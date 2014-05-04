SYDNEY, May 5 (IFR) -

News from the weekend Ukraine crisis: Ukraine army presses on amid some hope of de-escalation * Ukraine army vow to press their assault to reclaim pro-Russian Slovyansk * In a diplomatic breakthrough pro-Russian militants freed EU military observers * US secretary of state Kerry and Russian foreign minister Lavrov spoke Saturday China April services PMI shows slight improvement * China April Services PMI 54.8 vs 54.5 in March while new orders held steady * Improvement may help calm concerns over 2014 growth falling away in 2H * The improving data won't be enough to dispel concerns altogether * It is unlikely to receive much of a market reaction on Monday Headlines from Friday Night * US Non-Farm Payrolls Apr +288k, f/c 210k, +203k-prev * US Private Payrolls Apr +273k, f/c 210k, +202k-prev * US Manufacturing Payrolls Apr +12k, f/c 8k, +7k-prev * US Government Payrolls Apr +15k, +1k-prev * US Unemployment Rate Apr 6.30%, f/c 6.60%, 6.70%-prev * US Average Earnings MM Apr 0.00%, f/c 0.20%, 0.10%-prev * US Average Workweek Hrs Apr 34.5h, f/c 34.5h, 34.5h-prev * US participation rate falls to 62.8% in Apr v 63.2% in March * Portugal Govt says passed last bailout review by creditors * Russia calls for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the escalating violence in eastern Ukraine. * Italy Jan-Apr budget deficit EUR 41.8b narrows by 6.2b v Jan-Apr '13 * US ISM-New York Index Apr 627.40, 627.1-prev * US Durables Ex-Def, R MM Mar 2.20%, 1.80%-prev * US Durable Goods, R MM Mar 2.90%, 2.60%-prev * US Factory Orders MM Mar 1.10%, f/c 1.40%, 1.50%-prev * BR HSBC Mfg PMI Apr 49.3, 50.6-prev * MX HSBC Mfg PMI Apr 51.8, 51.7-prev * DE Apr Mfg PMI 54.1 vs 54.2 prev, 54.2 exp * EZ Apr Mfg PMI 53.4 vs 53.3 prev, 53.3 exp * UK Apr Cons PMI 60.8 vs 62.5 prev, 62.00 exp * EZ Mar Jobless 11.8% vs 11.9% prev, 11.9% exp * CH Apr PMI 55.8 vs 54.4 prev, 55.5 exp Themes from Friday * The main them across asset markets on Friday was the escalating crisis in the Ukraine trumping much better than expected US non-farm payroll data. * While there were a couple of devils in the details of the US jobs report regarding participation rate and low hourly earnings - on balance the employment data was a stellar one and suggests the US recovery is on track after the weak/weather impacted first quarter. * The initial market reaction to the strong US payrolls was predictable - with Wall Street, US Treasury yields and the US dollar shooting higher. * What was surprising was the reversal in all three markets, as worrying headlines from the Ukraine became the main focus for jumpy investors. * Reports that over 40 people were killed in the Ukraine city of Odessa followed by reports that Russia called for a UN Security Council meeting for the weekend over a Ukrainian army operation in Slanviansk rattled investors and reversed all of the risk positive price action brought about by the strong US jobs data. * The Dow was up over 60 points or 0.4% higher before reversing to be over 0.4% lower and closing down 0.3% and completing a bearish outside day reversal. * The Treasury market led the turnaround in a volatile trading day. * The 10-yr US Treasury yield soared from 2.61% to 2.70% after the better than expected US jobs report - and then staged a nasty reversal lower when analysts pointed to less than stellar details in the jobs number and escalating military action in the Ukraine took to the spotlight. * The 10-year Treasury yield plunged to 2.57% before closing at 2.59% - down from Thursday's close at 2.61%. * The action in the 30-yr US bond was even more pronounced with the 30-yr yield falling to an 11 month low at 3.34% at one stage before closing at 3.37% down from Thursday's close at 3.41%. * The yield curve continues to flatten as the 2-yr yield ended the day 2bps higher at 0.43%. The compressing yield curve is suggesting to some analysts that the Treasury market sees economic weakness beyond the immediate horizon and no threat of inflation. * There were some puzzling aspects to the suggestion that geo-political led risk aversion was responsible for the reversal in markets, as the VIX index closed below 13 - first weekly close below 13 since mid-January. One would have thought that if investors were spooked by the escalation of tensions in Ukraine - they would have bought insurance through the VIX and push it significantly higher. * Sadly for the FX market - most currency pairs and the USD index closed virtually unchanged from Thursday's close despite the major events taking place on Friday and earlier in the week. * The US dollar surged across the board after the strong US payrolls and went to the upper end of recent ranges - but couldn't break them. * Immediately after the US jobs report - USD/JPY surged to 103.02 from 102.45/50 before plummeting to 102.12 over the next two hours when Ukraine news dominated trading impulses. USD/JPY closed the day at 102.19 - down 0.1% from Thursday's close. * EUR/USD fell to 1.3875/80 to 1.3812 before rallying back to 1.3881 and closing at 1.3872 - unchanged from Thursday's close. * The only currency that had significant movement on an open close basis was NZD - which closed the day up 0.4% against the USD at 0.8671 and up 0.3% against JPY and CHF despite the "risk-off" impact of the Ukraine news. * It is also worth noting that despite the "risk-off" impact of the Ukraine news - the MSCI LATAM Equity Index surged 1.7% higher on Friday. * AUD/USD fell to support at 0.9203 immediately after the US payroll data before rallying to close at 0.9276 - unchanged from Thursday's close. * The US dollar index closed at 79.52 - unchanged from Thursday's close. * Key commodities moved higher across the board; NY copper surged 1.7% higher on the back of the strong US jobs data and maintaining the gains into the close and NYMEX Crude closed up 0.3%. * Gold was underpinned by Ukraine safe-haven flows and closed the day up 1.25% at 1,299. Wrap-up * For the sake of quick headlines or short market wraps - it is convenient to say the Ukraine fears trumped the stronger US payrolls in determining market direction. But it is more likely that other forces were at play. If investor risk appetite was severely damaged by the escalating violence in Ukraine - then the VIX index would have moved higher and not closed below 13 for the first time in nearly 4 months - and risk currencies wouldn't have outperformed, as NZD did on Friday. If there was a huge rush into safe-haven UST's - the USD would have performed better and stock markets would have fared far worse than they did. * The undermining long-dated UST yields has been building for quite some time and the price action earlier in the week suggested that the Treasury markets wasn't buying into the very strong US recovery story and/or inflation will accompany the recovery and a strong US jobs number wasn't enough to change that opinion. Meanwhile Wall Street investors were likely put off by the action in the UST market and decided to take some profit after the post NFP rally quickly ran out of steam. * As for the FX market - it is hard to work out what is going on there. It appears that investors have given up trying to find a sustainable US dollar trend and instead sell currency vols and join the range trading brigade. * If the crisis in Ukraine somehow calms down - it will be interesting to see whether or not US Treasury yields experience a sustained move higher and the US dollar starts to track up with the US yields. * The situation in Ukraine remains tense, but as of this writing there hasn't been much in the way of fresh news on the weekend. The Tokyo holiday on Monday should keep interest relatively light and moves in either direction will likely be faded during the Asian session at least. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK * USD/AXJ is set to open barely changed on Monday morning from Friday's Asian close. It was another hard to read offshore session with a much stronger than expected US non-farm payroll eliciting the usual first response. The US Dollar surged higher along with US Treasury yields only to inexplicably reverse and end the offshore session where they started. Developments in Ukraine were generally blamed but this seems all too convenient for those desperate to pin the reversal on something. USD/JPY looks to be part of the equation with sellers now keen to take advantage of spikes in order to square stale longs. EUR/USD also can be included with a market keen to sell the single currency at any opportunity unable to admit that it might be wrong. USD/AXJ first move on Monday might be up but it should not go too far. * USD/KRW traded a 1030.2-1032.6 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1030.3. The Kospi closed down 0.1%. Overnight implieds traded a 1029.8-1035.5 range; last in NY 1031/1032. * USD/SGD traded a modest 1.2525-1.2534 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.2528. The Straits Times closed down 0.4%. * USD/MYR traded a 3.2555-3.2690 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.2650. The KLSE index closed down 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 3.2690-3.2790 range; last in NY at 3.2710/30. * USD/IDR traded an 11525-11355 range in Asia on Friday; last at 11530. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 11537. The IDX Composite closed flat. Overnight the NDFs traded an 11535-11610 range; last in NY at 11555/11565. * USD/PHP traded a 44.49-565 range in Asia on Friday; last at 44.50. The PSE index closed up 0.5%. Overnight the implieds traded a 44.48-65 range; last in NY at 44.49/51. * USD/THB traded a 32.37-43 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.38. The Set closed up 0.3%. * USD/TWD traded a 30.13-18 range in Asia on Friday; last at 30.15. The Taiex closed up 0.86%. Overnight the implieds traded a 30.15-19 range; last in NY at 30.15/17. * USD/CNY: Chinese markets were again closed on Friday for a public holiday. USD/CNH traded a 6.2533-80 range in Asia; last at 6.2561. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2520/6.2540. There were no recorded 1-yr NDF trades overnight; last in NY at 6.2500/20. * USD/INR traded a 60.09-26 range in Asia on Friday; last at 60.17. The Sensex index closed up 0.1%. Overnight the implieds traded a 60.33-67 range; last 60.37/38. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 05 May 00:30 AU TD-MI Inflation Gauge 05 May 01:30 AU Private House Approvals 05 May 01:30 AU ANZ Newspaper Job Ads 05 May 01:30 AU Building Approvals 05 May 01:30 AU ANZ Internet Job Ads 05 May 01:45 CN HSBC Mfg PMI Final 05 May 04:00 ID GDP 05 May 05:00 IN HSBC Markit Svcs PMI 05 May 13:30 SG PMI Week ahead for FX - Central banks and China data in focus * RBA, BOE and ECB meet next week while Yellen gives testimony to US lawmakers * China HSBC MFG PMI out on Monday while key trade data out on Thursday * Fairly light data calendar for US and Europe * Market will keep one eye on developments in Ukraine Central banks: It will be a busy week for central bankers. The RBA meets on Tuesday while the BOE and ECB decide on Thursday. The RBA is expected to stay on hold and maintain a neutral bias. The statement will be key and it will be interesting to see how they describe the current level of AUD now that Q1 inflation data was softer than anyone expected. The RBA has described the rebound of AUD/USD as being "uncomfortably high" in the past, but changed it recently to "historically high" following hotter than expected Q4 Aus CPI. The market will also take note of any RBA comments regarding potential headwinds from government budget to be released on May 13. Expect a short RBA statement - as the RBA SOMP will be released on Friday with a lot more detail. The BOE meeting should be a non-event - as they are expected to stay on hold even though the improving UK economy has economists penciling in rate hikes sometime in 205. The ECB is under pressure to take easing steps, as the overnight bank to bank lending rate creeps higher while inflation remains well below the ECB 2.0% target. The consensus view is the ECB will remain on hold, but Draghi's press conference will be closely monitored for hints on just how close the ECB is to pulling the tightening trigger. Fed chair Yellen appears before US lawmakers on Wednesday. Her comments regarding the extremely weak growth in Q1 and the better US employment data on Friday will be keenly parsed for clues to future policy. Key data in the week ahead - The state of the China economy will be in focus next week, as HSBC final China MFG PMI will be released on Monday while the China trade data will be released on Thursday and CPI/PPI due on Friday. Both exports and imports suffered deep declines in March (6.6% and 11.3% respectively) and expectations for April are for a small 0.9% decline in exports and a small 0.30% pick up in imports. Key Australian data in the week ahead includes Trade data on Tuesday and Retail Sales on Wednesday. Retail Sales is expected to show a 1.5% increase Q/Q. It is a fairly light calendar in the US with ISN non-mfg released on Monday and Trade data on Tuesday the main events. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com A closer look at the equity markets * European stock markets moved higher on the stronger than expected US payroll before closing mixed as Ukraine concerns weighed on sentiment. * The London FTSE gained 0.2% for a 2-month closing high at 6822; German DAX closed down 0.5%; the French CAC fell 0.65%; Milan closed flat and the Spanish IBEX edged 0.15% higher. * For the week London FTSE gained 2.0%; German DAX rose 1.6%; French CAC had a weekly gain of 0.3%; Milan gained 1.6% and Spanish IBEX rose 1.75%. * The Dow was up over 60 points or 0.38% higher following the better than expected US jobs report before reversing to be over 0.4% lower, closing down 0.3% and completing a bearish outside day reversal in the process. * The VIX index closed at 12.91 down from 13.25 at Thursday's close. * For the week the Dow and S&P rose 0.9% and NASDAQ had a weekly gain of 1.2%. * The MSCI LATAM Index rose 1.7% on Friday and for the week gained 2.62 A closer look at the commodity market * Key commodities moved higher across the board with NY copper surging 1.7% higher on the back of the strong US jobs data and maintaining the gains into the close and NYMEX Crude closed up 0.3%. * Gold was underpinned by Ukraine safe-haven flows and closed the day up 1.3% at 1300. Iron ore gained 0.6% to close at 106.00 * For the week gold eased just 0.2%; Lon Copper fell 0.7%; NY Copper fell 1.46%; Brent Crude fell 0.9%; NYMEX Crude fell 0.86% and Iron Ore slid 4.5%. A closer look at fixed interest markets * The rally in peripheral EZ bonds continued on Friday with the 10-yr Spanish bond yield dipping below 3.0% for the first time in nine years - despite concerns over the escalation of violence in the Ukraine. * The 10-yr Spanish bond yield fell 6bps to 2.97%; the 10-yr Italian bond yield eased 3bps to 3.04%; the 10-yr German bund yield eased 2bps to 1.45% - the lowest close in almost a year; the 10-yr UK gilt yield edged up 1bp to 2.64%. * The Treasury market led the turnaround in a volatile trading day. * The 10-yr US Treasury yield soared from 2.61% to 2.70% after the better than expected US jobs report - and then staged a nasty reversal lower when analysts pointed to less than stellar details in the jobs number and escalating military action in the Ukraine took to the spotlight. * The 10-yr Treasury yield plunged to 2.57% before closing at 2.59% - down from Thursday's close at 2.61%. * The action in the 30-yr US bond was even more pronounced with the yield falling to an 11 month low at 3.34% at one stage before closing at 3.37% down from Thursday's close at 3.41%. * The yield curve continues to flatten as the 2-year Treasury yield ended the day 2bps higher at 0.43%. The compressing yield curve is suggesting to some analysts that the Treasury market sees economic weakness beyond the immediate horizon and no threat of inflation. * The 2-year Treasury yield was unchanged at 0.43% from last week's close while the 10-yr Treasury yield eased 7bps from last week's close at 2.66% John Noonan's Technical view Equities * S&P500 held support at 1,840 when it fell on Monday and is starting to form a trend higher, but it isn't yet a convincing one. The all-time high at 1,897 may cause a pause and see further consolidation before a strong trend forms. {Last 1,881} - Trade recommendation: Stand aside until a trend forms. * Nikkei remains very choppy. Key resistance has formed at the 61.8 fibo of the 15164/13885 move at 14675 while support is found ay 13885. The moving average studies show no sign of a trend developing. {Last 14457} Trade recommendation: Stand aside until it settles in a trend. * ASX - We said last week "the tendency in this trend higher is for steep pullbacks before making fresh multi-year highs" and last week was another example of that price action playing out. The short-term trend indicators have stopped moving higher and a close below the 50-dma (5414 on Friday) would suggest more downside before moving higher again. {Last 5458} Trade recommendation: Look to buy a pullback towards 5425 with a stop below 5400. Commodities * Gold Price action was sloppy again last week. A break above 1310 should see another test of 1330 while a daily close below 1280 would be bearish. {Last 1299} Trade recommendation: Stand aside until a trend clearly develops. * Lon Copper - The short-term trend higher quickly dissolved last week and was replaced by choppy price action. The long established last week at 6,765 was stopped out at 6650. {Last 6719} Trade recommendation: Stand aside until clear trend develops FX * EUR/USD Since the start of 2014 - trends in EUR/USD end up being very short-lived and/or hard to identify. EUR/USD is stuck in a range and showing no inclination to trend in either direction. {Last 1.3872} Trade recommendation: Stand aside or range trade until trend develops. * USD/JPY briefly broke above the top of the cloud and key resistance at 102.85, but it certainly didn't last long. Key resistance now is found at the 61.8 fibo of the 104.13/101.32 move at 103.05 - the level that held on Friday's post US jobs data spike. A break below 101.80 targets another test of the 101.32 trend low. (Last 102.20) Trade recommendation: Stand aside until a trend forms. * AUD/USD remains in range trading mode and is still showing signs it is ready to start trending lower. A double bottom has formed ahead of 0.9200 - while key support is found at 0.9155/70 where the 200-dma. 55-dma and the 38.2 fibo of the 0.8660/0.9461 move is found. {Last 0.9275} Trade recommendation: Stand aside until a trend develops. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT RANGES---------------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 11565 11610 11535 11555-11565 Hi USD/JPY 103.02 102.13 102.18 INR 60.48 60.67 60.33 60.37-38 Hi EUR/USD 1.3882 1.3812 1.3872 KRW 1032.2 1035.5 1029.8 1031-1032 Hi EUR/JPY 142.45 141.65 141.80 MYR 3.2715 3.2790 3.2690 3.2710-30 Hi GBP/USD 1.6894 1.6821 1.6877 PHP 44.52 44.65 44.48 44.49-51 Hi USD/CAD 1.1007 1.0935 1.0972 TWD 30.155 30.19 30.15 30.15-17 Hi AUD/USD 0.9280 0.9203 0.9276 CNY 1-mth 6.1730 6.1720 6.1705-20 NZD/USD 0.8670 0.8592 0.8671 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2180-00 USD/SGD 1.2570 1.2518 1.2527 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2500-20 USD/THB 32.44 32.33 32.43 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16513 -46 -0.28 10-year 2.59% 2.61% S&P 500 1881 -3 -0.13 2-year 0.43% 0.41% Nasdaq 4124 -4 -0.09 30-year 3.37% 3.41% FTSE 6822 +14 +0.20 Spot Gold($) 1300.80 1285.10 DAX 9556 -47 -0.49 Nymex 99.92 99.42 Nikkei 14458 -28 -0.19 Brent 108.59 107.76

(Reporting by John Noonan and Peter Whitley)