Headlines from Tuesday Night * Poloz: Fed Tapering is fully priced into Market; Further Tapering shouldn't have an effect on Asset Prices * Poloz: It will take another couple Years to fully come out of the Economic Downturn * Poloz: CAD Remains in a historical sense quite high versus U.S. Dollar * Poloz: Willing to accept risks of Low-For-Long Interest Rates because we're not yet out of the Downturn * S. Korea May Manufacturing Outlook at S/Adj 79 vs 80 in April -C/Bank * ECB's Constancio says banks taking part in balance sheet review have strengthened their balance sheets by EUR 104b since Jul '13 * Italy's EconMin Padoan says QE should be & has been included in the toolbox of the ECB, Italy does not need to renegotiate pace of debt reduction * S&P has revised the outlooks on 15 European banks to negative from stable (includes UBS, CS, DB & BARX), ratings action reflects view that extraordinary govt support is likely to diminish as regulators implement resolution frameworks * France's Hollande will raise issue of strength of EUR after new European Parliament in place * French lawmakers approve EUR 50b deficit-reduction plan * ECB shortfalls in capital identified in AQR or stress test expected to cover w/in 6 mos * BOE's McCafferty gradual trajectory of interest rates can be ensured only if the first rate rise is not held back, many sectors of the economy show little sign of upward price pressure * BOE to test how 8 UK banks could survive near 35% fall in UK home prices, unemployment rising to 12%, test supplement common EU stress test of top banks * US CaseShiller 20 MM SA Feb 0.80%, f/c 0.70%, 0.80%-prev * US CaseShiller 20 MM NSA Feb 0.00%, f/c 0.00%, -0.10%-prev * US CaseShiller 20 YY Feb 12.90%, f/c 13.00%, 13.20%-prev * US Consumer Confidence Apr 82.3, f/c 83, 83.9-prev * EZ Apr Bus Sent 0.27 vs 0.40 prev, 0.39 exp * EZ Apr Econ Sent 102 vs 102.5 prev, 102.4 exp * EZ Apr Cons Conf -8.6 vs -9.3 prev, -8.7 exp * DE May GfK 8.5 vs 8.5 prev, 8.5 exp * FR Apr Cons Conf 85 vs 88 prev, 88 exp * UK Q1 Prel GDP 3.1% y/y vs 2.7% prev, 3.2% exp * UK Q1 GDP Prel 0.8% q/q vs 0.7% prev, 0.9% exp * EZ Mar M 3 1.1% y/y vs 1.3% prev, 1.4% exp * EZ Mar Private Loans -2.2% vs -2.2% prev, -2.1% exp * IT Feb R.Sales -1.0% y/y vs -0.9% prev Themes from Tuesday * The main themes across markets on Tuesday were upbeat global equity markets following positive earnings reports from pharmaceutical names; ongoing China growth and credit concerns which weighed on copper prices and rising EZ deflation concerns following softer than expected German inflation data and ahead of key EZ inflation data later today (Wednesday). * Wall Street made solid gains following a strong lead from Europe, as momentum/high tech stocks rebounded. * The Dow closed up 0.5% and the NASDAQ led the rally with a 0.7% gain. * It was a mixed day for commodities, as NY copper fell 1.1% due to China growth and credit concerns - while NYMEX Crude edged 0.2% higher and gold closed unchanged at 1,296. * The main story from the FX market was a reversal lower in EUR/crosses following the softer than expected German inflation data. The biggest move of the day came in EUR/CAD - which plunged 1.0% on heavy stop loss selling. * EUR/AUD and EUR/NZD longs that built up on Monday/early Tuesday were pared back - as both crosses fell around 0.4%. * EUR/USD fell on deflation fears but found support ahead of 1.3800 as European interbank rates remained high and fund flows into European assets continued. EUR/USD closed in NY at 1.3812 - down 0.3% on the day. * The US Treasury market was very quiet ahead of the FOMC decision tomorrow and the US non-farm payroll data on Friday. * The 10-yr Treasury yield eased 2bps to 2.69%. * The market tried to push USD/JPY higher and trigger layers of stops between 102.70 and 103.10, but EUR/JPY selling helped to cap the rise at 102.79. USD/JPY closed in NY at 102.64 - up 0.16% from Monday's close. * The US dollar index closed at 79.80 - up 0.14% from Monday's close at 79.68. Wrap-up *The softer than expected German inflation data might make recently taken EUR longs a bit nervous ahead of the EZ CPI data later today. A softer than expected EZ CPI result might force the ECB to ease policy sooner rather than later - no matter how reluctant they are to do so. * It should be another quiet Asian morning session, but it might get a bit interesting later in the day when the BOJ concludes their meeting; releases their semi-annual economic outlook and Kuroda holds a press conference. The market doesn't expect the BOJ to take any action at this meeting, but does expect Kuroda to indicate more easing is on the way of the economy stalls at all following the hike in the sales tax. * The buoyant mood in global equity markets should carry on in Asia - but given all of the event risks lined up - starting with the BOJ and Fed decisions today and concluding with the US jobs data on Friday - investors will likely remain sidelined to a great extent. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open barely changed from yesterday's Asian session but that belies the amount of activity seen in a number of pairs. USD/INR and USD/KRW witnessed high volumes with agent banks assumingly buying on behalf of their local central bank. Custodians continue to note real money selling in USD/TWD. USD/CNH for its part remained firm closing in NY at 6.2578. Month end/BOJ/EZ CPI could make for a messy end to the month with still FOMC/ China PMI and US payrolls to come before weeks end. * USD/KRW traded a 1030.5-1033.3 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1030.6. The Kospi closed down 0.2%. Overnight implieds traded a 1030-1032.5 range; last in NY 1032/1032.5. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2557-1.2582 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.2562. The Straits Times closed down 0.15%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2575-3.2725 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.2590. The KLSE index closed up 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2620-3.2670 range; last in NY at 3.2660/80. * USD/IDR traded an 11550-11595 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 11550. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11589. The IDX Composite closed flat. Overnight the NDFs traded an 11560-11580 range; last in NY at 11550/11570. * USD/PHP traded a 44.42-50 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.50. The PSE index closed up 0.5%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.42-47 range; last in NY at 44.45/46. * USD/THB traded a 32.25-30 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.28. The Set closed up 0.1%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.181-229 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 30.19. The Taiex closed up 0.7%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.11-175 range; last in NY at 30.12/14. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1556 slightly lower than the previous 6.1565 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2442-6.2591 range; last at 6.2580. USD/CNH last at 6.2580 - range 6.2512-6.2584. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2500/6.2520. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.8%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded at 6.2520; last in NY at 6.2490/00. * USD/INR traded a 60.37-63 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 60.415. The Sensex index closed down 0.7%. Overnight the implieds traded a 60.60-81 range; last 60.62/65. Wednesday's - Economic Data Releases (GMT) 30 Apr IN Infrastructure Output 30 Apr 00:30 TW Gross Domestic Product 30 Apr 01:30 JP Overtime Pay 30 Apr 01:30 AU Private Sector Credit 30 Apr 01:30 AU Housing Credit 30 Apr 02:00 SG Bank Lending 30 Apr 02:00 SG Preliminary Unemployment 30 Apr 05:00 SG Business Expectations 30 Apr 05:00 JP Housing Starts YY 30 Apr 05:00 JP Construction Orders 30 Apr 07:30 TH Imports 30 Apr 07:30 TH Pvt Consumption Index 30 Apr 07:30 TH Trade Account 30 Apr 07:30 TH Current Account 30 Apr 07:30 TH Exports The week ahead for FX - Heavy event week may see range breaks * Coming week full of event risks that should result in increased volatility * Intensifying crisis in Ukraine to keep investors attentive to risks * Key week for central banks with BOJ and FOMC meetings in the spotlight * Key week for data with EZ CPI and US non-farm payrolls the main data events * Central banks - Both the FOMC and BOJ meet in the coming week. The Fed meeting concludes on Wednesday and is almost certain to taper their asset buying program by another 10 BLN USD per month and the statement should reiterate the Fed will keep rates low wall after the Fed ceases their QE efforts. Fed chair Yellen isn't scheduled to hold a press conference at this meeting. The Fed statement tends to sound a touch hawkish as it incorporates the view of the non-voting members and they tend to be a bit more hawkish. * BOJ meeting also concludes Wednesday and most analysts do not expect the BOJ to take fresh action, but they haven't completely ruled out the possibility either. Assuming the BOJ stays on hold - the Kuroda press conference will be key in shaping the timing for when the BOJ will take further action. * Key data in the week ahead - The two main date events next week will be the EZ Flash CPI on Wednesday and the US non-farm payroll on Friday, but there are plenty of other key data releases filling the week. * ECB is hoping and praying inflation will start to pick up so they can avoid what they consider drastic action to stave off deflation. The market is expecting the flash CPI for April to pick up to 0.80% Y/Y - up from the worrying 0.50% final reading in March. Anything worse than a 0.80% result will have the market pricing in ECB action to be taken sooner rather than later. The EUR would likely fall across the board and considering how well it has held up in recent weeks/months - the fall could be quite steep. The market is expecting Friday's US non-farm payroll data to provide further evidence the US economy is on the road to a solid recovery. The median expectation is for a rise of 205K and unemployment to improve to 6.6% from 6.7% in March. The combination of strong US payroll numbers, dovish BOJ and a weak EZ inflation data could see the USD finally stage a sustained upside break. * Other key data in the week ahead includes US Q1 GDP on Wednesday with the median expectations for plus 1.3%. On Thursday China official and the HSBC version of China MFG will be released. The median consensus for the official PMI is an improvement to 50.5 from 50.3 in March. EZ PMI will be released on Friday - as will the HSBC China PMI. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com John Noonan's Technical view for week Equities * S&P - The recovery from 11 April 1814 low never developed into a convincing uptrend and it stalled ahead of the April 4 all-time high at 1,897. Support is found at the 61.8 fib of the 1,814/1,884 move at 1,840 and a break below that level targets another test of 1,814. {Last 1,863} - Trade recommendation: Stand aside until a trend forms. * Nikkei remains very volatile. After dramatically reversing lower between April 3 and April 14 it proceeded to reverse higher almost as fast. There is no sign yet that a trend is ready to develop, but a break and close above the 200-dma at 1,465 might see another test above 15,000. {Last 14,429} Trade recommendation: Stand aside until it settles in a trend. * ASX Daily moving average studies improved last week and it is trending higher again. The break and close above the previous 2014 high at 5,503 was bullish and there really isn't any decent technical resistance until around 6.000. The tendency in this trend higher is for steep pullbacks before making fresh multi-year highs. {Last 5,531} Trade recommendation: Look to buy a pullback towards 5,425. Commodities * Gold Price action was sloppy last week, but the bullish outside day on Thursday was a positive technical development. A break above 1,310 should see another test of 1,330 while a daily close below 1,280 would be bearish. {Last 1,302} Trade recommendation: Stand aside until a trend clearly develops. * Lon Copper - The short-term trend signals have turned bullish and were enhanced by the close above the April 2 high at 6734. Copper also closed above the 50-dma (6756) for the first time since Jan 23 and the 38.2 of the 7460/6321 move at 6755. Lon copper looks on track to fill in some gaps back to 7,000. {Last 6765} Trade recommendation: Go long with a stop below 6650. FX * EUR/USD Since the start of 2014 - trends in EUR/USD end up being very short-lived and/or hard to identify. EUR/USD is stuck in a range and showing no inclination to trend in either direction. {Last 1.3834} Trade recommendation: Stand aside or range trade until trend develops. * USD/JPY isn't trending at all and is consolidating between 101.30 and 102.75. Stiff resistance has formed at 102.70/75. This window contains the 50% retracement of the 104.13/101.32 move; the daily kinjun line and the April 22 trend high. A break above 102.75 targets the top of the daily I-cloud at 103.08 which coincides with the 61.8 of the 104.13/101.32 move. (Last 102.20) Trade recommendation: Stand aside until a trend forms. * AUD/USD is also in range trading mode, but is showing signs it is ready to start trending lower. A break and close below 0.9250 targets 0.9205 - while key support is found at 0.9145/55 where the 200-dma. 55-dma and the 38.2 fibo of the 0.8660/0.9461 move is found. {Last 0.9275} Trade recommendation: Stand aside until a trend develops. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11595 11580 11560 11550-11570 Hi USD/JPY 102.79 102.48 102.64 INR 60.84 60.81 60.60 60.62-65 Hi EUR/USD 1.3880 1.3806 1.3812 KRW 1032 1032.5 1030 1032-1032.5 Hi EUR/JPY 142.47 141.60 141.74 MYR 3.2640 3.2670 3.2620 3.2660-80 Hi GBP/USD 1.6848 1.6792 1.6827 PHP 44.50 44.47 44.42 44.45-46 Hi USD/CAD 1.1031 1.0943 1.0943 TWD 30.17 30.175 30.11 30.12-14 Hi AUD/USD 0.9283 0.9227 0.9268 CNY 1-mth 6.1730 6.1705 6.1710-20 NZD/USD 0.8557 0.8517 0.8550 CNY 3-mth Dealt 6.1965 6.1955-75 USD/SGD 1.2582 1.2550 1.2560 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2520 6.2490-00 USD/THB 32.32 32.24 32.255 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16535 +87 +0.53 10-year 2.69% 2.71% S&P 500 1878 +9 +0.48 2-year 0.44% 0.44% Nasdaq 4104 +29 +0.72 30-year 3.49% 3.49% FTSE 6770 +70 +1.04 Spot Gold($) 1296.50 1295.70 DAX 9584 +138 +1.46 Nymex 100.80 100.84 Nikkei 14288 -141 -0.98 Brent 108.98 108.11 (Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)