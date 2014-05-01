SYDNEY, May 2 (IFR) -

Headlines from Thursday Night * Fed's Yellen says loan growth at community banks is encouraging sign of improving economy, weighing potential policy responses to banks overreliance on ST wholesale funding * BOE's Cunliffe says dangerous to ignore momentum from rising UK house prices, options for response to house prices could include higher capital requirements for banks, tougher mortgage underwriting standards * Fitch affirms Mexico's LT Fgn & local CCY IDR's at 'BBB+' & 'A', says growth should recover to 3% in '14 from 1.1% in '13 * US Challenger Layoffs Apr 40.298k, 34.399k-prev * US Personal Consumption Real MM Mar 0.01, 0.40%-prev * US Personal Income MM Mar 0.01, f/c 0.40%, 0.40%-prev * US Consumption, Adjusted MM Mar 0.90%, f/c 0.60%, 0.50%-prev * US Core PCE Price Index YY Mar 1.20%, 1.10%-prev * US PCE Price Index MM Mar 0.20%, 0.10%-prev * US Core PCE Price Index MM Mar 0.20%, f/c 0.20%, 0.10%-prev * US PCE Price Index YY Mar 1.10%, 0.90%-prev * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 344k, f/c 319k, 330k-prev * US Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg w/e 320.00k, 317.00k-prev * US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.771m, f/c 2.708m, 2.674m-prev * US Markit Mfg PMI Final Apr 55.40, 55.40-prev * US Construction Spending MM Mar 0.20%, f/c 0.50%, -0.20%-prev * US ISM Manufacturing PMI Apr 54.90, f/c 54.30, 53.7-prev * US ISM Mfg Prices Paid Apr 56.5, f/c 59.1, 59-prev * US ISM Mfg Employment Idx Apr 54.7, f/c 52.8, 51.1-prev * US ISM Mfg New Orders Idx Apr 55.1, 55.1-prev * CA RBC Mfg PMI SA Apr 52.9, 53.3-prev * UK BoE Mar Cons Cr GBP1.13b vs 550m prev, 600m exp * UK Mar Mtg Lend GBP1.79b vs 1.72b prev, 1.5b exp * UK Mar Mtg Apps 67.14k vs 70.309k prev, 71.050k exp * UK Mar M4 Money Supply -2.3% vs 0.7% prev * UK Apr Mfg PMI 57.3. vs 55.3 prev, 55.4 exp * UK Apr Mfg new orders PMI 59.8 vs 57.4, 3mth high * UK N/Wide Apr Hse Px +1.2% m/m vs 0.4% prev, 0.7% exp * UK N/Wide Apr Hse Px +10.9% y/y vs 9.5% prev, 10.0% exp Themes from Thursday * The main theme across asset markets on Thursday was caution and position adjusting ahead of the key US non-farm payroll data later today (Friday). * Long-dated US Treasury yields continued to fall, as the market continues to absorb and explain the shockingly poor US GDP data released on Wednesday. * US data released on Thursday was mixed, but mostly better than expected and yet the 30-year Treasury yield fell to an 11 month low and the 10-year Treasury yield eased below 2.60% at one stage - the lowest level in two months. * US ISM Manufacturing for April came in better than expected at 54.9 - the highest reading this year - while Personal Consumption recorded its highest increase in over four years. On the disappointing side were weak construction spending and a bigger jump than expected in US Jobless Claims. * The 10-year Treasury yield traded as low as 2.59% before closing at 2.61% - down from Wednesday's close at 2.65%. * Despite the move lower in UST yields - the US dollar didn't move on an open close basis. * USD/JPY, EUR/USD. USD/CHF and GBP closed the day virtually unchanged from Wednesday's close even though there was some intra-day chop. * The only FX pair that moved on an open/close basis was AUD/NZD - which fell 0.4% to 1.0730/35 from Wednesday's close at 1.0780. * FX option vols in G10 ccys are trading at lows not seen since before the GFC. * Sluggish commodity prices are starting to weigh on AUD sentiment, as gold fell below 1280 before rallying to close at 1285 - down from Wednesday's close at 1292. NY Copper recovered late in day to close up 0.2%; NYMEX Crude fell 0.3%. * The FT mining index fell over 1.0% on Thursday even though the London FTSE closed with a 0.4% gain. * It was a quiet day on Wall Street, as the market awaits the US non-farm payroll data. Dow eased 0.1%; S&P closed flat and the NASDAQ gained 0.3%. * US dollar index closed at 79.52 - up slightly from Wednesday's close at 79.47. A closer look at the FX market * With most of Europe on holiday - early London took advantage of the thin markets to trigger small stops above 1.3885 to a high at 1.3889. Sellers ahead of 1.3900 capped and some better US data pushed the EUR/USD back to 1.3870 into the close - virtually unchanged on the day. * Despite falling US yields USD/JPY remained trapped between 102.13 and 102.37 and closed at 102.32 - up a touch from Wednesday's close at 102.25. * GBP/USD popped up to a 57 month high at 1.6921 after better than expected UK Mfg PMI - which continued a run of encouraging UK data. The better US ISM data helped to offset the impact and GBP/USD closed at 1.6892 - slightly up from Wednesday's close at 1.6875. * The only FX pair that moved on an open/close basis was AUD/NZD - which fell 0.4% to 1.0730/35 from Wednesday's close at 1.0780. AUD/USD moved higher in early Europe and traded up to 0.9313 when the market thought about triggering stops above 0.9320. AUD/NZD selling took over from there and AUD/USD traded down to 0.9261 before closing at 0.9273 - down 0.16% on the day. Wrap-up * Expect an exceedingly dull Asian session, as everyone sits on their hands waiting for the key US non-farm payroll data. The fall in UST yields would normally put pressure on USD/JPY, but the FX market is more comfortable keeping major pairs well within clearly established ranges. With currency option vols at extremely low levels - option related buying and selling is ensuring the narrow ranges are protected unless there is a surprise/shock to break down the barriers. Hopefully the US payroll data will snap the market out of the coma and end the boredom. Recent IMM data suggests the FX market is as square as it can get - so it will need a surprise US jobs result to see a decent directional move * The extremely weak US GDP released on Wednesday has knocked some of the confidence out of calls made earlier this year that the US economy will spring back in 2014 - and lead the US dollar and US Treasury yields higher - while at the same time support risk assets needing strong growth to justify valuations. A strong US jobs report will help fade the gloom following the US Q1 GDP and allow the "blame it on the weather" justification to maintain investor confidence. A disappointing US payroll report will further undermine confidence in the strong US recovery narrative. For the FX market wither result will be welcome as long as it leads to some break-out trends in some of the key currency pairings. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is a touch lower in an otherwise quiet overnight session due to the Mat Day holidays. USD/CNY (NDFs) and USD/CNH continued to slide but once more 6.25 in USD/CNH proved a sticking point. USD/KRW, USD/INR and USD/IDR witnessed good size selling interests as the pressure on the US Dollar remains ahead of tonight's all important US non-farm payroll release. Given yesterdays holiday Friday might be a little busier than normal on last minute position adjustments ahead of tonight's data. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 02 May 23:30 JP Jobs/Applicants Ratio 02 May 23:30 JP All Household Spending 02 May 23:30 JP Unemployment Rate 02 May 01:00 AU HIA New Home Sales 02 May 01:30 AU PPI 02 May 02:00 ID Trade Balance 02 May 02:00 ID Exports Growth 02 May 02:00 ID Foreign Tourist 02 May 02:00 ID Inflation 02 May 02:00 ID Imports Growth 02 May 03:00 ID HSBC PMI 02 May 05:00 IN HSBC Markit Mfg PMI 02 May 07:30 TH Currency Swaps 02 May 07:30 TH Forex Reserves 02 May 11:00 IN FX Reserves 02 May 11:30 IN Bank Loan Growth 02 May 11:30 IN Deposit Growth A closer look at the equity markets * The London FTSE hit its highest level in nearly two months after four straight days of gains. The market was led higher by banks after Lloyds posted a strong profit result. Market ended higher despite a more than 1% fall in mining index. * It was a quiet day on Wall Street, as the market awaits the US non-farm payroll data. The Dow eased 0.1%; the S&P closed flat and the NASDAQ gained 0.3% * The VIX index closed at 13.25 down from 13.41 at Wednesday's close. * The MSCI LATAM Index edged 0.1% higher. A closer look at the commodity market *Commodity prices remained sluggish. Gold fell below 1280 at one stage before rallying to close at 1285 - down from Wednesday's close at 1292. NY Copper recovered late in the day to close up 0.2% while NYMEX Crude fell 0.3%. A closer look at fixed interest markets * Long-dated US Treasury yields continued to fall, as the market continues to absorb and explain the shockingly poor US GDP data released on Wednesday. * US data released on Thursday was mixed, but mostly better than expected and yet the 30-year Treasury yield fell to an 11 month low and the 10-yr Treasury yield eased below 2.60% at one stage - the lowest level in two months. * US ISM Mfg for April came in better than expected at 54.9 - the highest reading this year - while Personal Consumption recorded its highest increase in over four years. On the disappointing side were weak construction spending and a bigger jump than expected in US Jobless Claims. * The 10-year Treasury yield traded as low as 2.59% before closing at 2.61% - down from Wednesday's close at 2.65%.

OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11580 11575 11560 11555-11575 Hi USD/JPY 102.37 102.13 102.32 INR 60.53 60.58 60.52 60.51-54 Hi EUR/USD 1.3890 1.3863 1.3870 KRW 1033 1034 1032.5 1032.6-1033 Hi EUR/JPY 142.00 141.69 141.91 MYR 3.2675 3.2670 3.2645 3.2635-50 Hi GBP/USD 1.6921 1.6870 1.6892 PHP 44.50 Dealt 44.46 44.47-48 Hi USD/CAD 1.0995 1.0953 1.0956 TWD 30.17 Dealt 30.175 30.16-17 Hi AUD/USD 0.9313 0.9261 0.9273 CNY 1-mth 6.1700 6.1670 6.1680-95 NZD/USD 0.8635 0.8604 0.8633 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2170-90 USD/SGD 1.2541 1.2521 1.2526 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2470 6.2470-90 USD/THB 32.38 32.35 32.37 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16559 -22 -0.13 10-year 2.61% 2.65% S&P 500 1884 -0 -0.01 2-year 0.41% 0.41% Nasdaq 4127 +13 +0.31 30-year 3.41% 3.46% FTSE 6809 +29 +0.43 Spot Gold($) 1285.10 1291.30 DAX 9603 Mkt Clsd Nymex 99.29 99.74 Nikkei 14485 +181 +1.27 Brent 107.76 108.20

