Ukraine/Russia concerns impacted. The stunning end of day rally on Wall Street sent US yields higher again and the 10-year US Treasury yield closed at 2.71%. John Noonan's Technical view Equities * S&P - The recovery from 11 April 1814 low never developed into a convincing uptrend and it stalled ahead of the April 4 all-time high at 1,897. Support is found at the 61.8 fib of the 1,814/1,884 move at 1,840 and a break below that level targets another test of 1,814. {Last 1,863} - Trade recommendation: Stand aside until a trend forms. * Nikkei remains very volatile. After dramatically reversing lower between April 3 and April 14 it proceeded to reverse higher almost as fast. There is no sign yet that a trend is ready to develop, but a break and close above the 200-dma at 1,465 might see another test above 15,000. {Last 14,429} Trade recommendation: Stand aside until it settles in a trend. * ASX Daily moving average studies improved last week and it is trending higher again. The break and close above the previous 2014 high at 5,503 was bullish and there really isn't any decent technical resistance until around 6.000. The tendency in this trend higher is for steep pullbacks before making fresh multi-year highs. {Last 5,531} Trade recommendation: Look to buy a pullback towards 5,425. Commodities * Gold - Price action was sloppy last week, but the bullish outside day on Thursday was a positive technical development. A break above 1,310 should see another test of 1,330 while a daily close below 1,280 would be bearish. {Last 1,302} Trade recommendation: Stand aside until a trend clearly develops. * Lon Copper - The short-term trend signals have turned bullish and were enhanced by the close above the April 2 high at 6734. Copper also closed above the 50-dma (6756) for the first time since Jan 23 and the 38.2 of the 7460/6321 move at 6755. Lon copper looks on track to fill in some gaps back to 7,000. {Last 6765} Trade recommendation: Go long with a stop below 6650. FX * EUR/USD - Since the start of 2014 trends in EUR/USD end up being very short-lived and/or hard to identify. EUR/USD is stuck in a range and showing no inclination to trend in either direction. {Last 1.3834} Trade recommendation: Stand aside or range trade until trend develops. * USD/JPY isn't trending at all and is consolidating between 101.30 and 102.75. Stiff resistance has formed at 102.70/75. This window contains the 50% retracement of the 104.13/101.32 move; the daily kinjun line and the April 22 trend high. A break above 102.75 targets the top of the daily I-cloud at 103.08 which coincides with the 61.8 of the 104.13/101.32 move. (Last 102.20) Trade recommendation: Stand aside until a trend forms. * AUD/USD is also in range trading mode, but is showing signs it is ready to start trending lower. A break and close below 0.9250 targets 0.9205 - while key support is found at 0.9145/55 where the 200-dma. 55-dma and the 38.2 fibo of the 0.8660/0.9461 move is found. {Last 0.9275} Trade recommendation: Stand aside until a trend develops. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11630 11640 11610 11610-11630 Hi USD/JPY 102.63 102.04 102.48 INR 60.94 61.10 60.98 60.98-00 Hi EUR/USD 1.3880 1.3815 1.3850 KRW 1036 1036.6 1035.3 1035-1036 Hi EUR/JPY 142.18 140.99 141.98 MYR 3.2705 3.2790 3.2730 3.2750-70 Hi GBP/USD 1.6858 1.6777 1.6808 PHP 44.50 44.52 44.47 44.50-52 Hi USD/CAD 1.1040 1.1017 1.1030 TWD 30.23 30.225 30.19 30.20-21 Hi AUD/USD 0.9318 0.9243 0.9258 CNY 1-mth 6.1700 6.1690 6.1680-00 NZD/USD 0.8588 0.8526 0.8539 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.2200 6.2180-00 USD/SGD 1.2573 1.2549 1.2566 CNY 1-yr 6.2505 6.2480 6.2470-90 USD/THB 32.28 32.21 32.255 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16449 +89 +0.54 10-year 2.71% 2.67% S&P 500 1869 +6 +0.32 2-year 0.44% 0.43% Nasdaq 4074 -2 -0.04 30-year 3.49% 3.44% FTSE 6700 +14 +0.21 Spot Gold($) 1295.70 1301.90 DAX 9446 +44 +0.47 Nymex 100.84 100.60 Nikkei 14288 -141 -0.98 Brent 108.11 109.58

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)