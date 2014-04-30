SYDNEY, May 1 (IFR) -

Headlines from Wednesday Night * Fed reduces bond buying to 45b per month (25Treasuries/20 MBS), keeps rates steady, inflation below objective will monitor carefully, will likely further reduce asset purchases in measured steps if labor mkt improving, inflation moving toward objective * Fed repeats highly accommodative policy to be appropriate for considerable time after APP ends * US GDP Advance Q1 0.10%, f/c 1.20%, 2.60%-prev * US GDP Sales Advance Q1 0.70%, f/c 1.80%, 2.70%-prev * US GDP Cons Spending Adv Q1 3.00%, 3.30%-prev * US GDP Deflator Advance Q1 1.30%, f/c 1.60%, 1.60%-prev * US ADP National Employment Apr 220.0k, f/c 210k, +209k-prev * BOE's Dale we should be nervous of what is happening in UK housing market, does not see evidence of housing market 'overheating', level of household debt remains a worry * BOE's Haldane says 1-1.5% estimate of slack in the UK economy is reasonable, key risks to UK economy include slower growth in EM's including China, scope for disagreement likely to pick up as MPC comes closer to raising rates * ECB's Honohan says EZ inflation at 0.7% doesn't move you in direction of saying low inflation is over * US Core PCE Prices Advance Q1 1.30%, f/c 1.20%, 1.30%-prev * US PCE Prices Advance Q1 1.40%, f/c 1.40%, 1.10%-prev * US Employment Wages Q1 0.30%, 0.50%-prev * US Employment Benefits Q1 0.40%, 0.60%-prev * US Employment Costs Q1 0.30%, f/c 0.50%, 0.50%-prev * US Chicago PMI Apr 63, f/c 56.7, 55.9-prev * CA GDP MM Feb 0.20%, f/c 0.20%, 0.50%-prev * CA Producer Prices MM Mar 0.40%, f/c 0.50%, 1.20%-prev * CA Producer Prices YY Mar 2.70%, 2.10%-prev * EZ Apr Flash Inf 0.7% y/y vs 0.5% prev, 0.8% exp * ECB's Noyer, favourable to 1-2 further monetary measures * CH Mar UBS Cons Ind 1.84 vs rvsd 1.52 (1.57) * DE Mar Retail Sales -1.9% y/y vs 2.0% prev, 1.6% exp * CH Apr KOF Ind 102.00 vs 106.10 prev, 106.8 exp * DE Apr Jobless Rate 6.7% vs 6.7% prev, 6.7% exp Themes from Wednesday * The main theme for Wall Street on Wednesday was hope that the US economy will bounce back from a shockingly poor first quarter - trumping despair that the Q1 US GDP was much worse than anyone was expecting. * For other asset markets the shockingly weak GDP headline created doubt that the run of weak US data in the first quarter was entirely weather related. There is growing doubts in the Treasury market that the US economy will spring back to life in Q2 and Q3 given the weak start to the year. * US Q1 GDP came in at plus 0.1% vs expectations of plus 1.2% * The immediate reaction to the US GDP surprise was to push the US dollar and US Treasury yields lower - while stock markets moved slightly into the red. * Wall Street continued to show resilience, as equity investors focused on a relatively upbeat Fed statement following their decision to taper another 10bln USD of monthly bond purchases - and a better than expected ADP jobs data. * After slipping in and out of the red for much of the session - Wall Street closed up 0.3%. * USD and US Treasury yields got hit lower and stayed hit despite the relatively upbeat Fed and stronger ADP jobs data. * The Fed upgraded its assessment of the US economy by saying that growth in economic activity has picked up recently after slowing sharply in the winter months due to poor weather. The Fed also didn't take note of weaker housing as some analysts thought they might. * The 10-yr Treasury yield fell from 2.70% to 2.65% before rising to 2.67% after the Fed statement - only to fall again and close at 2.65% - down from Tuesday's close at 2.69%. * USD/JPY fell to 102.02 from around 102.65 before closing at 102.25 - down 0.4% on the day. * EUR/USD sold off to 1.3770 after the soft EZ inflation data - before staging a vicious reversal higher to 1.3877 following the US GDP shocker and closed at 1.3868 - up 0.4% on the day. * There were decent cross flows given all of the mixed signals coming from the major economies and shifting central bank expectations in the G3. * AUD/NZD sold off over 0.5% - closing at 1.0780 down from Tuesday's close at 1.0842. * AUD underperformed across the board - with AUD/USD closing at 0.9288 - up 0.2% on the day - but the AUD fell against the NZD, JPY, and EUR. * AUD was weighed down by a miserable day for key commodities with iron ore plunging 2.7% to 105.40 while copper fell 1.7% and NYMEX Crude fell 1.6%. * US dollar index closed at 79.52 - down 0.36% from Tuesday's close at 79.80. Wrap-up * There was a lot of news and data to decipher over the past 24 hours and the markets are having trouble finding a clear direction from the conflicting signals and shifting central bank expectations. The BOJ decision/statement seem to indicate that the bar for further BOJ easing has been set fairly high despite government pressure on the central bank to do more. * Despite the soft EZ inflation data - the market has concluded the ECB isn't yet ready to take further easing steps other than provide liquidity in the day-today money markets. * Despite the Fed's relatively upbeat statement and their pledge to keep tapering their monthly bond purchasing program - the market appears to be slightly pushing back expectations of when the Few will finally start to raise rates. The very weak Q1 US GDP has made investors suspicious there was something more sinister happening in Q1 than just bad weather in the US north east. * Given the shifting central bank expectations - the break out of the recent narrow ranges might be the US dollar falling against both EUR and JPY instead of the other way around that seemed so likely just a few days ago. * Meanwhile commodity market looks pretty sick and this is likely a reflection of China growth concerns. AUD might the underperformer of any broad USD weakness - especially if the Australian budget creates economic headwinds and forces the RBA back into an easing bias. * The key event today will be China PMI data - which is expected to come in at 50.5 - up from 50.3 in March. John.noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open flat to a touch lower after the US Dollar was sold across the board after the release of much weaker than expected US Q1 GDP data. The weather story now sees overblown with something more sinister at work in the US. The market was not overly keen to push too hard on US Dollar ahead of tomorrow's US non-farm payroll data which will provide a more up-to-date view of proceedings. Holidays in China, Singapore and Hong Kong today will limit activity. China official PMI today's key event. * USD/KRW traded a 1030.1-1033.8 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1033.2. The Kospi closed down 0.15%. Overnight implieds traded a 1033.2-1035 range; last in NY 1033.2/1034. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2552-1.2568 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.2562. The Straits Times closed up 0.8%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2575-3.2695 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.2665. The KLSE index closed up 0.65%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2680-3.2710 range; last in NY at 3.2660/80. * USD/IDR traded an 11525-11570 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 11560. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11532. The IDX Composite closed up 0.4%. Overnight the NDFs traded an 11580-11590 range; last in NY at 11575/11595. * USD/PHP traded a 44.45-61 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.60. The PSE index closed up 1.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.51-55 range; last in NY at 44.49/51. * USD/THB traded a 32.265-36 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.36. The Set closed up 0.2%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.18-229 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 30.19. The Taiex closed down 0.9%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.165-21 range; last in NY at 30.16/17. * USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1580 slightly higher than the previous 6.1556 fix. The OTC market traded a 6.2532-6.2676 range; last at 6.2593. USD/CNH last at 6.2635 - range 6.2585-6.2719. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2610/6.2630. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.1%. Overnight the 1-yr NDF traded a 6.2525-30 range; last in NY at 6.2510/30. * USD/INR traded a 60.265-41 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 60.31. The Sensex index closed down 0.2%. Overnight the implieds traded a 60.55-69 range; last 60.59/62. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 01 May 00:00 KR Export Growth 01 May 00:00 KR Import Growth 01 May 00:00 KR Trade Balance 01 May 01:00 CN NBS Manufacturing PMI 01 May 01:30 AU Import Prices 01 May 01:30 AU Export Prices 01 May 04:30 TH CPI A closer look at the equity markets * European stock markets were mixed to slightly higher on Wednesday in quiet pre-holiday trading. * The London FTSE closed up 0.15%; the German DAX closed up 0.2%; the French CAC eased 0.2%; Milan fell 0.9% and the Spanish IBEX closed flat. * The main theme for Wall Street on Wednesday was hope that the US economy will bounce back from a shockingly poor first quarter - trumping despair that the Q1 US GDP was much worse than anyone was expecting. * Wall Street continued to show resilience, as equity investors focused on a relatively upbeat Fed statement following their decision to taper another 10 BLN USD of monthly bond purchases - and a better than expected ADP jobs data. * After slipping in and out of the red for much of the session - Wall Street closed up around 0.3%. * The VIX index eased to 13.41% from 13.7% at Tuesday's close. * The MSCI LATAM Equity Index closed down 0.50%. A closer look at the commodity market * It was a miserable day for key commodities with iron ore plunging 2.68% to 105.40 while copper fell 1.68% and NYMEX Crude fell 1.60%. Gold fell five bucks to 1,290 from 1,295. A closer look at fixed interest markets * EZ bond yield eased sharply following the soft EZ inflation data. * The 10-yr Spanish bond yield closed down 5bps at 3.02%; the 10-yr Italian bond yield fell 5bps t0 3.07%; the 10-yr German bund yield fell 3bps to 1.47% and the 10-yr UK gilt yield eased 2bps to 2.66%. * The 10-year Treasury yield fell from 2.70% to 2.65% before rising to 2.67% after the Fed statement - only to fall again and close at 2.65% - down from Tuesday's close at 2.69%.

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11600 11590 11580 11575-11595 Hi USD/JPY 102.67 102.03 102.25 INR 60.68 60.69 60.55 60.59-62 Hi EUR/USD 1.3877 1.3770 1.3868 KRW 1034.5 1035 1033.2 1033.2-1034 Hi EUR/JPY 142.15 141.13 141.73 MYR 3.2730 3.2710 3.2680 3.2660-80 Hi GBP/USD 1.6902 1.6805 1.6874 PHP 44.57 44.55 44.51 44.49-51 Hi USD/CAD 1.0980 1.0943 1.0962 TWD 30.19 30.21 30.165 30.16-17 Hi AUD/USD 0.9301 0.9253 0.9288 CNY 1-mth 6.1740 6.1705 6.1700-15 NZD/USD 0.8633 0.8547 0.8617 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.2210 6.2200-20 USD/SGD 1.2570 1.2535 1.2538 CNY 1-yr 6.2530 6.2525 6.2510-30 USD/THB 32.39 32.265 32.35 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16581 +46 +0.28 10-year 2.65% 2.69% S&P 500 1884 +6 +0.30 2-year 0.41% 0.44% Nasdaq 4115 +11 +0.28 30-year 3.46% 3.49% FTSE 6780 +10 +0.15 Spot Gold($) 1291.30 1296.50 DAX 9603 +19 +0.20 Nymex 99.74 100.80 Nikkei 14304 +16 +0.11 Brent 108.20 108.98

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)